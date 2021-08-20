Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.59.1

Visual Studio Code logo (79 pix) Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft de eerste update voor versie 1.59 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Update 1.59.1 addresses these issues: If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.

Visual Studio Code

Versienummer 1.59.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/#alt-downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (20)

+1Djerique
20 augustus 2021 14:20
Misschien een gekke vraag, maar wanneer Visual Studio 2022 uitkomt, zijn we dan bij v2.0 van Visual Studio Code?
+1OmgItsKoen
@Djerique20 augustus 2021 15:03
Visual Studio en Visual Studio Code hebben niets met elkaar te maken, behalve dan dat het door hetzelfde bedrijf wordt uitgebracht. De één is een IDE, de ander is een editor.
+1lilmonkey
@OmgItsKoen20 augustus 2021 15:13
VSCode is ook gewoon een IDE.
+1OmgItsKoen
@lilmonkey20 augustus 2021 15:43
Uit de officiële documentatie:
Visual Studio Code is a lightweight but powerful source code editor which runs on your desktop and is available for Windows, macOS and Linux.
+1lilmonkey
@OmgItsKoen20 augustus 2021 15:52
Ik lees daar niet dat het geen IDE is. En daarnaast maakt het ook niet zoveel uit hoe MS zelf het product omschrijft of positioneert. Qua functies is het duidelijk gewoon een IDE, met onder andere debugging, build tooling, refactoring, symbol browser, code completion, code insight, etc.

En lightweight? Echt niet. Maar vergeleken bij Visual Studio is alles lichtgewicht natuurlijk ;)
0TheVivaldi
@lilmonkey20 augustus 2021 18:12
Ik denk inderdaad dat het niet zoveel uitmaakt hoe het officieel wordt omschreven. Als dát leidend was, dan zouden we in Nederland niet in pick-ups maar in kleine vrachtwagens rondrijden want dat is hoe het RDW ze omschrijft (althans, de grotere pick-ups dan) :P
0GeroldM
@lilmonkey22 augustus 2021 07:13
Visual Studio is ontworpen als een IDE. Visual Studio is een tekst editor, die ontworpen is om via extensies aan functionaliteit te winnen. Deze extensies zorgen ervoor dat het het gaat lijken op een IDE.

Als dat verschil niet tot je doordringt middels de officiele omschrijvingen en posten van van anderen, dan wil ik je Github account naam weten, zodat ik mijn code daar tegen jouw idioterie kan beschermen.

Dat Visual Studio Code al jouw hokjes afvinkt, is leuk voor jou. Dat VSC niet alleen werkt op Windows, dat is leuk voor een heleboel anderen. Maar het betekent niet dat je jouw eigen ideeen dan maar als de enige "waarheid" dient te verkondigen. Als je meerdere malen op een andere uitleg word gewezen, dan zou het je sieren om dat in overweging te nemen en toch maar eens te onderzoeken of jij het wel bij het rechte eind hebt.
+1youridv1
@OmgItsKoen20 augustus 2021 15:16
VSCode is een IDE. Het kan debuggen, compilen, refactoren etc
+1Loller1
@Djerique20 augustus 2021 14:25
Nee, 2 afzonderlijke producten.
+1BCC
20 augustus 2021 14:43
De nieuwe remote coding en remote container opties van VSCode zijn echt fantastisch - dat gaat flink wat veranderen in developer land denk ik :P
+1RangedNeedles
@BCC20 augustus 2021 15:26
Dit heb ik nog al gelezen, maar ik zie de voordelen hier niet zo van in. Of beter gezegd, ik begrijp het gewoon eigenlijk niet. In plaats van rechtstreeks met VSC op je file system te werken, verbind je op een manier met een file system elders en kan je zo je files bewerken? Al dan niet in combo met dat "Linux in Windows"-gedoe (ook al kan je rechtstreeks ook zo aan je bestanden vanuit Windows)? :P

@itavero Ah, da's idd misschien nog wel een goeie usecase, ja. Niet aan gedacht.

