Chocolatey is een opensource-packagemanager, waarmee via de command line of PowerShell software op de computer geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd kan worden. Op de website van Chocolatey staan een kleine 9000 zogenaamde packages die door de community worden onderhouden. Chocolatey is gratis te gebruiken, maar er zijn ook betaalde uitvoeringen, die onder meer voor bedrijven bedoeld zijn. Versie 0.12.0 van Chocolatey is uitgekomen en de changelog daarvan ziet er als volgt uit:
Breaking changes
Features
- Remove ScriptsCheckLastExitCode feature - see #2522
Bug fixes
- Add command (choco template) to retrieve information about currently installed package templates - see #449
- Add configuration option for default template name to be used in conjunction with the choco new command - see #2377
Improvements
- Fix - Building a package on Linux fails if the description has encoded xml special character(s) - see #2382
- Fix - Building a package on Linux fails if nuspec does not have files element - see #2379
- Fix - choco pack command fails on non-Windows when the nupkg already exists - see #2076
- Fix - Install location is invalid on Linux if the ChocolateyInstall environment variable is not set - see #2370
- Fix - During upgrade, removal of old choco.exe does not use absolute path on Linux - see #2369
- Fix - Attempting to use ProtectedData.Protect with LocalMachine scope fails when run on non-Windows system as a non-root user - see #2437
- Fix - Chocolatey packaging script (chocolateyBeforeModify.ps1) incorrectly running on non-Windows platforms - see #2510
- Fix - choco install command ignores install arguments when specifying direct path to nupkg - see #2089
- Fix - Deleting NuGet temp folders fails when running on Linux - see #2383
Documentation
- Warn about unsupported packages when executing Chocolatey on non-Windows platforms - see #2481
- Display install location for purely portable packages - see #2241
- Provide more clarity on errors when attempting to push packages to Chocolatey Community Repository - see #2007
- Support empty directories within Chocolatey template folder - #1003
- Snapshotting of files and config transform has been enabled on non-Windows systems - see #2450
- Prevent usage of alternate Chocolatey installation/upgrade sources on non-Windows systems - see #2424
- Improve response message regarding moderation times when using choco push command - see #2298