Software-update: MediaPortal 2.3

MediaPortal 2.0 logo (75 pix)Versie 2.3 van MediaPortal is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan een Windows-machine als hart van de multimediahardware in de huiskamer worden gebruikt. Zo kan op een eenvoudige manier naar radio en muziek worden geluisterd, en naar video's en dvd's worden gekeken. Ook kunnen tv-programma's worden opgenomen. Door middel van plug-ins en extensies kan de functionaliteit worden uitgebreid en kan de look & feel van het programma worden aangepast. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Skins Nereus

MediaPortal 2.3 comes with the completely new, fresh and modern skin Nereus supporting varible resolution aspect ratios, so it doesn't matter you are on a traditional 4:3 or on an ultra wide 21:9 screen.Nereus is based on a vertical main menu, that can be configured to your needs by an easy integrated menu editor with a single button press ("i"/context).The skin combines elegant grey tones with some color traces. Nereus comes with two themes for the main menu design, cool image tiles (default) or long shadow tiles with symbols (simple).Home ContentWhile a main menu item gets focus, the home content slides in from the right and offers quick and comfortable access to media items, filters and further information in home screen.

You be able to see instantly the latest added media items continue watching the latest watched movies, see your favourite music, which you were playing frequently. You can also directly select current running TV programs or favourite TV-channels directly from HomeScreen.

If you are a fan of the simple library view also not a problem, just selecting the main menu entry navigates you to it as known from past skins.Info ScreensNew info screens reachable by context menu on focused media items were implemented. Here you see all important information and directly can play the media item.

View Modes

For almost all libraries and plugins (news, online videos, emulators, app launcher, ...) view modes can be switched between list and grid view according to your visual preferrance. Additionally you may change the grid mode appearance for series and movies in skin settings between posters, thumbnails and banners.

x64 Support

MediaPortal fully supports 64 bit for the client version now. It improves performance of UI and also video playback (especially with 4k videos).You are still able to start it in 32 bit, there are two different shortcuts to start MediaPortal 2, the preferred type can be also selected by right click on "MP2-Client Launcher" in task bar.

App Launcher integration

App Launcher was existing as optional plugin and is fully integrated into MediaPortal 2 now also offering Home Content. The functionality was extended to also allow customized menu tiles for the home menu.

System
  • Controls: Eject command for CD/DVD/Blu-ray disc media
  • GUI: Fixed font rendering engine causing random crashes
  • Audio: 'Artist' and 'Album Artist' filter display same artist multiple times
  • TV: Fix "Pause" image displayed when changing TV channels
  • Input: New Wifi remote plugin which can potentially be used with mobile apps as a remote control or with home automation in future
  • Player: Added optional setting to do instant skips in seconds (instead of relative percents)
Extensions

MediaPortal 2.3's functionality can be further extended through the installation of additional plugins. The choice of extensions, while currently limited, is steadily growing. Discover what else is available in our Featured Plugins section.

WebRadio

The Webradio plugin was overworked for 64 Bit compatibility and also supports HomeContent fpr Nereus skin now

Subtitle downloader

Subtitle downloader is a plugin for downloading subtitles for movies or series episodes. Please be aware that subtitle downloading is illegal in some countries, so check the legal situation in your country before installing this plugin.

DLNA Server

DLNA server is a plugin for browsing/playing media from the media library from other devices like TV's, phones etc. that have a DLNA client. It is currently in testing phase.

Moving from MP1 to MP2

Procedures to install MP2 in parallel to MP1 are described in the Wiki. For all those who would like to move from MP1 to MP2 and preserve their current media organisation, our forum member raffe has created a small tool that will extract information from your MP-TvSeries and MovingPictures databases and picture folders, The tool will leave all your original data untouched, create .nfo files for all your media and copy existing pictures from your MovingPictures and MP-TvSeries to your new MediaPortal 2 media folders. The .nfo files and pictures then allow a smooth and quick import of all your media info into MediaPortal 2. See thee respective forum thread for further details.

