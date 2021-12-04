Er is met versienummer 6.23 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.202 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: Mount manager and CoreAudio driver converted to PE.

Support for exception handling in Wow64 mode.

Optional support for using the distribution's PE libraries.

A number of UI improvements in WineDbg. Bugs fixed in 6.23 (total 48): 25193: ICC Dasher 1.5.4 doesn't render main UI correctly and appears to be non responsive

32991: win32-arm applications need ntdll.dll.RtlUnwindEx implementation for exception handling/unwinding

43456: Serif WebPlus X8 fails to install

44427: Internet Chess Club (ICC) Dasher 1.5.8 crashes after online login

46017: Layers of Fear areas are almost entirely black rendered

47287: Accessible Event Watcher Tool 'accevent.exe' from Windows 10 SDK (10.0.17763.x) crashes on unimplemented function oleacc.dll.AccessibleObjectFromEvent

47843: Rockstar Game Launcher is unable to download a game completely

48119: The tests sometimes trigger "critical section is not acquired" errors

48950: NVDA needs oleacc.AccessibleObjectFromPoint implementation for mouse tracking

49181: msvcrt_test.exe: missing entry point _point_get_sbh_threshold on Windows RT 8.x devices

49426: Sookasa calls unimplemented functions and ntoskrnl.exe.RtlGetElementGenericTable ntoskrnl.exe.RtlLookupElementGenericTable

50540: Windows PowerShell Core 6.2 Preview 2 for ARM32 crashes on unimplemented function KERNEL32.dll.RtlVirtualUnwind

50985: ns_name_skip is glibc specific, causes failure to build on musl

51183: Navicat V15.0.25 crashes when attempting to open database: "Unhandled exception: page fault...."

51307: msvcp140:msvcp140 fails on msvcp140 >= 14.25

51415: Windows PC Health Check requires msvcp_win.dll

51490: dinput:device has a random failure in overlapped_format_tests() on Windows 8.1

51557: GetSystemFirmwareTable fails to return SMBIOS on Apple Silicon Macs

51624: TETRIS (16bit) shows wrong background for scoreboard

51647: Gimp deadlocks when opening image or createing image from screenshot

51716: gameux:gamestatistics fails on Windows 10 1809+

51733: CreateProcess does not properly set the current directory of the new process.

51832: Fork: "The selection contains a non-folder object" when selecting a folder

51834: EMF DC emits invalid EMF when calling StretchDiBits with info->bmiHeader.biSizeImage = 0

51873: Joy.cpl crashes on the FFB tab when the FFB device is selected in the drop down list

51895: ucrtbase:misc fma(inf, 0, 0) 'succeeds' unexpectedly on some machines

51959: Missing procedure GetDayLightFlag

51971: postgresql-9.3 installer needs scrrun:folder_CreateTextFile implementation

51986: Extremely small fonts when using a theme

51989: pen-related tests (gdiplus:graphics and gdiplus:graphicspath) fail on latest Windows 10

51993: Ashlar Vellum/DrawingBoard 1.00 redraws incorrectly tooltip bar

51996: aarch64: NtGetContextThread/NtSetContextThread on another thread ignores FPU state due to buggy SIGUSR1 handler

52023: VirtualFree returning error when it should not

52025: Regression: Custom color configuration resets if custom theme is applied

52028: Regression: Themed contents doesn't displays correctly in some themes

52036: Match the pairs card game crashes on start

52058: GTA 1997 autorun.exe does not work

52061: dinput HID joystick sends unnecessary effect update reports.

52067: ntdll MEM_DECOMMIT change breaks d3d10_1:d3d10_1, d3d8:device, d3d8:visual, d3d9:device, d3d9:visual, ddraw:ddraw1, ddraw:dsurface and dxgi:dxgi

52068: hid:device times out randomly in test_get_input_report()

52069: ntdll:virtual fails in test_NtAllocateVirtualMemory() on Windows 10 1709 and older

52072: winmm:mci fails in wow64 Wine

52075: dinput8:device, dinput8:dinput and dinput8:hid cannot run on Windows 7 anymore

52077: Windows PC Health Check crashes on unimplemented function api-ms-win-core-featurestaging-l1-1-0.dll.SubscribeFeatureStateChangeNotification

52093: Installing Insta360 pro stitcher breaks wine completely ( e.g. winecfg gives: malloc(): invalid size (unsorted) Aborted)

52102: outSPOKEN 3.0 demo crashes on unimplemented function krnl386.exe16.GetLPErrMode

52103: Crazy Stone crashes after splash screen

52133: winhttp/wininet should not query mDNS for proxy auto-detection