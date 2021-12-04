Software-update: Blender 3.0

Blender logo (75 pix) Versie 3.0 van het cross-platform en opensource programma Blender is uitgekomen. Deze applicatie is bedoeld voor 3d-modelling, animatie, rendering, post-production, interactive creation en playback. Meer informatie over de uitgebreide mogelijkheden van Blender kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Met dit programma zijn onder meer de korte opensource-animatiefilms Elephants Dream, Big Buck Bunny, Sintel, Tears of Steel, Cosmos Laundromat en Sprite Fright gemaakt. Versie 3.0 is een grote release met veel veranderingen, waaronder flink verbeterde renderingprestaties, een asset browser en een opgefrist uiterlijk.

What’s New in Blender 3.0?

Among the many “highlights” touted by the Blender team, which are ably showcased in the video below, there are some other things worth knowing about.

Creatives enjoy between 2x and 8x faster rendering in real-world scenes thanks to rewritten GPU kernels and scheduling. Alongside NVIDIA CUDA/OptiX support, Blender 3.0 intros support for AMD HIP, albeit only on Windows for the time being. AMD HIP on Linux is expected to feature in Blender 3.1.

The Blender team has given the software a visual refresh in this release. They describe it as ‘new paint on the walls of your well known house’. The refresh returns panels to their appearance in v2.3, uses roundness in more of the suite’s widgets, and tweaks the opacity, saturation, and colours across the UI for better readability.

For a comprehensive look at every nut, bolt, and pin in this update, please refer to the official Blender 3.0 release notes.

Door Bart van Klaveren

04-12-2021 08:05
38 • submitter: TheVivaldi

04-12-2021 • 08:05

38 Linkedin

Submitter: TheVivaldi

Bron: Blender

Reacties (38)

+2basvdijk1647
4 december 2021 09:44
Voor Tweakers die benieuwd zijn naar Blender: Ik heb een aantal Nederlandstalige video tutorials gemaakt.

Admin-edit:spam verwijderd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bor op 6 december 2021 20:26]

+1laptopleon
@basvdijk16474 december 2021 13:14
Ik heb ooit nog de allereerste Blender Manual gewerktekend, in de vorige eeuw. (Opa vertelt…). 1997 dacht ik. Was een ‘digitaal gedrukte’ uitgave, toen nog iets nieuws. Het meeste was zwart/wit, met per hoofdstuk een luxe, prachtig fullcolor pagina.

[Reactie gewijzigd door laptopleon op 4 december 2021 13:16]

+1basvdijk1647
@laptopleon5 december 2021 11:17
Hier staat de Blender 2.3 Guide nog in de kast. De release van 2.3 was 22 november, 2003 :)
+1Uruk-Hai

@basvdijk16474 december 2021 13:35
Hoe ga jij zelf eigenlijk om met die continu veranderende interface?
+1basvdijk1647
@Uruk-Hai5 december 2021 11:10
Een tijd geleden was er echt een huge update in interface. Dit was even wennen en is was dingen "kwijt". Dat wende vrij snel, zeker omdat ik de veranderingen een verbetering vond. Voor mij als tutorial maker is het grootste nadeel als mensen in een video dingen zien die er niet meer zijn. Dan zijn je tutorials waardeloos geworden.
+1smitae
@basvdijk16474 december 2021 16:05
Nee, valt erg me, zeker t.o.v 2.9.x. Ik had niets eens door dat ik op versie 3 zit. Upgrade is vanzelf gegaan op Ubuntu blijkbaar vanmorgen. Ik had wel upgrade all gedaan, dus beetje eigen schuld.
Maar goed, ik gebruik maar een (klein) deel van de Blender opties. Alleen 3D design voor printen.
En ik ben nog geen opties kwijt of het gevoel dat de interfaced anders is.
+1Jermak
@basvdijk16474 december 2021 19:39
ga het van de week is proberen en huis te bouwen. Als je CAD gewend bent is een vertices gebaseerd programma een hele mentale omschakeling. je werkt eigenlijk in het luchtledige.
je bent een kubus aan het verbouwen ipv van iets aan het opbouwen ( in CAD).
zal wel laten weten wat het geworden is.
Ook de cad plugins voor Blender waren voor mij tot op heden geen succes.
0obimk1
@basvdijk16474 december 2021 11:02
Blender is een Nederlands project.
+2bartvdn
4 december 2021 14:35
Van de in het artikel genoemde opensource-animatiefilms is Sprite Fright nog maar een maand geleden uitgekomen. Je zou er mijna overheen lezen, maar deze is de moeite waard om te zien!

