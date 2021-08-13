Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Windows 11 Insider Preview 22000.132

Windows 10 logo (75 pix)Microsoft heeft een nieuwe testversie van Windows 11 uitgebracht voor leden van het Windows Insiders-programma. De update draagt buildnummer 22000.132 en is een uitgave in zowel de Dev en Beta Channel. Windows 11 bevat onder meer een nieuw uiterlijk, widgets, een nieuwe Windows Store, verbeteringen voor gebruik met meerdere schermen en ondersteuning voor Wi-Fi 6E. De changelog voor deze Windows 11 Insider Preview ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes and Improvements
  • Chat from Microsoft Teams is now available for Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel. We’re also excited to begin rolling out one-to-one and group audio and video calling, with many of the features that you’ve come to expect. You can create and join meetings. You can toggle your microphone and camera on or off and choose your preferred speakers, mic, and camera with device settings. You can manage meeting information and options. You can share your screen, see the roster of participants, admit meeting participants from the lobby, chat and see people’s video in a gallery view. We’re excited to bring this experience to a growing network of people!
  • The new Snipping Tool for Windows 11, updated Calculator app, and updated Mail and Calendar apps are rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel – see this blog post here for details!
Fixes
  • Search:
    • Did some work to address a scenario where the recent searches list displayed when hovering over the Search icon in the Taskbar was unexpectedly blank.
  • Widgets:
    • We fixed the issue where launching links from the widgets board wasn’t always invoking apps to the foreground.
    • Clicking the widgets icon in the Taskbar should open it on the correct monitor now.
  • Windows Sandbox:
    • The Taskbar (Explorer.exe) should no longer repeatedly crash inside of Windows Sandbox.
  • Other:
    • Addressed an issue leading to some Insiders experiencing a bug check when attempting to roll back in the previous flight.
    • Mitigated an issue that was making certain games go unresponsive after pressing the Enter key.
    • Fixed an issue where the “location in use” indicator icon wasn’t showing up in the Taskbar when it should have been.
Known issues
  • [Reminder] When upgrading to Windows 11 from Windows 10 or when installing an update to Windows 11, some features may be deprecated or removed. See details here.
  • We’re investigating an issue where on some devices, when going to Settings > Windows Update > Windows Insider Program, only the “Stop getting preview builds” option is visible. This prevents Insiders from selecting a channel. We have posted a workaround on Answers.
  • [Beta Channel] We’re investigating reports from Insiders in the Beta Channel where after upgrading to Windows 11, they are not seeing the new Taskbar and the Start menu doesn’t work. To workaround this if you are impacted, please try going to Windows Update > Update history, uninstalling the latest cumulative update for Windows, and the reinstall it by checking for updates.
  • Start:
    • In some cases, you might be unable to enter text when using Search from Start or the Taskbar. If you experience the issue, press Win + R on the keyboard to launch the Run dialog box, then close it.
    • System and Windows Terminal is missing when right-clicking on the Start button (Win + X).
  • Taskbar:
    • The Taskbar will sometimes flicker when switching input methods.
  • Search:
    • After clicking the Search icon on the Taskbar, the Search panel may not open. If this occurs, restart the “Windows Explorer” process, and open the search panel again.
    • Search panel might appear as black and not display any content below the search box.
    • On pen enabled devices, apps may not launch from the Search panel. If you experience this issue, please log out and back in to resolve the issue.
  • Settings:
    • Certain searches using the search box in Settings may crash Settings.
    • [ADDED] We’re investigating reports from Insiders with paired Bluetooth LE devices that they’re are experiencing an increase in Bluetooth reliability issues and bug checks after resume from hibernate or when Bluetooth is turned off.
  • Widgets:
    • The Widgets board may appear empty. To work around the issue, you can sign out and then sign back in again.
    • Widgets may be displayed in the wrong size on external monitors. If you encounter this, you can launch the widgets via touch or Win + W shortcut on your actual PC display first and then launch on your secondary monitors.
    • [Family widget] Some users may see a ‘connect a device to see screen time activity’ message even with screen time settings enable.
    • [Family widget] Location information may not be available for some users on iOS.
  • Store:
    • We are working to improve search relevance in the Store including resolving an issue where in some cases the ordering of search results is inaccurate.
    • The install button might not be functional yet in some limited scenarios.
    • Rating and reviews are not available for some apps.
  • Windows Sandbox
    • Within Windows Sandbox, the language input switcher does not launch after clicking the switcher icon on the Taskbar. As a workaround, users can switch their input language via any of the following hardware keyboard shortcuts: Alt + Shift, Ctrl + Shift, or Win + Space (the third option is available only if Sandbox is full-screened).
    • Within Windows Sandbox, the IME context menu does not launch after clicking the IME icon in the Taskbar. As workarounds, users can access the functionalities of the IME context menu with either of following methods:
      • Accessing the IME settings via Settings > Time & language > Language & region > (e.g. Japanese) three dots > Language options > (e.g. Microsoft IME) three dots > Keyboard options.
        • Optionally, you may also enable the IME toolbar, an alternative UI to quickly invoke specific IME functions. Continuing from above, navigate to Keyboard options > Appearance > Use IME toolbar.
      • Using the unique set of hardware keyboard shortcuts associated with each IME-supported language. (See: Japanese IME Shortcuts, Traditional Chinese IME Shortcuts).
  • Localization
    • There is an issue where some Insiders may be some missing translations from their user experience for a small subset of languages running the latest Insider Preview builds. To confirm if you have been impacted, please visit this Answers forum post and follow the steps for remediation.
  • Chat from Microsoft Teams
    • Experience is localized for English (US) only. Additional languages and locales forthcoming.
    • When you make an outgoing call, while you do not hear a ring tone, the user interface shows that the call is getting connected.
    • In a video call, sometimes people videos freeze or display a black image. There is a workaround to this issue, which is to pin the video that freezes and unpin it to fix the problem.
    • When switching between calls, the previous call is not automatically put on hold, so audio and video streams continue on both calls. Be sure to complete a call before taking another.
Microsoft Store

