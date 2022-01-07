Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Microsoft Edge 97.0.1072.55

Microsoft Edge logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 97 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 7 en hoger, en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In versie 97, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, heeft Microsoft onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht wanneer er van meerdere profielen gebruikgemaakt wordt, is er een nieuwe functie die helpt bij het maken van citaten en zijn er diverse nieuwe beveiligingsmechanismen aangebracht. De complete release notes kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Feature updates
  • Use the current profile to sign into websites when multiple work or school accounts are signed in on a device. When multiple work or school accounts are signed in on a device, users will be asked to choose an account from the account picker to continue their visits to websites. In this release, users will be prompted to let Microsoft Edge sign in to the websites automatically with the work or school account that's signed into the current profile. Users can turn this feature on and off in Settings > Profile preferences.
  • Add support for Microsoft Endpoint Data Loss Prevention (DLP) on macOS. Microsoft Endpoint DLP policy enforcement will be available natively on macOS.
  • Automatic HTTPS. Users can upgrade navigations from HTTP to HTTPS on domains likely to support this more secure protocol. This support can also be configured to attempt delivery over HTTPS for all domains. Note: This feature is a Controlled Feature Rollout. If you don’t see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.
  • Block WebSQL in 3rd-party contexts. Use of the legacy WebSQL feature will be blocked from 3rd-party frames. The WebSQLInThirdPartyContextEnabled policy is available as an opt-out option until Microsoft Edge version 101. This change is happening in the Chromium project that Microsoft Edge is based on. For more information, see this Chrome Platform Status entry.
  • Citations in Microsoft Edge. Citing sources for research is a common requirement for students. They have to manage many research references and sources, which aren't easy tasks. They also have to translate these citations to proper citation formats like APA, MLA, and Chicago. This new "Citations" feature, now in Preview in Microsoft Edge, gives students a better way to manage and generate citations as they research online. With Citations turned on in Collections or from Settings and more (Alt-F), Microsoft Edge automatically generates citations that students can use later so they can stay focused on their research. When they're done, they can easily compile these citations into a final deliverable. For more information, see Previewing Citations in Microsoft Edge.
  • Control Flow Guard (CFG). Microsoft Edge will start supporting more fine-grained protection by combating memory corruption vulnerabilities and by protecting indirect calls. CFG is only supported with Windows 8 and later. For more information, see Control Flow Guard. Note: This is an evolving technology, please share your feedback to help us strengthen its support.
New Policies

Microsoft Edge

Versienummer 97.0.1072.55
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.microsoft.com/nl-nl/edge
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

07-01-2022 • 07:15
23

07-01-2022 • 07:15

23

Submitter: jpkhakv221999

Bron: Microsoft

Reacties (23)

-Moderatie-faq
-123023+114+20+30Ongemodereerd4
Wijzig sortering
+1DigitalExorcist
7 januari 2022 08:02
Zal MS het ooit nog eens mogelijk maken om in te loggen met een zakelijk account in Edge op Linux….?
+1OxWax
@DigitalExorcist7 januari 2022 08:14
Merkwaardig, waarom werkt dit niet? Verplicht MS account?
+1DigitalExorcist
@OxWax7 januari 2022 09:35
Geen idee waarom het niet werkt; je kan alleen met persoonlijke accounts inloggen. Als ik m'n M365 account wil gebruiken herkent ie het mailadres niet, en Edge onder Windows doet dat wel.

https://techcommunity.mic...-linux-ubuntu/m-p/2305837

[Reactie gewijzigd door DigitalExorcist op 7 januari 2022 09:37]

+1tvtech
@DigitalExorcist7 januari 2022 15:44
inderdaad, voor mij een showstopper voor Linux......
+1DigitalExorcist
@tvtech7 januari 2022 16:15
Ik had nog geprobeerd om de Windows versie via Wine te draaien maar die downloadt niet. Geen tijd om uit te gaan zoeken nu.. maar wellicht kan dat wél.
0tvtech
@DigitalExorcist7 januari 2022 16:18
tsja, niet ideaal hoor. Ik draai nu maar gewoon W10
+1dycell

@DigitalExorcist7 januari 2022 16:50
Mogelijk omdat onderliggend er nog Internet Explorer componenten worden gebruikt? Voor SSO op Windows moet je ook binnen Internet Explorer 'safe sites' configureren waar Edge ook weer naar kijkt.

Als het bijvoorbeeld ook niet op MacOS werkt, dan is er een platform afhankelijkheid.
+1MrFax
@dycell7 januari 2022 22:10
Op Android werkt het wel, dus dat lijkt me geen reden om het niet te ondersteunen.

Sterker nog: Je moet kunnen inloggen met je Microsoft-werkaccount om je werkprofiel via Intune in te stellen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MrFax op 8 januari 2022 14:52]

0DigitalExorcist
@dycell7 januari 2022 17:32
Onder MacOS nog niet geprobeerd eigenlijk…
+1DutchKevv
@DigitalExorcist7 januari 2022 09:28
Zo heel lang is Edge op Linux nog niet eens uit beta toch?
0pepsiblik
@DigitalExorcist7 januari 2022 08:43
Wat bedoel je precies met zakelijk account?
+1DigitalExorcist
@pepsiblik7 januari 2022 09:35
Nou, gewoon, zoals ik zeg :) een zakelijk account. We hebben zakelijk alles in M365 zitten, maar dat zakelijke mailadres (onze O365-tenant als het ware) kan ik niet binnen Edge voor Linux gebruiken. Onder Windows geen enkel probleem. MS herkent simpelweg het opgegeven mailadres niet.