Full list of changes

Versienummer 2.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website MediaPortal
Download https://github.com/MediaPortal/MediaPortal-2/releases/download/MP2.3_Final/MediaPortal2_2.3.zip
Bestandsgrootte 187,00MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

23-10-2020 14:31

23-10-2020 • 14:31

25 Linkedin

Bron: MediaPortal

Lees meer

MediaPortal

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

Design en multimedia

Reacties (25)

-Moderatie-faq
-125025+16+20+30Ongemodereerd19
Wijzig sortering
+1t_o_c
23 oktober 2020 14:41
Ik denk dat het ondertussen alweer dik 15 jaar geleden is dat ik deze software heb gebruikt. Op een AMD Thunderbird met Windows media remote. Werkte altijd prima.

Ik vraag me alleen wel af waarom je anno 2020 nog dit soort software zou gebruiken. Ben je niet veel beter af met bv Emby of Plex als het puur om media afspelen gaat?
+1Ortep
@t_o_c23 oktober 2020 14:47
Ben je niet veel beter af met bv Emby of Plex als het puur om media afspelen gaat?
Emby ken ik niet. Maar Plex probeer ik zo eens per jaar en ik gooi het er ook na een weekje weer af. Ik kan er niet aan wennen. Het voelt, voor mij, volkomen onhandig aan.
Bijna alle andere players voldoen beter voor me
+1The Zep Man
@Ortep23 oktober 2020 14:57
Probeer eens Jellyfin, eventueel in combinatie met Kodi.

Over MediaPortal:
Is er nog een bestaansrecht voor dit als mediaspeler t.o.v. Kodi? Er was een tijdje dat het de betere mediaspeler was onder Windows (toen Kodi nog XBMC was), maar dan praten we over 10-15 jaar geleden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 23 oktober 2020 14:59]

+1Hansie9999
@The Zep Man23 oktober 2020 15:46
Exact wat ik nu doe,

Jellyfin server (had eerst emby, maar hardware acceleratie achter een paywal zetten, shame on you)
Jellyfin is een fork van emby (en jellyfin is nog wel volledig opensource en free to use)

en dan een goedkope android box waar ik dan Coreelec of libreelec op staan heb (die met SMlogic chip met coreelec, de rest met libreelec)

Werkt allemaal zeer goed voor zijn prijs , en zeker bij Libreelec, super user base die altijd wel mee wilt helpen.

Edit : om te verduidelijken , coreelec en libreelec zijn eigenlijk mini OS(linux) die puur Kodi draaien.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hansie9999 op 23 oktober 2020 15:47]

+1Zer0
@Hansie999923 oktober 2020 16:05
(had eerst emby, maar hardware acceleratie achter een paywal zetten, shame on you)
Tja, brood op de plank willen is heel beschamend...
0Travelan
@Zer023 oktober 2020 16:48
Potentiële klanten winnen met het beloven van een dienst wat niet biedt wat men redelijkerwijs ervan verwacht, is inderdaad beschamend.
0Zer0
@Travelan23 oktober 2020 17:00
Daar heb je wellicht gelijk in, alleen doen ze dat helemaal niet...
0Hansie9999
@Zer027 oktober 2020 14:02
Deze functie's waren in het begin wel gratis, dus ze doen dat echt wel hoor :)

Denk dat dit zelfs 1 van de redenen is van de afsplitsing en extra fork naar Jellyfin. (de mensen die nu Jellyfin beheren waren daar duidelijk niet mee akkoord.)
0Zer0
@Hansie999927 oktober 2020 14:06
Deze functie's waren in het begin wel gratis
Dan blijf je toch gewoon de versie gebruiken waarin het gratis is...
0Hansie9999
@Zer027 oktober 2020 14:01
Opensource is Opensource,

