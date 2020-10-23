Versie 4.1 van Bolt uitgekomen. Bolt is een opensource-contentmanagementsysteem en is daarmee in bepaalde opzichten vergelijkbaar met programma's als Wordpress en Drupal. Bolt is eenvoudig in gebruik, voor zowel installatie als beheer, heeft diverse goed uitziende templates die met Twig zijn aan te passen, en is geoptimaliseerd voor zowel desktop- als mobiele omgevingen.
Sinds versie 4.0 is Bolt een volwaardige Symfony-applicatie geworden. De redactie-omgeving is geheel vernieuwd en ondersteunt nu meertaligheid. Verder is er een keuze tussen verschillende contenteditors, zijn er collections, zoals we die kennen uit de Gutenberg-editor in Wordpress, en is er een RESTful / GraphQL-api. Versie 4.1 brengt verder nog de volgende verbeteringen:
What's new in Bolt 4.1
A new minor release of Bolt means there's new awesome features coming up! Today, we're releasing Bolt 4.1 with the following new features and additions:
For a complete list of all the changes, see the changelog on our Github release page.
- The Bolt backend and multilingual Editor is now available in two new languages: Russian and Bulgarian.
With the 4.1 release, the Editor now supports 12 languages: Czech, Dutch, English, French, German, Hungarian, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese (Portugal), Russian and Spanish.
- Default values for fields in new Content can now be passed as query parameters in the URL.
Together with the Edit this page extension, content editors can now create new content from any 404 (non-existing) page.
- The new release features initial support for PostgreSQL
Bolt already supported MySQL (MariaDB) and SQLite, and this release brings additional support for Postgres as a database backend. For now it's classified "experimental", because there might be the occasional quirk.
- A new bolt:reset-password command The new command helps you reset user passwords from the command line, should you forget your login details.