Versie 2.87 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in version 2.87:
- In the Transfers view Layout > Select Columns dialog, added new tab for optional Files view columns
- Added optional Location column to Transfers view and Files view
- Added optional Move On Complete column to Transfers view and Files view
- In Peers view, renamed Location column to Country
- Show full paths for tooltip for Location and Move On Complete columns
- New built-in crash reporter for Windows builds, separate errorreporter.exe no longer needed
- Fixed problems with UPNP client due to improper ordering of some XML fields in requests
- Added an fsync call before checking file last-modified time changes on some filesystems
- Eliminated redundant fsync calls in some of the transfer file-moving routines
- Much better formatting of dsc/fopnu/darkmx links and tooltips in chat rooms, forums, and private messages
- Full colortext support in Channel topics, chat rooms, forums, private messages
- Better editing controls for Channel Information
- Better handling of editing incomplete Channel Information submitted by another manager/owner
- When adding links/images to top of Channel Info or Channel Share, insertion point is now always below header directives
- Fixed minor Channel topic signing problems that could prevent auto-generation of signatures under certain conditions
- Much better display of incomplete Channel Info / Share data when images are not complete, now collapses all base64 data lines
- Fixed numerous Channel Information synchronization problems when there are multiple owners present
- Fixed problems with lost unsaved changes when editing Channel Info / Share in lower tabs and switching channels
- Force top-scroll and select in Channels list view when a new channel is added
- Minor network error-handling and fallback improvements for older Windows XP systems that do not support IPv6
- Raised default simultaneous outgoing TCP connection limit on Windows 7 or newer systems
- Fixed problems on Windows version with event log and chat room text disappearing after color settings changed
- Fixed RSS sorting problems in the Last Update column
- In Linux version corrected minor problems with file association .desktop file and auto-startup .desktop file
- Better configuration path options for Linux builds
- Several other minor fixes and adjustments in the GUI