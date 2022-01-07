Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: qBittorrent 4.4.0

qBittorrent logo (80 pix) Versie 4.4.0 van qBittorrent is verschenen. Deze opensourcetorrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD, en toont geen advertenties. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Franse student Christophe Dumez, die er sinds begin 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. In versie 4.4 is onder meer de overstap naar libtorrent 2.0 gemaakt en is er een aparte download met een interface die van Qt 6 gebruikmaakt, die overigens nog wel als experimenteel wordt aangeduid. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

New:
  • Support for v2 torrents along with libtorrent 2.0.x support
  • Support for Qt6
  • Expose libtorrent hashing_threads settings
  • Add "Notification timeout" option
  • Add connection_speed to advanced settings
  • Announce to all trackers if IP changed
  • Add tooltip for various columns
  • Add context menu to toggle content tab columns
  • Add filter "Checking" to side panel
  • Add "Forced metadata downloading" state
  • Remember last viewed page in Options dialog
  • Add tooltip to listening port spinbox
  • Add "Skip hash check" option for watched folders
  • Add "Show torrent options" double-click action
  • Allow setting temp folder per torrent/catergory
  • Support folder based UI Themes
Fixed:
  • Save "resume data" once file priority is changed
  • Show priority menu at top level if there is no other in Add New Torrent dialog
  • Capitalize "peer flags" descriptions
  • Reorder peer flags
  • Show "last activity" value under all circumstances
  • Elide text from the right for all columns' header
  • Fix startup with different profiles
  • Move a few torrent context menu actions into "Torrent options" dialog
  • Allow deselecting radio buttons in "Torrent options" for mixed torrents
  • Apply file priority changes correctly
  • Use proper string for Korean language
  • Disable "add peers" menu items instead of hiding it
  • Disable system tray icon menu when app is exiting
  • Show GUI lock icon after system tray icon is initialized
  • Apply selected layout to displayed torrent content in "Add New Torrent" dialog
WebUI:
  • Add reverse proxy source IP resolution
  • Support navigating UI tables with arrow keys
  • Support expanding/collapsing UI folders with arrow keys
  • Support sorting UI tables via touch
  • Add pieces progress bar to General tab
  • Update authors page
  • Set icon sizes attribute
  • Add meta application name
  • Sort WebUI language selection values
  • Use correct URL scheme in user prompt when HTTPS is enabled
RSS:
  • Stick Unread row to top in RSS feed list
  • Correctly use fallback icons for RSS feed in GUI
Search:
  • Add context menu for tabs in search widget
  • Add more download options to torrent search result right-click menu
Windows:
  • Add windows-clang support
  • Update python installer URL for Windows
  • NSIS: Update Simplified Chinese translation
Linux:
  • Prolong wait time for shutdown for qbittorrent-nox
  • Install vector program icon
  • Add detection for OpenBSD, Haiku in configure script
macOS:
  • Update Mac icons for Big Sur
Experimental:
  • Setting to store/load fastresume/torrent files in an SQLite database
Other:
  • Many internal code refactorings and bug fixing by many people
Notes:
  • Windows: Users of Windows 10+ can also use the Qt6 version of the installer. Qt6 offers better HiDPI compatibility. Known issue: The text on the progress bar may have wrong color or not appear at all. You may switch to the regular version(Qt5 based) until it is resolved. The Qt6 version isn't tested much. The v4.4.x series will probably be the last one that supports Qt5 and therefore Windows 7 and 8. It will see releases at least until the summer of 2022.
  • Linux: An AppImage is now offered. It uses the latest versions of Qt6, libtorrent, boost, openssl. It is created on Ubuntu 20.04 and it should work on any other similarly aged distro. It isn't well tested. Also Ubuntu 20.04 is dropped from the PPAs because it doesn't have the minimum required Qt5 version (5.15.2). The AppImage should cover any users left on that version.
  • macOS: Builds will be uploaded in the next days. This entry will be updated to contain relevant info, so check back here too.

