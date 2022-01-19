Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Chocolatey 0.12.0

Chocolatey logo (75 pix) Chocolatey is een opensource-packagemanager, waarmee via de command line of PowerShell software op de computer geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd kan worden. Op de website van Chocolatey staan een kleine 9000 zogenaamde packages die door de community worden onderhouden. Chocolatey is gratis te gebruiken, maar er zijn ook betaalde uitvoeringen, die onder meer voor bedrijven bedoeld zijn. Versie 0.12.0 van Chocolatey is uitgekomen en de changelog daarvan ziet er als volgt uit:

Breaking changes
  • Remove ScriptsCheckLastExitCode feature - see #2522
Features
  • Add command (choco template) to retrieve information about currently installed package templates - see #449
  • Add configuration option for default template name to be used in conjunction with the choco new command - see #2377
Bug fixes
  • Fix - Building a package on Linux fails if the description has encoded xml special character(s) - see #2382
  • Fix - Building a package on Linux fails if nuspec does not have files element - see #2379
  • Fix - choco pack command fails on non-Windows when the nupkg already exists - see #2076
  • Fix - Install location is invalid on Linux if the ChocolateyInstall environment variable is not set - see #2370
  • Fix - During upgrade, removal of old choco.exe does not use absolute path on Linux - see #2369
  • Fix - Attempting to use ProtectedData.Protect with LocalMachine scope fails when run on non-Windows system as a non-root user - see #2437
  • Fix - Chocolatey packaging script (chocolateyBeforeModify.ps1) incorrectly running on non-Windows platforms - see #2510
  • Fix - choco install command ignores install arguments when specifying direct path to nupkg - see #2089
  • Fix - Deleting NuGet temp folders fails when running on Linux - see #2383
Improvements
  • Warn about unsupported packages when executing Chocolatey on non-Windows platforms - see #2481
  • Display install location for purely portable packages - see #2241
  • Provide more clarity on errors when attempting to push packages to Chocolatey Community Repository - see #2007
  • Support empty directories within Chocolatey template folder - #1003
  • Snapshotting of files and config transform has been enabled on non-Windows systems - see #2450
  • Prevent usage of alternate Chocolatey installation/upgrade sources on non-Windows systems - see #2424
  • Improve response message regarding moderation times when using choco push command - see #2298
Documentation
  • Fix outdated bit.ly links in command documentation - see #2401
  • Update default template regarding building Chocolatey package on non-Windows systems - see #2384
  • Fix version number used in default template - see #2381

Versienummer 0.12.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Chocolatey
Download https://chocolatey.org/install#individual
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 19-01-2022 11:3023

19-01-2022 • 11:30

23 Linkedin

Bron: Chocolatey

Update-historie

31-03 Chocolatey 1.1.0 29
22-03 Chocolatey 1.0.0 21
26-01 Chocolatey 0.12.1 7
19-01 Chocolatey 0.12.0 23
28-10 Chocolatey 0.11.3 43
02-09 Chocolatey 0.11.1 8
05-'19 Chocolatey 0.10.14 26
03-'19 Chocolatey 0.10.13 25
06-'17 Chocolatey 0.10.7 6
Meer historie

Lees meer

Chocolatey

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (23)

-Moderatie-faq
-123023+118+23+30Ongemodereerd4
Wijzig sortering
+1Jack Flushell
19 januari 2022 11:33
Ik roep al heel lang dat ik dit eens moet proberen. Lijkt me erg handig.
+2beerse

@Jack Flushell19 januari 2022 11:57
Stop met roepen en begin: Eerst de tool zelf er op zetten.

Daarna bij elke andere applicatie die is bijgewerkt kijken of Chocolatey het ondersteunt. Let overigens wel op, Chocolatey gebruikt voor sommige tools zoals sysinternals en cygwin een andere installatie locatie. In dergelijke gevallen is het wenselijk eerst de huidige (oude) versie te de-installeren en daarna de nieuwe installeren.

Bij een volgende update (of bijvoorbeeld 2 keer per maand): 'cup all -y' in een administratieve powershell en alles wordt bijgewerkt.
+1Muncher
@beerse19 januari 2022 12:05
Ik heb dit als start-up task neergezet. Zodra de computer aan gaat (en het Lock Screen zichtbaar is), begint hij te checken voor updates.
+1Kroesss
@Muncher19 januari 2022 13:16
Hoe gaat zo'n script dan om met een foutmelding?

Ik krijg (vooral bij Acrobat Reader) wel regelmatig een foutmelding dat er niet geupdate kan worden. Ik gebruik de GUI (ook voor het updaten van alle programma's), en het updaten van de andere applicaties stopt dan totdat ik de foutmelding wegklik.

