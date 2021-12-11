Versie 2.87 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 2.87: In the Transfers view Layout > Select Columns dialog, added new tab for optional Files view columns

Added optional Location column to Transfers view and Files view

Added optional Move On Complete column to Transfers view and Files view

In Peers view, renamed Location column to Country

Show full paths for tooltip for Location and Move On Complete columns

New built-in crash reporter for Windows builds, separate errorreporter.exe no longer needed

Fixed problems with UPNP client due to improper ordering of some XML fields in requests

Added an fsync call before checking file last-modified time changes on some filesystems

Eliminated redundant fsync calls in some of the transfer file-moving routines

Much better formatting of dsc/fopnu/darkmx links and tooltips in chat rooms, forums, and private messages

Full colortext support in Channel topics, chat rooms, forums, private messages

Better editing controls for Channel Information

Better handling of editing incomplete Channel Information submitted by another manager/owner

When adding links/images to top of Channel Info or Channel Share, insertion point is now always below header directives

Fixed minor Channel topic signing problems that could prevent auto-generation of signatures under certain conditions

Much better display of incomplete Channel Info / Share data when images are not complete, now collapses all base64 data lines

Fixed numerous Channel Information synchronization problems when there are multiple owners present

Fixed problems with lost unsaved changes when editing Channel Info / Share in lower tabs and switching channels

Force top-scroll and select in Channels list view when a new channel is added

Minor network error-handling and fallback improvements for older Windows XP systems that do not support IPv6

Raised default simultaneous outgoing TCP connection limit on Windows 7 or newer systems

Fixed problems on Windows version with event log and chat room text disappearing after color settings changed

Fixed RSS sorting problems in the Last Update column

In Linux version corrected minor problems with file association .desktop file and auto-startup .desktop file

Better configuration path options for Linux builds

Several other minor fixes and adjustments in the GUI