Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 471.96 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 471.96 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze voegt onder meer ondersteuning toe voor zes nieuwe G-Sync-monitoren. De changelog laat verder enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

GeForce Game Ready Driver

Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-1. Additionally, this release also provides support for 6 new G-SYNC Compatible displays.

Fixed Issues in this Release
  • DPC latency is higher when color mode is set to 8-bit color compared to 10-bit color. [3316424]
  • Unable to detect supported display modes for the Samsung Odyssey G9 display [3332327]
  • Blue-screen crash/reboot loop occurs when two Samsung Odyssey G9 displays @ 240Hz are connected. [3256732]
  • NVDisplay.Container.exe constantly writes data to C:\ProgramData\NVIDIA Corporation\nvtopps\nvtopps.db3. [3350171]
  • [Windows 11][Notebook]: With the graphics mode set to Hybrid, the GPU frequently wakes up while idle. [3345922]
  • [CUDA][Turing/Volta GPUs]: Stability issues with Topaz Denoise AI. [200755368]
Windows 10 Open Issues
  • [Deathloop][HDR]:TDR/corruption occurs in the game with Windows HDR enabled. If this issue occurs, toggle the Windows HDR setting.
  • [NVIDIA Control Panel]: After overinstalling the driver using express install when GPU scaling is enabled, the 0.59x upscaling factor is missing from the NVIDIA Control Panel scaling resolution list (Display > Change Resolution page). To work around, disable and then re-enable GPU scaling. Alternatively, perform a clean driver installation.
  • [Battlefield V][DirectX 12]: The game may crash with HDR enabled. [3353767] To work around, enable HDR from the Windows display settings before launching the game.
  • [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
  • Tom Clancy's The Division 2 may display graphical artifacts. [200754013]
  • Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed may crash on courses where players drive through water. [3338967]

nVidia's nieuwe RTX 3090

Versienummer 471.96 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-uk
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

