Versie 2.93.4 van het cross-platform en opensource programma Blender is uitgekomen. Deze applicatie is bedoeld voor 3d-modelling, animatie, rendering, post-production, interactive creation en playback. Meer informatie over de uitgebreide mogelijkheden van Blender kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Met dit programma zijn onder meer de korte opensource-animatiefilms Elephants Dream, Big Buck Bunny, Sintel, Tears of Steel en Cosmos Laundromat gemaakt. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
LTS Release 2.93.4 Changelog
- VSE: Flush audio encode after finishing video export. [rB85c08c9717b]
- FFMPEG: Fix building with older versions that need FFMPEG_USE_DURATION_WORKAROUND. [rB7ec351c0d53]
- VSE: Fix “off by one” error when encoding audio. [rB9511009438d]
- VSE: Fix memory leak when adding bad image/movie strips. [rB54a821e8fd7]
- VSE: Fix video strip duration calculation. [rBd486d248687]
- VSE: Fix seeking issues. [rB00dd68405d8]
- VSE: Fix audaspace not reading ffmpeg files with start offset correctly. [rB489df7ac88c]
- VSE: Use lines to draw waveform. [rBc634d859b21]
- M2T video seeking is broken. [T87967]
- Add sanity NULL checks when loading sound sequences. [rB1a4122d4415]
- wrong address to get boost libraries in /build_files/build_environment/install_deps.sh. [T90719]
- Effect Strip added to a nested Metastrip gets duplicate name (thus inherits fcurves from other Strips). [T90737]
- Memorie spike shrink-wrap and geometry nodes. [T89429]
- Fix: DNA struct alignment on 32 bit. [rB9fb9bf59967]
- Makesdna: Fix detecting 32 bit padding issues. [rB70df9119f46]
- Fix FTBFS on mips64el architecture. [rB9d94b358ca1]
- Fix memory leak with building springs in the cloth simulator. [rB20f04ce62af]
- Knife project leaks memory each time a text, curve, or surface object is used for cutting. [T90791]
- Grease Pencil layer transformations ignored by select tool. [T90690]
- Fix memory leak in edit-mesh dissolve degenerate. [rBe1e2abd4bf0]
- Scale to Fit overflows into a second line. [T89241]
- Memory leak after importing a model/ toggling shading workspace. [T88033]
- ASAN: Trying to Undo a knife-project operation causes heap-use-after-free failure. [T90493]
- blender 2.93.1 fails to build with python 3.10.0b4 (upcoming python 3.10). [T89931]
- Incorrect result of Vector Projection (Geometry Nodes -> Attribute Vector Math). [T90567]
- Grease Pencil Reproject Strokes on surfaces from a camera’s point of view is incorrectly placing the strokes on the Back Faces when canvas is intersecting the object. [T89101]
- Something in Blender can generate invalid (Nan) values in UVMaps. [T79775]
- Blender Crashing when opening file. [T89805]
- bpy.types.Object.parent_bone not reset when clearing a bone parent. [T88498]
- UI bugs in NLA Editor and Action Editor. [T87681]
- Animation channels widgets (graph, action, NLA, *dopesheet*) block input for the search channel, and invert search toggle. [T90364]