Software-update: Bolt 5.1

Bolt logo (75 pix)Versie 5.1 van Bolt uitgekomen. Bolt is een opensource-contentmanagementsysteem en is daarmee in bepaalde opzichten vergelijkbaar met programma's als Wordpress en Drupal. Bolt is eenvoudig in gebruik, voor zowel installatie als beheer, heeft diverse goed uitziende templates die met Twig zijn aan te passen, en is geoptimaliseerd voor zowel desktop- als mobiele omgevingen. In versie 5.0 heeft Bolt onder meer rollen en permissies voor Symfony gekregen en is er ondersteuning voor php versie 8. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Orders of magnitude faster

Exciting news for your Bolt websites: the newest 5.1 release runs not one but two orders of magnitude faster. Creating and managing content has never before taken so little server time. This is a major improvement in the user experience for content editors, which the Core team is excited to deliver to all Bolt 5 websites.

Is this another good opportunity to roll up sleeves and upgrade your Bolt 3 site? Make sure to check out the upgrade blueprint explaining how to do this as easy as it gets.

Create, Read, Update and Delete (CRUD) content with Bolt's API

Bolt 5.1 also arrives with a fully fleshed out API that now supports write operations (create, update and delete) for your content. Any external software, be that an event management platform or a client CRM can communicate with Bolt. The API provides both REST and GraphQL endpoints for maximum flexibility of your favourite tech stack.

Additional enhancements

In addition to the two major features of the release, we are releasing a number of smaller enhancements:

  • Developers can override how fields are displayed in the backend #2929
  • Prefix and postfix for relations #2990
  • More details in the Bolt Logger #2913

As usual, we also included a number of bugfixes and reductions in technical debt.

Versienummer 5.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Bolt
Download https://docs.bolt.cm/installation/installation
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 17-12-2021 12:34
5 • submitter: evertalbers

17-12-2021 • 12:34

5 Linkedin

Submitter: evertalbers

Bron: Bolt

Update-historie

17-12 Bolt 5.1 5
02-08 Bolt 4.2 13
10-'20 Bolt 4.1 5
09-'20 Bolt 4.0 27
11-'18 Bolt 3.6.1 1
10-'18 Bolt 3.6.0 0
04-'18 Bolt 3.5.0 0
11-'17 Bolt 3.4.0 0
07-'17 Bolt 3.3.0 3
01-'17 Bolt 3.2.5 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Bolt

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
-1505+12+20+30Ongemodereerd3
Wijzig sortering
+1Qredent
17 december 2021 12:58
Kleine typo: ondersteuuning (permissies voor Symfony gekregen en is er ondersteuuning voor php versie 8. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.)

De toevoeging van de API is een enorme plus, ik gebruik nu Bolt en heb hiervoor zelf een 'hack-n-slash' oplossing geïmplementeerd om het naar wens te laten werken. Sowieso al fijn dat je met Twig kan werken, dat maakt je leven als ontwikkelaar een stuk fijner :) .
+1Cinner
18 december 2021 10:40
Bolt lijkt me een heel intuïtief systeem om webapplicaties mee te bouwen, echter heb ik de indruk dat het in het bedrijfsleven niet gebruikt wordt. Ik zie er zelden vraag naar in vacatures. Vermoedelijk wordt Bolt voornamelijk door zelfstandigen ingezet?
0evertalbers

@Cinner20 december 2021 10:51
Ik zie op het Bolt-forum een vrij breed scala aan gebruikers en projecten voorbij komen: IT-bedrijven die met Symfony werken en het Bolt CMS als één van de componenten van hun producten gebruiken (Third Wave en Two Kings zijn de eerste Nederlandse die in me opkomen) en inderdaad kleine bureaus en zelfstandigen waarbij een website + CMS 'het volledige product' zijn maar die WordPress willen vermijden. Ik zit zelf in die laatste categorie.
0Cinner
@evertalbers20 december 2021 11:11
Waar is dit Bolt-forum? Ik ben wel op de hoogte van hun Slack kanaal en ik weet dat ze een tijd geleden een forum hadden, maar op hun huidige site zie ik er geen verwijzing meer naar.
0evertalbers

@Cinner20 december 2021 12:31
Sorry, ik schreef "Forum" maar bedoelde inderdaad het Slack kanaal. https://boltcms.slack.com is de URL als ik het goed zeg.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

