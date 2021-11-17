Versie 2.93.6 van het cross-platform en opensource programma Blender is uitgekomen. Deze applicatie is bedoeld voor 3d-modelling, animatie, rendering, post-production, interactive creation en playback. Meer informatie over de uitgebreide mogelijkheden van Blender kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Met dit programma zijn onder meer de korte opensource-animatiefilms Elephants Dream, Big Buck Bunny, Sintel, Tears of Steel, Cosmos Laundromat en Sprite Fright gemaakt. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
LTS Release 2.93.6 Changelog
- Failed assert when dragging object data-block into 3D View. [T87703]
- Can’t duplicate or copy (
Ctrl-
C) object from linked file. [T90840]
- arm64: Viewport and Timeline jump large distances when scrolling the pointer off screen using
Shift-Middle Mouse. [T88386]
- Cycles render artefacts with motion blur turned on. [T91728]
- VSE: Implement sanity check for files with more channels than supported. [rBaaa85ad2e0f]
- Some Editors (e.g. Outliner) can be synced with animation editor (‘Sync visible Range’). [T91237]
- Crash in sculpt mode using “Smooth” brush and tab with tablet stylus. [T89164]
- [GPUOffscreen] draw_view3d doesn’t apply color management settings. [T84227]
- Cycles – Rendering on a Nvidia A100 crashes/fails on Google Colab. [T91879]
- Fix LLVM 12 symbol conflict with Mesa drivers, after recent Linux libs update. [rBd3f04702890]
- GPencil: Memory leak removing stroke from python. [T92185]
- Camera BG jitter offset (regression). [T91398]
- EEVEE: Specular BSDF incompatible with Shader to RGB when SSR is active. [T88766]
- Fix missing null-terminator in BLI_string_join_arrayN. [rB554b1b1663a]
- Blender crashes after selecting any object in outliner hierarchy (using statistics overlay). [T92246]
- Auto naming of the Vertex Group doesn’t work for Grease Pencil. [T92314]
- Clicking in Library Overrides Outliner triggers crash in this file. [T92265]
- Crash to desktop with boolean modifier. [T90818]
- Crash when calling delete to an empty space with an unselected layer in the outliner. [T91411]
- Remesh-bug.crash. [T92355]
- 2.93: Crash on system with a non-English locale. [T88877]
- Blender LTS: Maintenance Task 2.93. [T88449]
- Image Editor doesn’t display stereoscopic images. [T92608]
- LibOverride: Fix crash in ShapeKeys when making a mesh override local. [rB9a290dd657]
- Fix missing proper ‘make local’ call for liboverrides from outliner. [rB9a80455d8774d6b]
- Appending crashes. [T89516]
- Bones in transformed armatures (rotation and scale) don’t scale properly to cursor. [T92515]
- Blender 3.0 – Planar Track – Only half of the image appears in the MovieClip Editor. [T92807]