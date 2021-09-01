Versie 5.0 van Bolt uitgekomen. Bolt is een opensource-contentmanagementsysteem en is daarmee in bepaalde opzichten vergelijkbaar met programma's als Wordpress en Drupal. Bolt is eenvoudig in gebruik, voor zowel installatie als beheer, heeft diverse goed uitziende templates die met Twig zijn aan te passen, en is geoptimaliseerd voor zowel desktop- als mobiele omgevingen. Versie 5.0 van Bolt voegt onder meer ondersteuning voor php versie 8, en Symfony Roles en permissions toe. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

If you followed our Twitter account @BoltCMS, you'll already know the major features that Bolt 5 comes with:

Symfony Roles and Permissions

Localisation of the Bolt Editor in a total of 15 languages

Enhanced web accessibility and a slightly different colour scheme

Support for PHP 8.0

In addition to that, version 5 comes with many smaller enhancements to make building websites with Bolt as easy as it has ever been!

Bolt 3 and 4 will continue to work and be fully operational. Please refer to the full version support announcement for the official support timelines.

To our community: we've heard you. To facilitate smoother upgrades for you and your clients, the Core team will release a blueprint for upgrading a Bolt 3 website to Bolt 5 by the end of September 2021. This will answer your questions about upgrading major Bolt versions.

The upgrade path from a Bolt 4 site to Bolt 5 takes at most 15 minutes. The two versions use the same foundation, making a transition both the easy and convenient thing to do in order to benefit from the new features.

You can check the full upgrade instructions on this public GitHub link.