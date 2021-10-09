Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Kodi 19.2

Kodi logo (75 pix) Versie 19.2 van Kodi is uitgekomen. Deze crossplatform-mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 19.0, die de codenaam Matrix draagt, is er onder andere softwarematige ondersteuning voor de av1-codec, ondersteuning voor gamecontrollers op iOS en gebruikt het Python 3 voor add-ons. Ook is het mogelijk om de opaciteit van de ondertitels in te stellen. De complete release notes voor deze uitgave zijn op deze pagina na te lezen, dit is een gedeelte daaruit met de belangrijkste verbeteringen:

PVR
  • Fixed: crash when accessing invalid PVR channel from favourites
  • Fixed: crash on startup while searching for missing channel icons
  • Fixed: crash on startup caused by missing timer type
  • Fixed: "Delete permanently" of recordings from trash
  • Other, more minor bug fixes
Video Library
  • Fixed a bug that deleted UniqueID's when scraping the library, which caused unexpected behaviour for addons relying on those ID's
Games
  • Added translations for emulators and game controller add-ons
JSON-RPC
  • Expose icon path of EPG tags as 'thumbnail' property
  • Expose series number of EPG tags as 'seasonnum' property.
Network
  • Websocket: handles partial messages
Add-ons
  • Fixed: display logic for official and third-party modules
Windows specifics
  • Fixed: possible crash when switching monitors due to adding/removing hardware.
  • Fixed: audio passthrough not working (randomly) on some systems when display refresh rate match is enabled.
  • Improved: flip discard swap chain is used on all Windows 10 systems even if graphics driver does not support latest DirectX feature levels.
  • Improved: 10-bit swap chain is used by default on Windows 10 systems when HDR display is detected (for 8-bit SDR video sources too).
  • Fixed: possible crash related to WS-Discovery when non-computer devices (e.g. IP cameras) are attached to the same network.
  • Fixed: possible crash when HDR is toggled on/off externally from Windows 10 display settings.
  • Fixed: no picture or wrong black level with some video drivers when limited range output is enabled in conjunction with hardware acceleration DXVA2 and HDR passthrough.
Android specifics
  • Fixed: external storage volumes not visible on devices running old Android versions
Xbox specifics

The big news here is that we can finally make 19.x "Matrix" available on the Xbox - thanks for putting up with the delay while we fixed the blockers!

  • Fixed: crash on playback of 4K HEVC videos due to out-of-memory condition.
  • Fixed: GUI rendered at 1080 and upscaled to 4K instead of native 4K.
  • Fixed: 4K resolution is incorrectly reported in logs as 1920x1080.
  • Fixed: crash when "Switch display refresh rate at Start/Stop" is enabled with 4K resolution.
  • Fixed: tone mapping not used by default at playback HDR videos.
  • Fixed: missing display refresh rate info on Video Debug Info OSD (Alt+O).
  • Fixed: Internet SSL connectivity not working due not usable path to built-in CA certs bundle.
  • Improved: swap chain performance using DXGI_SWAP_EFFECT_FLIP_DISCARD.
  • Improved: 10-bit swap chain surfaces are used if an HDR-capable TV is detected (even for 8-bit SDR videos).
  • Improved: HEVC DXVA2 decoder performance using 128 byte aligned decoder surfaces.

Versienummer 19.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Kodi
Download https://kodi.tv/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Kodi

Update-historie

06-03 Kodi 19.4 20
27-10 Kodi 19.3 13
09-10 Kodi 19.2 48
05-'21 Kodi 19.1 6
02-'21 Kodi 19.0 50
01-'21 Kodi 19.0 RC1 58
10-'20 Kodi 18.9 5
07-'20 Kodi 18.8 22
05-'20 Kodi 18.7 26
03-'20 Kodi 18.6 6
Meer historie

