Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.61.0 uitgebracht en uitgebreide informatie over die uitgave is op deze pagina te vinden; dit is de aankondiging:
September 2021 (version 1.61)
Welcome to the September 2021 release of Visual Studio Code. There are many updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include:
- Split editors within the same group - Quickly create side-by-side editors for the same file.
- Locked editor groups - Select editor types to automatically lock in an editor group.
- Better display of deleted and readonly files - Tab decorations highlight deleted and readonly files.
- Bracket pair guides - Display vertical guides to link matching bracket pairs.
- Fixed terminal dimensions - Set an active terminal's width and height.
- Jupyter Notebook improvements - Table of Contents view, full debugging support.
- Platform-specific extensions - Publish different extension versions for Windows, macOS, and Linux.
- Virtual Workspaces extension guide - Learn how to update your extension for virtual environments.
- Advanced container configuration - Tips, code samples, and videos to help configure development containers.
If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.
Watch a highlight of the new features in this version in the VS Code team's release party. You can find the recording of the event on our YouTube channel.