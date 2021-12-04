Er is met versienummer 6.23 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.202 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
What's new in this release:
Bugs fixed in 6.23 (total 48):
- Mount manager and CoreAudio driver converted to PE.
- Support for exception handling in Wow64 mode.
- Optional support for using the distribution's PE libraries.
- A number of UI improvements in WineDbg.
- 25193: ICC Dasher 1.5.4 doesn't render main UI correctly and appears to be non responsive
- 32991: win32-arm applications need ntdll.dll.RtlUnwindEx implementation for exception handling/unwinding
- 43456: Serif WebPlus X8 fails to install
- 44427: Internet Chess Club (ICC) Dasher 1.5.8 crashes after online login
- 46017: Layers of Fear areas are almost entirely black rendered
- 47287: Accessible Event Watcher Tool 'accevent.exe' from Windows 10 SDK (10.0.17763.x) crashes on unimplemented function oleacc.dll.AccessibleObjectFromEvent
- 47843: Rockstar Game Launcher is unable to download a game completely
- 48119: The tests sometimes trigger "critical section is not acquired" errors
- 48950: NVDA needs oleacc.AccessibleObjectFromPoint implementation for mouse tracking
- 49181: msvcrt_test.exe: missing entry point _point_get_sbh_threshold on Windows RT 8.x devices
- 49426: Sookasa calls unimplemented functions and ntoskrnl.exe.RtlGetElementGenericTable ntoskrnl.exe.RtlLookupElementGenericTable
- 50540: Windows PowerShell Core 6.2 Preview 2 for ARM32 crashes on unimplemented function KERNEL32.dll.RtlVirtualUnwind
- 50985: ns_name_skip is glibc specific, causes failure to build on musl
- 51183: Navicat V15.0.25 crashes when attempting to open database: "Unhandled exception: page fault...."
- 51307: msvcp140:msvcp140 fails on msvcp140 >= 14.25
- 51415: Windows PC Health Check requires msvcp_win.dll
- 51490: dinput:device has a random failure in overlapped_format_tests() on Windows 8.1
- 51557: GetSystemFirmwareTable fails to return SMBIOS on Apple Silicon Macs
- 51624: TETRIS (16bit) shows wrong background for scoreboard
- 51647: Gimp deadlocks when opening image or createing image from screenshot
- 51716: gameux:gamestatistics fails on Windows 10 1809+
- 51733: CreateProcess does not properly set the current directory of the new process.
- 51832: Fork: "The selection contains a non-folder object" when selecting a folder
- 51834: EMF DC emits invalid EMF when calling StretchDiBits with info->bmiHeader.biSizeImage = 0
- 51873: Joy.cpl crashes on the FFB tab when the FFB device is selected in the drop down list
- 51895: ucrtbase:misc fma(inf, 0, 0) 'succeeds' unexpectedly on some machines
- 51959: Missing procedure GetDayLightFlag
- 51971: postgresql-9.3 installer needs scrrun:folder_CreateTextFile implementation
- 51986: Extremely small fonts when using a theme
- 51989: pen-related tests (gdiplus:graphics and gdiplus:graphicspath) fail on latest Windows 10
- 51993: Ashlar Vellum/DrawingBoard 1.00 redraws incorrectly tooltip bar
- 51996: aarch64: NtGetContextThread/NtSetContextThread on another thread ignores FPU state due to buggy SIGUSR1 handler
- 52023: VirtualFree returning error when it should not
- 52025: Regression: Custom color configuration resets if custom theme is applied
- 52028: Regression: Themed contents doesn't displays correctly in some themes
- 52036: Match the pairs card game crashes on start
- 52058: GTA 1997 autorun.exe does not work
- 52061: dinput HID joystick sends unnecessary effect update reports.
- 52067: ntdll MEM_DECOMMIT change breaks d3d10_1:d3d10_1, d3d8:device, d3d8:visual, d3d9:device, d3d9:visual, ddraw:ddraw1, ddraw:dsurface and dxgi:dxgi
- 52068: hid:device times out randomly in test_get_input_report()
- 52069: ntdll:virtual fails in test_NtAllocateVirtualMemory() on Windows 10 1709 and older
- 52072: winmm:mci fails in wow64 Wine
- 52075: dinput8:device, dinput8:dinput and dinput8:hid cannot run on Windows 7 anymore
- 52077: Windows PC Health Check crashes on unimplemented function api-ms-win-core-featurestaging-l1-1-0.dll.SubscribeFeatureStateChangeNotification
- 52093: Installing Insta360 pro stitcher breaks wine completely ( e.g. winecfg gives: malloc(): invalid size (unsorted) Aborted)
- 52102: outSPOKEN 3.0 demo crashes on unimplemented function krnl386.exe16.GetLPErrMode
- 52103: Crazy Stone crashes after splash screen
- 52133: winhttp/wininet should not query mDNS for proxy auto-detection