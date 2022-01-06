Microsoft heeft versie 0.53.1 van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10 en hoger. De PowerToys bestaan op dit moment uit Awake, Color Picker, FancyZones, File Explorer Add-ons, Image Resizer, Keyboard Manager, PowerRename, PowerToys Run, Shortcut Guide en de Video Conference Mute, die vanaf versie 0.49 niet meer als experimenteel wordt aangeboden. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
Things to be aware of
Always on Top
- The new installer currently has a visual quirk when upgrade if you have a custom install path. It will show the default install path but it will actually overwrite the current location. We are investigating how to fix this.
ColorPicker
- Welcome to the family! With a quick Win+Ctrl+T, the window in focus is toggled to be on top. Toggle again, and it reverts back to normal.
FancyZones
- HEX input improvements for adjust color menu including support for hex code without hashtag and short hex code like #CF0.
- Better bottom right screen detection for overlay
File Explorer
- Increased negative space margin
- Fix for not snapping child windows
- Fix for clearing keyboard focus on editor launch
- Fix to improve overlays to reduce brightness and hide numbers.
Image Resizer
- Added G-code support for thumbnails and preview pane.
PowerRename
- Fixed regression from Metadata tag removal of ColorSpace.
PowerToys Run
- Row highlighting + preview support now implemented.
- Fixed AltGR input issue
- Improved folder renaming support
- Opens on active monitor
Video conference mute
- Web searching has been added!
?? What is the answer to lifewill go to your favorite search engine via your browser. You can change the default action key too!
- VS Code workspace improvements.
- Binary and Hex number support.
- Ability to use factorials in calculations
- PT Run will not show in Window Walker results anymore.
- Fix log / ln calculations
- Fix to make previous results clear
- Fix to detect symlinks and prevent recursive loops
- Fix for trackpad scrolling being too fast
- Removed unneeded nuget package.
- Better detection for if a packaged app can be elevated
- Improve crash resiliency for Program plugin.
- Improved Windows setting results.
- Fixed a bug where some similar activation phrases aren't working as expected.
Settings
- Disabled by default as this requires elevation to register the virtual camera.
- Changed (default) hotkey for mute camera & microphone from Win+N to Win+Shift+Q to not conflict with a Windows 11 keyboard shortcut
Runner
- Multiple accessibility, layout, image, string and icons fixes.
Installer
- Improved mutex support to prevent multiple PT Run instances from running
ARM64 support
- NOTE: The new installer currently has a visual quirk when upgrade if you have a custom install path. It will show the default install path but it will actually overwrite the current location. We are investigating how to fix this.
- Large progress toward user based installing vs machine wide. Upgrade scenario still needs additional work.
- Removed custom bootstrapper and now are using a WiX bundle.
- Removed unused image assets that were still being shipped.
Dev improvements
- Setting WinUI3 proof-of-concept and validate we do need at least one more feature, elevation support from WinUI 3 unpackaged applications.
- New YAML based pipeline for building our signed installer. This will allow us to consolidate our CI to use same file. This was critical for us to unblock ARM64 and .NET 6 migration.
- Our submodules will no longer auto fetch to prevent locking issues. If you want a refresher on how to do this, head to our dev docs
- Localization system shifted to Touchdown from CDPx. This should remove many of the loc issues.
- Consolidated a lot of the naming of EXEs and DLLs along with projects
- Update to spell checker.
- /dup response has been added
- /reportbug /bugreport will ask for a "report bug" zip