We are beginning to roll out the Store update (version 22108.1401.0) with auto-scrolling on Spotlight, new gaming PDP (product detail page) design, and the new Ratings and Reviews dialog to Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel.

Windows 11 start menu

Versienummer 22000.132
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://insider.windows.com/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

13-08-2021 08:38
Submitter: Zorian

13-08-2021 • 08:38

59 Linkedin

Submitter: Zorian

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

11-11 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22499 (dev) 13
28-10 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22489 (dev) 16
21-10 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22483 (dev) 18
16-10 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22000.282 (beta/release preview) 83
05-10 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22471 (dev) 8
30-09 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22468 (dev) 24
24-09 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22463 (dev) 50
16-09 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22458 (dev) 14
11-09 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22454 (dev) / 22000.184 (beta) 78
04-09 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22449 (dev) / 22000.176 (beta) 55
Meer historie

Lees meer

Reacties (59)

-Moderatie-faq
-159054+140+20+30Ongemodereerd3
Wijzig sortering
+1MicGlou
13 augustus 2021 08:58
Leuk die Teams integratie, maar ik hoop wel dat Microsoft dan ook flink sleutelt aan Teams onder de motorkap want op W10 blijft het een belachelijk grote honger naar resources hebben... hoog CPU gebruik en een nóg hoger RAM gebruik. Verder vind ik Teams in een Enterprise omgeving wel fijn werken, maar erg geoptimaliseerd is het niet.
+1bartje
@MicGlou13 augustus 2021 09:12
Die ervaring van honger naar resources is heel erg systeem afhankelijk.
wij gebruiken op het bedrijf ook teams, 95% ervaart dit probleem niet. die andere 5% heeft daar altijd problemen mee.