Versienummer 4.4.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website qBittorrent
Download https://www.qbittorrent.org/download.php
Bestandsgrootte 28,78MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

07-01-2022 • 06:52

07-01-2022 • 06:52

20 Linkedin

Bron: qBittorrent

Update-historie

25-03 qBittorrent 4.4.2 14
16-02 qBittorrent 4.4.1 11
07-01 qBittorrent 4.4.0 20
31-10 qBittorrent 4.3.9 51
30-08 qBittorrent 4.3.8 38
05-08 qBittorrent 4.3.7 10
06-'21 qBittorrent 4.3.6 1
05-'21 qBittorrent 4.3.5 0
03-'21 qBittorrent 4.3.4.1 29
01-'21 qBittorrent 4.3.3 25
Reacties (20)

Reacties (20)
-120020+119+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1Eonfge
7 januari 2022 08:54
Support for v2 torrents along with libtorrent 2.0.x support
🧐
BitTorrent v2 kick-started with an effort to transition away from SHA-1 as the hash function for pieces, shortly after google announced having produced a collision. Given a new hash function would not be backwards compatible, a few other changes were proposed as well, while we were taking the compatibility hit anyway. This post describes the new features of the BitTorrent v2 protocol.
https://blog.libtorrent.org/2020/09/bittorrent-v2/
+1japie06
@Eonfge7 januari 2022 09:22
Ik vind dit echt de meest drastische en positieve change in V2:
BitTorrent v2 not only uses a hash tree, but it forms a hash tree for every file in the torrent. This has a few advantages:

Identical files will always have the same hash and can more easily be moved from one torrent to another (when creating torrents) without having to re-hash anything. Files that are identical can also more easily be identified across different swarms, since their root hash only depends on the content of the file.
All files will be aligned to pieces, which means there are implicit pad files after each file

This addresses a long-standing wish to more easily identify duplicate files, or finding multiple sources for files, across swarms.
Er zijn heel veel duplicate torrents die met een andere .nfo of readme zijn gepubliceerd en daarom een andere hash hebben. Met deze wijziging zou je dus van beide swarms gebruik kunnen maken.
+1zierbeek
@japie067 januari 2022 23:22
Betekent dat dat dubbele torrents niet meer kunnen bestaan?
+1ClementL
@zierbeek8 januari 2022 09:51
Dat kan nog steeds, maar je kunt dan ook downloaden van seeders met een andere torrent waar wel hetzelfde bestand in voorkomt.
+1zierbeek
@ClementL8 januari 2022 10:10
Dus zijn er meer seeders. Top nieuws, dankjewel
+1Eonfge
@japie067 januari 2022 10:04
Dat is super goed nieuws. Dat zou op den duur vee bandbreedte schelen want het is inderdaad heel ergerlijk hoe er vijf verschillende torrents zijn, die inhoudelijk alleen wat fluff toevoegen.
+1Rudie_V
@japie067 januari 2022 11:43
Ik weet dat oa Vuze swarm merging had, maar het is mooi dat het nu gewoon in het protocol zelf is geimplementeerd.
+1player-x
@japie068 januari 2022 09:56
Dit gaat wel behoorlijk handig zijn, ik DL vaak F1, en elke keer wordt de torrent geüpdatet, want als ik bv eerst de vrije trainingen heb gedownload, en wil dan de kwalificatie DLen, worden in de nieuwe torrent eerst alle eerdere DL's gecontroleerd, dat zou bij deze nu dus over moeten zijn als ik het goed begrijp.
+1sweetdude
@Eonfge8 januari 2022 14:42
Deze is ook wel het vermelden waard. Zeker voor diegene met een shitload aan seeding torrents.
Experimental:

