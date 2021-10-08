Microsoft heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Windows Package Manager uitgebracht. Met dit pakket kan vanaf een commandline via het commando winget software op de computer worden geïnstalleerd. Op dit moment is er ondersteuning voor zo'n 2600 programma's en zoeken kan op deze pagina worden gedaan. In versie 1.1 van Windows Package Manager heeft Microsoft diverse problemen verholpen en ondersteuning toegevoegd voor het installeren van programma's uit de Windows Store.

I’m excited to share some great news. We’re releasing Windows Package Manager 1.1. We’ve squashed some annoying bugs and added some highly anticipated features. The Windows Package Manager is being released to Windows 10 (build 1809 and newer) and Windows 11 as an automatic update via the Microsoft Store. The moment we’ve been waiting for has finally arrived. Grab yourself a cup of coffee (or any other favorite beverage). Don’t worry; I’ll wait. Cheers!

The team has been busy over the last few months making improvements and adding new features. The most notable new feature is access to apps in the Microsoft Store. The client now ships with two sources configured. One of them is the Windows Package Manager app repository, and the other is the Microsoft Store.

All Windows Package Manager commands and features have been documented at Microsoft Docs. I also covered most of the basics in the Windows Package Manager 1.0 announcement.