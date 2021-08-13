Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Mozilla Thunderbird 91.0

Mozilla Thunderbird 60 logo (80 pix) De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 91 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourcecliënt voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 91 is onder meer een waarschuwing toegevoegd wanneer er een e-mail naar een mogelijk niet bestaand adres wordt gestuurd, of als er te veel adressen op de publieke adresregel staan. Verder is er ondersteuning voor CardDAV en is er een native cliënt voor een Mac uitgerust met een Apple Silicon-processor.

Op dit moment is het nog niet mogelijk om automatisch een update van versie 78 naar 91 te doen. Door het installatiebestand handmatig te downloaden en uit te voeren kan een bestaande installatie wel worden bijgewerkt. In een toekomstige versie zal de automatische migratie alsnog worden toegevoegd. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

What’s New
  • Native support for macOS devices built with Apple Silicon CPUs
  • Thunderbird now operates in multi-process (e10s) mode by default
  • Latvian language support
  • New user interface for adding attachments
  • Enable redirect of messages
  • Ability to change order of accounts in UI
  • Allow showing empty CC/BCC rows in compose window
  • Warning popup when sending a reply to a likely non-existant email address such as "noreply@example.com"
  • Warning popup when public recipients of a message exceeds threshold
  • Add support for "X-Unsent: 1" header, to open a saved email in a compose window for editing
  • Add support for non-ASCII characters in recipient addresses
  • Context menu to expand mail list pills in the compose window to the list of recipients
  • Quick Find is now available in the multi-message (thread summary) view
  • Keyboard shortcuts to access To/CC/BCC fields of compose window
  • Allow pinning folder views to the Folder Pane
  • Language packs and dictionaries added to about:support
  • PDF.js viewer now included in Thunderbird
  • OpenPGP: "Copy Key Id" option added to Key Manager context menu
  • OpenPGP: Added config option to disable encrypting saved drafts
  • Encrypt mail to BCC recipients (with warning that it will expose the recipients in the list of keys)
  • CardDAV address book support
  • CardDAV address books automatically detected based on provided user information
  • Access to Outlook Contacts; To enable, set ldap_2.servers.outlook.dirType to 3; This setting may cause startup delays.
  • Suggest replacements for discontinued/incompatible add-ons
  • Chat: Beta-level support for Matrix servers (set chat.prpls.prpl-matrix.disable to false)
  • Calendar: Remote calendar auto-detection now supported
  • Calendar: Calendar and category colors now displayed in selection dropdowns
  • Calendar: "Edit" item added to event context menu
  • Calendar: Support opening of .ics files by double-click
  • Calendar: Thunderbird now informs the operating system that it knows how to open webcal: URLs
  • Calendar: Filter and sort items to be imported in the Import dialog
  • Prompt to choose the identity of an accepted calendar invite when no identity matches the event attendees list
  • Support mid: URL scheme for Related Links in calendar event dialogs
  • Permissions to access calendar and address book are now requested when a GMail account is set up, so that calendar and address book can be accessed without having to re-authorize (see notes)
  • Calendar: Per-calendar and global notification settings (in addition to alerts set in events)
  • Tasks: Undo/Redo support for event and task creation and deletion
Changes
  • "Master Password" renamed to "Primary Password"
  • Renamed "Add-ons" to "Add-ons and Themes" and "Options" to "Preferences"
  • Account setup moved to a tab
  • Mail recipients that are not found in any address book will no longer appear in red type; invalid addresses will appear red
  • Clicking on an already-selected pill in the recipient list will now allow editing the address
  • Folder pane color scheme overhauled with a focus on readability
  • Sending backend, SMTP protocol, and LDAP protocol implementations rewritten in Javascript
  • Sending backend, SMTP, and IMAP protocols now operate only in UTF-8 mode
  • Sending a message will now fail if any recipients are not accepted by the SMTP server
  • Error messages from an SMTP server are now displayed to the user
  • UI Customization controls moved to the View menu
  • End-to-End Encryption "Advanced Settings" are now disabled when encryption is not configured
  • Movemail support removed
  • WeTransfer FileLink provider removed
  • Enterprise policies updated
  • Printing UI updated
  • AutoComplete from LDAP directories now searches by substring instead of left-side match
  • Chat modules and custom widgets are now lazy-loaded to improve Thunderbird startup time
  • Default IRC server for new chat accounts changed to "libera.chat"
  • Chat: Image based emoticons replaced with Unicode
  • Calendar: Opening an existing event now opens summary dialog
  • Calendar: Default to CalDAV when supported by the server
Fixes
  • Thunderbird did not properly handle Self-signed certificates on IMAP servers
  • Various issues with special and non-ASCII characters in IMAP folders names, especially on Gmail
  • Drag & drop operations could be disrupted by incoming mail notifications
  • Dragging a folder from an authenticated IMAP server to a not-yet authenticated server fails
  • Temporary errors from POP3 servers would cause Thunderbird to stop downloading mail until it was restarted
  • Favorite Folder view did not maintain UI state between Thunderbird restarts
  • Saved search virtual folders were not retained after restarting Thunderbird
  • Thunderbird did not correctly warn about all affected filters when removing a folder
  • Manually running filters on a maildir folder did not work
  • Partially downloaded messages displayed in a stand-alone window did not refresh after clicking link to download the rest of the message
  • An erroneous "Sender" header was displayed in the message preview after viewing certain S/MIME signed emails
  • Some temporary files created by the message composer were not automatically removed after closing the compose window
  • Archiving messages from an NNTP account made the target folder unusable
  • Compose window: The user-configured style for quoted text was not honored
  • Message headers in compose window disregarded manual resizing when adding additional recipients
  • Various improvements to new message notifications
  • A Thunderbird icon pinned to the Windows taskbar reverted to a non-functional placeholder after an update
  • Various improvements to recipient pills in message compose window
  • Keyboard shortcut to open the Message Security popup did not work on Mac
  • Subject column in message lists sometimes showed text from invalid email headers
  • Account settings: When creating a new account, some already entered settings did not copy to the Advanced Config dialog
  • Default address book preference was not honored in the contacts sidebar
  • Import Address Book from CSV did not not allow mapping all available fields
  • LDAP address books did not display multi-valued attributes
  • Address Book: Users with LDAP admin rights could delete accounts if trying to delete an entry from an address book backed by LDAP
  • Some preferences related to an address book were not removed when the address book was deleted
  • Shortcut for Advanced Address Book Search (Ctrl+Shift+F) did not work on Linux
  • Radio buttons could not be selected on photo tab of an address card
  • Windows uninstaller did not always remove all Thunderbird program files
  • Chat: Double clicking an account type in new account wizard did not select it
  • Chat account settings did not always save as expected
  • User nickname colors were not used in chat content
  • Chat: Multiple system messages did not collapse
  • Calendar: Reminder details appeared editable when viewing an event
  • Calendar: HTML rendering in event descriptions restored
  • Calendar: The toolbar in the invitation details dialog was not honoring the theme colors
  • Calendar: Various dialog updates
  • Calendar: Import and export via CSV did not parse years correctly in event dates
  • Calendar: Event boxes were not always focused when clicked
  • Dragging and dropping an ICS file to the Today Pane did not populate the "New Event" dialog
  • Calendar: Reduced flickering effect in Today Pane
  • Calendar: The time of day indicator line did not update automatically
  • Location field was not preserved when modifying recurring events stored on a remote calendar
  • Today was difficult to pick out visually in the month/multiweek calendar views
  • Columns in Today Pane were not resizable
  • Calendar event text could render outside the confines of the event block
  • Event time and event name were not vertically aligned
  • Improved formatting of event descriptions with long links, such as Zoom invites
  • RSVP replies to invitations sometimes sent from the wrong email address
  • Various UI and theme improvements, especially to dark themes
  • Various security fixes

