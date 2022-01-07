Versie 4.4.0 van qBittorrent is verschenen. Deze opensourcetorrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD, en toont geen advertenties. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Franse student Christophe Dumez, die er sinds begin 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. In versie 4.4 is onder meer de overstap naar libtorrent 2.0 gemaakt en is er een aparte download met een interface die van Qt 6 gebruikmaakt, die overigens nog wel als experimenteel wordt aangeduid. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

New: Support for v2 torrents along with libtorrent 2.0.x support

Support for Qt6

Expose libtorrent hashing_threads settings

Add "Notification timeout" option

Add connection_speed to advanced settings

to advanced settings Announce to all trackers if IP changed

Add tooltip for various columns

Add context menu to toggle content tab columns

Add filter "Checking" to side panel

Add "Forced metadata downloading" state

Remember last viewed page in Options dialog

Add tooltip to listening port spinbox

Add "Skip hash check" option for watched folders

Add "Show torrent options" double-click action

Allow setting temp folder per torrent/catergory

Support folder based UI Themes Fixed: Save "resume data" once file priority is changed

Show priority menu at top level if there is no other in Add New Torrent dialog

Capitalize "peer flags" descriptions

Reorder peer flags

Show "last activity" value under all circumstances

Elide text from the right for all columns' header

Fix startup with different profiles

Move a few torrent context menu actions into "Torrent options" dialog

Allow deselecting radio buttons in "Torrent options" for mixed torrents

Apply file priority changes correctly

Use proper string for Korean language

Disable "add peers" menu items instead of hiding it

Disable system tray icon menu when app is exiting

Show GUI lock icon after system tray icon is initialized

Apply selected layout to displayed torrent content in "Add New Torrent" dialog WebUI: Add reverse proxy source IP resolution

Support navigating UI tables with arrow keys

Support expanding/collapsing UI folders with arrow keys

Support sorting UI tables via touch

Add pieces progress bar to General tab

Update authors page

Set icon sizes attribute

Add meta application name

Sort WebUI language selection values

Use correct URL scheme in user prompt when HTTPS is enabled RSS: Stick Unread row to top in RSS feed list

Correctly use fallback icons for RSS feed in GUI Search: Add context menu for tabs in search widget

Add more download options to torrent search result right-click menu Windows: Add windows-clang support

Update python installer URL for Windows

NSIS: Update Simplified Chinese translation Linux: Prolong wait time for shutdown for qbittorrent-nox

Install vector program icon

Add detection for OpenBSD, Haiku in configure script macOS: Update Mac icons for Big Sur Experimental: Setting to store/load fastresume/torrent files in an SQLite database Other: Many internal code refactorings and bug fixing by many people Notes: Windows: Users of Windows 10+ can also use the Qt6 version of the installer. Qt6 offers better HiDPI compatibility. Known issue: The text on the progress bar may have wrong color or not appear at all. You may switch to the regular version(Qt5 based) until it is resolved. The Qt6 version isn't tested much. The v4.4.x series will probably be the last one that supports Qt5 and therefore Windows 7 and 8. It will see releases at least until the summer of 2022.

Linux: An AppImage is now offered. It uses the latest versions of Qt6, libtorrent, boost, openssl. It is created on Ubuntu 20.04 and it should work on any other similarly aged distro. It isn't well tested. Also Ubuntu 20.04 is dropped from the PPAs because it doesn't have the minimum required Qt5 version (5.15.2). The AppImage should cover any users left on that version.

macOS: Builds will be uploaded in the next days. This entry will be updated to contain relevant info, so check back here too.