Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 471.96 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze voegt onder meer ondersteuning toe voor zes nieuwe G-Sync-monitoren. De changelog laat verder enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-1. Additionally, this release also provides support for 6 new G-SYNC Compatible displays.

DPC latency is higher when color mode is set to 8-bit color compared to 10-bit color. [3316424]

Unable to detect supported display modes for the Samsung Odyssey G9 display [3332327]

Blue-screen crash/reboot loop occurs when two Samsung Odyssey G9 displays @ 240Hz are connected. [3256732]

NVDisplay.Container.exe constantly writes data to C:\ProgramData\NVIDIA Corporation\vtopps.db3. [3350171]

vtopps.db3. [3350171]

[Windows 11][Notebook]: With the graphics mode set to Hybrid, the GPU frequently wakes up while idle. [3345922]

[CUDA][Turing/Volta GPUs]: Stability issues with Topaz Denoise AI. [200755368]