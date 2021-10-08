Versie 5.29 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In versie 5.0 is onder meer de overstap naar Python 3 gemaakt, zijn er diverse verbeteringen in de e-bookviewer aangebracht en is er nu ook een dark mode voor de e-bookviewer en contentserver. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New features
Bug fixes
- Allow drag and drop of books onto formats in the Tag browser to convert them to that format. Closes tickets: 1945890.
- Allow creating sorts based on multiple columns (Add the Sort action to the toolbar via Preferences->Toolbars & menus). Closes tickets: 1945891.
- Edit book: When changing a paragraph to a heading if the cursor is adjacent to a paragraph tag but not inside any tags other than body, use the adjacent tag.
New news sources
- Auto adding: Run relevant plugins before reading metadata from the book. Matches behavior of manual adding. Closes tickets: 1945889.
- Content server: Fix category collapse by partition not working. Closes tickets: 1945882.
- Prevent
Tabfrom causing focus to leave the Tag browser.
- Edit book: See what changed: Fix non-BMP unicode characters causing highlighting of changed words to be slightly misplaced.
- PDF Output: Fix a regression that broke conversion of comics that contain 1-bit images.
- Edit book: Fix pressing
Ctrl+
Tabinserting a tab at the start of a line instead of switching tabs.
- Fix a regression in the previous release that caused identifiers set by some plugins to not be saved in the database. Closes tickets: 1945098.
- Template language: Fix nesting composite columns sometimes failing. Closes tickets: 1946342.
Improved news sources
- Various Indian news sources by Vishvas Vasuki
- Entrepreneur Magazine
- Dawn
- New York Review of Books