Ik zit er niets mee in dat je aan je opensource (iets waar dus de hele gemeenschap actief aan mee gebouwd heeft (en dat gratis) om er toch iets te willen aan verdienen, en dan mag dat zeker aan de zaken waar jij extra kosten aan hebt (zoals hun abonnement om via hun cloud te gaan, net zoals Home assisstant dat doet)

Maar functie's van je opensource software die ENKEL op mijn hardware en mijn internet draaien dan plots een betaalde optie maken dat is inderdaad in mijn opinie "not done"

Dus inderdaad, in opensource software plots functie's om mijn eigen hardware te ondersteunen er niet meer gratis in steken, dat is inderdaad "shame on you"
0Zer0
@Hansie999927 oktober 2020 14:05
Opensource is Opensource,
Emby is al even geen Open Source meer.....
0Hansie9999
@Zer027 oktober 2020 15:35
Dat is nu dus exact mijn punt dat ik probeer te maken,

dat WAS het dus oorspronkelijk wel :)
0Zer0
@Hansie999927 oktober 2020 15:54
De mensen achter Emby zijn daar vanaf gestapt, dat is hun goed recht, en niks beschamend.
En ja, het was open source, dus in plaats van te miepen over de nieuwe richting, steek je schouders onder de source en ontwikkel die zelf verder, zoals de mensen achter Jellyfin gedaan hebben.
0Binnetie
@The Zep Man23 oktober 2020 16:10
Jellyfin staat ook op mijn lijstje om eens te proberen naast Plex!
+1Bose321
@t_o_c23 oktober 2020 14:45
Ik gebruik persoonlijk Kodi, heb ik betere ervaringen mee met het afspelen van HDR 4K x265 content en bepaalde audio codecs. En dat geldt dan ook voor alle devices waar ik het op heb staan. Weet niet of dat inmiddels anders is, maar vind het gewoon een hele mooie manier om series en films te kijken die je ook heel goed qua look en feel kan aanpassen naar wens.

Ik gebruik wel Jellyfin als backend voor een centrale plek voor content voor de mensen in huis hier.
0Xfade
@t_o_c23 oktober 2020 15:24
Waarom niet? Het is een alternatief.
Ik gebruik ook geen winzip maar, maar Winrar.
0Baardmeester
@Xfade23 oktober 2020 16:25
Plex is met software op de server wel een heel ander soort oplossing dan MediaPortal of Kodi. Bij 7zip, Winrar en Winzip zit je wel meer gewoon met een zelfde soort applicatie.
0Travelan
@Baardmeester23 oktober 2020 16:50
Exact. Plex kan vergeleken worden met Netflix. Vergelijkbare alternatieven zijn dan Amazon Prime, Videoland, etc (en directe vergelijkingen met Plex zijn dan Jellifin en Embi). Oftewel, iets wat op een server draait en een library aanbiedt.
Kodi kan dan in die analogie vergeleken worden met een lokale media player (die al dan niet vanaf een netwerkverbinding) files afspeelt zoals het oude iTunes en Windows Media Player. Vergelijkbare alternatieven zijn dan VLC, IINA, etc.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Travelan op 23 oktober 2020 16:52]

0MartijnGP
@t_o_c23 oktober 2020 16:20
En daar kun je gerust Kodi nog bij zetten.


Wat ik een groot nadeel vind aan al die oplossingen is de hoeveelheid onderhoud die het vereist als je binnen dat platform ook graag nog materiaal van betaalde diensten wilt gebruiken.

Ik heb lokaal aardig wat materiaal staan, en dat gaat prima in Kofi, vroeger in MediaPortal en in Plex ging het ook wel, maar dat voelt wat overkill. Emby ken ik alleen van naam.

Wat die diensten vaak wel.gemeen hebben is het gebrek aan integratie met bijvoorbeeld Netflix. Ik betaal daar gewoon voor, maar moet toch weer terugvallen op twijfelachtige addons om mijn content te kunnen zien. Dan kom ik na een dag werken thuis, plof ik op de bank, en mag ik eerst nog even wat addons gaan updaten (als dat al kan) omdat Netflix weer iets verandert heeft. Als dat niet direct lukt en ik moet gaan zoeken dan moet ik eerst door een lawine aan illegale meuk heen baggeren. Terwijl ik er gewoon voor betaal.

