Software-update: Deepin 20.2.3

Deepin logo (79 pix)Deepin is een Linux-distributie die zijn basis in China heeft, maar ook daarbuiten wordt ingezet en onderhouden. Het is gebaseerd op Debian, en richt zich op het bieden van een overzichtelijke en gemakkelijk te gebruiken omgeving. Het bevat een eigen Deepin Desktop Environment, die gebruikmaakt van de Qt5-toolkit. Het bevat applicaties als Chromium, Thunderbird, WPS Office en Linux Kernel 5.10 met lts-ondersteuning of 5.12. De changelog voor versie 20.2.3 is op deze pagina te vinden, dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste verbeteringen:

deepin 20.2.3

In deepin 20.2.3, OCR is added for quick extracting text in pictures; the LTS and stable kernels have minor updates; the underlying repository is updated to Debian 10.10 for better system stability and compatibility. Security vulnerabilities have also been fixed to enhance system security. DDE and some applications are fixed and optimized as well to improve the overall user experience.

Convenient OCR Feature

Screen Capture and Image Viewer support OCR. You can extract text from pictures with one click, copy and paste the text easily, greatly saving your time.

Upgraded Underlying Repository

Following the upstream stable repository, the Debian 10.10 repository is integrated by default, mainly to fix security issues and adjust some serious issues, further improving system stability and compatibility.

Versienummer 23.2.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Deepin
Download https://www.deepin.org/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Update-historie

31-05 Deepin 20.6 2
01-04 Deepin 20.5 0
18-01 Deepin 20.4 5
25-11 Deepin 20.3 22
29-09 Deepin 20.2.4 23
08-'21 Deepin 20.2.3 9
06-'21 Deepin 20.2.2 5
04-'21 Deepin 20.2 15
07-'19 Deepin 15.11 3
05-'19 Deepin 15.10.1 1
Meer historie

Deepin

Reacties (9)

+2Omega
18 augustus 2021 22:13
Zeer interessante distro, in visueel en design het kroonjuweeltje onder de Linux distros. Het is een distro waarvoor ik om de paar releases even een VM aandraai om te kijken wat er allemaal is veranderd en verbetert. Ik heb zelf een lange tijd de Deepin desktop gedraaid onder Manjaro toen ik net begon met Linux.

De Nederlandse vertaling van de Deepin desktop environment en bijbehorende applicaties hebben hun eigen character maar zijn zeer goed gedaan.

Het enige probleem met Deepin is dat de servers in China staan, dus de downloadsnelheid van software en updates is traag. Als je de Deepin desktop environment wil proberen kan je beter voor UbuntuDDE gaan.

Volgens hun privacy policy (In een Linux distro??) verzamelen ze ook het een en ander aan data zoals machineconfiguratie en systeeminstellingen. Normaal gesproken in Linux distros is dit soort functionaliteit opt-in en niet geforceerd.

Als je Deepin wil downloaden download het dan als Torrent of via Sourceforge en niet via de direct download link, deze alternatieven zullen aanzienlijk sneller zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Omega op 18 augustus 2021 22:16]

+1Anoniem: 100047
@Omega18 augustus 2021 22:33
Dataverzameling is wel vaker een opt-out bij Linux distro's, onder andere staat deze standaard aan bij Mint. Maar goed, Deepin heb ik ooit geprobeerd, maar vond het een voorgekauwde distro die meer gericht was op de startende Linux gebruiker. Ik weet niet hoe volwassen het nu is geworden.
+1Omega
@Anoniem: 10004718 augustus 2021 22:45
Linux Mint doet niet aan dataverzameling op je machine zelf, alleen aan de server kant houden ze bij voor welke software updates worden opgevraagd. Dit is standaard en zal vrijwel elke software repo server loggen, niet om te zien welke software je hebt geïnstalleerd maar om te zien welke verbindingen naar de server worden gelegd. Dit is puur voor de security van hun infra.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Omega op 19 augustus 2021 15:26]

+1Anoniem: 100047
@Omega19 augustus 2021 07:25
Herstel... ja, je hebt gelijk. Ik kon mij herinneren dat ik vorig jaar een privacy knop heb omgezet in Mint, vandaar dat ik dacht dat er een opt-out w.as. Nu ik die knop bekijk was om de laatste bestanden te herinneren die ik gebruik had. We kunnen weer verder slapen :z
+1tinus61
@Omega19 augustus 2021 09:58
Ik denk dat deze distro zijn langste tijd wel gehad heeft.

Op zich is DDE best innovatie en inmiddels onder andere distro's beschikbaar.

Voor KDE Plasma (en ik meen zelfs Gnome) zijn er inmiddels ook "Deepin" Thema's.

Wat mij persoonlijk tegenstaat is het gebrek aan consistentie als je iets anders dan de eigen (vaak beperkte) Deepin meegeleverde apps installeert en dat het op Debian is gebaseerd. Niets mis met Debian, maar voor "Desktop Linux" is de software bij de meest nieuwe versie (11) alweer verouderd.

Persoonlijk kies ik liever voor een distro met KDE Plasma, omdat je dan een consistente werkomgeving hebt, die ook nog tot in detail valt te tweaken. Oogsnoep vind ik belangrijk en daarin wint KDE Plasma het van iedere DE.
0brobro
@Omega19 augustus 2021 14:43
Het enige probleem met Deepin is dat de servers in China staan
...
verzamelen ze ook het een en ander aan data
En dat de eigenaar half de Chinese overheid is. Deepin ziet er misschien goed uit, het is geen distro die ik zou installeren. En ik zou het ook iedereen van harte afraden, zoals ik ook onze overheid / telecombedrijven Huawei zou afraden. Hou je van privacy en open source software? Waarom zou je dit dan installeren?

[Reactie gewijzigd door brobro op 19 augustus 2021 14:45]

+2halla
18 augustus 2021 19:29
Het ziet er mooi uit, maar het is gemaakt door -- ik heb even geen woorden.

Mensen die denken dat ze standaard functionaliteit van Qt moeten herschrijven: het openen van eeh jpeg bestand. Daar gebruikten ze een Pascal library voor. En verder, in die plug-in, vonden ze het nodig om dubbel te checken of een bestand een jpeg bestand was. Alleen de extentie was niet genoeg, ook de magic marker aan het begin. Ook als het bestand NUL bytes lang was, moesten ze de magic marker lezen, voor extra compatibiliteit. Boem, crash.

En omdat qimagio plugins geladen worden door iedere applicatie die Qt gebruikt kreeg ik eindeloos veel bug reports voor Krita omdat Krita probeerde _hun_ plugin te gebruiken om jpegs te thumbnailen.

Een plug-in die ze sowieso nooit hadden moeten maken!

'T ziet er mooi uit, maar zeg gewoon, 絕不. (Nooit!)
0Mirr0r
19 augustus 2021 11:39
Ik heb het heel lang getest en gebruikt.
Was er anders heel tevreden over op de store na.

Voor mensen die van Windows afkomen is dit een ideale OS.
Je leert toch basic linux dingen om te wennen van de overgang.

En in mijn opinie is dit de meest gelikte look in Linux.
Het ziet er uit als MacOs maar dan mooier :)

