Software-update: PowerToys 0.53.1

PowerToys logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 0.53.1 van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10 en hoger. De PowerToys bestaan op dit moment uit Awake, Color Picker, FancyZones, File Explorer Add-ons, Image Resizer, Keyboard Manager, PowerRename, PowerToys Run, Shortcut Guide en de Video Conference Mute, die vanaf versie 0.49 niet meer als experimenteel wordt aangeboden. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Things to be aware of
  • The new installer currently has a visual quirk when upgrade if you have a custom install path. It will show the default install path but it will actually overwrite the current location. We are investigating how to fix this.
Always on Top
  • Welcome to the family! With a quick Win+Ctrl+T, the window in focus is toggled to be on top. Toggle again, and it reverts back to normal.
ColorPicker
  • HEX input improvements for adjust color menu including support for hex code without hashtag and short hex code like #CF0.
  • Better bottom right screen detection for overlay
FancyZones
  • Increased negative space margin
  • Fix for not snapping child windows
  • Fix for clearing keyboard focus on editor launch
  • Fix to improve overlays to reduce brightness and hide numbers.
File Explorer
  • Added G-code support for thumbnails and preview pane.
Image Resizer
  • Fixed regression from Metadata tag removal of ColorSpace.
PowerRename
  • Row highlighting + preview support now implemented.
  • Fixed AltGR input issue
  • Improved folder renaming support
  • Opens on active monitor
PowerToys Run
  • Web searching has been added! ?? What is the answer to life will go to your favorite search engine via your browser. You can change the default action key too!
  • VS Code workspace improvements.
  • Binary and Hex number support.
  • Ability to use factorials in calculations
  • PT Run will not show in Window Walker results anymore.
  • Fix log / ln calculations
  • Fix to make previous results clear
  • Fix to detect symlinks and prevent recursive loops
  • Fix for trackpad scrolling being too fast
  • Removed unneeded nuget package.
  • Better detection for if a packaged app can be elevated
  • Improve crash resiliency for Program plugin.
  • Improved Windows setting results.
  • Fixed a bug where some similar activation phrases aren't working as expected.
Video conference mute
  • Disabled by default as this requires elevation to register the virtual camera.
  • Changed (default) hotkey for mute camera & microphone from Win+N to Win+Shift+Q to not conflict with a Windows 11 keyboard shortcut
Settings
  • Multiple accessibility, layout, image, string and icons fixes.
Runner
  • Improved mutex support to prevent multiple PT Run instances from running
Installer
  • NOTE: The new installer currently has a visual quirk when upgrade if you have a custom install path. It will show the default install path but it will actually overwrite the current location. We are investigating how to fix this.
  • Large progress toward user based installing vs machine wide. Upgrade scenario still needs additional work.
  • Removed custom bootstrapper and now are using a WiX bundle.
  • Removed unused image assets that were still being shipped.
ARM64 support
  • Setting WinUI3 proof-of-concept and validate we do need at least one more feature, elevation support from WinUI 3 unpackaged applications.
Dev improvements
  • New YAML based pipeline for building our signed installer. This will allow us to consolidate our CI to use same file. This was critical for us to unblock ARM64 and .NET 6 migration.
  • Our submodules will no longer auto fetch to prevent locking issues. If you want a refresher on how to do this, head to our dev docs
  • Localization system shifted to Touchdown from CDPx. This should remove many of the loc issues.
  • Consolidated a lot of the naming of EXEs and DLLs along with projects
  • Update to spell checker.
  • /dup response has been added
  • /reportbug /bugreport will ask for a "report bug" zip

PowerToys

Versienummer 0.53.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://github.com/microsoft/PowerToys/releases/tag/v0.53.1
Bestandsgrootte 45,07MB
Licentietype GPL

06-01-2022 • 21:07
submitter: jpkhakv221999

06-01-2022 • 21:07

10 Linkedin

Submitter: jpkhakv221999

Bron: Microsoft

Reacties (10)

+1Qlusivenl
7 januari 2022 08:37
Even CTRL + WIN + T geprobeerd en Edge flikkert mooi je browser scherm weg. Waar het blijft? Niemand weet het. Herstart van de PC en je hebt ze weer terug, maar de functie lijkt i.c.m. Edge niet echt te werken nog.
+1Settler11
@Qlusivenl7 januari 2022 09:12
Getest voor de grap. Maar hier geen last van. Misschien dat je Edge/drivers even moet checken met updates?
+1Qlusivenl
@Settler117 januari 2022 10:18
Alles is up-to-date na even gecheckt te hebben. Niet dat ik always on top vaak voor een browser ga gebruiken, maarja.
+1Qlusivenl
@Settler117 januari 2022 10:18
Voor een andere applicatie werkt het overigens prima.
+1Lampiz
6 januari 2022 22:51
Maak veel gebruik van FancyZones, PowerRename vind ik wat minder.
+1Michelli
@Lampiz6 januari 2022 22:58
Ik merk dat ik PowerRename juist regelmatig gebruik. Meestal moet ik een bepaald patroon verwijderen/wijzigen en dat gaat goed icm Regex
+1GreyGod
@Michelli7 januari 2022 09:08
Ik heb Ubuntu via WSL draaien en gebruik daarin dan het achterlijk goed rename.pl script, oorspronkelijkelijk van Larry Wall; zie bv. https://www.cyberciti.biz/files/perl/rename.pl.txt
+1Kazu
6 januari 2022 22:20
De nieuwe Always on Top feature klinkt erg handig. Af en toe kom je nog wel eens een programma tegen waarbij dat erg handig zou zijn, maar er niet in zit.
+1ZinloosGeweldig
7 januari 2022 16:25
Ik vind PowerToys Run erg fijn, is lekker snel dus nooit meer het probleem dat als je in het start menu te snel op enter ramt, je een edge venster dat op bing naar "cmd" (bijvoorbeeld) zoekt voor je neus krijgt.

Ook Image Resizer en PowerRename gebruik ik regelmatig. FancyZones heb ik eigenlijk nog geen gebruik van gemaakt, maar vooral omdat ik niet de tijd heb genomen om het op te zetten op een voor mij prettige manier, het lijkt me een erg handige tool.
0Dvdbos
@ZinloosGeweldig7 januari 2022 21:04
Fancy Zones is echt heel chill. Veel beter dan de standaard Win+Arrow voor window snapping. Zeker voor verticale monitoren waar je iets boven ipv naast elkaar wilt.


Wel vreemd is dat het standaard een grote lege rand er om heen maakt, maar custom zones zijn simpel om te maken.