Dat is vreemd en bijna niet te verklaren. Ik heb ooit een blogpost gevonden waarin beschreven wordt dat dit probleem waarschijnlijk alleen bestaat bij een geintegreerde GPU en niet bij een dedicated GPU. Maar of dat dit daadwerkelijk klopt weet ik niet.
Aan de hand van mijn test cases lijkt het te kloppen, maar de groep is te klein om betrouwbaar genoeg te zijn.
+1MicGlou
@bartje13 augustus 2021 09:16
Zakelijk heeft veruit het grootste gedeelte alleen een APU, geen dedicated chips in de laptops... als het daar aan ligt dan is het een vrij breed probleem ;)
+1Carlos0_0
@bartje14 augustus 2021 09:44
Denk niet dat het aan een geintegreerde GPU ligt, had er met mijn oude Lenovo Yoga 370 ook last van met 8gb ram.
Maar toen ik mijn Yoga 370 16gb ram gegeven had was probleem redelijk weg, ja ik heb meer werkgeheugen maar teams bleek ook beter te draaien en minder nodig te hebben.

Dus kan ook best zijn in latere versies meer geoptimaliseerd is, en nu met mijn nieuwe t15 g1 ook met 16gb ram zie ik teams maar 700/800mb gebruiken.
+1NMN1665
@MicGlou13 augustus 2021 09:07
Ik lees dit vaker. Maar ik zit tijdelijk op een atom laptop met 8gb en teams werkt redelijk goed.
+1P1nGu1n
@MicGlou13 augustus 2021 09:17
Dan heb ik goed nieuws voor je, Microsoft werkt aan Teams 2.0 ;) Ze ruilen Electron in voor Webview 2, switchen van AngularJS naar React

https://www.windowslatest...indows-10-and-windows-11/
https://www.onmsft.com/fe...crosoft-teams-preview-app
+1enira
@MicGlou13 augustus 2021 09:43
Local resources is inderdaad een probleem met het gebruik van Teams. Zeker als je in een meeting je scherm deelt en je wilt tegelijkertijd ook wat anders binnen Teams opzoeken in een chat.

Echter heb ik ook met een aantal collega's gemerkt dat het gebruik van een VPN sterke nadelen kán hebben op performance vlak. Het lijkt er namelijk op dat heel veel assets van Teams ook remote worden opgehaald, iets wat met een VPN natuurlijk wel te merken is.

Meer ontopic: Heb de vorige build een tijdje gedraaid in een VM en moet zeggen dat ik echt positief verrast ben door deze Windows. Bij Win10 had ik heel erg last van "Who moved my cheese?", maar uiteindelijk viel het allemaal erg mee, en is het zelfs beter.
Dit zie ik bij Win11 ook wel weer gebeuren, maar het lijkt er op dat ze na Windows 8 echt goede stappen maken.
+1Daoka
@MicGlou13 augustus 2021 09:44
Ik zie het persoonlijk een andere kant. Ik gebruik zelf teams niet dus heb ik alleen maar weer extra ingebouwde spul waar ik niets mee doe. Dan is het maar weer de vraag of je het kan verwijderen of dat het erop moet blijven. Er waren ieder geval genoeg dingen op Windows 10 die er niet (makkelijk) afgehaald konden worden (al is het lang geleden dat ik het geprobeerd heb dus misschien kunnen nu sommige dingen wel verwijderd worden).
+1Carlos0_0
@MicGlou14 augustus 2021 09:41
Moet zeggen dat ik geheugen gebruik vind mee vallen laatste tijd, de laatste tijd komt het echt niet meer boven de 1gb uit.
Nu kan het zijn dat ik teams aardig gecastreerd heb :+, ik zit in 8/10 teams kanalen en werd helemaal gestoord van al die meldingen/ notificaties overal van heb ik uit gezet(Krijg alleen nog notificatie van een tag in een bericht).

