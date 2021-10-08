Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.61.0

Visual Studio Code logo (79 pix) Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.61.0 uitgebracht en uitgebreide informatie over die uitgave is op deze pagina te vinden; dit is de aankondiging:

September 2021 (version 1.61)

Welcome to the September 2021 release of Visual Studio Code. There are many updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include:

If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.

Watch a highlight of the new features in this version in the VS Code team's release party. You can find the recording of the event on our YouTube channel.

Visual Studio Code

Versienummer 1.61.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/#alt-downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 08-10-2021 09:18
16 • submitter: guidogast

08-10-2021 • 09:18

16 Linkedin

Submitter: guidogast

Bron: Microsoft

Reacties (16)

+1moonlander
8 oktober 2021 09:28
Na een tijdje gebruik te hebben gemaakt van visual studio wat ik eerst als prettig en snel ervaarde ben ik toch weer terug gestapt op sublimetext. Waar ik mij vooral aan stoor is de code coloring. Elke keer als ik een bestand open zie ik eerst code in 1 kleur, en na +-1 sec zie je de code coloring. En dat komt niet dat ik een trage machine (Macbook Pro 2020). Ook switchen van open bestanden doet hij dit wel eens. Heb het nooit voor elkaar gekregen, dus weer terug bij sublime, wat toch wel weer vertrouwd en snel aanvoelt.
+184hannes
@moonlander8 oktober 2021 10:53
Na een tijdje gebruik te hebben gemaakt van visual studio wat ik eerst als prettig en snel ervaarde ben ik toch weer terug gestapt op sublimetext
Ik neem aan dat je Visual Studio Code bedoelt, maar als je inderdaad Visual Studio bedoelt dan kan ik beamen dat deze erg traag kan zijn, zeker, maar niet uitsluitend, als je extensies als Resharper gebruikt.
+1moonlander
@84hannes8 oktober 2021 12:11
Ik bedoelde Visual Studio Code ;)
0TheVivaldi
@84hannes9 oktober 2021 17:12
[...]

Ik neem aan dat je Visual Studio Code bedoelt,
Dat lijkt me logisch aangezien dit artikel over Code gaat?
084hannes
@TheVivaldi10 oktober 2021 18:11
He lijkt mij logisch dat als Visual Studio en Visual Studio Code twee totaal verschillende producten zijn, je niet de ene gaat noemen als je de andere bedoelt. Het lijkt mij logisch om verward te raken en te denken dat het hetzelfde product is waardoor je je klachten op de verkeerde plek kunt zetten.
+1InflatableMouse
@moonlander8 oktober 2021 09:33
Heb je vscodium ook geprobeerd? Dat is de FOSS variant zonder alle Microsoft telemetry en phone home code. Persoonlijk ervaar ik vscodium als snappier (op Linux) dan vscode zelf, jouw probleem met de trage markup van code ken ik persoonlijk niet (maar wellicht zijn mijn bestanden kleiner, bijna exclusief Ansible code). Het zal dus ook met de plugin te maken hebben die jouw specifieke code moet parsen.
0Samplex
@InflatableMouse9 oktober 2021 05:05
Nou VScodium bevat ook gewoon telemetry en staat nog default aan ook...

Telemetry: Telemetry Level
Enable diagnostic data to be collected. This helps us to better understand how VSCodium is performing and where improvements need to be made. Some features may require a restart to take effect.

Tevens missen er extensions die wel beschikbaar zijn in vscode..

[Reactie gewijzigd door Samplex op 9 oktober 2021 05:43]

+1InflatableMouse
@Samplex9 oktober 2021 09:20
Ja, dat klopt, en ik zei dan ook heel specifiek Microsoft Telemetry en tracking.

Het verschil is dat de Microsoft VS code binaries niet OSS zijn, en deze onderdelen niet of maar deels uitgezet kunnen worden.

Vscodium is volledig FOSS, free/libre open en transparant en jij kan die telemetry gewoon uitzetten en dat doet dan ook wat het beloofd.

Over die extensions, weet je ook welke dat precies zijn en heb je wel eens gezocht waarom die er niet in zitten? Volgens mij had dat namelijk te maken met licenses en het feit dat die niet FOSS zijn/waren. Ik weet niet welke dat zijn maar het zal niet moeilijk zijn verwacht ik om die er alsnog in te krijgen, of om er een alternatief voor te vinden? Je zal vast niet de enige zijn, dus als je echt wil is er vast ook wel een weg :).
+1GHorsie
@moonlander8 oktober 2021 12:47
Dan zou ik weer eens de nieuwste versie proberen. :)
Zie https://code.visualstudio...bracket-pair-colorization
+1MartijnGP
8 oktober 2021 09:47
Vertical bracket guides! Nice :)

Fijne editor. Al gebruik in hem al jaren, geen idee hoe de rest van de editors zich heeft ontwikkeld. Maar dit lijkt me nog steeds de beste match voor TypeScript.
+1Katsunami
@MartijnGP8 oktober 2021 11:13
Vertical bracket guides! Nice :)
Via Bracket Pair Colorizer zit dit er al in sinds 2016. (En er zijn een aantal andere vergelijkbare extensies blijkbaar.)

Op zich vind ik dit wel jammer; nu is er iemand, in dit geval CoenraadS, die jaren heeft gewerkt aan een extensie om brackets op kleur te matchen die guides erin te krijgen, en het zo snel mogelijk te maken, en nu neemt VSCode deze functie na 5 jaar opeens op in zijn kern.

Ik denk dat CoenraadS een heleboel installaties van Bracket Pair Colorizer weg zal zien vallen... (of zouden ze een deel van zijn code hebben hergebruikt? Dan zou er voor hem nog wel mee te leven zijn.)

Dat is het grootste nadeel van werken aan software: om de haverklap gaat je code de prullenbak in. Dat geeft me wel regelmatig het gevoel dat je zo ongeveer alles voor niets doet.
+1MartijnGP
@Katsunami8 oktober 2021 11:38
Tja, en anderzijds probeer ik het aantal extensies altijd tot een zo laag mogelijk minimum te beperken omdat ze naar mijn ervaring nooit net zo lekker werken als een native functie, met de footnote dat ik de extensie waar je over schrijft nooit heb geprobeerd.

Zuur ja, dat zeker. Al lees je ook wel verhalen van bedrijven die tegen betaling de gemaakte oplossing overnemen.
+1Mitsuko
@Katsunami8 oktober 2021 11:51
Ja, maar zie wel dit artikel van Microsoft. Ondanks al het werk was het blijkbaar niet mogelijk om het echt snel te maken zonder het óf als kernfunctie in te bouwen óf de extension API op heel specifieke manieren uit te breiden.
+1aygul12345
8 oktober 2021 09:31
Hoe kan ik instellen bij Visual studio als ik F5 druk kan ik in de code venster niet meer verder typen... Hoe kan ik dat simpelweg aanpassen?

Moet telkens met de muis klikken op het code scherm na het indrukken op F5 of F8 / Powershell excute.
+1xFeverr
@aygul123458 oktober 2021 09:35
In VS Code weet ik het eerlijk gezegd niet. In de 'normale' Visual Studio gebruik je de escape-toets om terug in je editor te komen als iets anders geselecteerd is. Weet niet of ze deze feature ook in VS Code hebben toegepast, maar wellicht het proberen waard.
+1Crew One
8 oktober 2021 10:47
Waanzinnige editor. Was al goed, maar met de ssh/docker/wsl integratie is het de perfecte oplossing voor nagenoeg alles.

