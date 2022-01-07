Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: WordPress 5.8.3

WordPress logo (75 pix) Versie 5.8.3 van WordPress is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat onder een gpl-licentie beschikbaar wordt gesteld, is het mogelijk om een website of blog op te zetten en bij te houden. WordPress is eenvoudig in te stellen en kan binnen vijf minuten draaien, mits er al een server met php en MySQL beschikbaar is. Er zijn mogelijkheden om de functionaliteit van WordPress verder uit te breiden met plug-ins en het uiterlijk met thema's aan te passen. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden:

WordPress 5.8.3 Security Release

This security release features four security fixes. Because this is a security release, it is recommended that you update your sites immediately. All versions since WordPress 3.7 have also been updated. WordPress 5.8.3 is a short-cycle security release. The next major release will be version 5.9, which is already in the Release Candidate stage.

You can update to WordPress 5.8.3 by downloading from WordPress.org or visiting your Dashboard → Updates and clicking Update Now. If you have sites that support automatic background updates, they’ve already started the update process.

Security Updates

Four security issues affect WordPress versions between 3.7 and 5.8. If you haven’t yet updated to 5.8, all WordPress versions since 3.7 have also been updated to fix the following security issue (except where noted otherwise):

  • Props to Karim El Ouerghemmi and Simon Scannell of SonarSource for disclosing an issue with stored XSS through post slugs.
  • Props to Simon Scannell of SonarSource for reporting an issue with Object injection in some multisite installations.
  • Props to ngocnb and khuyenn from GiaoHangTietKiem JSC for working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative on reporting a SQL injection vulnerability in WP_Query.
  • Props to Ben Bidner from the WordPress security team for reporting a SQL injection vulnerability in WP_Meta_Query (only relevant to versions 4.1-5.8).

WordPress Gutenberg-layout (620 pix)

Versienummer 5.8.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website WordPress
Download https://wordpress.org/wordpress-5.8.3.zip
Bestandsgrootte 15,73MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

07-01-2022 • 06:58

Bron: WordPress

Reacties (10)

+1ramonfincken
7 januari 2022 12:47
@Drobanir je linkt naar latest.zip, maarja .. over een tijd is die weer anders.
Waarom niet naar https://wordpress.org/wordpress-5.8.3.zip linken ?
Auteur0Drobanir
@ramonfincken7 januari 2022 13:39
Ik heb het aangepast. Bedankt voor de melding.
0prodesk
7 januari 2022 07:26
Helaas kent WP een enorme hoeveelheid aan legacy code waardoor het een ontzettend trage en logge CMS is geworden. De reden waarom het toch massaal wordt gebruikt zijn de plugins en het gemak van opzetten ervan.
+1Rataplan_
@prodesk7 januari 2022 08:01
Je bedoelt net als Windows en in mindere mate Linux, maar praktisch élke software die een aantal jaren ontwikkeld is? Beetje inherent aan ontwikkeling met beperkte middelen. Je kunt niet álle code steeds vernieuwen.
Je kunt met Wordpress nog steeds een prima performende site bouwen. Maar een vorm van caching is soms wel wenselijk ja.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Rataplan_ op 7 januari 2022 08:12]

0Saven
@Rataplan_7 januari 2022 10:11
Een website voor de lokale tennisvereniging ja. Een high traffic website vereist een zooi aan vage en over de top oplossingen als je met Wordpress wil bouwen. Niet voor niets dat alles steeds meer naar headless toegaat.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Saven op 7 januari 2022 10:11]

+2Rataplan_
@Saven7 januari 2022 12:05
Nee maar daar is Wordpress ook nooit voor bedoeld. Als je in je requirements hebt staan dat je een miljoen hits per dag en ik noem maar wat 5000 simultane connecties moet kunnen serveren, dan kijk je niet naar een huis-tuin-en-keuken cms. Net zoals je iemand niet naar de Mercedes garage stuurt voor een boodschappen autootje.
+1jurroen
@Rataplan_7 januari 2022 12:36
Dat Wordpress voor zo'n scenario niet de beste keuze is: helemaal eens. Maar het kan zonder enige twijfel.

Voor mijn werk hosten we bijvoorbeeld een internationale WP site met dagelijks ongeveer 5 miljoen bezoekers. Staat in een HA setup - maar dat kan prima op een enkele server (als je HA/SLA/stabiliteit niet meetelt). Heb je zelfs geen dual socket, high core machine voor nodig :+
0spep
@Saven7 januari 2022 13:05
de site van oa pinkpop draait op wp ...
0d-vine
7 januari 2022 13:25
ik gebruik WP voor mijn eigen familie blog site en daarvoor is het helemaal prima en fijn om mee te werken.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