Dus het zal bij mij wel iets minder hoeven doen tegenwoordig, maar volgens mij is geheugen gebruik aardig terug gedrongen.
Maar een laptopje op werk met 16gb ram is tegenwoordig toch wel aan te raden, we kopen ze ook sinds 2019 standaard met 16gb gewone kantoor laptopje.

Goed zal je altijd nog aantal hebben die het nog niet hebben, omdat de laptop nog niet in vervanging zit, of gebruiker gewoon stomweg niet op mijn vervanging mail reageert(Maar ja dat is niet mijn probleem :) )
+1THETCR
@MicGlou14 augustus 2021 12:28
Teams draait een eigen instance van Electron. Het is een webapp gebouwd in AngularJS en jQuery.
Er is ook een verborgen mogelijkheid aanwezig om een debug modus te draaien.

De performance issues liggen aan het feit dat het niet erg netjes schreven is. In de console van de Chromium developer tools blijkt dat er regelmatig exceptions worden gegooid door programmeer fouten.
0theduke1989
@MicGlou13 augustus 2021 09:06
Klopt,

Wij hebben daarom teams extern draaien, en in Citrix hebben we het compleet verwijderd. Alleen via web versie gebruiken we nu binnen Citrix.
+1MicGlou
@theduke198913 augustus 2021 09:10
Bij ons ook... Teams binnen de VDI alleen webclient en lokaal op de machines. Maarrrr, moet wel zeggen dat het geheugengebruik bij de laatste paar updates aardig is teruggedrongen. Waar het voorheen makkelijk ruim 1GB in beslag nam wanneer het idle op de achtergrond draait, ligt dat nu zo rond de 0,5GB.
+1Marve79
@theduke198913 augustus 2021 09:19
Maar dan hebben ze geen Teams knop in Outlook om meetings te schedulen. Daar kom ik hier echt niet mee weg :)

En het draait nog best aardig op Citrix met Teams HDX optimization.
0theduke1989
@Marve7913 augustus 2021 09:46
Je kan toch gewoon een meeting schedulen in TEAMS zelf :S die komt gewoon met een link in je email box aan. Daar is geen sience voor nodig. Zo doen wij ook, en het staat ook direct in je agenda op TEAMS en kan je direct joinen.

Zie het probleem niet zo, we gaan echt niet meer resources plaatsen omdat alleen TEAMS dat vraagt. Dan ben je slecht bezig.
+1RonnieKo
@theduke198913 augustus 2021 10:18
Bij de opdrachtgever waar ik nu zit hebben ze teams nu volledig binnen Citrix opgezet. Dus Outlook integratie, telefoon integratie (bellen via teams) enzovoort. Moet zeggen dat het steeds beter aan het werken is. In het begin was het vooruit te branden. Optimaal is het nog zeker niet. Bepaalde zaken (scherm delen, Galerij op het scherm, e.d.) werken niet goed (met beperkingen) als bij het extern draaien van Teams. Daarom doe ik alle overleggen nog via een externe Teams.
00546timm
13 augustus 2021 08:47
Zijn deze builds ook als ISO te krijgen?

(Kan in de tekst staan, heb het nog niet helemaal gelezen :D )
+1triflip
@0546timm13 augustus 2021 08:50
Nee, of je moet gebruik maken van UUPdump. Die download de sources bij Microsoft en voegt ze samen tot een werkende ISO dmv een script.
+1mr01z0
@triflip13 augustus 2021 09:13
Dat staat ook in die guide, ik had eerst alleen de https://uupdump.net/ in mijn reactie gezet maar toen dacht ik daar komen dan vast 100 vragen over dus dan maar de guide.. ;)
+1SDaalmeijer
@0546timm13 augustus 2021 08:51
Je kan deze hier downloaden:
https://uupdump.net/known.php?q=Windows+11

