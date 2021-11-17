Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Blender 2.93.6

Blender logo (75 pix) Versie 2.93.6 van het cross-platform en opensource programma Blender is uitgekomen. Deze applicatie is bedoeld voor 3d-modelling, animatie, rendering, post-production, interactive creation en playback. Meer informatie over de uitgebreide mogelijkheden van Blender kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Met dit programma zijn onder meer de korte opensource-animatiefilms Elephants Dream, Big Buck Bunny, Sintel, Tears of Steel, Cosmos Laundromat en Sprite Fright gemaakt. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

LTS Release 2.93.6 Changelog
  • Failed assert when dragging object data-block into 3D View. [T87703]
  • Can’t duplicate or copy (Ctrl-C) object from linked file. [T90840]
  • arm64: Viewport and Timeline jump large distances when scrolling the pointer off screen using Shift-Middle Mouse. [T88386]
  • Cycles render artefacts with motion blur turned on. [T91728]
  • VSE: Implement sanity check for files with more channels than supported. [rBaaa85ad2e0f]
  • Some Editors (e.g. Outliner) can be synced with animation editor (‘Sync visible Range’). [T91237]
  • Crash in sculpt mode using “Smooth” brush and tab with tablet stylus. [T89164]
  • [GPUOffscreen] draw_view3d doesn’t apply color management settings. [T84227]
  • Cycles – Rendering on a Nvidia A100 crashes/fails on Google Colab. [T91879]
  • Fix LLVM 12 symbol conflict with Mesa drivers, after recent Linux libs update. [rBd3f04702890]
  • GPencil: Memory leak removing stroke from python. [T92185]
  • Camera BG jitter offset (regression). [T91398]
  • EEVEE: Specular BSDF incompatible with Shader to RGB when SSR is active. [T88766]
  • Fix missing null-terminator in BLI_string_join_arrayN. [rB554b1b1663a]
  • Blender crashes after selecting any object in outliner hierarchy (using statistics overlay). [T92246]
  • Auto naming of the Vertex Group doesn’t work for Grease Pencil. [T92314]
  • Clicking in Library Overrides Outliner triggers crash in this file. [T92265]
  • Crash to desktop with boolean modifier. [T90818]
  • Crash when calling delete to an empty space with an unselected layer in the outliner. [T91411]
  • Remesh-bug.crash. [T92355]
  • 2.93: Crash on system with a non-English locale. [T88877]
  • Blender LTS: Maintenance Task 2.93. [T88449]
  • Image Editor doesn’t display stereoscopic images. [T92608]
  • LibOverride: Fix crash in ShapeKeys when making a mesh override local. [rB9a290dd657]
  • Fix missing proper ‘make local’ call for liboverrides from outliner. [rB9a80455d8774d6b]
  • Appending crashes. [T89516]
  • Bones in transformed armatures (rotation and scale) don’t scale properly to cursor. [T92515]
  • Blender 3.0 – Planar Track – Only half of the image appears in the MovieClip Editor. [T92807]

Versienummer 2.93.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Blender
Download https://www.blender.org/download/releases/2-93/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

17-11-2021 • 17:30

Bron: Blender

Reacties (3)

+2Uruk-Hai

17 november 2021 21:21
Sprite Fright kende ik nog niet. Ik ben nu weer een ervaring rijker ;)

Ik ben jaren geleden gestopt met Blender, maar wie het in overweging neemt en animaties wil maken raad ik aan om op te passen met wat en hoe je wilt leren, want je verzuipt al gauw in de mogelijkheden.

Er staan genoeg video tutorials online, maar ik ben er inmiddels achter dat dat niet voor iedereen het meest ideale soort lesmateriaal is. Instructievideo's zijn heel erg vermoeiend, vooral als ze langer dan 6 minuten zijn. Na die eerste 6 minuten verslapt bij de meeste mensen de concentratie.

Je kunt het beste de lat laag leggen voor je eerste creaties, om daarna beetje bij beetje steeds geavanceerdere creaties te maken. Als je meteen iets complex maakt aan de hand van een handleiding vergeet je in een mum van tijd de meeste stappen. Ik zie dit ook bij de meeste van mijn leerlingen, ongeacht wat ik hen precies probeer te leren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 17 november 2021 21:23]

+1Qalo
18 november 2021 02:15
Je kunt het beste de lat laag leggen voor je eerste creaties, om daarna beetje bij beetje steeds geavanceerdere creaties te maken.
Goed punt. En dat geldt eigenlijk voor alles met wat je doet: eerst simpel beginnen, en bij de opgedane kennis steeds weer een stapje verder, tot het moment dat je een bepaald niveau bereikt waarin je steeds comfortabeler bent geworden met het gereedschap waarmee je werkt.

Dit geldt zeker voor Blender. De software is behoorlijk complex en de mogelijkheden zijn legio. Mensen die er nog niet heel bekend mee zijn verslikken zich al heel snel in de mogelijkheden. En daar was ik één van.

Ik vind het schitterende software, ondanks de complexiteit. En dat het dan ook nog gratis en open source software is, dat is ongelooflijk. Je zou verwachten dat dergelijke software schreeuwend duur zou zijn en dat er een commercieel bedrijf achter zou zitten. Maar niets is minder waar. Ik vind Blender ook hét voorbeeld van de kracht van open source source software. Schitterend pakket, ook al ken ik de vele mogelijkheden ervan niet helemaal. :)
+1Uruk-Hai

18 november 2021 07:01
Een groot probleem met die video tutorials is ook dat ze vaak gekunsteld in elkaar zitten.

Ik had het over een eis van minder dan 6 minuten voordat de concentratie verslapt, maar ik heb een video opgezocht die aan die eis voldoet: Lip Sync Rig and Animation in LESS THAN FIVE MINUTES in Blender 2.9. Dat klinkt veelbelovend en lekker actueel!

Totdat je hem bekijkt. Dan zie je dat alles in het filmpje heel erg snel wordt afgeraffeld in een tempo dat voor niemand te volgen is. Tja, dan lijkt 'minder dan vijf minuten' leuker dan het is.

Ook wordt er afgeweken van de doelstelling omdat er extra wordt gemodelleerd (toevoegen van een tong en tanden in een kant en klaar te downloaden hoofd). Dat soort filmpjes kun je pas beter bekijken als je al ervaring hebt opgedaan met wat je in het filmpje zoal ziet, anders is veel te veel van wat je ziet nieuw en dat verwerkt je brein niet lekker.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 18 november 2021 07:03]

