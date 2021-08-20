Versie 6.7.0 van Enpass voor Windows is uitgekomen. Enpass is een wachtwoordmanager voor Windows, macOS, Linux en diverse mobiele platforms. Het programma stelt je in staat om eenvoudig bij websites in te loggen en je wachtwoorden te beheren. Zo kunnen nieuwe wachtwoorden worden gegenereerd, laat het weten of een wachtwoord zwak is, oud is, of vaker wordt gebruikt. Data wordt versleuteld lokaal opgeslagen, maar synchroniseren via diensten als iCloud, Dropbox, Google Drive of OneDrive is ook mogelijk. Enpass is gratis te gebruiken op de desktop; alleen voor de mobiele client wordt een eenmalige bijdrage verlangd als er meer dan 25 wachtwoorden worden opgeslagen. De changelog sinds versie 6.5.1 ziet er als volgt uit:

Version 6.7.0 (866)

The most awaited Enpass feature, Wi-Fi sync is at last, here. We have taken the word OFFLINE to a whole another level as now you get the option to sync your data across devices, CLOUDLESSLY — over your Wi-Fi or local network. This means you now have complete ownership of your data, and in turn, total peace of mind.

All the tiles on the Audit dashboard with zero count will now be actionable, and count ‘0’ will be displayed in green color as good health.

Fixed an issue where Enpass was not asking to save the changes in the item being edited if user clicked on any other item in the list.

On launching the URL from Assistant’s detail page, Enpass was opening it in the default browser instead of in the context of that particular browser.

After the recent Chrome browser update, the “Unknown Browser” message appeared on launching the browser extension. Fixed.

Some WebDAV servers were dropping the connection with Enpass because of “Mozilla” being used as User-Agent in the network requests, fixed this issue by changing the User-Agent to “Mozilla 5.0 Enpass”.

Enpass was hanging on changing the backup location. Fixed.

Deleted Webform fields were left as zombies until the item itself was not deleted. Fixed.

Fixed an issue where the detail page was becoming empty on shrinking the Enpass Window to collapse Sidebar.

Version 6.6.3 (836)

We have changed the way how Enpass used to add shared items. Earlier, Enpass read the clipboard for shared items on every launch automatically. Now Enpass won’t automatically read the clipboard; you can add any shared item by selecting ‘Add an item from clipboard’ on the add item screen, or you can enable the ‘Check clipboard for shared items’ setting under Advance settings to explicitly allow Enpass to read the clipboard as before.

Added an option on the welcome screen to Activate Enpass, allowing you to activate your license immediately after installation.

Fixed an issue where Enpass doesn’t get launched and returned error.

Fixed an issue while importing notes from Roboform.

Fixed an issue while autofilling the data imported from Roboform.

Other minor bug fixes and crashes to improve reliability and performance.

Version 6.6.1

Resolved the issue with Windows Hello, introduced in the last release.

Few of you reported issues with the Edit page, Login templates in Italian & Spanish languages. Fixed.

Fixes for other minor bugs and crashes.

Version 6.6.0

Breach Monitoring | CURRENTLY VISIBLE TO PREMIUM USERS ONLY: Enpass has got new brains to notify you about website breaches so that you always stay on top of your security. Change passwords of vulnerable accounts as soon as you get alerts. All the checking happens locally on your device without sending any URLs to us.

2FA Supported Logins | CURRENTLY VISIBLE TO PREMIUM USERS ONLY: Identify your accounts that support 2FA but don’t have one-time codes saved in Enpass. You can go through the list and choose not to save one-time codes in Enpass if you’re using any other method like call, email, or text for second-factor authentication.

Enpass Assistant has got better with a lot of new features suggested by you all. You can now add new logins, edit them directly from the browser extension without jumping on to the main app. Also, the detail page of any item in the assistant will show the associated tags as well.

New Audit section design as a single-entry dashboard to review any possible vulnerabilities regarding your accounts and passwords.

Now you see a prominent warning header on the item’s details page if that particular website is breached in the past, supports 2FA, or the password of that item is weak, compromised, identical, or has expired.

Nextcloud users, now you have a direct option to set up your sync. If you’ve enabled 2FA in your Nextcloud account, you don’t have to create an App password if you do it using this option.

Faster restore from cloud now, with improvements in the attachment download process.

Various UI improvements. The settings screen will show tabs at the bottom for faster switching.

All your items under ‘Expiring tomorrow’ and ‘Expiring in a week’ will now be listed under ‘Expiring Soon.’

Show/Hide menu option in settings for the classic theme.