Hier ook een korte handleiding hoe het in zijn werk gaat:
https://www.elevenforum.c...-windows-insider-iso.344/
0Marve79
@SDaalmeijer13 augustus 2021 09:18
Met gratis ingebouwde malware? Ik zou hiermee oppassen. Download ISO's enkel van een officiële Microsoft mirror.
+1mr01z0
@Marve7913 augustus 2021 09:41
De bestanden komen rechtstreeks van de Microsoft update servers... het project is open source als je het niet vertrouwd dan hoef je er natuurlijk geen gebruik van te maken.
+1afterburn
@Marve7913 augustus 2021 10:24
Even verdiepen graag. Als je naar UUPDump gaat om een ISO te maken, download je geen ISO bestand maar een batch scripts voor Windows, Linux en Mac die een ISO kunnen genereren voor jou. Dit batch scripts download de bestanden die nodig zijn om de ISO van jouw keuze te maken van de officiele Microsoft servers, pakt ze uit, voegt updates toe (als je die optie had geselecteerd) en creeert als laatste een bootable ISO bestand.

Je kunt in het batch script precies zien wat er gedaan wordt en hoe en je zou het dus met het handje kunnen doen. Is wat werk, maar het kan. Het is dezelfde manier als dat grote bedrijven en OEMs hun eigen custom images kunnen genereren.
+1mr01z0
@0546timm13 augustus 2021 08:56
Hier is een mooie guide: https://www.tomshardware.com/how-to/clean-install-windows-11

[Reactie gewijzigd door mr01z0 op 13 augustus 2021 08:57]

0theduke1989
@mr01z013 augustus 2021 09:04
Altijd zoveel werk verrichten.

Beter dan wachten op een goed werkende ISO.
+1tinus61
@theduke198913 augustus 2021 10:08
Hoezo? Dit is uiteraard alleen interessant als je naast een bestaand systeem Windows 11 in een VM of multiboot wilt draaien. Bijvoorbeeld in een productieomgeving. Als thuisgebruiker, heb ik mij gewoon (opnieuw) aangemeld als Insider en Windows 10 geüpgrade naar 11. Was een fluitje van een cent en ben tot nu toe nog geen echte problemen tegengekomen. De werkomgeving is flink opgepoetst. Heb er geen moment spijt van gehad.
+1afterburn
@theduke198913 augustus 2021 10:32
Als drie of vier kliks op een website en het uitvoeren van een batch script veel werk is, dan ben ik reuze benieuwd hoe echt werk je bevalt. ;)

Daarnaast, wat je doet is feitelijk zelf een officiele ISO genereren op dezelfde manier als Microsoft dat ook doet. Het is een officiele manier om ISO's te genereren die normaal gesproken wordt gebruikt door OEMs en grote enterprise klanten, maar op deze manier dus ook gebruikt kan worden door ons.

Het is ook erg handig om een hybrid iso te maken voor degenen onder ons die weliswaar een snelle PC hebben die W11 makkelijk kan draaien, zoals mijn X99 build met zwaar overklokte 5960X processor maar die dat op de officiele manier nooit niet zullen kunnen zonder weer honderden euros uit te moeten geven aan nieuwe hardware omdat Microsoft dat vind terwijl de huidige nog prima voldoet.
0mr01z0
@0546timm20 augustus 2021 00:43
Windows 11 build 22000.160 is gereleased, Microsoft heeft ook aangekondigd dat er nu ISO bestanden te downloaden zijn van build 22000.132: https://blogs.windows.com...-preview-build-22000-160/

ISO download link: https://www.microsoft.com.../windowsinsiderpreviewiso

[Reactie gewijzigd door mr01z0 op 20 augustus 2021 00:51]

+1foxgamer2019
13 augustus 2021 11:17
Kan iemand mij Windows Sandbox uitleggen? Zo te zien is het 'gewoon' een VM, die weer wordt verwijderd als je deze sluit.

