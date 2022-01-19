Chocolatey is een opensource-packagemanager, waarmee via de command line of PowerShell software op de computer geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd kan worden. Op de website van Chocolatey staan een kleine 9000 zogenaamde packages die door de community worden onderhouden. Chocolatey is gratis te gebruiken, maar er zijn ook betaalde uitvoeringen, die onder meer voor bedrijven bedoeld zijn. Versie 0.12.0 van Chocolatey is uitgekomen en de changelog daarvan ziet er als volgt uit:

Breaking changes Remove ScriptsCheckLastExitCode feature - see #2522 Features Add command (choco template) to retrieve information about currently installed package templates - see #449

Add configuration option for default template name to be used in conjunction with the choco new command - see #2377 Bug fixes Fix - Building a package on Linux fails if the description has encoded xml special character(s) - see #2382

Fix - Building a package on Linux fails if nuspec does not have files element - see #2379

Fix - choco pack command fails on non-Windows when the nupkg already exists - see #2076

Fix - Install location is invalid on Linux if the ChocolateyInstall environment variable is not set - see #2370

Fix - During upgrade, removal of old choco.exe does not use absolute path on Linux - see #2369

Fix - Attempting to use ProtectedData.Protect with LocalMachine scope fails when run on non-Windows system as a non-root user - see #2437

Fix - Chocolatey packaging script (chocolateyBeforeModify.ps1) incorrectly running on non-Windows platforms - see #2510

Fix - choco install command ignores install arguments when specifying direct path to nupkg - see #2089

Fix - Deleting NuGet temp folders fails when running on Linux - see #2383 Improvements Warn about unsupported packages when executing Chocolatey on non-Windows platforms - see #2481

Display install location for purely portable packages - see #2241

Provide more clarity on errors when attempting to push packages to Chocolatey Community Repository - see #2007

Support empty directories within Chocolatey template folder - #1003

Snapshotting of files and config transform has been enabled on non-Windows systems - see #2450

Prevent usage of alternate Chocolatey installation/upgrade sources on non-Windows systems - see #2424

Improve response message regarding moderation times when using choco push command - see #2298 Documentation Fix outdated bit.ly links in command documentation - see #2401

Update default template regarding building Chocolatey package on non-Windows systems - see #2384

Fix version number used in default template - see #2381