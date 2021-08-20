Software-update: Enpass 6.7.0

Enpass logo (75 pix) Versie 6.7.0 van Enpass voor Windows is uitgekomen. Enpass is een wachtwoordmanager voor Windows, macOS, Linux en diverse mobiele platforms. Het programma stelt je in staat om eenvoudig bij websites in te loggen en je wachtwoorden te beheren. Zo kunnen nieuwe wachtwoorden worden gegenereerd, laat het weten of een wachtwoord zwak is, oud is, of vaker wordt gebruikt. Data wordt versleuteld lokaal opgeslagen, maar synchroniseren via diensten als iCloud, Dropbox, Google Drive of OneDrive is ook mogelijk. Enpass is gratis te gebruiken op de desktop; alleen voor de mobiele client wordt een eenmalige bijdrage verlangd als er meer dan 25 wachtwoorden worden opgeslagen. De changelog sinds versie 6.5.1 ziet er als volgt uit:

Version 6.7.0 (866)

What’s New:
  • The most awaited Enpass feature, Wi-Fi sync is at last, here. We have taken the word OFFLINE to a whole another level as now you get the option to sync your data across devices, CLOUDLESSLY — over your Wi-Fi or local network. This means you now have complete ownership of your data, and in turn, total peace of mind.
Improvements:
  • All the tiles on the Audit dashboard with zero count will now be actionable, and count ‘0’ will be displayed in green color as good health.
Fixes:
  • Fixed an issue where Enpass was not asking to save the changes in the item being edited if user clicked on any other item in the list.
  • On launching the URL from Assistant’s detail page, Enpass was opening it in the default browser instead of in the context of that particular browser.
  • After the recent Chrome browser update, the “Unknown Browser” message appeared on launching the browser extension. Fixed.
  • Some WebDAV servers were dropping the connection with Enpass because of “Mozilla” being used as User-Agent in the network requests, fixed this issue by changing the User-Agent to “Mozilla 5.0 Enpass”.
  • Enpass was hanging on changing the backup location. Fixed.
  • Deleted Webform fields were left as zombies until the item itself was not deleted. Fixed.
  • Fixed an issue where the detail page was becoming empty on shrinking the Enpass Window to collapse Sidebar.

Version 6.6.3 (836)

What’s New:

We have changed the way how Enpass used to add shared items. Earlier, Enpass read the clipboard for shared items on every launch automatically. Now Enpass won’t automatically read the clipboard; you can add any shared item by selecting ‘Add an item from clipboard’ on the add item screen, or you can enable the ‘Check clipboard for shared items’ setting under Advance settings to explicitly allow Enpass to read the clipboard as before.

Added an option on the welcome screen to Activate Enpass, allowing you to activate your license immediately after installation.

Fixes:
  • Fixed an issue where Enpass doesn’t get launched and returned error.
  • Fixed an issue while importing notes from Roboform.
  • Fixed an issue while autofilling the data imported from Roboform.
  • Other minor bug fixes and crashes to improve reliability and performance.

Version 6.6.1

Fixes:
  • Resolved the issue with Windows Hello, introduced in the last release.
  • Few of you reported issues with the Edit page, Login templates in Italian & Spanish languages. Fixed.
  • Fixes for other minor bugs and crashes.

Version 6.6.0

What’s New:
  • Breach Monitoring | CURRENTLY VISIBLE TO PREMIUM USERS ONLY: Enpass has got new brains to notify you about website breaches so that you always stay on top of your security. Change passwords of vulnerable accounts as soon as you get alerts. All the checking happens locally on your device without sending any URLs to us.
  • 2FA Supported Logins | CURRENTLY VISIBLE TO PREMIUM USERS ONLY: Identify your accounts that support 2FA but don’t have one-time codes saved in Enpass. You can go through the list and choose not to save one-time codes in Enpass if you’re using any other method like call, email, or text for second-factor authentication.
  • Enpass Assistant has got better with a lot of new features suggested by you all. You can now add new logins, edit them directly from the browser extension without jumping on to the main app. Also, the detail page of any item in the assistant will show the associated tags as well.
  • New Audit section design as a single-entry dashboard to review any possible vulnerabilities regarding your accounts and passwords.
  • Now you see a prominent warning header on the item’s details page if that particular website is breached in the past, supports 2FA, or the password of that item is weak, compromised, identical, or has expired.
  • Nextcloud users, now you have a direct option to set up your sync. If you’ve enabled 2FA in your Nextcloud account, you don’t have to create an App password if you do it using this option.
Improvements:
  • Faster restore from cloud now, with improvements in the attachment download process.
  • Various UI improvements. The settings screen will show tabs at the bottom for faster switching.
  • All your items under ‘Expiring tomorrow’ and ‘Expiring in a week’ will now be listed under ‘Expiring Soon.’
  • Show/Hide menu option in settings for the classic theme.
Fixes:
  • Fixed sync issues with Onedrive and Dropbox.
  • Item counts in the sidebar were getting disappeared on trying to search for an item. Fixed.
  • Fixed a few issues with Windows Hello.
  • Fixed an issue in auto-filling items having URLs in Chinese language.
  • On launching from the System tray, the maximized window of Enpass was not minimizing.
  • Fixed an issue where Custom section names were not displayed from items created via custom template having custom sections.
  • The app became unresponsive if it had ‘-‘ in the vault name. Fixed.
  • Fixed an issue with items created from the credit card template.
  • Few of you reported text getting truncated on the item detail page with a particular Scaling and resolution setting.
  • Fixed an issue where webform data was not getting copied on duplicating an item.

