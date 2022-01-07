Brave is een webbrowser die is gebaseerd op Chromium. Aan het roer van de onderneming achter Brave staat Brendan Eich, de bedenker van JavaScript en een van de oprichters van Mozilla. Brave richt zich op het verbeteren van de online veiligheid en biedt een alternatief systeem voor het financieel ondersteunen van contentaanbieders. Het idee daarachter is dat reclame vaak de grootste inkomstenbron van een website is, maar dat veel mensen vanwege opdringerige reclames adblockers gebruiken en websites inkomsten mislopen. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 1.34.80 uitgebracht en de changelog daarvan ziet er als volgt uit:

Release Notes V1.34.80: Added the ability to make the tab audio icon non-clickable using brave://flags/#tab-audio-icon-interactive. (#19979)

Added indications for selected network. (#19651)

[Security] Disabled CNAME uncloaking when DoH is enabled with an HTTPS proxy. (#15038)

Updated error message text when Trezor is not connected. (#19351)

Updated legacy gas controls to allow 0 gas price. (#20103)

Updated price fetching to use contract address when possible. (#19574)

Updated Omaha installer version for Windows to v1.3.36.111. (#11904)

Removed “View on block explorer” button for rejected transactions. (#19454)

Removed text label for the private icon on Private Windows. (#13704)

Fixed crash when disabling Brave Shields in certain cases. (#19958)

Fixed inability to download torrents with WebTorrent. (#19818)

Fixed retry loop for token refill when server responds with 404 to adaptive CAPTCHA request. (#18859)

Fixed issue in hardware wallet connect screen while switching derivation scheme. (#20155)

Fixed error when importing Ledger accounts. (#19451)

Fixed Trezor popup incorrectly reopening in certain cases. (#19858)

Fixed plus icon for RPC URLs not being shown when editing a network. (#19717)

Fixed inability to remove previously entered RPC URLs. (#19782)

Fixed Dapp web compatibility issue with https://studio.manifold.xyz. (#20283)

Fixed issues with voting and creating spaces or proposals on https://snapshot.org Dapp. (#20282)

Fixed tooltip for unsupported networks on brave://wallet being retained on screen. (#19400)

Fixed path names not appearing in the address bar for IPNS addresses. (#18888)

Upgraded Chromium to 97.0.4692.71. (#20269) (Changelog for 97.0.4692.71)