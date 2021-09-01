Software-update: Bolt 5.0

Bolt logo (75 pix)Versie 5.0 van Bolt uitgekomen. Bolt is een opensource-contentmanagementsysteem en is daarmee in bepaalde opzichten vergelijkbaar met programma's als Wordpress en Drupal. Bolt is eenvoudig in gebruik, voor zowel installatie als beheer, heeft diverse goed uitziende templates die met Twig zijn aan te passen, en is geoptimaliseerd voor zowel desktop- als mobiele omgevingen. Versie 5.0 van Bolt voegt onder meer ondersteuning voor php versie 8, en Symfony Roles en permissions toe. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

What's new in Bolt 5?

If you followed our Twitter account @BoltCMS, you'll already know the major features that Bolt 5 comes with:

  • Symfony Roles and Permissions
  • Localisation of the Bolt Editor in a total of 15 languages
  • Enhanced web accessibility and a slightly different colour scheme
  • Support for PHP 8.0

In addition to that, version 5 comes with many smaller enhancements to make building websites with Bolt as easy as it has ever been!

What about Bolt 3 & 4?

Bolt 3 and 4 will continue to work and be fully operational. Please refer to the full version support announcement for the official support timelines.

How to upgrade Bolt 3 to Bolt 5?

To our community: we've heard you. To facilitate smoother upgrades for you and your clients, the Core team will release a blueprint for upgrading a Bolt 3 website to Bolt 5 by the end of September 2021. This will answer your questions about upgrading major Bolt versions.

How to upgrade Bolt 4 to Bolt 5?

The upgrade path from a Bolt 4 site to Bolt 5 takes at most 15 minutes. The two versions use the same foundation, making a transition both the easy and convenient thing to do in order to benefit from the new features.

You can check the full upgrade instructions on this public GitHub link.

Versienummer 5.0
Releasestatus Final
Website Bolt
Download https://docs.bolt.cm/installation/installation
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 01-09-2021 19:21
1 • submitter: evertalbers

01-09-2021 • 19:21

1 Linkedin

Submitter: evertalbers

Bron: Bolt

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+11+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1Power2All
1 september 2021 19:58
Ik heb BOLT geprobeerd, maar het was teveel "custom" waardoor het niet echt lekker werkte. Een beetje ala Drupal die ook een totaal andere manier van programmeren forceerd (en het product als dusdanig "Stabiel" verklaren, terwijl het out-of-the-box zo buggy is als de pest, ik noem maar een JSON library die half kaduuk is waardoor de tools die zij aanbieden, niet functioneren, wat een 15+ jaar ervaren Drupal programmeur totaal liet verbazen dat ik die vond... ?).

Zit op WinterCMS (wat voorheen OctoberCMS was, toen het ineens een betaald product werd... Developers waren het er niet mee eens en hebben WinterCMS geforked van OctoberCMS), wat veel meer de standaard van Symfony en Laravel volgt, en je kan alles doen in WinterCMS wat je met puur Symfony or Laravel ook kan, dus een hele mooie schil om die platform heen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Power2All op 1 september 2021 19:59]