Mozilla Mozilla Thunderbird

Versienummer 91.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.thunderbird.net/en-US/thunderbird/all/
Bestandsgrootte 53,79MB
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

13-08-2021 • 08:28
Submitter: 1DMKIIN

13-08-2021 • 08:28

35 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Reacties (35)

+2boschhd
13 augustus 2021 09:05
Een link naar de blog over versie 91 (hoezo versie 91, wat is er allemaal gebeurd de laatste jaren en wat staat er nog op stapel) zou ook niet misstaan overigens.
Er komt geen autoupgrade, versie 91 zal je met de hand moeten downloaden en installeren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door boschhd op 13 augustus 2021 09:09]

+2Maurits van Baerle

@boschhd13 augustus 2021 09:59
Als ik dat zo lees ("A future release will provide updates from earlier versions.") dan komt er voorlopig even geen autoupgrade maar op een later moment wel. Waarschijnlijk willen ze eerst een 91.0.1 of 91.1.0 uitbrengen voordat ze álle gebruikers upgraden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Maurits van Baerle op 13 augustus 2021 10:01]

+1erikmeuk3

@Maurits van Baerle13 augustus 2021 12:48
Met de nodige voorzichtigheid die bij ESR gebruikelijk is.
Er is voor TB geen normaal release kanaal meer, zoals bij Firefox.
Bij iedere grote update gaan ze overlappen.
Dit zal zich bij iedere nul versie herhalen.
Bij 91.1 komt de auto update. Niet bij 91.0.1
+1scholtnp
13 augustus 2021 09:04
Thunderbird wordt verspreid onder de Mozilla licentie, en die voldoet aan de Debian voorwaarden. Daarmee kun je toch zeggen dat dit geen Freeware is (gratis te verspreiden, maar gesloten broncode), maar echt Open Source?
Auteur+1Drobanir
@scholtnp13 augustus 2021 09:10
Tja, het zit een beetje in het midden. Omdat ik geen broncode kon vinden heb ik er uiteindelijk maar 'freeware van gemaakt. Ik zal het aanpassen naar 'voorwaarden'
+2The Zep Man
@Drobanir13 augustus 2021 09:29
Eerste hit op Google:
Code is located on Mozilla’s Mercurial server.