Enpass screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 6.7.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Enpass
Download https://enpass.io/downloads/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (20)

+1powadha
20 augustus 2021 08:48
...alleen voor de mobiele cliënt wordt een eenmalige bijdrage verlangd...
Als ik op de site kijk is dit niet meer van toepassing en het lijkt erop dat ze zijn overgestapt naar een abonnementsvorm met betaling per maand/jaar voor de mobiele app.

https://www.enpass.io/pricing/

[Reactie gewijzigd door powadha op 20 augustus 2021 08:49]

+1CH4OS
@powadha20 augustus 2021 08:59
Men heeft tegenwoordig inderdaad een subscription-based verdienmodel, maar er is ook gewoon een lifetime licentie verkrijgbaar. Die is uiteraard duurder, maar met diverse kortingsacties die men heeft, zal er vast het een en ander vanaf te snoepen zijn. Zelf heb ik in 2020, dankzij een flinke korting 12 euro of zelfs nog minder 35 euro betaald voor de lifetime subscription, al weet ik dat er ook wel eens grotere kortingen zijn geweest. Een oud collega van mij heeft bijvoorbeeld minder dan 10 euro betaald, net als dat @Geim dat heeft die dat hieronder aangeeft.

Daarnaast, voor de nieuwe Wi-Fi Sync, hiervoor is een aparte optie beschikbaar onder de instellingen die eerst geactiveerd moet worden, voordat de functie werkt en dus zal je moeten aangeven welk apparaat dienst doet als server vooraleer je dit kan gebruiken.

Als je klikt op de tandwiel aan de rechterkant, zie je vervolgens onderaan waar je de 'categorien' van de instellingen kan kiezen, nu een nieuw icoontje erbij staan, getiteld 'Wi-Fi Sync'.

EDIT:
De eerste paragraaf in mijn reactie aangepast, omdat ik een en ander heb opgezocht wat ik zelf betaald had.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 20 augustus 2021 09:18]

+1Geim
@CH4OS20 augustus 2021 09:05
Zelf heb ik in 2019 of 2020 weet niet meer precies, dankzij een flinke korting 12 euro of zelfs nog minder betaald voor de lifetime subscription.
Dat was voor de lifetime Pro versie, ik heb zelfs minder dan €10 betaald.
Begin dit jaar is het verdienmodel aangepast en is er een abonnementsvorm bij gekomen en een lifetime Premium. De laatste kost iets van goed €70,- De lifetime pro is niet meer beschikbaar en heeft minder functies dan de lifetime Premium (en heeft zelf een tijdje advertenties gehad voor de premium versie).

https://www.enpass.io/sup...u-asking-me-to-pay-again/

Edit: link toegevoegd

[Reactie gewijzigd door Geim op 20 augustus 2021 09:08]

+1spelbreker
@Geim20 augustus 2021 09:12
ik heb exact het zelfde. eerste paar euro neer gelegd om lifetime pro te kopen. nu abbo vorm. snap dat ze van de eenmalige aankopen niet kunnen door ontwikkelen.
0CH4OS
@Geim20 augustus 2021 09:16
Ik zie zojuist dat ik in Januari 2020 35 euro heb betaald. Iets meer dan ik aanvankelijk dacht dus, maar wel elke cent waard geweest tot nu toe. Zover ik de site begrijp, heb ik dus de nieuwe vorm van de premium variant. ;) Zaken als de Breach Monitoring werken bij mij namelijk gewoon.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 20 augustus 2021 09:18]

0Geim
@CH4OS20 augustus 2021 09:39
Werkt bij mij gedeeltelijk. Van de 6 icoontjes, moet ik voor de bovenste 2 een upgrade nemen.
"Geschonden" en "2FA-ondesteund" doen het niet.
0CH4OS
@Geim20 augustus 2021 09:41
Ja, die twee doen het hier dus wel, dan heb ik dus de nieuwe premium licentie. ;)
+1lenwar
20 augustus 2021 10:12
Ik vind dit een bijzonder fijne password manager. Het feit dat hij standaard lokaal draait en optioneel naar Cloud-oplossingen kan synchroniseren is echt heel fijn. Nu dus ook direct in je netwerk.

