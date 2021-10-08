Versie 5.29 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In versie 5.0 is onder meer de overstap naar Python 3 gemaakt, zijn er diverse verbeteringen in de e-bookviewer aangebracht en is er nu ook een dark mode voor de e-bookviewer en contentserver. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features Allow drag and drop of books onto formats in the Tag browser to convert them to that format. Closes tickets: 1945890.

Allow creating sorts based on multiple columns (Add the Sort action to the toolbar via Preferences->Toolbars & menus). Closes tickets: 1945891.

Edit book: When changing a paragraph to a heading if the cursor is adjacent to a paragraph tag but not inside any tags other than body, use the adjacent tag. Bug fixes Auto adding: Run relevant plugins before reading metadata from the book. Matches behavior of manual adding. Closes tickets: 1945889.

Content server: Fix category collapse by partition not working. Closes tickets: 1945882.

Prevent Tab from causing focus to leave the Tag browser.

from causing focus to leave the Tag browser. Edit book: See what changed: Fix non-BMP unicode characters causing highlighting of changed words to be slightly misplaced.

PDF Output: Fix a regression that broke conversion of comics that contain 1-bit images.

Edit book: Fix pressing Ctrl + Tab inserting a tab at the start of a line instead of switching tabs.

+ inserting a tab at the start of a line instead of switching tabs. Fix a regression in the previous release that caused identifiers set by some plugins to not be saved in the database. Closes tickets: 1945098.

Template language: Fix nesting composite columns sometimes failing. Closes tickets: 1946342. New news sources Various Indian news sources by Vishvas Vasuki Improved news sources Entrepreneur Magazine

Dawn

New York Review of Books