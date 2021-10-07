Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Vivaldi 4.3

Vivaldi logo (75 pix) Versie 4.3 van de webbrowser Vivaldi is uitgekomen. Vivaldi is een webbrowser die wordt ontwikkeld door voormalige werknemers van Opera. Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera voor de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd. Vivaldi heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals mousegestures, stapelen van tabbladen, uitgebreide keyboardshortcuts en het maken van aantekeningen op webpagina's. De browser is gratis en wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS ontwikkeld, en sinds versie 3.4 ook voor Android. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

Capture. Revamped!

Get perfect screenshots, every time with the oh-so-cool refreshed Capture. Plus, it now has a resize option. Access it from the Status Bar via the camera icon, or activate it using Keyboard Shortcuts, Quick Commands and Mouse Gestures.

The Idle API. No longer a privacy bother.

Want more privacy and peace of mind while browsing? You have it. Google’s Idle API can be abused for behavioral tracking. Hence, we’ve turned it off by default. Unlike Chrome, Vivaldi does not allow websites to even ask. Requests are denied by default.

Vivaldi Translate now supports 108 languages.

We’ve added 68 new languages so more people can access the web in their preferred language. Translate web pages and selected text — safely and securely. Powered by Lingvanex, the translation engine is hosted on Vivaldi servers in Iceland.

Go on, Sync it up.

Now more intuitive, the revamped Sync has a polished appearance and improved account setup and recovery. Go to Sync settings to download a backup encryption key which can help you recover your browser data should you ever forget the encryption password. Learn more

The Download Panel. It all looks SO good.

An informative graph shows your download speed over time, along with new buttons to restart or find downloads on your system. Oh yes, monitor your downloads at a glance with bolded key statistics.

We’ve got it. Here comes PWA support.

On pages that support running as a PWA (Progressive Web App), there is a new “Install [website]” option on the right-click (context) tab menu. Go for it! Put your PWA obsession to use now.

Cool and more private.

More reasons to use Vivaldi Mail and Calendar (beta). OAuth login has been changed. When using the built-in mail client to access your Gmail, you are no longer logged into all Google services, such as YouTube. So, you can now use a service like Gmail without Google tracking you everywhere. Yay!

Versienummer 4.3.2439.39
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Vivaldi
Download https://vivaldi.com/download/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 07-10-2021 19:49
10 • submitter: TheVivaldi

07-10-2021 • 19:49

10 Linkedin

Submitter: TheVivaldi

Bron: Vivaldi

Update-historie

06-04 Vivaldi 5.2 11
11-02 Vivaldi 5.1 6
02-12 Vivaldi 5.0 11
07-10 Vivaldi 4.3 10
15-09 Vivaldi 4.2 1
28-07 Vivaldi 4.1 13
06-'21 Vivaldi 4.0 7
04-'21 Vivaldi 3.8 7
03-'21 Vivaldi 3.7 17
01-'21 Vivaldi 3.6 5
Meer historie

Reacties (10)

+1pbb
7 oktober 2021 22:05
Ik gebruik Vivaldi zowel op Android als Windows. Vind de Android versie echt fijn. De Windows versie wil ik van houden, heeft veel handigheden, maar er zitten zo veel bugs in... Ook niet handig dat veel van de standaard sneltoetsen een andere functie hebben (bijv. Alt-d). Moet vaak guest mode gebruiken, en dan heb je dus weer de Vivaldi defaults.

Maar in combinatie met Bitwarden heb ik weer geen enkel probleem, dat werkt prima.
+1zordaz
@pbb7 oktober 2021 22:28
Ik gebruik Vivaldi al jaren en van irritante bugs of Bitwarden problemen heb ik geen last. Inderdaad is Vivaldi op Android echt een aanrader, een uitstekende drop-in vervanger van Chrome.
+1PearlChoco
@pbb7 oktober 2021 22:34
Idem, gebruik ook Bitwarden en nooit vertragingen gehad.
+1PearlChoco
7 oktober 2021 20:48
Na Chrome, Firefox en Opera gebruikt te hebben, is Vivaldi sinds twee jaar mijn voorkeursbrowser. Deze nieuwe features maken het alweer iets beter :)
0InflatableMouse
@PearlChoco7 oktober 2021 21:31
Ik heb Vivaldi nu een aantal maanden in gebruik maar Bitwaren is onbruikbaar traag. Duurt enkele seconden voordat het uberhaubt opent, dan duurt het weer aantal seconden voordat mij vault wordt weergegeven. Enige wat ik er over kan vinden is dat er geclaimed wordt dat Vivaldi met spagetti java script in elkaar zit wat dit soort addon vertraginging veroorzaakt. Waar of niet, mijn probleem met addons is er niet mee geholpen. Er zitten bovendien een aantal heel vervelende bugs in die in al die maanden niet worden opgelost. Regelmatig verschijnt ingetypte text in een veld achterstevoren. De regel markeren, verwijderen en opnieuw typen lost het op. Ik vind hoe je tabs heel precies moet plaatsen (drag/drop) vervelend, meestal valt tie op een ander en dan maakt tie een groep. Hun bugtracker is closed, je kan niet zien of iets gemeld is en wat de status is. Al met al ben ik weer terug op Firefox want elke dag tegen die problemen aanlopen, geen zicht op verbetering, nee. Geen Vivaldi meer voor mij.
+1ggiloo
@InflatableMouse8 oktober 2021 10:59
Weet je zeker dat je niet een verouderde versie gebruikt? Ik herken eigenlijk geen enkel van de problemen die je beschrijft en gebruik ook Bitwarden.
+1InflatableMouse
@ggiloo8 oktober 2021 15:41
nee alles is nieuw, update altijd zodra ik de notificatie zie. Ik merk wel dat het op Windows anders gedraagd dan op Linux.
+1NLWildcard
8 oktober 2021 08:35
Ik gebruik Vivaldi nu al een aantal jaar op PC en Android en is echt een verademing. Geen last van bugs of issues met plug-ins (Ik gebruik wel Lastpass ipv Bitwarden).
0Hentailord
8 oktober 2021 01:58
Ik ga maar eens denk ik Vivaldi proberen. 
Ik gebruik Brave nu het fijne is Tor tab in Brave, maar ik denk dat ik Tor Browser, maar weer moet installeren 
0SoundByte
9 oktober 2021 18:24
Ik gebruik Vovaldi op android mobile en is echt de beste browser die ik heb gehad. Instellen op duckduckgo en genieten maar. Geen gedoe meer met voorwaarden van google. Vangt ook meer popups weg dan chrome.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

