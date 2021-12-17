Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.63.2 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
The 1.63.2 update addresses these issues:
- Interactive Window should collapse new cells by default
- November 2021 Recovery 2 Endgame
- Redundant requests are made to Marketplace
- Background tokenization is a lot slower in large files
- Ship TS 4.5.3 — fixes TS Server fatal error: Cannot read property 'flags' of undefined
- Terminal in Editor rendering errors and disposed errors
- Snippet suggestions are too eager
-
authentication.getSessionwith
forceNewSessionhas
Promise<AuthenticationSession | undefined>return type
- Terminal breaks when dragging to a different group, only when created in editor area via command
- Background color is wrong when terminals are created in editor area via command
- Wrong scroll appears when clicking on
Helpmenu