Ik had juist gehoopt dat het iets als Sandboxie was, al draaien er wel een aantal processen onder een sandbox zoals de UWP apps en Edge.
+1CAP-Team
@foxgamer201913 augustus 2021 23:39
Sandbox is bedoeld om dingen uit te proberen zonder dat het host systeem aangetast wordt.
0Tourmaline
@CAP-Team14 augustus 2021 18:18
Of om software veilig te draaien zonder dat het OS aangetast kan worden. Zo ga je waarschijnlijk de webbrowsers draaien in de sandbox om virussen tegen te gaan in je OS.
+1arjan1995
13 augustus 2021 08:56
Ben vooral benieuwd wanneer de ondersteuning voor android apps worden toegevoegd. De rest zie ik wel.
0Childofbodom
13 augustus 2021 09:15
zijn deze builds al als daily driver te gebruiken? of zijn ze nog te onstabiel?
+1CH4OS
@Childofbodom13 augustus 2021 09:25
Zolang ze als Insider Preview beschikbaar worden gesteld, zijn ze dus nog niet stable genoeg om als daily driver te gebruiken. :)
+1Mangu429
@Childofbodom13 augustus 2021 12:52
Ik gebruik het als daily driver en het is tot nu toe net zo stabiel als Windows 10. Maar of dat voor jou ook zo zal zijn weet niemand. Je zal daarom nooit een goed antwoord krijgen op je vraag.
+1CivLord
@Childofbodom14 augustus 2021 12:40
Ik ervaar geen instabiliteit.
Gaat het je serieus geld kosten wanneer je onverwachts problemen hebt en terug moet gaan naar een schone install van Windows 10, dan zou ik zeker nog even wachten. Gewoon voor de zekerheid.
Anders zou ik zeggen: probeer het gewoon.
0scsirob
13 augustus 2021 09:44
Heeft de redactie gemakshalve de vorige aankondiging gekopieerd? In de eerste alinea staat: "De update draagt buildnummer 22000.120 ..."
0Loller1

@scsirob13 augustus 2021 10:49
Ze noemen de Microsoft Store ook nog altijd de "Windows Store" wat toch al jaren zo niet meer heet. Dus ja...
+1wildhagen

@The Zep Man13 augustus 2021 09:11
Teams wordt door bijna niemand gebruikt? Pardon? In april 2021 waren er al 145 miljoen mensen die Teams dagelijks actief gebruikten, volgens deze bron, en dat zal inmiddels dus nog wel meer zijn, daar steeds meer bedrijven Teams aan het implementeren zijn.

Nou weet ik niet wat jouw definitie van "bijna niemand" is, maar 145+ miljoen valt niet onder mijn definitie van die term...

[Reactie gewijzigd door wildhagen op 13 augustus 2021 09:12]

+1CH4OS
@wildhagen13 augustus 2021 09:29
Het deel over het bijna niet gebruikt worden zal denk ik gaan over Bing, dat momenteel geen groot marktaandeel heeft. Veel bedrijven gebruiken Microsoft Teams inderdaad, maar zullen die de 'Chat from Microsoft Teams' gaan gebruiken, wanneer ze de volledige Teams client ook op hun werkplekken installeren?

De 'Chat from Microsoft Teams' klinkt een beetje als een klein gedeelte van Teams dat je kunt gebruiken (ik heb het zelf nog maar weinig hoeven te gebruiken en zakelijk zelfs helemaal niet), iets wat ook in de volledige versie van Teams zit. Dan zie ik het inderdaad ook niet echt gebeuren dat 'Chat from Microsoft Teams' veelvuldig gebruikt gaat worden.

