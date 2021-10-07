Versie 4.3 van de webbrowser Vivaldi is uitgekomen. Vivaldi is een webbrowser die wordt ontwikkeld door voormalige werknemers van Opera. Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera voor de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd. Vivaldi heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals mousegestures, stapelen van tabbladen, uitgebreide keyboardshortcuts en het maken van aantekeningen op webpagina's. De browser is gratis en wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS ontwikkeld, en sinds versie 3.4 ook voor Android. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

Get perfect screenshots, every time with the oh-so-cool refreshed Capture. Plus, it now has a resize option. Access it from the Status Bar via the camera icon, or activate it using Keyboard Shortcuts, Quick Commands and Mouse Gestures.

Want more privacy and peace of mind while browsing? You have it. Google’s Idle API can be abused for behavioral tracking. Hence, we’ve turned it off by default. Unlike Chrome, Vivaldi does not allow websites to even ask. Requests are denied by default.

We’ve added 68 new languages so more people can access the web in their preferred language. Translate web pages and selected text — safely and securely. Powered by Lingvanex, the translation engine is hosted on Vivaldi servers in Iceland.

Now more intuitive, the revamped Sync has a polished appearance and improved account setup and recovery. Go to Sync settings to download a backup encryption key which can help you recover your browser data should you ever forget the encryption password. Learn more

An informative graph shows your download speed over time, along with new buttons to restart or find downloads on your system. Oh yes, monitor your downloads at a glance with bolded key statistics.

On pages that support running as a PWA (Progressive Web App), there is a new “Install [website]” option on the right-click (context) tab menu. Go for it! Put your PWA obsession to use now.

More reasons to use Vivaldi Mail and Calendar (beta). OAuth login has been changed. When using the built-in mail client to access your Gmail, you are no longer logged into all Google services, such as YouTube. So, you can now use a service like Gmail without Google tracking you everywhere. Yay!