Versie 2.93.3 van het cross-platform en opensource programma Blender is uitgekomen. Deze applicatie is bedoeld voor 3d-modelling, animatie, rendering, post-production, interactive creation en playback. Meer informatie over de uitgebreide mogelijkheden van Blender kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Met dit programma zijn onder meer de korte opensource-animatiefilms Elephants Dream, Big Buck Bunny, Sintel, Tears of Steel en Cosmos Laundromat gemaakt. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
LTS Release 2.93.3 Changelog
- Cursor vertex snapping not working in UV editor. [T90477]
- Fix invalid index use for edit-mesh laplacian smooth. [rB4d7f10d6143]
- Fix slicing with negative indices. [rBe862874606b]
- Slicing certain BMEditSelSeq objects crashes Blender. [T89450]
- Fix broken logic in Windows directory query function. [rBa1b687c7a4a]
- font loading creates duplicate ID names. [T90417]
- Separate by loose parts weird result. [T85436]
- Edit mode. Spin tool. Spin center is always on 3d-cursor despite pivot selection. [T86030]
- Fix memory leaks in Python gizmo get/set handlers. [rB2be2aeaf0a5]
- Fix gpu.types.GPUTexture crash when the size argument was too big. [rBbc627fbf657]
- Fix memory leak with Python RNA property get callback errors. [rBa818ad5a549]
- LineArt: Occlusion accuracy fix. [rB69edb9c7d96]
- BlenderKit: fetch user’s ratings from server. [rBA6a81558b]
- BlenderKit: improve ratings UI. [rBA78a5ae9b]
- GPencil: Dopesheet channel box selection is offset. [T89952]
- Very slow performance when copying rigid body physics. [T76356]
- Hair particles duplication with duplicate settings enabled copies all the particles instead of one selected. [T83317]
- NodeTree.links.new() can connect one output to a multi-input many times; access violation occurs when disconnecting. [T89416]
- UI: Output Metadata: Strip Name no long accessible. [T78469]
- Driver Editor not updated in real-time (blender >= 2.90). [T87041]
- Crash after Instancing to Scene after making linked Collection local. [T89835]
- Spline IK `joint_bindings` parameter is broken. [T83164]