Software-update: Windows 11 Insider Preview 22000.160

Windows 10 logo (75 pix)Microsoft heeft een nieuwe testversie van Windows 11 uitgebracht voor leden van het Windows Insiders-programma. De update draagt buildnummer 22000.160 en is een uitgave in zowel het Dev als het Beta Channel. Windows 11 bevat onder meer een nieuw uiterlijk, widgets, een nieuwe Windows Store, verbeteringen voor gebruik met meerdere schermen en ondersteuning voor Wi-Fi 6E. De changelog voor deze Windows 11 Insider Preview ziet er als volgt uit:

ISOs now available

Today we are releasing the ISOs for Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.132 to our Windows Insider Preview Downloads page. You can use these ISOs to do a clean installation or in-place upgrade.

As you use these ISOs to install Windows 11, you will go through the new Windows 11 setup experience (often referred to as the “out of box experience” or OOBE for short) which is designed to build excitement for Windows 11 right from the moment you turn on a new Windows 11 PC for the very first time. Based on your feedback, we have added the ability to name your PC during the setup experience too. After running through the setup experience, the Get Started app is a new first run experience app that will help you quickly get setup on a new PC. Try these things out and let us know what you think!

Changes and Improvements
  • The new Clock app for Windows 11 with Focus Sessions has begun rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. See this blog post for all the details!
  • We have been testing the ability to see estimates for how long a restart for updates would take in places like the power menu under Start, in restart notifications, on the Windows Update Settings page and inside the Windows Update icon that shows up at the lower right of Taskbar. We are making a small adjustment for this feature so that it only shows on PCs with SSDs. If your PC has a standard HDD, you will no longer see estimates. We hope to bring estimates back to PCs with HDDs once we iron out a few more bugs.
Fixes
  • Taskbar:
    • We fixed an issue where the “location in use” icon was showing in the Taskbar sometimes even though the usage was blocked by your preferences.
Known issues
  • [Reminder] When upgrading to Windows 11 from Windows 10 or when installing an update to Windows 11, some features may be deprecated or removed. See details here.
  • We’re investigating an issue where on some devices, when going to Settings > Windows Update > Windows Insider Program, only the “Stop getting preview builds” option is visible. This prevents Insiders from selecting a channel. We have posted a workaround on Answers.
  • [Beta Channel] We’re investigating reports from Insiders in the Beta Channel where after upgrading to Windows 11, they are not seeing the new Taskbar and the Start menu doesn’t work. To workaround this if you are impacted, please try going to Windows Update > Update history, uninstalling the latest cumulative update for Windows, and the reinstall it by checking for updates.
  • We’re working on a fix for an issue that is causing some Surface Pro X devices to bug check with a WHEA_UNCORRECTABLE_ERROR.
  • Start:
    • In some cases, you might be unable to enter text when using Search from Start or the Taskbar. If you experience the issue, press Win + R on the keyboard to launch the Run dialog box, then close it.
    • System and Windows Terminal is missing when right-clicking on the Start button (Win + X).
  • Taskbar:
    • The Taskbar will sometimes flicker when switching input methods.
  • Search:
    • After clicking the Search icon on the Taskbar, the Search panel may not open. If this occurs, restart the “Windows Explorer” process, and open the search panel again.
    • Search panel might appear as black and not display any content below the search box.
    • On pen enabled devices, apps may not launch from the Search panel. If you experience this issue, please log out and back in to resolve the issue.
  • Settings:
    • Certain searches using the search box in Settings may crash Settings.
  • Bluetooth:
    • We’re investigating reports from Insiders with paired Bluetooth LE devices that are experiencing an increase in Bluetooth reliability issues and bugchecks after resume from hibernate or when Bluetooth is turned off.
  • Widgets:
    • The widgets board may appear empty. To work around the issue, you can sign out and then sign back in again.
    • Widgets may be displayed in the wrong size on external monitors. If you encounter this, you can launch the widgets via touch or Win + W shortcut on your actual PC display first and then launch on your secondary monitors.
    • [Family widget] Some users may see a ‘connect a device to see screen time activity’ message even with screen time settings enable.
    • [Family widget] Location information may not be available for some users on iOS.
  • Store:
    • We are working to improve search relevance in the Store including resolving an issue where in some cases the ordering of search results is inaccurate.
    • The install button might not be functional yet in some limited scenarios.
    • Rating and reviews are not available for some apps.
  • Windows Sandbox
    • Within Windows Sandbox, the language input switcher does not launch after clicking the switcher icon on the Taskbar. As a workaround, users can switch their input language via any of the following hardware keyboard shortcuts: Alt + Shift, Ctrl + Shift, or Win + Space (the third option is available only if Sandbox is full-screened).
    • Within Windows Sandbox, the IME context menu does not launch after clicking the IME icon in the Taskbar. As workarounds, users can access the functionalities of the IME context menu with either of following methods:
      • Accessing the IME settings via Settings > Time & language > Language & region > (e.g. Japanese) three dots > Language options > (e.g. Microsoft IME) three dots > Keyboard options.
        • Optionally, you may also enable the IME toolbar, an alternative UI to quickly invoke specific IME functions. Continuing from above, navigate to Keyboard options > Appearance > Use IME toolbar.
      • Using the unique set of hardware keyboard shortcuts associated with each IME-supported language. (See: Japanese IME Shortcuts, Traditional Chinese IME Shortcuts).
    • Localization
      • There is an issue where some Insiders may be some missing translations from their user experience for a small subset of languages running the latest Insider Preview builds. To confirm if you have been impacted, please visit this Answers forum post and follow the steps for remediation.
    • Chat from Microsoft Teams
      • Experience is localized for English (US) only. Additional languages and locales forthcoming.
      • When you make an outgoing call, while you do not hear a ring tone, the user interface shows that the call is getting connected.
      • In a video call, sometimes people videos freeze or display a black image. There is a workaround to this issue, which is to pin the video that freezes and unpin it to fix the problem.
      • When switching between calls, the previous call is not automatically put on hold, so audio and video streams continue on both calls. Be sure to complete a call before taking another.