Net als dat Windows Mail standaard aanwezig is en vele (zakelijke) gebruikers ook Outlook op hun PC hebben staan simpelweg omdat Outlook veel uitgebreider is... ;)

CC: @NMN1665 ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 13 augustus 2021 09:49]

+1NMN1665
@CH4OS13 augustus 2021 09:48
Nee dat gevoel deel ik wel. Het is in mijn beleving niet zo dat veel mensen de chat functionaliteit in teams gebruiken. Vaak alleen om aan te geven dat ze er bijna zijn of als iemand uit een vergadering vertrekt zonder alles te onderbreken.
+1MicGlou
@The Zep Man13 augustus 2021 09:07
Als je een beetje bekend bent met de ins and outs van Teams en in hoeverre het al is geïntegreerd met O365 en de voordelen die het brengt met samenwerken... dan is Teams echt wel een blijvertje. Voor thuisgebruik... okay, daar zou je misschien nog wat vraagtekens bij kunnen zetten... maar als je wat verder kijkt dan je met behulp van Teams ook dan makkelijk even snel contact kan hebben, dingen inplannen met elkaar etc, kan toch wel heel erg handig zijn.
+1beau-key
@The Zep Man13 augustus 2021 09:11
Uhhh, Teams en DevOps zijn de nieuwe standaard in professionele ongevingen. Ik verwacht dat Skype binnen afzienbare tijd opgedoekt wordt (i.i.g. Skype for Business) en dat andere SDLC tools een zware tijd tegemoet gaan...
+1Carlos0_0
@The Zep Man14 augustus 2021 09:32
Ken geen enkel bedrijf zowat wat geen teams gebruikt, krijg nog wel eens hele enkele vraag van gebruiker of ze nog WebEx kunnen gebruiken(Omdat een klant dat heeft).
Maar 99% van de medewerkers komt in de 1ste dag of iets nog wel met de vraag, waarom kan ik nog niet in ms teams ?.

Maar dat het een fijne app is nee zeer zeker niet voor mij dan, ik kan het wel snappen dat het fijn is je veel dingen bij elkaar heb(Ook teams kanalen van andere bedrijven).
Maar het werkt in mijn ogen totaal niet productief, alleen in 1 scherm constant geen multi tasking werk.
Als je zoals ik in een groter bedrijf werk zit en je zo in 10 teams kanalen van je eigen organisatie zit, de chat functie die helemaal los gaan daarin en de notificaties die je om de oren vliegen dan verschrikkelijk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Carlos0_0 op 14 augustus 2021 09:35]

+1spartacusNLD
@The Zep Man13 augustus 2021 08:56
Zo'n beetje elke bedrijf waar ik mee werk is op dit moment naar teams aan het overstappen.
+1spartacusNLD
@himlims_13 augustus 2021 09:20
Bij mij precies de omgekeerde ervaring. Je vindt vaak wat je wil vinden zullen we dan maar zeggen.
Ik ben er zelf meer dan tevreden mee. De combinatie van sharepoint, skype en whatsapp achtige functionaliteit maakt het al een fijne app. Verder zijn er plug-in's met confluence en jira waar we veel gebruik van maken.
+1Carlos0_0
@spartacusNLD14 augustus 2021 09:28
Het is een verschrikkelijke app en totaal niet productief om in te werken, alles in 1 browser achtige windows venster open(Dat is teams eigenlijk), niks naast elkaar voor meerdere schermen(Behalve eventueel een meeting los).
Maar ja we moeten het gebruiken heeft hoofdkantoor voor gekozen, dus ja moet wel maar open het liefst zo weinig mogelijk.
+1Blokker_1999

@himlims_13 augustus 2021 09:57
Omdat het zeer goed d integreert met zovele andere MS producten. En het is niet alsof de concurrentie zoveel beter is. Ook daar hoor ik vele klachten over en zeggen mensen n dat andere producten beter werken.

Grote probleem is dat je met 1 product enorm veel ervaring hebt omdat je het gebruikt en de rest maar eens sporadisch omday een externe partij het gebruikt. Wat je veel gebruikt, daar gaat het al eens mis mee. Wat je af en toe gebruikt en die keren goed werkt laat gewoon een betere indruk na.
0NMN1665
@The Zep Man13 augustus 2021 09:06
Teams niet gebruikt?