Hier de link nog een keer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_cMxraX_5RE
( Let op met al te jonge kijkers *gniffel gniffel* )

Wat ook nog leuk is te vermelden, is dat de Blender Foundation een Nederlandse stichting is. de 'benevolent dictator for life' aan het roer daar is Ton Roosendaal. Voor geinteresserden hier twee interviews met hem die ik graag aan zou willen raden:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qJEWOTZnFeg ( Engels )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j9rP2WAlse4 ( Nederlands )
+1Armselig
@bartvdn4 december 2021 21:41
Ah, je was me voor, Sprite Fright is inderdaad top gemaakt en leuk om te kijken :) *Kijkt op Blender's Youtube kanaal voor iets anders*... Oh, vergeet onze eigen stripheld Agent 327 niet, ook van Blender:
Agent 327: Operation Barbershop.

Het gaat dus om een preview van een volledige film, ik weet niet wat de status daarvan is maar we zijn inmiddels meer dan 4 jaar verder en geen film te bekennen, zal wel gecancelled zijn...
+2snwbrdr_NL
4 december 2021 10:03
Ik heb diverse pogingen gedaan Blender te leren, Voor versie 2.8 heb ik het een paar keer opgegeven, maar de interface zit nu wat logischer/duidelijker in mekaar. Het heeft voor mij ondertussen 3ds Max verstoten. Via de shortcuts van Blender kan ik veel sneller modellen en dat er een degelijke sculpt functionaliteit in zit (zonder tussen programma's te switchen) is ook een grote plus.

Aan de hand van 'Become a 3D illustrator' van Polygon Runway heb ik de huidige Blender onder de knie gekregen, deze kan ik erg aanbevelen.
Het eerste hoofdstuk is gratis te doen, probeer hem eens uit: polygonrunway.com/p/become-a-3d-illustrator-in-one-hour

Een andere serie is van Blender Guru en leert je aan de hand van het maken van een donut je de kneepjes van Blender. Hij is de serie net aan het aanpassen voor versie 3 en hiervan staan de eerste hoofdstukken online: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nIoXOplUvAw

[Reactie gewijzigd door snwbrdr_NL op 4 december 2021 10:12]

+1Menesis
4 december 2021 10:00
Het lijkt me zo'n fantastisch programma om te leren! Ik heb echter 3DS MAX aardig in de vingers (werk daar nu al 20 jaar mee op erg onregelmatige basis) en het voelt als een enorme berg om tot hetzelfde niveau te komen. Dat je niet meer hoeft na te denken om iets te creëren, maar dat het zo simpel voelt als potlood en papier. Maar goed, wie weet. Ik ga deze versie 3.0 eens bekijken!

3DS MAX is overduidelijk een melkkoe. Je kunt er een hoop mee, maar Blender wordt continue vernieuwd en verbeterd en is ook nog eens gratis dus tja.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Menesis op 4 december 2021 10:01]

+1sympa
@Menesis4 december 2021 10:26
Aan de andere kant, je kent de principes, als je hebt uitgezocht "waar de belangrijkste knoppen zitten" dan maak je de beginnersfouten in ieder geval niet.
En met je ervaring is het ook makkelijk om op zoek te gaan naar de informatie. In tegenstelling tot een "absolute beginner" die twee dingen tegelijk moet leren.
Ik zou zeggen: probeer het eens. Genoeg professionals die tools in combinatie gebruiken.
+1NightFox89
@sympa4 december 2021 10:51
Vergis je alleen niet, 20 jaar ervaring omzetten naar een andere software kost enorm veel tijd. Ik ben zelf blender ‘fan’, maar ik zou Photoshop bv ook nooit inleveren voor gimp of iets dergelijks. Daar zit ook zoveel jaar ervaring in. Ik snap z’n beredenering goed.
+1laptopleon
@NightFox894 december 2021 13:11
Ik werk al decennia met Photoshop en Illustrator en kan daardoor mijn vaste routines aardig ‘blind’ doen door de bijbehorende toetscombinaties te gebruiken etc.

