Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft de eerste update voor versie 1.59 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
Update 1.59.1 addresses these issues:
- Notebooks cannot be opened on 1.59
- Authentication decryption error
- tasks.onDidEndTaskProcess is called too many times in VS Code v1.59
- Perma-hang/crash on M1 MBP with universal build
- July 2021 Endgame Recovery
- Stdout generated raw data file not in expected format.
- Typing repeated dots in js expands to first suggestion