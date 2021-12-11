Versie 4.5.7 van Rainmeter is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan in real time allerlei zinvolle, maar ook minder zinnige informatie op de desktop worden weergegeven, zoals vrije ruimte op de harde schijf, netwerkactiviteit en of er nieuwe e-mail is. Ook kunnen functionele applets worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld notities te maken of om tweets mee te versturen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Fixed WiFiStatus: Corrected an error condition when the winlanapi.dll file used by WiFiStatus is not installed in Windows, as with recent Windows Server versions.

NowPlaying: Corrected a range-check issue that allowed the volume value for the CAD plugin to all outside of 0-100. Changed SysInfo: Take into account the connection/operational status for finding the "best" interface when specifying the name of the adapter. This will also correct an issue with duplicate interface "names" in Windows.