LTS Release 2.93.4 Changelog
  • VSE: Flush audio encode after finishing video export. [rB85c08c9717b]
  • FFMPEG: Fix building with older versions that need FFMPEG_USE_DURATION_WORKAROUND. [rB7ec351c0d53]
  • VSE: Fix “off by one” error when encoding audio. [rB9511009438d]
  • VSE: Fix memory leak when adding bad image/movie strips. [rB54a821e8fd7]
  • VSE: Fix video strip duration calculation. [rBd486d248687]
  • VSE: Fix seeking issues. [rB00dd68405d8]
  • VSE: Fix audaspace not reading ffmpeg files with start offset correctly. [rB489df7ac88c]
  • VSE: Use lines to draw waveform. [rBc634d859b21]
  • M2T video seeking is broken. [T87967]
  • Add sanity NULL checks when loading sound sequences. [rB1a4122d4415]
  • wrong address to get boost libraries in /build_files/build_environment/install_deps.sh. [T90719]
  • Effect Strip added to a nested Metastrip gets duplicate name (thus inherits fcurves from other Strips). [T90737]
  • Memorie spike shrink-wrap and geometry nodes. [T89429]
  • Fix: DNA struct alignment on 32 bit. [rB9fb9bf59967]
  • Makesdna: Fix detecting 32 bit padding issues. [rB70df9119f46]
  • Fix FTBFS on mips64el architecture. [rB9d94b358ca1]
  • Fix memory leak with building springs in the cloth simulator. [rB20f04ce62af]
  • Knife project leaks memory each time a text, curve, or surface object is used for cutting. [T90791]
  • Grease Pencil layer transformations ignored by select tool. [T90690]
  • Fix memory leak in edit-mesh dissolve degenerate. [rBe1e2abd4bf0]
  • Scale to Fit overflows into a second line. [T89241]
  • Memory leak after importing a model/ toggling shading workspace. [T88033]
  • ASAN: Trying to Undo a knife-project operation causes heap-use-after-free failure. [T90493]
  • blender 2.93.1 fails to build with python 3.10.0b4 (upcoming python 3.10). [T89931]
  • Incorrect result of Vector Projection (Geometry Nodes -> Attribute Vector Math). [T90567]
  • Grease Pencil Reproject Strokes on surfaces from a camera’s point of view is incorrectly placing the strokes on the Back Faces when canvas is intersecting the object. [T89101]
  • Something in Blender can generate invalid (Nan) values in UVMaps. [T79775]
  • Blender Crashing when opening file. [T89805]
  • bpy.types.Object.parent_bone not reset when clearing a bone parent. [T88498]
  • UI bugs in NLA Editor and Action Editor. [T87681]
  • Animation channels widgets (graph, action, NLA, *dopesheet*) block input for the search channel, and invert search toggle. [T90364]

Versienummer 2.93.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Blender
Download https://www.blender.org/download/releases/2-93/
Licentietype GPL