https://techcommunity.mic...-linux-ubuntu/m-p/2305837

[Reactie gewijzigd door DigitalExorcist op 7 januari 2022 09:37]

0HMaster_II
@DigitalExorcist7 januari 2022 10:05
Waarom pak je geen Chrome of ander Chromium variant om dit te testen?
+1DigitalExorcist
@HMaster_II7 januari 2022 10:26
Omdat je daar sowieso al niet in kan loggen in een MS account.....?
0HMaster_II
@DigitalExorcist7 januari 2022 10:55
Ik log standaard in op mijn Zakelijke O365 account op Chorme en FireFox.
Ik beheer onze organisatie (AzureAD / Exchange / Intune) standaard op FireFox en de basic Intranet inlog en DynamicsCRM doen is standaard Chrome.
8-)
+1DigitalExorcist
@HMaster_II7 januari 2022 11:10
Ja, inloggen in de portal kan wel. Maar je kunt niet je zakelijke account *in Edge* koppelen. Klik maar eens in Edge rechtsboven (naast het "..."-menuutje) op je profiel en dan 'Aanmelden' en dan een zakelijk mailadres opgeven ;)

Iets simpels als het syncen van passwords en tabs e.d. met een *zakelijk* account werkt gewoon niet. Ook policies die vanuit je bedrijf gepushed worden voor Edge (bijv vanuit Intune) werken dan niet. En MS erkent dat zelf ook. De vraag is alleen.. wannéér gaan ze dat fixen.

EDIT: Best kans dat conditional access binnen O365, als je organisatie dat gebruikt, ook niet werkt omdat je niet met je zakelijke account ingelogd bent in Edge zelf (en dus de policies niet kan gebruiken!).

[Reactie gewijzigd door DigitalExorcist op 7 januari 2022 11:16]

+1Bozebeer38
7 januari 2022 09:29
Hopelijk brengen ze weer eens een stabiele versie uit voor de series X/S.
Edge werkte aantal maanden geleden vlekkeloos, na september is het drama iets wat ook erkend is middels een Developer van Microsoft waar ik persoonlijk rapporten naar toe heb gestuurd en overlegd heb wat het probleem nou is.

Sommige dingen waren opgelost met versie X.1020.50 voor xbox, maar andere problemen blijven.
Zoals meerdere tabs wat bij sluiten alle andere open tabs dan refreshed, super onhandig als je bijv iets wil kopen of video’s wil kijken.

Out of memory/ stack overflow is ook een regelmatig ding, met name op sites met video’s of (google ad)reclames.

Daar zijn ze nog mee bezig.. 2 maanden later.
+1red_arrow
7 januari 2022 11:44
Na deze update krijg ik op Facebook de melding (na een splitsecond de hoofdpagina in beeld te hebben gehad van Facebook) 'Sorry, er iets misgegaan'. In Chrome nergens last van, totdat ik Edge op de achtergrond erbij opstart, en hier een andere website in open. Dan krijg ik de melding in Chrome ook.
+1chim0
9 januari 2022 07:39
Ik krijg de volgende foutmelding:

"Er is een fout opgetreden tijdens het zoeken naar updates: Dit onderdeel kan niet worden gemaakt (fout code 3: 0x80080005 -- system level). Meer informatie"

Nog meer mensen last van?
0Frie2
11 januari 2022 15:30
Ik weet niet wanneer het begonnen is maar Edge startte op een gegeven moment steeds automatisch op bij opstarten Windows.
Alles geprobeerd om dit ongedaan te maken, niet gevonden waar de opstart vandaan komt om hem uit te schakelen.
Nu gebruik Edge heel zelden, dus eraf er mee dacht ik, maar dat blijkt niet te kunnen.
Dus uit arren moede de executable maar hernoemd.

Als dat de manier van Microsoft is om je naar Edge te bewegen dan zijn ze verkeerd bezig. SPAM gedrag!
0RuudvMunsterZTM
@Frie213 januari 2022 12:13
Ik heb hetzelfde gemerkt. Van alles gezocht en gevonden om het uit te schakelen, maar dan schakel je van alles mee uit. Hoewel ik nog niet alle details snap, lijkt het erop dat het te maken heeft met de vervanging van Internet Explorer als de standaard systeem app voor html, zoals in html berichten in Outlook. Ik vrees dat ze zo weer een truc hebben gevonden waardoor je niet onder Edge uit kan.
0_Thanatos_
19 januari 2022 10:28
Ik blijf het raar vinden dat je een programma moet downloaden om de installer te downloaden. Welk gedeelte daaraan kan een browser niet? Wantrouwen ze je niet-Edge browser zo erg dat ze het niet eens aandurven dat je de werkelijke installer downloadt? :?

Anyway, ga hier voor echte installers:
https://www.microsoft.com/nl-nl/edge/business/download
0mikeoke
30 januari 2022 11:07
Vanaf deze versie is het niet meer mogelijk om Search Engines Zoekmachines te verwijderen
edge://settings/searchEngines
chrome://settings/searchEngines
brave://settings/searchEngines

Ook als je deze Search Engines zelf hebt toegevoegd kan deze niet meer verwijderd worden.
Dit heeft betrekking op alle browser versie die zijn gebaseerd op Chromium vanaf v97

Omdat de "Delete" functie is verwijderd uit de menu UI en er flink over geklaagd wordt zal deze weer vanaf v99 ingebouwd worden.
Meer info hierover waarom deze functie verwijderd is.

