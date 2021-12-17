Versie 5.1 van Bolt uitgekomen. Bolt is een opensource-contentmanagementsysteem en is daarmee in bepaalde opzichten vergelijkbaar met programma's als Wordpress en Drupal. Bolt is eenvoudig in gebruik, voor zowel installatie als beheer, heeft diverse goed uitziende templates die met Twig zijn aan te passen, en is geoptimaliseerd voor zowel desktop- als mobiele omgevingen. In versie 5.0 heeft Bolt onder meer rollen en permissies voor Symfony gekregen en is er ondersteuning voor php versie 8. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Exciting news for your Bolt websites: the newest 5.1 release runs not one but two orders of magnitude faster. Creating and managing content has never before taken so little server time. This is a major improvement in the user experience for content editors, which the Core team is excited to deliver to all Bolt 5 websites.

Is this another good opportunity to roll up sleeves and upgrade your Bolt 3 site? Make sure to check out the upgrade blueprint explaining how to do this as easy as it gets.

Bolt 5.1 also arrives with a fully fleshed out API that now supports write operations (create, update and delete) for your content. Any external software, be that an event management platform or a client CRM can communicate with Bolt. The API provides both REST and GraphQL endpoints for maximum flexibility of your favourite tech stack.

In addition to the two major features of the release, we are releasing a number of smaller enhancements:

Developers can override how fields are displayed in the backend #2929

Prefix and postfix for relations #2990

More details in the Bolt Logger #2913

As usual, we also included a number of bugfixes and reductions in technical debt.