Ik doe dat nog steeds op een heel oude Mac met heel oude versies van psd en ai en die Mac gaat een keer falen dus ik wilde ‘omscholen’ naar Affinity Photo en Designer.

Dan merk je pas hoe vergroeid je bent met je software.. Steeds iets lulligs moeten opzoeken of er zelfs achter komen dat iets gewoon niet kan (zoals Affinity Photo gewoon geen ‘kies je eigen geïndexeerde kleuren’-optie blijkt te hebben).

Vooral nu ik maar af en toe iets kleins hoef te doen, schiet het dan totaal niet op en blijf je toch weer teruggrijpen naar je oude Adobe pakketje.

[Reactie gewijzigd door laptopleon op 4 december 2021 13:12]

+1beerse
@NightFox896 december 2021 11:00
Met zo'n instelling leer je nooit wat anders.
Zelf ben ik zo'n 30 jaar geleden met unix groot geworden op basis van minix en daarmee linux leren kennen. Daarnaast is msWindows, eerst in dos-mode en daarna in nt-mode opgekomen. Zelf heb ik daar altijd de functionaliteiten terug kunnen vinden, al is het op heel andere plekken.
Ondertussen ben ik ook met android en chromeos bezig. Ja, dat is ook gebaseerd op linux. Maar nee, het is toch heel anders, het is veel meer anders dan de verschillen tussen de diverse (gnu--) linux distributies en de verschillende bsd-implementaties.
+1smitae
4 december 2021 11:33
Sinds ik 2 twee 3D printers heb (1 x FDM en 1 x SLA) na aantal jaren 2019 weer Blender in gedoken in 2019 omdat ik zelf dingen wilde ontwerpen. En ik doe al mijn 3D werk, zowel eigen design, als aanpassen van spul wat ik ergens download in Blender. Met de beschikbare plugins gewoon de perfecte tool voor mij.

Daarnaast wilde ik off-line en zonder abo de software kunnen gebruiken. En als we dan een tool hebben als Blender, Nederlansche roots, Open source, userbase geweldig, voor elke vraag wel een antwoord te vinden, documentaite, how-to's ook gigantisch, tja. Als je dan nog iets anders gaat gebruiken.... Dan heb je of geld te veel of je bent te lui om er echt in te duiken. O-)
En BTW, ja, wel elk jaar wat geld overmaken om Blender foundation te steunen. Het is wel Open Source.
Je moet er idd tijd instoppen en doorzetten, en vooral er mee bezig blijven.

En sinds ik ben overgestapt op Ubuntu (Windows 10 was weer eens gecrashed na een automatische update, was ik wel danig zat) is mijn ervariing met Blender alleen maar beter geworden. En eigenlijk geen goede reden om op Windows te blijven. Games.... nee.. Oke, Beetje wargame simulaties, via Steam.

Nu draai ik denk ik een maand of wat op Ubuntu en zag net dat ik met Blender ook al op 3.0.0 zit. Ik mis nog helemaal niets van Windows. Wel eerlijk om aan te geven dat je net iets meer IT-skills nodig hebt om Ubuntu goed te kunnen gebruiken. Maar geen probleem wat je niet kunt oplossen met de community.

Was wel een beetje huiverig omdat ik op Windows ook Windows 3D builder veel gebruikte voor snijden van modellen zodat ze passen op mijn printer bed.
Maar daar gebruik ik nu ook Blender voor en dat is eigenlijk net zo handig. Mogelijk zelfs handiger want ik kan het allemaal in dezelfde omgeivng doen. Workflow is meer logisch.

Sorry, beetje reclame stukje geworden voor Blender... maar goed. Niets gezegd wat ik niet zelf heb ervaren..
+1Uruk-Hai

@smitae4 december 2021 13:40
Ik dacht dat aan in Blender ontworpen 3D modellen allerlei extra werk zit om ze geschikt te maken voor 3D printen.
+1smitae
@Uruk-Hai4 december 2021 14:49
Ja en nee.