Windows 11 start menu

Versienummer 22000.160
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://insider.windows.com/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (21)

+1Sonic1986
20 augustus 2021 08:21
De ISO link verwijst nog naar een oude(re) build.
+2mr01z0
@Sonic198620 augustus 2021 10:50
Ik had dit ook al gepost in het artikel van tweakers over de 132 build;

Microsoft heeft ook aangekondigd dat er nu ISO bestanden te downloaden zijn van build 22000.132: https://blogs.windows.com...-preview-build-22000-160/

ISO download link: https://www.microsoft.com.../windowsinsiderpreviewiso
+1Pentiummania
@Sonic198620 augustus 2021 08:29
Bij mij heet die Windows11_InsiderPreview_Client_x64_nl-nl_22000.iso alleen .160 staat er dan niet bij maar bij uupdump.net kun je denk ik wel de vorige vinden, ohw vorige versies waren wel .132 etc duh en hierboven 8)7 8)7 maar zal wel de laatste zijn neem ik aan anders downloaden via uupdump of upgraden
Linus heeft al laten zien hoe je dit ook daadwerkelijk kunt installeren (wish me luck!) En wat duurt die optie Use solid (ESD) compression echt ontiechelijk veel langer zeg blijft die elke keer op 69% staan voor een langere tijd! https://youtu.be/NivpAiuh-s0?t=559
Ohja iedereen lekker win 11 installen dit weekend ?
Ook lekker verwarrend de preview geeft vooralsnog nog gewoon windows 10 aan in een dualboot opstart menu!

[Reactie gewijzigd door Pentiummania op 20 augustus 2021 10:00]

+1tdn135
@Pentiummania20 augustus 2021 08:36
Ik heb vorig weekend Windows 11 via uupdump.net gedownload. Op een schone laptop had ik wel een paar problemen, waardoor het wat langer duurde dan ik had verwacht. Ik heb het proces uiteindelijk 3x opnieuw moeten starten. Uiteindelijk had ik het geïnstalleerd en toen bleek het niet de .132 versie te zijn. Ik zag in de logs dat er iets tijdens het downloaden niet goed gegaan. Met ISO gaat alles veel makkelijker: USB stick plaatsen en Rufus draaien.