Setting to store/load fastresume/torrent files in an SQLite database
+1Jazco2nd

7 januari 2022 11:52
Wat is nou een goede webUI voor QB die niet alleen prettig werkt op mobiel (zoals VUE doet voor QB) maar ook gewoon de Settings heeft van standaard QB? Met VUE kan je basisdingen zoals snelheid nieteens aanpassen..
+1Jogai
@Jazco2nd7 januari 2022 13:11
Je zou kunnen kijken naar floodUi. Ik gebruik t in combinatie met rtorrent dus weet niet precies wat wel en niet met qb werkt, maar voor mij werkt het goed.
+1faxityy
@Jazco2nd7 januari 2022 17:44
Flood UI en VUE zijn volgens mij de enige opties als je ook mobiel wilt kunnen...
Daarbuiten heb je nog wel theme.park maar dat is alleen CSS, dus niets mobile ofzo.
+1Call of Duty
7 januari 2022 10:17
Ik vind dit de meest prettige torrent-applicatie tot nu toe. Ik kijk die changelogs altijd door, als non-dev snap ik er de kaas niet van maar het geeft me wel een goed gevoel om te zien dat er zoveel ontwikkeling in zit :)
+1Eonfge
@Call of Duty7 januari 2022 12:00
Ik heb eenmaal mogen bijdragen aan de ontwikkeling van libtorrent, de torrent-logica waar QBittorrent omheen gebouwd is. En ik zal meteen eerlijk zijn, ook als wel-dev snap is er nog niet heel veel van. Het is een applicatie waar tientallen mensen aan werken, en de applicatie zelf gebruikt dan ook nog eens systemen zoals libtorrent en Qt die veel werk uit handen nemen.

Uiteindelijk draait software ontwikkeling net zoveel om samenwerking als om technische kennis, dus je hoeft niet overal alles van af te weten, zo lang je maar kunt communiceren met de andere ontwikkelaars.
+1Call of Duty
@Eonfge7 januari 2022 12:08
Ja, dat zal met van die community-projecten nog wel veel meer zijn inderdaad. Wel leuk om aan te werken.

Ik vind het vooral boeiend om zo'n changelog te lezen. Doet me goed om te zien dat er een update van iets plaatsgevonden heeft, zonder te weten wat het is. Ik heb dat bij Asus wrt-merlin bijvoorbeeld:
  • Component updates: curl 7.79.1, vsftpd to 3.0.5, openssl to 1.1.1m, wget to 1.21.1, nettle to 3.7.3, dnsmasq 2.86, openvpn 2.5.5, tor 0.4.5.11, miniupnpd 2.2.3-git 20211017, inadyn 2.9.1 and amtm 3.2.2.[/li]
    • jitterentropy-rngd was replaced by haveged. Haveged is more resource-intensive, but it works properly under older 2.6.x kernels.
    • dnsmasq was reverted back to using nettle for its DNSSEC crypto handling
Ja dit is prachtig. Ik zie componenten die een update krijgen, ik die een dnsmasq die gerevered is om nettle te gebruiken. Geen idee, maakt klinkt allemaal wel mooi. Netjes updaten die handel. Loop ik daarna de woonkamer in, kan ik mooi tegen m'n vriendin vertellen dat onze router nu Haveged gebruikt, wel wat meer resource-intensive maar werkt beter met oudere kernels. Zij blij, ik blij. Router blij.
+1KermieCow
7 januari 2022 10:39
Wel jammer dat ze sinds versie 4.0 de "set location" en "category" niet meer in het directe submenu van de torrent hebben zitten, maar dat dit nu via het submenu torrent options moet.. Gebruik dat best vaak en is toch redelijk veel extra klikken...
verder erg blij met deze applicatie!
+1TonnyTonny
@KermieCow7 januari 2022 14:49
Precies.
Die category uit het popup menu halen is echt onhandig.
Gelukkig is een bulk-change van de category als je meerdere torrents geselecteerd hebt nog wel mogelijk via de properties.

Ik zag al op de forums behoorlijk wat mensen vragen om dat alsjeblieft terug te draaien.
+1zordaz
7 januari 2022 12:27
De AppImage versie is niet alleen een uitkomst voor Ubuntu 20.04 gebruikers (zoals opgemerkt in de release notes), want de Snap- en Flatpak versies werken niet goed op de meest recente Debian en Ubuntu systemen. En ook de oude versie die in de standaard repos zit is niet werkbaar op Debian en Ubuntu, want de venster/schermopbouw is corrupt.

Dan blijft de ppa over (heb ik geen ervaring mee) en nu dus ook een AppImage-versie die op het eerste gezicht prima werkt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door zordaz op 7 januari 2022 12:27]

0slechtvalk
14 januari 2022 19:49
Ben terug naar versie 4.3.9. 4.4.0 was ontzettend traag en bevroor voortdurend.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

