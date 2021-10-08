Malwarebytes heeft versie 4.4.8 van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals bijvoorbeeld kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime-bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What’s New in 4.4.8: Web Protection False Positives Rapid Response

Browser Guard integration on FireFox ready and will be released soon

Enhanced detection and remediation Some Issues now addressed: Fixed: Pluralization issues with trial expiring toast notifications

Fixed: Trial countdown notifications out of sync with dashboard countdown

Fixed: Error 32 Sharing Violation during upgrades under certain circumstances

Fixed: Malwarebytes will not open after Install/Upgrade under certain circumstances

Fixed: User gets MWAC block page for FPRR-whitelisted website

Fixed: Mbae.dll is injected for processes protected within pentest mode only after service restart

Fixed: New Version does not update DisplayName and DisplayVersion values in Uninstall key

Fixed: Popup dialogs don't close on Escape key

Fixed: mbam.exe crash on attempt to update to new version

Fixed: A few (additional) UI minor Issues