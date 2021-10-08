Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Calibre 5.29

Calibre logo (75 pix)Versie 5.29 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In versie 5.0 is onder meer de overstap naar Python 3 gemaakt, zijn er diverse verbeteringen in de e-bookviewer aangebracht en is er nu ook een dark mode voor de e-bookviewer en contentserver. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features
  • Allow drag and drop of books onto formats in the Tag browser to convert them to that format. Closes tickets: 1945890.
  • Allow creating sorts based on multiple columns (Add the Sort action to the toolbar via Preferences->Toolbars & menus). Closes tickets: 1945891.
  • Edit book: When changing a paragraph to a heading if the cursor is adjacent to a paragraph tag but not inside any tags other than body, use the adjacent tag.
Bug fixes
  • Auto adding: Run relevant plugins before reading metadata from the book. Matches behavior of manual adding. Closes tickets: 1945889.
  • Content server: Fix category collapse by partition not working. Closes tickets: 1945882.
  • Prevent Tab from causing focus to leave the Tag browser.
  • Edit book: See what changed: Fix non-BMP unicode characters causing highlighting of changed words to be slightly misplaced.
  • PDF Output: Fix a regression that broke conversion of comics that contain 1-bit images.
  • Edit book: Fix pressing Ctrl+Tab inserting a tab at the start of a line instead of switching tabs.
  • Fix a regression in the previous release that caused identifiers set by some plugins to not be saved in the database. Closes tickets: 1945098.
  • Template language: Fix nesting composite columns sometimes failing. Closes tickets: 1946342.
New news sources
  • Various Indian news sources by Vishvas Vasuki
Improved news sources
  • Entrepreneur Magazine
  • Dawn
  • New York Review of Books
Calibre 4.21.0
Versienummer 5.29
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Calibre
Download https://calibre-ebook.com/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

08-10-2021

08-10-2021 • 07:37

Bron: Calibre