Door dat gelazer ben ik een beetje klaar met die mediasoftware. Zeker 10 jaar lang gebruikt allemaal, maar inmiddels staat er een Shield met Android TV. Dat doe ik liever niet, maar het werkt in ieder geval wel zonder gezeik.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MartijnGP op 23 oktober 2020 16:21]

0t_o_c
@MartijnGP23 oktober 2020 16:48
Emby en Plex hebben apps voor zo'n beetje alle gangbare platforms inc. Smart tv's. Zo gebruik ik Emby voor mijn eigen content maar ook Netflix en prime video. Voor Emby gebruik ik een shield tv en voor Netflix en prime mijn tv (apps laden sneller dan op de shield). Er is een Emby app voor webos maar er is nog geen optie om de kleur van ondertitels aan te passen (erg onhandig bij hdr) en wat andere dingen zoals geen pgs subs wat niet word ondersteund door webos en daarom gebruik ik de shield nog.

Werkt wat mij betreft prima en aan Emby heb ik iig nauwelijks werk. Ja je moet wisselen tussen apps maar daar is sowieso geen ontkomen aan tenzij je dus met add-ons gaat zitten prielen.

Op mijn tv laden apps bijna instant (lg c9) en de shield heb ik onder een shortcut in de afstandsbediening staan dus het is allemaal redelijk praktisch in gebruik.

[Reactie gewijzigd door t_o_c op 23 oktober 2020 16:51]

0The Zep Man
@MartijnGP23 oktober 2020 18:22
Wat ik een groot nadeel vind aan al die oplossingen is de hoeveelheid onderhoud die het vereist als je binnen dat platform ook graag nog materiaal van betaalde diensten wilt gebruiken.
Je hebt al een Shield TV, wat het beste is van beide werelden: officiële ondersteuning voor alle gangbare streamingproviders met alle functies die je kan wensen, en officiële ondersteuning voor Kodi. Eenmaal de investering in een Pro variant van de Shield TV is het zo waard.
0Draconian Devil
@t_o_c28 oktober 2020 09:02
Ik gebruik al jaren MediaPortal. Begonnen met versie 1, maar draai nu al weer geruime tijd tot volle tevredenheid op versie 2 (beiden worden nog ontwikkeld).

Ik heb 4 Digital Everywhere DVB-C tuners in mijn mediacenter zitten. Op die manier kan ik TV kijken en opnemen. En belangrijk: commercials overslaan.

Ik ken geen enkele andere oplossing die zo uit de doos TV support heeft. Dat is voor mij de belangrijkste reden om MediaPortal te gebruiken.
0larrylaffer
23 oktober 2020 16:05
Wow, Mediaportal bestaat nog. Liep bij mij regelmatig helemaal vast en dan was ik weer een hele avond bezig met een herinstallatie. Daarna overgestapt naar OpenElec en LibreElec om vervolgens nooit meer terug te kijken.
0Jazco2nd

23 oktober 2020 16:40
ShieldTV met daarop JellyFin.
Geen Kodi nodig. Geen ...Elec of OSMC of Vero4K meer. Enorme verademing. Updaten, vage bugs, het was altijd wel een ding al ging het meestal prima.

Jellyfin werkt heerlijk. De AndroidTV app kan nog wel gefinetuned worden maar het werkt prima.

En MediaPortal, tja. Waarom een Windows systeem neerzetten voor tv kijken/films kijken? Dat ontgaat me.
0RaJitsu
@Jazco2nd25 oktober 2020 11:11
Als je een HTPC gebruikt dat ooit je main PC was... Dan heb je ook wat meer opties dan alleen films kijken, ergo gamen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