Lees meer

Kodi

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Design en multimedia

+2powermarcel10
9 oktober 2021 14:46
Zijn er meer mensen die al een aantal weken last hebben van veel buffer issues in de youtube addon (windows)
+2Earthfinder
@powermarcel109 oktober 2021 15:53
Ja, hier ook. Lijkt iets beter met de 6.8.18 alpha release. Daarnaast heb ik mpeg-dash aangezet max 720p reslolutie en FPS naar 30, is een instelling in mpeg-dash
+1powermarcel10
@Earthfinder9 oktober 2021 16:17
Bedankt voor je reactie en tip!
+1Klojum

@powermarcel109 oktober 2021 21:54
Ik heb het laatste half jaar geregeld bufferproblemen in Youtube in gewoon een webbrowser. Of KPN zit ergens te klootviolen nadat ze Telfort hebben gedumpt (voorheen had ik nooit YT-issues), of er is zoiets als "outside interference" gaande op gezette tijden, wellicht een DDOSje hier of daar? Grappig is wel dat met een VPN-verbinding naar het buitenland de bufferproblemen een stuk minder lijken.
0Caelestis
@powermarcel1010 oktober 2021 01:29
Ja vreemd genoeg had ik hier ook last van en merkte dan de quality steeds teruggeschroefd werd.
Hierop heb ik een addon 'simpel YouTube HD' geïnstalleerd om het juiste bitrate te forceren. Sindsdien geen enkel last van gehad.
0powermarcel10
@Caelestis10 oktober 2021 08:55
Waar heb je die addon gedownload? Ik kan hem niet vinden..
0Caelestis
@powermarcel1010 oktober 2021 14:34
Ah de werkelijke naam is anders in de addon list,sorry. In de browser heet het simpel Youtube HD
"Auto HD/Automatic 4K for Youtube"
Het is voor Chrome maar het gaat er om dat je een addon heb dat de bitrate forceert. Welke is denk ik niet zo belangrijk
+1guillaume
9 oktober 2021 15:13
Kodi v19 (in tegenstelling tot v18) voor Windows en op een Philips-TV is volledig onbruikbaar voor mij. Ik heb op 3 systemen vrijwel direct bufferproblemen (of soms na 1-2min), vaak met als resultaat dat de gehele interface bevriest voor 30-60sec, waarna ik ofwel nog 1-10sec video krijg en het weer opnieuw begint, ofwel de video wordt gesloten. Bronnen zijn SMB-shares, Jellyfin en directory listing via een HTTPS-servertje. De debug logs geven geen enkel inzicht, buffers vergroten doet niets.

Als ik zoek naar antwoorden op o.a. het forum, dan zie ik alleen maar boze reacties à la "je moet niet zo zeuren, dit is een vrijwilligersproject".

[Reactie gewijzigd door guillaume op 9 oktober 2021 15:15]

+1Klojum

@guillaume9 oktober 2021 22:01
Philips staat bij mij nou niet bepaald bekend als de TV-bouwer die de beste/snelste hardware in z'n TVs stopt. Voor m'n gevoel bungelen ze aardig onderaan in dat lijstje.

Een externe oplossing t.b.v. Kodi is voor mijn idee beter. Dan heb je ook geen geneuzel met mogelijk fabrikant/TV-specifieke Android hacks.
+1guillaume
@Klojum9 oktober 2021 22:40
Dat kan inderdaad kloppen. Ik zie dat als ik de Jellyfin-app gebruikt, er ook afspeelproblemen zijn (maar in Kodi is het echt een bufferprobleem en vele malen erger, én dat verklaart niet dat 't wel prima werkt op Windows met v18 en totaal niet met v19).

Wel vreemd dat er geen enkel probleem is op die TV met Netflix en YouTube(4K), terwijl Jellyfin/Kodi dus onbruikbaar zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door guillaume op 9 oktober 2021 22:42]

0HAWK Wizard
@guillaume10 oktober 2021 20:31
Gebruik Kodi 19 op zowel Windows (als media center) als op een aantal Philips 4K TVs met Android TV 9. Werkt prima allemaal, ook 4K content speelt goed af, zelfs met DTS of Atmos audio.

Gebruik ook DVBLink/Mosaic PVR plugin en kan zo ook TV kijken (helaas support Ziggo nog geen 4K, alleen als het via hun eigen box is......).

