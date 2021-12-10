Software-update: WinRAR 6.10 bèta 3

WinRAR logo (80 pix) RAR Labs heeft de derde bètarelease van versie 6.10 van zijn archiveringsprogramma's RAR en WinRAR uitgebracht. Deze populaire compressietool is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan overweg met de gangbaarste formaten - waaronder rar, zip, cab, arj, lzh, tar, gz, uue, bz2, jar, iso, 7z en z - heeft een skinnable interface, en ondersteuning voor Zip64- en multivolume-cab-bestanden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New:
  • Legacy context menus" option in "Settings/Integration" dialog can be used in Windows 11 if WinRAR commands are missing in "Show more options" Windows legacy context menu or in context menus of third party file managers. If WinRAR commands are already present here, keep "Legacy context menus" option turned off to prevent duplicating them. This option is not available in Windows 10 and older.
  • Added extraction of .zst archives starting from so called skippable frame with user defined data. Previous beta versions supported .zst archives only with standard frame in the beginning.
  • Improved the precision of extraction progress for RAR5 archives with large recovery record.
Bugs fixed:
  • There was a memory leak when unpacking data in XZ format;
  • "Delete archive" extraction option failed to delete .zx## parts of multipart .zipx archive;
  • An excessive trailing colon was displayed in "lt" command output for numeric Unix owner and group information.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*WinRAR 6.10 bèta 3 (32bit)
*WinRAR 6.10 bèta 3 (64bit)
*RAR 6.10 bèta 3 voor Linux (32bit)
*RAR 6.10 bèta 3 voor Linux (64bit)
*RAR 6.10 bèta 3 voor FreeBSD (32bit)
*RAR 6.10 bèta 3 voor FreeBSD (64bit)
*RAR 6.10 bèta 3 voor macOS (64bit)
*RAR 6.10 bèta 3 voor macOS (Arm)

WinRAR 5.6.0 screenshot (620 pix)
Versienummer 6.10 bèta 3
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website RAR Labs
Download https://www.rarlab.com/download.htm
Bestandsgroottes 549,00kB - 3,31MB
Licentietype Shareware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 10-12-2021 19:25
14 • submitter: BlueInk

10-12-2021 • 19:25

14 Linkedin

Submitter: BlueInk

Bron: RAR Labs

Update-historie

05-03 WinRAR 6.11 6
22-02 WinRAR 6.11 bèta 1 17
24-01 WinRAR 6.10 14
10-12 WinRAR 6.10 bèta 3 14
15-11 WinRAR 6.10 bèta 2 11
07-10 WinRAR 6.10 bèta 1 8
06-'21 WinRAR 6.02 16
05-'21 WinRAR 6.02 bèta 1 5
04-'21 WinRAR 6.01 42
03-'21 WinRAR 6.01 bèta 1 13
Meer historie

Lees meer

WinRAR

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (14)

-Moderatie-faq
-114014+18+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1Mortov Molotov
11 december 2021 02:14
Puur informatieve vraag: wat heb je aan shareware winRAR als je de open source 7-zip manager kan krijgen?
+1FunFair
@Mortov Molotov11 december 2021 08:36
Gewoon persoonlijke ingebrande voorkeur. Ik gebruik RAR vanaf het dos tijdperk. Had altijd het idee dat de compressie sneller en beter was. Waarschijnlijk is dat al lang achterhaald, maar het programma werkt snel, prettig en ik kan alle opties snel vinden.

Als ik 7Zip gebruik moet ik daarentegen weer wennen aan de interface.
+1Wolfos
@FunFair11 december 2021 19:57
Het is alleen zo lullig om bestanden te delen die alleen met betaalde software geopend kunnen worden, en dan ook nog eens alleen op Windows.
+1FunFair
@Wolfos11 december 2021 20:50
Voor eigen gebruik rar ik bestanden. Als ik ze opstuur vink ik even zip aan...

En iedereen weet dat je niet hoeft te betalen voor Winrar.
0Marctraider
@FunFair12 december 2021 00:08
Tja ik gebruikte vroeger powerarchiver, winrar, winzip, maar uiteindelijk toch overgestapt op 7zip.

Moet zeggen mis niks aan het kraken van shareware.
+1Emielvenlo
@Mortov Molotov11 december 2021 07:15
Dit vraag ik mij persoonlijk ook wel eens af. Misschien geavanceerde opties die 7-zip niet heeft?
0RobNL
@Emielvenlo11 december 2021 12:34
Ik mis niks met 7-zip iig.
+1Dunga76
11 december 2021 09:07
Gisteren grote migratie van 30GB data naar SAaS omgeving. 7-Zip heeft geen ingebouwde methode om alleen bestanden van bepaalde datum te filteren. Met powershell cmdlet duurde het verschikkelijk lang om 20k bestanden te doorlopen en gebruikt bijna gehele server RAM met vastlopers hier en daar, deadline naderde... Met WinRAR zou het vast wel kunnen maar ja Shareware. Dus uiteindelijk maar terug naar 7-Zip full backup.
+1sus
@Dunga7611 december 2021 09:13
Of je geeft 3 tientjes uit aan een licentie. Als Winrar het kan, dan heb je die 3 tientjes in no-time terug. Zeker in een zakelijke omgeving - waar het hier om lijkt te gaan - is 3 tientjes toch peanuts
0Mangu429
@sus11 december 2021 17:07
Ruim 4 tientjes, maar die heb je er ook zo uit. Anders wel na een paar jaar.
0beerse

@Dunga7611 december 2021 19:13
Als het uitzoeken van 20k bestanden veel geheugen en veel tijd kost, dan heb je een verkeerde aanpak gehad. Waarschijnlijk heb je onder water de hele directory boom ingelezen, bent die gaan sorteren en selecteren en daarna het resultaat gebruiken om te processen.

Met een eenvoudige wandeling door de hele directory structuur had je het ook in 1 keer kunnen processen terwijl je de boom inleest.
+1boulderdash1978
11 december 2021 02:14
Toch leuk dat mensen nog steeds aan het bèta testen zijn.
Als de uiteindelijke release niet perfect is weet ik het ook niet meer.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee