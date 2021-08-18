Versie 2.93.3 van het cross-platform en opensource programma Blender is uitgekomen. Deze applicatie is bedoeld voor 3d-modelling, animatie, rendering, post-production, interactive creation en playback. Meer informatie over de uitgebreide mogelijkheden van Blender kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Met dit programma zijn onder meer de korte opensource-animatiefilms Elephants Dream, Big Buck Bunny, Sintel, Tears of Steel en Cosmos Laundromat gemaakt. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

LTS Release 2.93.3 Changelog Cursor vertex snapping not working in UV editor. [T90477]

Fix invalid index use for edit-mesh laplacian smooth. [rB4d7f10d6143]

Fix slicing with negative indices. [rBe862874606b]

Slicing certain BMEditSelSeq objects crashes Blender. [T89450]

Fix broken logic in Windows directory query function. [rBa1b687c7a4a]

font loading creates duplicate ID names. [T90417]

Separate by loose parts weird result. [T85436]

Edit mode. Spin tool. Spin center is always on 3d-cursor despite pivot selection. [T86030]

Fix memory leaks in Python gizmo get/set handlers. [rB2be2aeaf0a5]

Fix gpu.types.GPUTexture crash when the size argument was too big. [rBbc627fbf657]

Fix memory leak with Python RNA property get callback errors. [rBa818ad5a549]

LineArt: Occlusion accuracy fix. [rB69edb9c7d96]

BlenderKit: fetch user’s ratings from server. [rBA6a81558b]

BlenderKit: improve ratings UI. [rBA78a5ae9b]

GPencil: Dopesheet channel box selection is offset. [T89952]

Very slow performance when copying rigid body physics. [T76356]

Hair particles duplication with duplicate settings enabled copies all the particles instead of one selected. [T83317]

NodeTree.links.new() can connect one output to a multi-input many times; access violation occurs when disconnecting. [T89416]

UI: Output Metadata: Strip Name no long accessible. [T78469]

Driver Editor not updated in real-time (blender >= 2.90). [T87041]

Crash after Instancing to Scene after making linked Collection local. [T89835]

Spline IK `joint_bindings` parameter is broken. [T83164]