@Sonic1986 Dit betreft build 160, de ISO's van build 132 zijn nu pas uitgegeven. Het duurt dus waarschijnlijk nog even voordat 160 verschijnt. Ik zou de ISO's van 132 gebruiken en die via Windows update laten updaten.
+1Pentiummania
@tdn13520 augustus 2021 08:45
https://www.tomshardware.com/how-to/clean-install-windows-11
+1tdn135
@Pentiummania20 augustus 2021 08:46
Precies die had ik gevolgd. Zoals beschreven, viel dat proces een beetje tegen bij mij.
+1FerOne
@tdn13520 augustus 2021 14:37
Jammer dat Samsung Magician nog niet goed werkt op Windows 11.
+1Mangu429
@FerOne20 augustus 2021 16:55
Werkt prima hier. Wat gaat er niet goed bij jou?
0FerOne
@Mangu42920 augustus 2021 17:04
Opent niet.
0cool1971
@FerOne20 augustus 2021 17:15
Werkt hier ook prima, misschien eens proberen als administrator?
0Genieter
@FerOne21 augustus 2021 08:02
Ook hier geen probleem, werk inmiddels met 160
0Deralte
@FerOne21 augustus 2021 10:01
Ik had problemen met verschillende programma's na een upgrade van windows 10. Een clean install bracht voor mij de oplossing.
+1Centurion183
20 augustus 2021 08:17
Veranderd er ook iets aan de distributie van Teams met de komst van Windows 11?
Teams is beheer technisch nu een drama namelijk, het nestelt zich volledig in het profiel waardoor die een stuk groter worden. Op werkplekken met tientallen gebruikers is dat zeer vervelend.
De Machine Wide Installer updaten is ook zo'n heerlijk drama. De product codes zijn exact hetzelfde waardoor het installeren van een nieuwe versie lastig wordt.
+1tdn135
@Centurion18320 augustus 2021 08:42
Er komt een geheel nieuwe herschreven versie van Teams beschikbaar. Er zit standaard in Windows 11 Teams Preview: Zie deze link en deze link voor de verbeteringen. "Microsoft Teams 2.0 can be updated automatically via the server and Microsoft Store on Windows 11/10."

Ik kijk vooral uit naar de performance verbeteringen. Teams is best log. Vooral met scherm delen (4K) merk je dat.

Ik weet dat je via Endpoint bij Office 365 ook Teams mee kunt installeren voor Windows 10. Ik heb geen ervaring met de Machine Wide Installer. Ik ben blij dat het standaard in Windows 11 komt te zitten, scheelt weer installeren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door tdn135 op 20 augustus 2021 08:45]

+1NLWildcard
@tdn13520 augustus 2021 09:04
Wat mij niet helemaal duidelijk is, is dat het lijkt dat er twee teams zijn? De teams in win 11 is alleen voor consumenten want als ik wil inloggen met mijn o365 credentials wordt ik door verwezen naar de download versie.... :-s
+1mr01z0
@NLWildcard20 augustus 2021 10:59
Klopt, dit heeft MS ook aangekondigd, lees deze blogpost hierover: https://blogs.windows.com...-out-to-windows-insiders/

Ik zou verwachten dat ergens in de toekomst de mogelijkheid om met een O365 account in de loggen wordt toegevoegd of dat de 2 clients mergen naar 1, je kan met de "oude" Teams client ook al inloggen met je prive MS account.

[Reactie gewijzigd door mr01z0 op 20 augustus 2021 11:03]

+1NLWildcard
@mr01z020 augustus 2021 18:34
Ik hoop het, dit is verwarrend en ik krijg de Skype kriebels ervan....
+1woepel
20 augustus 2021 12:07
Hogere schermresolutie ontbreekt. 3840x2160 Geïnstalleerd in VMware. Sorry, vergeten tools te installeren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door woepel op 20 augustus 2021 15:01]

0Thorgal the red
22 augustus 2021 12:54
clock app moet niet gekker worden dat windows je gaat vertellen hoe je je dag moet indelen :P
weer stukje bloatware
0Madmex
28 augustus 2021 19:37
Wat is nu het beste om te wachten tot Win11 uitkomt aan eind van dit jaar geloof ik of de ISO link te gebruiken, snap er allemaal ff niets van ben daar nof een rookie in
0moscowking
10 september 2021 11:57
Wat gebeurt er als W11 later dit jaar uitkomt? Kan je het gewoon over Windows 11 Insider Preview 22000.160 zetten of een schone installatie?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

