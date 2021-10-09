Versie 19.2 van Kodi is uitgekomen. Deze crossplatform-mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 19.0, die de codenaam Matrix draagt, is er onder andere softwarematige ondersteuning voor de av1-codec, ondersteuning voor gamecontrollers op iOS en gebruikt het Python 3 voor add-ons. Ook is het mogelijk om de opaciteit van de ondertitels in te stellen. De complete release notes voor deze uitgave zijn op deze pagina na te lezen, dit is een gedeelte daaruit met de belangrijkste verbeteringen:

Fixed: crash when accessing invalid PVR channel from favourites

Fixed: crash on startup while searching for missing channel icons

Fixed: crash on startup caused by missing timer type

Fixed: "Delete permanently" of recordings from trash

Other, more minor bug fixes

Fixed a bug that deleted UniqueID's when scraping the library, which caused unexpected behaviour for addons relying on those ID's

Added translations for emulators and game controller add-ons

Expose icon path of EPG tags as 'thumbnail' property

Expose series number of EPG tags as 'seasonnum' property.

Websocket: handles partial messages

Fixed: display logic for official and third-party modules

Fixed: possible crash when switching monitors due to adding/removing hardware.

Fixed: audio passthrough not working (randomly) on some systems when display refresh rate match is enabled.

Improved: flip discard swap chain is used on all Windows 10 systems even if graphics driver does not support latest DirectX feature levels.

Improved: 10-bit swap chain is used by default on Windows 10 systems when HDR display is detected (for 8-bit SDR video sources too).

Fixed: possible crash related to WS-Discovery when non-computer devices (e.g. IP cameras) are attached to the same network.

Fixed: possible crash when HDR is toggled on/off externally from Windows 10 display settings.

Fixed: no picture or wrong black level with some video drivers when limited range output is enabled in conjunction with hardware acceleration DXVA2 and HDR passthrough.

Fixed: external storage volumes not visible on devices running old Android versions

The big news here is that we can finally make 19.x "Matrix" available on the Xbox - thanks for putting up with the delay while we fixed the blockers!