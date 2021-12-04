Versie 3.0 van het cross-platform en opensource programma Blender is uitgekomen. Deze applicatie is bedoeld voor 3d-modelling, animatie, rendering, post-production, interactive creation en playback. Meer informatie over de uitgebreide mogelijkheden van Blender kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Met dit programma zijn onder meer de korte opensource-animatiefilms Elephants Dream, Big Buck Bunny, Sintel, Tears of Steel, Cosmos Laundromat en Sprite Fright gemaakt. Versie 3.0 is een grote release met veel veranderingen, waaronder flink verbeterde renderingprestaties, een asset browser en een opgefrist uiterlijk.

Among the many “highlights” touted by the Blender team, which are ably showcased in the video below, there are some other things worth knowing about.

Creatives enjoy between 2x and 8x faster rendering in real-world scenes thanks to rewritten GPU kernels and scheduling. Alongside NVIDIA CUDA/OptiX support, Blender 3.0 intros support for AMD HIP, albeit only on Windows for the time being. AMD HIP on Linux is expected to feature in Blender 3.1.

The Blender team has given the software a visual refresh in this release. They describe it as ‘new paint on the walls of your well known house’. The refresh returns panels to their appearance in v2.3, uses roundness in more of the suite’s widgets, and tweaks the opacity, saturation, and colours across the UI for better readability.

For a comprehensive look at every nut, bolt, and pin in this update, please refer to the official Blender 3.0 release notes.