Stopt de powershell dan ook met updaten? Je hebt dan immers geen visueel scherm, dus de foutmelding zie je niet, maar van updaten is dan ook geen sprake meer namelijk. Vooral omdat Adobe Acrobat redelijk vooraan in het alfabet staat, en dus 9 van de 10 keer het eerste programma is wat hij zal willen updaten.

Verder vind ik het trouwens ook een heerlijk pakket, ik installeer niks zonder dat ik eerst heb gecheckt of Chocolatey het ook heeft.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Kroesss op 19 januari 2022 13:17]

+1Muncher
@Kroesss19 januari 2022 18:05
Er zijn meerdere manieren om een shell open te houden nadat de boel gedraaid heeft:

https://blog.danskingdom....-script-finishes-running/
+1vgroenewold
@Jack Flushell19 januari 2022 11:36
Ik doe het sinds een paar maanden, heeft een risico (want community packages), maar het is heerlijk om ipv ieder programma steeds te checken voor updates, nu alles automatisch te laten doen. Was ik gewend in Linux maar mistte ik enorm onder Windows.
+1Cergorach
@vgroenewold19 januari 2022 14:20
Dit is wel wat veel mensen over het hoofd zien (of niet willen zien), het draait op community packages. Dat is al veel langer een security issue om blind te vertrouwen (zeker in zakelijke omgevingen), maar recent laat faker.js zien hoe makkelijk het is dat een maintainer de boel verziekt en in dat geval was het heel duidelijk, als er iets onder de motorkap veranderd is de kans groot dat het nooit wordt opgemerkt...
0beerse

@Cergorach21 januari 2022 12:53
Volgens mij scheelt dit per package. Veel pakketten hebben een script die het originele/officiële pakket ophaalt bij de leverancier en dat installeert. Er zijn zelfs pakketten die automatisch de laatste/courante versie pakken.
0Cergorach
@beerse21 januari 2022 13:08
En checken de gebruikers van Chocolatey die (open source) scripts waar dit wordt opgehaald? Na elke update? Nee, natuurlijk niet! Ze willen juist minder werk, niet meer werk... Daarom is het imho minder veilig, wat zeker een issue is in bepaalde zakelijke omgevingen.
0beerse

@Cergorach21 januari 2022 17:29
Klopt helemaal. Ergens is er wel enig vertrouwen nodig. Gelukkig kan je bij chocolatey de paden zelf terug vinden. Bij andere/vergelijkbare tools die 'helpen' bij het updaten/bijwerken is dat wel eens anders.
+1Homme
@Jack Flushell19 januari 2022 11:35
Gewoon eens aan beginnen!

Ik heb er de Chocolatey GUI bovenop gegooid, maakt het nog makkelijker.
0Jack Flushell
@Homme19 januari 2022 11:44
Goeie tip, dank!
+1Azzaro78
@Jack Flushell19 januari 2022 11:51
en daar nog eens choco auto update erbij en alles altijd up-to-date _/-\o_
+1Bliksem B
@Azzaro7819 januari 2022 12:25
en daar nog eens choco auto update erbij en alles altijd up-to-date _/-\o_
Hoe doe jij dit? Ik ik heb om de dag een taak aangemaakt naar een .cmd bestand met daarin: choco upgrade all -y.
https://community.chocola...es/Chocolatey-AutoUpdater is al 4,5 jaar niet vernieuwd of werkt die nog perfect zonder verdere instellingen?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bliksem B op 19 januari 2022 12:28]

+2Freakster86
@Bliksem B19 januari 2022 14:48
Ik prefereer, zeker op pc's van anderen: https://community.chocola...co-upgrade-all-at-startup
choco install choco-upgrade-all-at-startup -y

Dat werkt perfect. Het enige nadeel tot dusver is dat updates opnieuw een desktop shortcut aanmaken. Daarom installeer ik sinds kort een klein programma genaamd "tidy desktop monster": https://m.majorgeeks.com/...tidy_desktop_monster.html

Verwijdert alle program shortcuts automatisch en verplaatst ze naar de prullenbak. Geen omkijken naar. Gebruikt ook vrijwel geen recourses. Alleen even 'run at startup' aanvinken na eerste keer starten.
+1Henk Poley
@Jack Flushell19 januari 2022 14:35
`winget` is wat minder rommelig. Krijg je mee als je het 'App-installieprogramma' / 'App Installer' installeert uit de Windows Store. https://www.microsoft.com/store/productId/9NBLGGH4NNS1

