Microsoft heeft een nieuwe testversie van Windows 11 uitgebracht voor leden van het Windows Insiders-programma. De update draagt buildnummer 22000.160 en is een uitgave in zowel het Dev als het Beta Channel. Windows 11 bevat onder meer een nieuw uiterlijk, widgets, een nieuwe Windows Store, verbeteringen voor gebruik met meerdere schermen en ondersteuning voor Wi-Fi 6E. De changelog voor deze Windows 11 Insider Preview ziet er als volgt uit:

Today we are releasing the ISOs for Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.132 to our Windows Insider Preview Downloads page. You can use these ISOs to do a clean installation or in-place upgrade.

As you use these ISOs to install Windows 11, you will go through the new Windows 11 setup experience (often referred to as the “out of box experience” or OOBE for short) which is designed to build excitement for Windows 11 right from the moment you turn on a new Windows 11 PC for the very first time. Based on your feedback, we have added the ability to name your PC during the setup experience too. After running through the setup experience, the Get Started app is a new first run experience app that will help you quickly get setup on a new PC. Try these things out and let us know what you think!

The new Clock app for Windows 11 with Focus Sessions has begun rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. See this blog post for all the details!

We have been testing the ability to see estimates for how long a restart for updates would take in places like the power menu under Start, in restart notifications, on the Windows Update Settings page and inside the Windows Update icon that shows up at the lower right of Taskbar. We are making a small adjustment for this feature so that it only shows on PCs with SSDs. If your PC has a standard HDD, you will no longer see estimates. We hope to bring estimates back to PCs with HDDs once we iron out a few more bugs.

Taskbar: We fixed an issue where the “location in use” icon was showing in the Taskbar sometimes even though the usage was blocked by your preferences.