Bij Windows versie wel wat geks: bij TV opnamen speelt ie ook netjes AC3 surround geluid af (als dat door die zender gesupport wordt), maar bij live TV niet (dan wordt het 2-kanaals stereo, ook als je expliciet de AC3 stream selecteert en passthrough.....). Wat ik nu vaak doe (bij een film) is dan opname start en na paar minuten start met die opname "semi live" te kijken, dan dus wel met AC3 surround sound. Iemand enig idee hoe ook met live TV kijken AC3 surround geluid te horen?
+1CycloneCleaver
9 oktober 2021 12:18
Betekent deze release nu, dat er grote stappen zijn gezet in performance op de Xbox? Ik had me hier in het verleden op verheugd, maar om eerlijk te zijn vond ik het niet werkbaar, dus dat heb ik toen opgegeven.

Ik weet dat er toen gewoon geen handjes waren om de boel op Xbox te onderhouden, dus dat die voortgang even stop lag, maar dit klinkt alsof ze het hebben opgepakt.

Iemand meer info hier over?
+1oef!
@CycloneCleaver9 oktober 2021 14:42
De xbox versie doet het vrij goed op mijn series x. Ik heb er geen specifieke problemen mee maar ik doe ook geen exotische dingen.

De applicatie is sowieso gratis te installeren dus waarom niet testen?
0nitroke
@CycloneCleaver10 oktober 2021 17:56
Ik heb ook mijn rpi nog aan de tv hangen omdat via de xbox app het niet werkend was. Zeker als ik wilde verder of terugspoelen.

Maar op mijn xbox one s kan ik de 19.2 nog niet downloaden, bleef 18.9. Zal later nog eens proberen.
+1wbree
9 oktober 2021 21:12
Ik heb TV Shield (2019). Zag wel een mededeling dat Kodi 19.2 er is , maar waar ik die kan ophalen heb ik geen idee. In Play Store is die er nog niet.
0Klojum

@wbree9 oktober 2021 21:46
De Android Play store heeft z'n eigen uitrolmethodiek en -planning, gewoon nog heel efkens wachten.
0DutchMuffin
@wbree9 oktober 2021 22:24
Mocht je niet willen wachten: in the add-on repository onder "programma add-ons", staat een add-on Kodi Android Installer. Hiermee kun je nightlies en stabiel releases downloaden en installeren.
0Theodor
9 oktober 2021 14:55
In de google store staat nog steeds 19.1 :?
0hardware-lover

@Theodor9 oktober 2021 15:04
Ik heb op Android TV de 19.2 al aangeboden gekregen via de App Store. Op beide Shields.
0Theodor
@hardware-lover9 oktober 2021 15:18
Niet op Sony android tv...
+1hardware-lover

@Theodor9 oktober 2021 15:23
Ik beheer updates vanuit de Play Store altijd zelf. Bij een check voor app updates werd deze me afgelopen nacht aangeboden, vanmiddag op een andere Shield eveneens bij een handmatige check voor updates.

Ik wil graag weten wat er aan app updates wordt aangeboden, dit om veranderend app gedrag te kunnen verklaren. Het zal niet de eerste keer zijn dat er wat mis gaat na een app update 😉
0Bullus
@Theodor12 oktober 2021 00:44
Via sideloading lukt het me wel
https://androidtvnews.com/install-kodi-on-sony-tv/
Via google store geeft ie bij mij ook versie 19.1 aan, via bovenstaande kun je updgraden naar v 19.2
0arnoud_h
@Theodor9 oktober 2021 15:39
In de google store staat nog steeds 19.1 :?
En in de Windows Store nog steeds 19.0.0....
0RedNas74
@Theodor9 oktober 2021 22:34
Je kan natuurlijk de nieuwe versie gewoon downloaden op kodi.tv
0Mangu429
@RedNas7410 oktober 2021 08:46
Men zou het natuurlijk gewoon netjes moeten bijwerken in de stores.
0mjl
9 oktober 2021 13:50
Ben benieuwd of de database functionaliteit nu wel gaat werken op Android TV en of het streamen op hoge bitrate nu beter gaat dan met de vorige versie.