En dan updates checken met:
winget upgrade

En installeren met:
winget upgrade --all

Beide hebben overigens pakketten die de ander niet heeft.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Henk Poley op 19 januari 2022 14:39]

+1Yodocus
19 januari 2022 12:06
Ik gebruikte deze tool met plezier om bij te blijven met alle applicaties maar sinds Microsoft zelf met WinGet een package manager aanbiedt is voor mij het nut verdwenen. Of ziet iemand echt toegevoegde waarde in dit product voor alledaags gebruik?
+2beerse

@Yodocus19 januari 2022 12:22
De toegevoegde waarde is voor mij dat het beheer van de pakketten iets beter is. Deels omdat dit beheer bij chocolatey ook opensource is en deels omdat er berichten zijn dat die van microsoft met name voor tools die niet uit de microsoft hoed komen nogal achter loopt.

Daarnaast zegt microsoft zelf dat het gebruik nogal beperkt is: Alleen windows 10 (dus niet op windows server of oudere desktops) en verwijst ze graag zelf naar haar eigen app-store (zie https://docs.microsoft.co...s/package-manager/winget/) waarvoor je dus je hele systeem aan je microsoft account moet koppelen, iets dat ik niet wil omdat ik niet weet aan welk microsoft account ik het wil koppelen en ik mijn microsoft accounts het liefst gescheiden houdt.
+1SMGGM
19 januari 2022 11:38
Zeer recent gestart met dit programma (ook de GUI geïnstalleerd) en zeer enthusiast over!
De bibliotheek is zeer volledig (ik kon er althans alles uit vinden dat ik wil) en maakt het up2date houden van mijn systeem toch een enorm pak eenvoudiger. Ook op mijn vader zijn laptop ben ik ermee begonnen zodat ook zijn systeem wat up2date blijft (hij durft dit nog wel eens uit te stellen).

Misschien het enige nadeel eraan is dat vanuit de chocolatey UI (zover ik zie) geen specifieke parameters kunnen meegegeven worden bij de installatie. Als je dus liever geen desktop icoontje wil dan moet je dit na installatie nog zelf verwijderen of als je veel componenten er niet bij wil (zoals bij VirtualBox waarbij ik een barebone install wil dus deze update ik nog even manueel).

Er zijn wel wat bibliotheken die weinig voorzien worden van updates. Eentje ervan is de Belgische eID waarbij ze best wat achter zitten (en een paar zeer noodzakelijk om de laatste nieuwe eID's in te lezen).

Browser zet ik er niet in, daar doet de updater van de browser prima en is er geen nood aan.
Het is vooral voor toepassingen die vereisen dat je manueel naar de website moet gaan en een heel installatieproces moet gaan doen.
Zeker voor toepassingen die je niet vaak gebruikt en bij elke keer dat je ze start het gevoel hebt dat er wel een update voor beschikbaar is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door SMGGM op 19 januari 2022 11:46]

+1beerse

@SMGGM19 januari 2022 12:01
Het pakket beheer achter Chocolatey is ook open-source. Daar kan je zelf ook een bijdrage aan leveren.

Voor de browsers en bijvoorbeeld ook ThunderBird kan ik vertellen dat chocolatey en de eigen updater best aardig samen werken. Chocolatey ziet bijvoorbeeld wel dat Chrome, firefox en thunderbird zich zelf al hebben bijgewerkt. Maar het is wel goed in de gaten te houden of dat bij andere tools ook goed gaat en dat eventueel in de tool zelf uit te zetten als chocolatey dat niet doet.
+1CH4OS

19 januari 2022 15:10
Is Chocolatey nou meer te vergelijken met package managers zoals bijvoorbeeld Winget (Windows, downloads: Windows Package Manager 1.1) of Apt (Debian en derivaten) of is dit meer te vergelijken met Ansible (Linux)?

Met Ansible kun je immers veel meer dan enkel packages managen, daarmee configureer je op Linux je complete systeem qua applicaties en instellingen.
+1William_H
@CH4OS19 januari 2022 18:56
Meer vergelijkbaar met Apt en Winget.
0bavanandel
20 januari 2022 20:47
Dit was mijn go-to tool voor package management op Windows, totdat ik scoop.sh ontdekte. Deze is voor de meeste packages meer up-to-date, wordt actiever beheerd (ik heb eens een paar PRs voor choco gemaakt maar die staan na ruim 3 jaar nog steeds open, bij scoop heb ik tot nu toe max een dag of 2 moeten wachten), en gebruikt de originele installers, waar choco nog weleens slecht beheerde wrapper scripts gebruikt. Bovendien kun je redelijk makkelijk zelf buckets aanmaken met eigen packages. Ik ga niet meer naar choco om al die redenen!

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True