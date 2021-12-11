Software-update: Tixati 2.87

Tixati logo (75 pix) Versie 2.87 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 2.87:
  • In the Transfers view Layout > Select Columns dialog, added new tab for optional Files view columns
  • Added optional Location column to Transfers view and Files view
  • Added optional Move On Complete column to Transfers view and Files view
  • In Peers view, renamed Location column to Country
  • Show full paths for tooltip for Location and Move On Complete columns
  • New built-in crash reporter for Windows builds, separate errorreporter.exe no longer needed
  • Fixed problems with UPNP client due to improper ordering of some XML fields in requests
  • Added an fsync call before checking file last-modified time changes on some filesystems
  • Eliminated redundant fsync calls in some of the transfer file-moving routines
  • Much better formatting of dsc/fopnu/darkmx links and tooltips in chat rooms, forums, and private messages
  • Full colortext support in Channel topics, chat rooms, forums, private messages
  • Better editing controls for Channel Information
  • Better handling of editing incomplete Channel Information submitted by another manager/owner
  • When adding links/images to top of Channel Info or Channel Share, insertion point is now always below header directives
  • Fixed minor Channel topic signing problems that could prevent auto-generation of signatures under certain conditions
  • Much better display of incomplete Channel Info / Share data when images are not complete, now collapses all base64 data lines
  • Fixed numerous Channel Information synchronization problems when there are multiple owners present
  • Fixed problems with lost unsaved changes when editing Channel Info / Share in lower tabs and switching channels
  • Force top-scroll and select in Channels list view when a new channel is added
  • Minor network error-handling and fallback improvements for older Windows XP systems that do not support IPv6
  • Raised default simultaneous outgoing TCP connection limit on Windows 7 or newer systems
  • Fixed problems on Windows version with event log and chat room text disappearing after color settings changed
  • Fixed RSS sorting problems in the Last Update column
  • In Linux version corrected minor problems with file association .desktop file and auto-startup .desktop file
  • Better configuration path options for Linux builds
  • Several other minor fixes and adjustments in the GUI

Tixati screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 2.87
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Tixati
Download https://www.tixati.com/download
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
-1505+15+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1PrimusIP
11 december 2021 11:33
Opvallend dat er geen macOS versie is. Mijn ervaring is dat meestal ook wel een macOS versie is als er een Linux versie bestaat. Staat me iets bij dat porten tussen Linux-macOS makkelijk is dan met Windows en die twee.
+1GeroldM

@PrimusIP11 december 2021 15:56
Staat me iets bij dat porten tussen Linux-macOS makkelijk is dan met Windows en die twee.
MacOS is gebaseerd of BSD. BSD is een soort van verre oom van Linux. Tussen Linux en Windows zijn er geen noemenswaardige "familiebanden".

Vandaar dat het over het algemeen genomen makkelijker is om software die is ontwikkeld op een Linux machine relatief makkelijk is te porteren naar BSD en andersom. Software welke ontwikkeld is op Windows, kost een boel meer tijd en moeite.

Het zal wel een heleboel helpen als je gebruik maakt van een ontwikkelomgeving in Windows die gebruik maakt van dezelfde compiler software (GCC bijvoorbeeld) die veel gebruikt wordt in Linux. Nu alsmaar meer en meer Microsoft producten beschikbaar komen op het Linux platform (of in elk geval op het WSL platform), zou het ondertussen ook mogelijk kunnen zijn dat je .NET code nu ook redelijk "pijnloos" compileert op Linux.

Maar aangezien Tixati bestaat uit specifieke executables voor Linux en Windows (voor zowel 64- als 32-bit uitvoeringen), verwacht ik eerder dat het in C/C++ is geschreven. En dan maakt de ontwikkelomgeving en compiler wel degelijk een boel uit. Embarcadero is een van de bekendere ontwikkelomgevingen voor C/C++ en zij maken intern gebruik van verschillende compilers voor 32-bit en 64-bit versies van software die je ermee bouwt. En soms werkt je code wel in de ene compiler en niet in de andere compiler zonder (een boel) extra code.

Het porteren van software kan dus verkeren, ben ik bang.
+1PrimusIP
@GeroldM12 december 2021 11:00
Dank je voor je heldere reactie!
+1StuNNeD
11 december 2021 11:01
Beste torrent/magnet client die er is!
+1L3dman
11 december 2021 21:37
Zijn er meer mensen die tixati door windows geblokeert word en een false posicive geven in defender ?
Tevens wel gelezen dat er meer mensen ook net als ik bij het verplaatsen van het venster vertraging is en cpu veruik ver boven het normaal.

