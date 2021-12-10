RAR Labs heeft de derde bètarelease van versie 6.10 van zijn archiveringsprogramma's RAR en WinRAR uitgebracht. Deze populaire compressietool is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan overweg met de gangbaarste formaten - waaronder rar, zip, cab, arj, lzh, tar, gz, uue, bz2, jar, iso, 7z en z - heeft een skinnable interface, en ondersteuning voor Zip64- en multivolume-cab-bestanden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New:
Bugs fixed:
- Legacy context menus" option in "Settings/Integration" dialog can be used in Windows 11 if WinRAR commands are missing in "Show more options" Windows legacy context menu or in context menus of third party file managers. If WinRAR commands are already present here, keep "Legacy context menus" option turned off to prevent duplicating them. This option is not available in Windows 10 and older.
- Added extraction of .zst archives starting from so called skippable frame with user defined data. Previous beta versions supported .zst archives only with standard frame in the beginning.
- Improved the precision of extraction progress for RAR5 archives with large recovery record.
- There was a memory leak when unpacking data in XZ format;
- "Delete archive" extraction option failed to delete .zx## parts of multipart .zipx archive;
- An excessive trailing colon was displayed in "lt" command output for numeric Unix owner and group information.
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
WinRAR 6.10 bèta 3 (32bit)
WinRAR 6.10 bèta 3 (64bit)
RAR 6.10 bèta 3 voor Linux (32bit)
RAR 6.10 bèta 3 voor Linux (64bit)
RAR 6.10 bèta 3 voor FreeBSD (32bit)
RAR 6.10 bèta 3 voor FreeBSD (64bit)
RAR 6.10 bèta 3 voor macOS (64bit)
RAR 6.10 bèta 3 voor macOS (Arm)