Ik heb een tijdje terug (zoals meerdere hierboven) via een coupon een levenslange licentie gekocht voor het product. Wat voor mij persoonlijk een heel fijne optie is, is de 2FA in de iOS-client. Als hij de gebruikersnaam en wachtwoord heeft ingevuld, kopieert hij automatisch de TOTP-code naar het klembord, zodat je hem alleen nog maar hoeft te plakken. (iOS biedt op dit moment geen automatisch plakken van dit soort codes in mobiele sites. Wel naar apps)

Ik heb zelf jarenlang KeePass gebruikt, en dat werkte natuurlijk ook prima. Maar dit product voelt net wat fijner aan voor mij.
+1CH4OS
@lenwar20 augustus 2021 11:53
Wat voor mij persoonlijk een heel fijne optie is, is de 2FA in de iOS-client. Als hij de gebruikersnaam en wachtwoord heeft ingevuld, kopieert hij automatisch de TOTP-code naar het klembord, zodat je hem alleen nog maar hoeft te plakken. (iOS biedt op dit moment geen automatisch plakken van dit soort codes in mobiele sites. Wel naar apps)
Dit werkt hetzelfde op Android. Op desktop logt het automatisch in via autofill, maar pakt het, indien het weet dat er (T)OTP zit op de website ook automatisch het (T)OTP gedeelte mee.
+1Zjemm
20 augustus 2021 09:36
Het meest fijne is gewoon dat dit een offline cliënt is met locale db die je kan synchroniseren. En het ziet er ook nog eens fatsoenlijk uit

Helemaal top deze software
+1djeck
20 augustus 2021 09:59
Ja ben hier naartoe overgestap nadat 1password met een absurd abonnements aanbod kwam en deze Webdav sync ondersteund. Inmiddels al ruim 4 jaar tevreden gebruiker. Ook ik heb toen een lifetime afgesloten, nieuwe functionaliteit moet je inderdaad weer een lifetime upgrade voor doen. Je bent dus nergens toe verplicht. Voor mij is dat een prima vorm van geld verdienen, wil je geen 2fa en breached optie betaal je niks.
+1GEi
20 augustus 2021 10:43
Hier nog een tevreden gebruiker. Jaren geleden ook voor een 'paar euro' een levenslang gebruik afgekocht.
Ik vind het jammer dat Enpass niet zo veel aandacht krijgt. Ook in een recent overzicht van Tweakers ontbrak Enpass. Terwijl het een heel geweldige tool is, ook qua gebruiksgemak.
0geekeep
@GEi20 augustus 2021 11:03
Heb het al meerdere malen aangegeven in reacties en het Wachtwoordmanager topic. Enpass wordt nergens benoemd, op wat tweakers met ervaringen na.

Wel jammer want Enpass heeft een streepje voor op de populaire managers vanwege de optionele sync naar een eigen cloud. En een fatsoenlijke UI/UX, voordat mensen KeePass gaan noemen.
0AiR60
20 augustus 2021 11:09
Wat is van deze het voordeel tov Bitwarden?
0jcbvm
@AiR6020 augustus 2021 12:23
Als je bitwarden niet zelf host, dan staat je data bij hen in de cloud. Enpass heeft geen eigen cloud, maar biedt de optie om je data in je eigen cloud op te slaan (versleuteld uiteraard), dus bij in de Google cloud of iCloud.

Uiteindelijk denk ik dat een eigen cloud iets veiliger is dan een bitwarden cloud, omdat een aanvaller in dat geval weet dat daar wachtwoorden te halen zijn.

Enige nadeel van enpass is dat ze closed source zijn en afkomstig zijn uit India (wat vaak een negatief imago geeft, of dit nu terecht is of niet).
0CH4OS
@jcbvm20 augustus 2021 14:23
Enpass ondersteund tegenwoordig ook Nextcloud, waarmee je een eigen Google Drive / iCloud kan hosten. :)
0Geim
@CH4OS20 augustus 2021 17:08
En webdav, misschien nog wel makkelijker dan Nextcloud.
0CH4OS
@Geim20 augustus 2021 17:35
Ik heb zelf Nextcloud draaien en Enpass gebruikt sindskort de Nextcloud api, inloggen en instellen is nog nooit zo makkelijk voor me geweest nu. ;)
+1Geim
@CH4OS20 augustus 2021 18:58
Ja, als je Nexcloud toch al hebt draaien, snap ik dat. Ik ga via webdav naar m'n Pcloud
0AiR60
@jcbvm20 augustus 2021 13:26
Thanks voor de uitleg :)

