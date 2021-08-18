Deepin is een Linux-distributie die zijn basis in China heeft, maar ook daarbuiten wordt ingezet en onderhouden. Het is gebaseerd op Debian, en richt zich op het bieden van een overzichtelijke en gemakkelijk te gebruiken omgeving. Het bevat een eigen Deepin Desktop Environment, die gebruikmaakt van de Qt5-toolkit. Het bevat applicaties als Chromium, Thunderbird, WPS Office en Linux Kernel 5.10 met lts-ondersteuning of 5.12. De changelog voor versie 20.2.3 is op deze pagina te vinden, dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste verbeteringen:

In deepin 20.2.3, OCR is added for quick extracting text in pictures; the LTS and stable kernels have minor updates; the underlying repository is updated to Debian 10.10 for better system stability and compatibility. Security vulnerabilities have also been fixed to enhance system security. DDE and some applications are fixed and optimized as well to improve the overall user experience.

Screen Capture and Image Viewer support OCR. You can extract text from pictures with one click, copy and paste the text easily, greatly saving your time.

Following the upstream stable repository, the Debian 10.10 repository is integrated by default, mainly to fix security issues and adjust some serious issues, further improving system stability and compatibility.