Verder ideaal dat ik geen pc meer aan de tv hoef te hangen maar Kodi gewoon uit de play store op de tv kan zetten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door mjl op 9 oktober 2021 13:50]

0hardware-lover

@mjl9 oktober 2021 13:57
Wat had je voor problemen met de functionaliteit van de database i.c.m. Android TV?

V.w.b. problemen met het streamen van hoge bitrates, welk Android TV apparaat gebruik je voor Kodi?
0mjl
@hardware-lover9 oktober 2021 14:02
Android zit in de tv, als ik de setttings file met de gegevens naar de juiste folder binnen koning kopieer worden alle settings netjes toegepast alleen de metadata van de files met ook de al gezien en wat niet informatie blijven lokaal opgeslagen worden, dus als ik op een ander device Kodi gebruik zie ik niet meer waar ik de vorige keer gebleven was met kijken (en alle plaatjes en info moet per device gedownload worden ipv dat dat allemaal centraal in de database op de NAS staat).

Het streamen met hoge bitrates heb ik last van een ‘trage’ verbinding en dat de buffer leeg is terwijl 100mbit bedraad of de 800+
Mbit draadloos meer dan genoeg zou moeten zijn. Vlc player heeft bijv geen last, Kodi weer wel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door mjl op 9 oktober 2021 14:04]

0hardware-lover

@mjl9 oktober 2021 14:54
Zou werkt dat idd met Kodi, die zet standaard de database lokaal. Je kunt wel een centrale database opzetten, indien daar behoefte aan is, er is voldoende info over te vinden hoe dat aan te pakken.

Het streamen van hoge (maximale) bitrate media is probleemloos mogelijk binnen Kodi i.c.m. Android TV, maar het is niet alleen afhankelijk van je netwerksnelheid, het apparaat zelf moet ook voldoende power hebben om het goed te kunnen hendelen. Dus je netwerksnelheid alleen is niet voldoende voor probleemloos high bitrate streamen.
0wouter5
@hardware-lover9 oktober 2021 14:59
Af en toe heb ik problemen (haperingen) bij het streamen van video-bestanden met Dolby Atmos aan hoge bitrate. Dit is wel degelijk een KODI gerelateerd probleem (gebruik een Nvidia Shield 2020).
0hardware-lover

@wouter59 oktober 2021 15:03
Als dat de 2019 tube is dan is dat een bekend issue met dat apparaat. Met de 2019 Pro is het iig geen enkel probleem, of hoeft het niet te zijn.

Er is geen 2020 Shield.

[Reactie gewijzigd door hardware-lover op 9 oktober 2021 15:05]

0wouter5
@hardware-lover9 oktober 2021 15:24
Inderdaad de 2019 en nee het is wel degelijk de pro versie.
0hardware-lover

@wouter59 oktober 2021 15:27
Dan blijf ik bij mijn laatste opmerking, het hoeft geen problemen te geven met de 2019 Pro versie. Ik stream daarmee regelmatig probleemloos de allerhoogste UHD bitrates vanaf een NAS (via een NFS verbinding).

[Reactie gewijzigd door hardware-lover op 9 oktober 2021 16:56]

0wouter5
@hardware-lover10 oktober 2021 17:35
Het gaat ook niet om de video bitrates, maar louter om de audio bitrates bij atmos. Soms heb ik 4K bestanden van 100gb die geen problemen geven, maar 20gb bestanden met een "zware" atmos die voor haperingen zorgen.
0hardware-lover

@wouter510 oktober 2021 18:24
De grote van het media zegt ook niet alles, ik kijk enkel naar de bitrates en codecs bij media.
0Asterion
@mjl9 oktober 2021 15:09
Als het je te moeilijk lijkt om een centrale database te maken zodat al je bekeken films of series gesynced worden over al je apparaat kan je misschien overwegen om gebruik te maken van Trakt.tv.