@Mitashi en @BCC Thanks voor de verheldering! Lijkt me op die manier niet onhandig. Meer nog, Docker en een voorgeconfigureerde IDE met wat integraties zouden zelfs van pas kunnen komen bij de klant waar ik nu zit. Daar geldt ook dat > 1 week spenderen om je dev-omgeving opgezet te krijgen absoluut geen uitzondering is. Erg frustrerend om uit te zoeken hoe en wat er net misgaat.

+1itavero
@RangedNeedles20 augustus 2021 15:38
Ligt denk ik erg aan wat voor werk je doet. Voor configuratie management kan het wel handig zijn (tenminste, devcontainers vallen ook onder deze feature toch?).

Als embedded software ontwikkelaar heb ik te maken met verschillende compilers (en versies daarvan) + verwante tools, voor diverse microcontrollers.
Als ik dit gewoon in een container in kan richten, betekent dit dat mijn collega's dezelfde container kunnen gebruiken en dat diezelfde container misschien ook in de CI pipeline gebruikt kan worden.

Maar, to be honest, ik heb het zelf nog niet echt gebruikt.
+1Mitashi
@RangedNeedles20 augustus 2021 16:25
Wij gebruiken het met zeer veel plezier (Go development). We definieren alle dev tools en dergelijke in een Dockerfile, zodat het hele team altijd dezelfde tools heeft. Een nieuw teamlid hoeft alleen maar VSCode, Docker en de remote extension te hebben, en alles wordt automatisch geinstalleerd in de dev container. Werkt fantastisch!
De legacy applicatie die we ook in ons landschap hebben is daarentegen een draak om lokaal werkend te krijgen.
0BCC
@RangedNeedles20 augustus 2021 22:33
Ik heb klanten waar het een nieuwe developer op dit moment bijna 2 weken kost om een development omgeving op te zetten op een nieuw laptop - voordat je alle “externe” microservices hebt draaien die je nodig hebt om je eigen ding te developen ben je dagen verder. Dit kan nu letterlijk tot enkele seconden gereduceerd. Dit is ook fantastisch voor legacy projecten : change nodig ? Open de remote dev omgeving - schrijf een test en change ; commit en klaar!

Ik kan straks werken van m’n iPad 😀

0faxityy
@BCC20 augustus 2021 23:31
GitHub heeft zelfs een geweldige (soort van) vscode integratie die volgens mij niet heel erg bekend is.
Als je bijvoorbeeld naar https://github.com/microsoft/vscode gaat kom je op de repo uit.
Maar verander de .com naar .dev en je zit in je repo met vscode! https://github.dev/microsoft/vscode

Vind dat gewoon zo'n vette manier om gemakkelijk door de code van repo's te kijken.
0MsG
@faxityy3 september 2021 10:10
Handig, dit wist ik inderdaad niet!
+1divvid
20 augustus 2021 15:18
Met de huidige update snelheid zou een soort rolling release een fijne feature zijn. Tegenwoordig staat “VS code updaten” standaard op vrijdag in de agenda.
+1Djerique
20 augustus 2021 17:42
Gezien de gezonde discussie die ik hierboven per ongeluk heb veroorzaakt, blijkt dat de meningen wel verschillen tussen het gebruik van Visual Studio en Visual Studio Code.

Is het dan wel handig dat Microsoft ooit die tweedeling heeft besloten?

Was het bijvoorbeeld niet handiger geweest om er 1 pakket van te hebben gemaakt waarin de zaken in code ook waren ondergebracht? Of praat ik nu onzin? :P
0TheVivaldi
@Djerique20 augustus 2021 18:14
Ze hadden VSCode inderdaad kunnen baseren op Visual Studio. Je ziet wel vaker dat software een light-versie en een full-versie heeft.
0AlphaRomeo
@TheVivaldi20 augustus 2021 19:56
VSCode is van de grond af opgebouwd en rust op een heel andere basis dan de full blown VS waar nog behoorlijk wat legacy in zit. Overigens kun je mijns inziens nog geen volwaardige desktop applicaties bouwen met VSCode omdat zaken als een xaml editor, performance tools en allerhande debugging tools gewoon missen. Ik gebruik ze naast elkaar. VSCode gebruik ik als veredelde texteditor om XMLs en log files te bekijken.

Ik heb wel goede ervaringen met werken met Arduino icm VSCode. Dat werkt vele malen beter dan de standaard Arduino IDE.

