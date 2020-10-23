Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Bolt 4.1

Bolt logo (75 pix)Versie 4.1 van Bolt uitgekomen. Bolt is een opensource-contentmanagementsysteem en is daarmee in bepaalde opzichten vergelijkbaar met programma's als Wordpress en Drupal. Bolt is eenvoudig in gebruik, voor zowel installatie als beheer, heeft diverse goed uitziende templates die met Twig zijn aan te passen, en is geoptimaliseerd voor zowel desktop- als mobiele omgevingen.

Sinds versie 4.0 is Bolt een volwaardige Symfony-applicatie geworden. De redactie-omgeving is geheel vernieuwd en ondersteunt nu meertaligheid. Verder is er een keuze tussen verschillende contenteditors, zijn er collections, zoals we die kennen uit de Gutenberg-editor in Wordpress, en is er een RESTful / GraphQL-api. Versie 4.1 brengt verder nog de volgende verbeteringen:

What's new in Bolt 4.1

A new minor release of Bolt means there's new awesome features coming up! Today, we're releasing Bolt 4.1 with the following new features and additions:

  • The Bolt backend and multilingual Editor is now available in two new languages: Russian and Bulgarian.
    With the 4.1 release, the Editor now supports 12 languages: Czech, Dutch, English, French, German, Hungarian, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese (Portugal), Russian and Spanish.
  • Default values for fields in new Content can now be passed as query parameters in the URL.
    Together with the Edit this page extension, content editors can now create new content from any 404 (non-existing) page.
  • The new release features initial support for PostgreSQL
    Bolt already supported MySQL (MariaDB) and SQLite, and this release brings additional support for Postgres as a database backend. For now it's classified "experimental", because there might be the occasional quirk.
  • A new bolt:reset-password command The new command helps you reset user passwords from the command line, should you forget your login details.
For a complete list of all the changes, see the changelog on our Github release page.

Versienummer 4.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Bolt CMS
Download https://docs.bolt.cm/installation/installation
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

23-10-2020
submitter: evertalbers

23-10-2020

5 Linkedin

Submitter: evertalbers

Bron: Bolt CMS

Update-historie

17-12 Bolt 5.1 5
08-'21 Bolt 4.2 13
10-'20 Bolt 4.1 5
09-'20 Bolt 4.0 27
11-'18 Bolt 3.6.1 1
10-'18 Bolt 3.6.0 0
04-'18 Bolt 3.5.0 0
11-'17 Bolt 3.4.0 0
07-'17 Bolt 3.3.0 3
01-'17 Bolt 3.2.5 0
Meer historie

Reacties (5)

+1Jogai
24 oktober 2020 08:50
Hmm, had gehoopt dat er met 4.1 ook een upgradepad vanaf 3 mogelijk zou worden..
0maradesign
@Jogai25 oktober 2020 00:58
4 is from scratch gebouwd omdat ze met bolt 1/2/3 op een gegeven moment te lang zijn door gegaan op silex wat al end of life was. Het is bijna niet te doen om een upgrade Manual te maken. Ze raden op de website ook aan gewoon met 3 verder te gaan en met nieuwe opdrachten 4 te kiezen.

Maar goed. Mij zijn ze wel kwijt. Craft en October zijn veel beter bezig. Je moet bij bolt alles zelf doen. Dat is niet rendabel bij sommige projecten.
0Jogai
@maradesign26 oktober 2020 08:35
Ze zeggen hier dat er wel zo'n manual gaat komen: https://docs.bolt.cm/4.0/upgrading/upgrading-from-30

Dat moeten ze snel doen, meestal is het niet gezond voor een project om dit niet te faciliteren. Ik heb mijn alternatieven ook al zitten checken. Mij lijkt Grav wel wat.
0maradesign
@Jogai26 oktober 2020 09:36
Dat hebben ze inderdaad gezegd. Maar ik zou dan wel z.s.m willen beginnen met het overzetten van bolt 3 naar bolt 4. Maar het is denk ik zonder hulp niet te doen aangezien het nogal verschillende systemen zijn. Ik heb een site geprobeerd opnieuw op te zetten in bolt 4. Dat gaat in ieder geval sneller dan wachten op een handleiding. Echter liep ik al gelijk vast bij de extensions. Vele extensies waren er nog niet klaar voor. Dat is ook weer zo iets. Bolt 3.6/7 draait prima overigens. Dus er is ook niet echt haast bij.
0evertalbers

@maradesign26 oktober 2020 20:58
Voor Bolt 3.7 sites is er ook een recente security update: https://github.com/bolt/bolt/releases/tag/3.7.2

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

