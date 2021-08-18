Software-update: Blender 2.93.3

Blender logo (75 pix) Versie 2.93.3 van het cross-platform en opensource programma Blender is uitgekomen. Deze applicatie is bedoeld voor 3d-modelling, animatie, rendering, post-production, interactive creation en playback. Meer informatie over de uitgebreide mogelijkheden van Blender kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Met dit programma zijn onder meer de korte opensource-animatiefilms Elephants Dream, Big Buck Bunny, Sintel, Tears of Steel en Cosmos Laundromat gemaakt. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

LTS Release 2.93.3 Changelog
  • Cursor vertex snapping not working in UV editor. [T90477]
  • Fix invalid index use for edit-mesh laplacian smooth. [rB4d7f10d6143]
  • Fix slicing with negative indices. [rBe862874606b]
  • Slicing certain BMEditSelSeq objects crashes Blender. [T89450]
  • Fix broken logic in Windows directory query function. [rBa1b687c7a4a]
  • font loading creates duplicate ID names. [T90417]
  • Separate by loose parts weird result. [T85436]
  • Edit mode. Spin tool. Spin center is always on 3d-cursor despite pivot selection. [T86030]
  • Fix memory leaks in Python gizmo get/set handlers. [rB2be2aeaf0a5]
  • Fix gpu.types.GPUTexture crash when the size argument was too big. [rBbc627fbf657]
  • Fix memory leak with Python RNA property get callback errors. [rBa818ad5a549]
  • LineArt: Occlusion accuracy fix. [rB69edb9c7d96]
  • BlenderKit: fetch user’s ratings from server. [rBA6a81558b]
  • BlenderKit: improve ratings UI. [rBA78a5ae9b]
  • GPencil: Dopesheet channel box selection is offset. [T89952]
  • Very slow performance when copying rigid body physics. [T76356]
  • Hair particles duplication with duplicate settings enabled copies all the particles instead of one selected. [T83317]
  • NodeTree.links.new() can connect one output to a multi-input many times; access violation occurs when disconnecting. [T89416]
  • UI: Output Metadata: Strip Name no long accessible. [T78469]
  • Driver Editor not updated in real-time (blender >= 2.90). [T87041]
  • Crash after Instancing to Scene after making linked Collection local. [T89835]
  • Spline IK `joint_bindings` parameter is broken. [T83164]

Versienummer 2.93.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Blender
Download https://www.blender.org/download/releases/2-93/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

18-08-2021 • 16:50

Bron: Blender

+1prutsertje
18 augustus 2021 17:12
Spring is de laatste short animation die ze gmaakt hebben, ook het vermelden waard, een juweeltje. Of agent 327..en natuurlijk Next Gen, staat op netflix, full lenghth movie. En dat allemaal met open source. Ben meneer Roosendaal nog steeds zeer dankbaar. En niet te vergeten, gewoon van nederlandse bodem.
En niet alleen voor 3D, sinds de update van grease pencil ook volwaardige 2D (animatie) software.

[Reactie gewijzigd door prutsertje op 18 augustus 2021 17:17]

