Versie 4.1 van Bolt uitgekomen. Bolt is een opensource-contentmanagementsysteem en is daarmee in bepaalde opzichten vergelijkbaar met programma's als Wordpress en Drupal. Bolt is eenvoudig in gebruik, voor zowel installatie als beheer, heeft diverse goed uitziende templates die met Twig zijn aan te passen, en is geoptimaliseerd voor zowel desktop- als mobiele omgevingen.

Sinds versie 4.0 is Bolt een volwaardige Symfony-applicatie geworden. De redactie-omgeving is geheel vernieuwd en ondersteunt nu meertaligheid. Verder is er een keuze tussen verschillende contenteditors, zijn er collections, zoals we die kennen uit de Gutenberg-editor in Wordpress, en is er een RESTful / GraphQL-api. Versie 4.1 brengt verder nog de volgende verbeteringen: