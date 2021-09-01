Versie 2.93.4 van het cross-platform en opensource programma Blender is uitgekomen. Deze applicatie is bedoeld voor 3d-modelling, animatie, rendering, post-production, interactive creation en playback. Meer informatie over de uitgebreide mogelijkheden van Blender kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Met dit programma zijn onder meer de korte opensource-animatiefilms Elephants Dream, Big Buck Bunny, Sintel, Tears of Steel en Cosmos Laundromat gemaakt. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

LTS Release 2.93.4 Changelog VSE: Flush audio encode after finishing video export. [rB85c08c9717b]

FFMPEG: Fix building with older versions that need FFMPEG_USE_DURATION_WORKAROUND. [rB7ec351c0d53]

VSE: Fix “off by one” error when encoding audio. [rB9511009438d]

VSE: Fix memory leak when adding bad image/movie strips. [rB54a821e8fd7]

VSE: Fix video strip duration calculation. [rBd486d248687]

VSE: Fix seeking issues. [rB00dd68405d8]

VSE: Fix audaspace not reading ffmpeg files with start offset correctly. [rB489df7ac88c]

VSE: Use lines to draw waveform. [rBc634d859b21]

M2T video seeking is broken. [T87967]

Add sanity NULL checks when loading sound sequences. [rB1a4122d4415]

wrong address to get boost libraries in /build_files/build_environment/install_deps.sh. [T90719]

Effect Strip added to a nested Metastrip gets duplicate name (thus inherits fcurves from other Strips). [T90737]

Memorie spike shrink-wrap and geometry nodes. [T89429]

Fix: DNA struct alignment on 32 bit. [rB9fb9bf59967]

Makesdna: Fix detecting 32 bit padding issues. [rB70df9119f46]

Fix FTBFS on mips64el architecture. [rB9d94b358ca1]

Fix memory leak with building springs in the cloth simulator. [rB20f04ce62af]

Knife project leaks memory each time a text, curve, or surface object is used for cutting. [T90791]

Grease Pencil layer transformations ignored by select tool. [T90690]

Fix memory leak in edit-mesh dissolve degenerate. [rBe1e2abd4bf0]

Scale to Fit overflows into a second line. [T89241]

Memory leak after importing a model/ toggling shading workspace. [T88033]

ASAN: Trying to Undo a knife-project operation causes heap-use-after-free failure. [T90493]

blender 2.93.1 fails to build with python 3.10.0b4 (upcoming python 3.10). [T89931]

Incorrect result of Vector Projection (Geometry Nodes -> Attribute Vector Math). [T90567]

Grease Pencil Reproject Strokes on surfaces from a camera’s point of view is incorrectly placing the strokes on the Back Faces when canvas is intersecting the object. [T89101]

Something in Blender can generate invalid (Nan) values in UVMaps. [T79775]

Blender Crashing when opening file. [T89805]

bpy.types.Object.parent_bone not reset when clearing a bone parent. [T88498]

UI bugs in NLA Editor and Action Editor. [T87681]

Animation channels widgets (graph, action, NLA, *dopesheet*) block input for the search channel, and invert search toggle. [T90364]