Als je ontwerpt voor 3D printen dan heb je dat probleem niet.
Objecten in Blender voor games, animaties of renders, ja, die zul je zeker moeten aanpassen. Als dat al lukt. Dat zijn ook hele andere 3D diciplines en mooie is dat Blender dat allemaal kan.

Belangrijkste is je object manifold te hebben. Maar in bv de 3DPrint add-on zitten opties om dat snel (desnoods automatisch) te doen.
+1bones
4 december 2021 10:24
Ik werk af en toe met 3dsmax, al 22 jaar, en het lukt me niet om blender te leren. Dingen die ik in 3dsmax eenvoudig kan doen, kosten mij in Blender veel moeite. Erg jammer want de software heeft erg veel potentie.
+1aldieaccounts
@bones4 december 2021 13:01
Het heeft mij ook lang gekost om over de 'beginhobbel' heen te komen. Pogingen gedaan met 2.4, 2.5,2.79.
Pas bij 2.8 is het me uiteindelijk gelukt. Gedeeltelijk omdat er veel verbeterd is in de UI tov eerdere versies, maar ook omdat ik me over mijn weerzin tegen video tutorials heb heen gezet en gewoon eens die donut-serie van blender guru helemaal ben gaan doen. (Niet kijken, ook echt doen. steeds video pauzeren en *alles* met hem mee doen). Dat heeft me uiteindelijk 5 avonden gekost en toen was 'er doorheen'. Sinds die tijd snap ik eigenlijk niet meer zo goed wat er zo moeilijk was in het begin. En uiteindelijk vielen die 5 avonden ook best mee.

Het probleem is denk ik dat je een bepaald basisniveau moet hebben om te kunnen googelen hoe dingen moeten. Als je die basis eenmaal hebt dan heb je zo uitgevonden hoe nieuwe dingen moeten, maar als je meteen probeert om zelf iets te maken voordat je dat basisniveau hebt loop je steeds vast omdat je niet weet hoe de problemen te googelen.

Ik zou zeggen, trek er eens een weekje avond-uurtjes voor uit. Echt een aanrader.
0bones
@aldieaccounts4 december 2021 13:41
Bedankt voor je reactie, je geeft me toch wel een soort hoop/motivatie om het nog een kans te geven. Tnx.
+1Jan Onderwater
4 december 2021 12:08
Jammer, nog geen metal support
+1aldieaccounts
@Jan Onderwater4 december 2021 13:05
Zal wel komen in 3.1 , Apple zelf heeft er iig een developer op gezet om het voor elkaar te krijgen.
+1prodesk
4 december 2021 13:45
Het verbaast mij echt dat ik dit programma never in professionele studios tegenkom.
+1bartvdn
@prodesk4 december 2021 14:27
Er zijn er toch wel. De jaarlijkse Blender conferentie komen professionals die Blender gebruiken nog al eens aan het woord. Deze conferenties zijn op youtube.

De grootste productie met blender is gemaakt is Next Gen, die je op Netflix kunt vinden.

Trailer:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uf3ALGKgpGU

Blender Conference een van de makers van Next Gen aan het woord op de Blender Conferentie:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iZn3kCsw5D8
+1Nimja
4 december 2021 09:33
De nieuwe Geometry nodes zijn echt geweldig, je kunt er zulke mooie dingen mee maken!

Volledig procedural gebouwen, planten, etc. Het is heel cool.

Het is een Render pakket wat makkelijk de competitie aangaat met de anderen en ook nog eens open source, gratis en multi-platform is!

[Reactie gewijzigd door Nimja op 4 december 2021 09:34]

+1MartinPRO
4 december 2021 10:27
Gebruik ruim 10 jaar 3ds max en heb meerdere malen Blender gedownload, maar dat was voor mij geen fijne ervaring. Ik geloof best dat Blender heel veel kan, maar het is zo lastig om erin te komen.. Maar mocht je geen enkele ervaring hebben in 3d, dan zou ik er zeker voor gaan!
1 2

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

