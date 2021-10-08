Blackmagic Design heeft versie 17.3.2 van DaVinci Resolve uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en de betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, die over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per second te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processoren en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in DaVinci Resolve 17.3.2: Support for Blackmagic RAW SDK 2.2.

Addressed instability issues when using the color warper.

Addressed incorrect HDR highlight when using DaVinci Wide Gamut.

Addressed a naming issue for recorded clips in the Fairlight timeline.

Addressed incorrect reloading of cached audio effects on linked tracks.

Addressed missing EQ and other automation issues in Fairlight.

Addressed incorrect Fairlight Spaceview display for specific AMD drivers.

Addressed potential freezes after using Fusion tracker modifiers.

Addressed a Fusion planar transform issue on small images.

Addressed an issue with uploads for renders on Apple Silicon systems.

Addressed an issue with the classic stabilizer on Apple Silicon systems.

Addressed an issue with LUT generation on Apple Silicon systems.

Addressed out of order frames when decoding certain XAVC clips.

Addressed an issue with importing malformed CLF LUTs.

General performance and stability improvements.