Dat is een plug-in die je bibliotheek synced en automatisch bijhoudt wat je al gezien hebt.
Telkens je Kodi opstart wordt dit automatisch voor je gedaan.
0mjl
@Asterion9 oktober 2021 19:53
Dat is niet moeilijk maar op mijn Philips tv met Android tv en Kodi krijg ik het niet aan de praat.
0jozuf
@mjl10 oktober 2021 08:19
Dan is het dus wel moeilijk, anders had je het aan de praat gekregen...?!
Jellyfin is erg fijn om een centrale opzet te hebben.

[Reactie gewijzigd door jozuf op 10 oktober 2021 08:20]

0mjl
@jozuf11 oktober 2021 10:04
Blijkbaar onmogelijk op de tv, in Windows werkt het als een zonnetje.

Ondersteuning voor Android tv is ook mager qua Kodi, op zich logisch aangezien het een kleine user base is denk ik. Versie updates zijn tot nog toe ook pas een paar weken later op android tv beschikbaar dan voor Windows.
0mjl
@mjl13 oktober 2021 11:06
Ik heb jellyfin eens geprobeerd, werkt op zich vrij soepel, container op de NAS, indexen gaat relatief snel, sommige content wordt geen metadata gevonden maar zal wel te exotisch zijn. Afspelen met de app op de tv gaat redelijk, interface vind ik wat onoverzichtelijk meer een lijst met favorites maken is makkelijk. Heb wel app crashes bij sommige codecs (althans denk dat het daar aan ligt) en het scrollen/seeken tijdens afspelen. Maar voor de content met een te hoge bitrate in Kodi is dit we een goed alternatief, alleen jammer dat je er iets voor op de NAS moet installeren ipv gewoon een centrale database en de toch al bestaande file shares.
0jozuf
@mjl13 oktober 2021 14:45
Jellyfin kan je integreren in Kodi he. Zijn plugins voor ;)
0mjl
@jozuf13 oktober 2021 15:34
Ja dat had ik gezien, volgende stap, maar verwacht dat eventuele instabiliteit elkaar dan alleen maar versterkt.
0erik_bies
@mjl13 oktober 2021 19:56
Dat is niet moeilijk maar op mijn Philips tv met Android tv en Kodi krijg ik het niet aan de praat.
Heb daar geen problemen mee op Philips Android
Mijn stapjes:
1) install X-plore File Manager om makkelijk files te down & uploaded naar je tv via wifi share
2) browse naar je android-> kodi directory (dan naar .kodi en voeg daar je advancedsettings.xml toe met de database details)

Voor je dit doet kodi stoppen, en bij de volgende start van kodi gebruikt ie de database. Je kan evt in je logfile checken of alles goed gaat...
0mjl
@erik_bies13 oktober 2021 21:12
Ga ik eens proberen! Via de file browser in Kodi zelf werkt het in iedergeval niet (alle settings worden toegepast behalve de database settings).
0Theodor
10 oktober 2021 12:36
Dat werkt op mij sony tv niet,komt wel binnen maar word bij een herstart van kodi weer deleted.
Playstore nog steeds geen 19.2
0Jarlaxz
10 oktober 2021 20:41
Iemand al getest of de frame skipping met deze versie is opgelost?
0CrazyJoe
11 oktober 2021 15:32
Het zou handig zijn als de dames/heren van Kodi hun "je moet updaten naar een nieuwere versie" mededeling niet zouden activeren als ze de nieuwere versie nog niet beschikbaar gemaakt hebben voor je platform.

Ik krijg steeds weer die melding terwijl de Android TV versie van 19.2 nog helemaal niet beschikbaar is (ten minste, niet gisterenavond).

Dan zijn dat soort meldingen toch wel zwaar irritant!
0Mondriaan123
12 oktober 2021 21:25
Kodi bakt er bij mij niks meer van sinds ik een smart-tv gebruik met HDR, heel sporadisch wil Kodi de film nog wel goed spelen maar sinds dat het team weg is die eerder aanwezig was is het bagger, de enigste die HDR wel wil draaien is VideoLAN (VLC), hier word ook niet veel meer aan ontwikkeling gedaan, vooral het ontbreken van een goede ondersteuning voor ondertitels, in Kodi kon je de subs helemaal onderin zetten (als er zwarte balken in de film zitten) dus buiten de film.