comm-central is the main Thunderbird repository.
• Thunderbird also relies on the code from mozilla-central. See the build instructions for how to obtain all the code needed to build.
• You can search the code on SearchFox.

There is also some code hosted on GitHub.

Thundernest contains the code for Thunderbird.net (this site), as well as the Thunderbird web server setup scripts.
Thunderbird on GitHub contains several Thunderbird related repositories.
+2scholtnp
@Drobanir13 augustus 2021 09:38
Het is wat lastiger zoeken inderdaad, maar als ik hier kijk staat er wel een handleiding voor ontwikkelaars. En Mozilla gebruikt Mercurial als revisie controle software op een eigen server.
+1Ramon
13 augustus 2021 09:17
Ik ben recent van Windows Mail naar Thunderbird overgestapt en de ervaring is echt heel veel fijner zeg. Ik vraag me nog wel af of het mogelijk is om contacten en calendar van Outlook.com te gebruiken in Thunderbird?
+1beerse

@Ramon13 augustus 2021 09:59
Speciaal voor outlook: In de lijst met wijzigingen staat: Access to Outlook Contacts; To enable, set ldap_2.servers.outlook.dirType to 3; This setting may cause startup delays.
Toegegeven: Hier staat 'outlook', waarbij ze waarschijnlijk de applicatie bedoelen met als back-end msExchange. of/hoe dat voor outlook.com, de webmail geldt weet ik niet.

Maar aan de andere kant, voor het beheer van de contacten en zo zijn best veel add-ons die specifiek jou partij kunnen bedienen. Voor Thunderbird en best-wel-veel-accounts gebruik ik sinds kort de add-on Cardbook, misschien werkt dat voor jou ook.

Een andere add-on in de outlook/exchange hoek is 'TbSync', die is ook in de andere replies hier vermeld.
+1Ramon
@beerse14 augustus 2021 10:12
Thanks. Met TbSync krijg ik inderdaad netjes contacten en de calendar gesynchroniseerd.
+1PCG2020
13 augustus 2021 08:59
Van 78.13.0 met een sprong naar 91.0? Blijkbaar gaan de versienummers van Firefox (nu 91.0) en Thunderbird dus gelijk lopen.

Momenteel wordt de update overigens nog niet gedetecteerd door de automatische updatefunctie, maar dat zal later vandaag of morgen wel gebeuren.
+1erikmeuk3

@PCG202013 augustus 2021 12:54
Omdat ze een ESR schema aanhouden.
Firefox ESR zit ook op 78.13
+1beerse

13 augustus 2021 10:06
Omdat ik nogal veel werk met een 'catch-all' mailbox (nu bij freedom.nl), wil ik een reply graag sturen vanaf het adres dat in het originele bericht aan mij is gebrujikt. Is er een instelling of een add-on die dat voor mij kan regelen?

Bijvoorbeeld: Mijn catch-all is '@mijnadress.freedom.nl' en ik geef een instantie mijn email adres als 'instantie@mijnadress.freedom.nl'. Zij sturen een mail aan dat adres en daar doe ik een reply op. Standaard geeft Thunderbird dan als from: adres het adres dat daar is ingesteld. Maar bij het beantwoorden wil ik automatisch het from: adres 'instantie@mijnadress.freedom.nl' gebruiken.

Weet iemand van zo'n instelling of add-on voor thunderbird?
+1karelvandongen
@beerse13 augustus 2021 11:53
Geen add-on voor nodig. zit al een tijdje ingebouwd. rechts klikken op mailbox, settings, en dan bij Replay from this identity when delivery headers match en dan bv *@domain en dan word word in het antwoord het goede from address gebruikt. komt van maker van https://addons.thunderbir...d/addon/identity-chooser/ die er voor heeft gezozen dit voortaan te integeren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door karelvandongen op 13 augustus 2021 11:55]

0beerse

@karelvandongen13 augustus 2021 12:03
Perfect, dat zocht ik. Nooit gevonden op de eerste pagina van de account-instellingen, ik had ze bij de 'compose & adressing' gezocht.
0Kar1
@beerse13 augustus 2021 11:04
Ik gebruik daar zelf de add-on Identity Chooser voor. Misschien niet geheel wat je zoekt, maar je wordt nu wel gedwongen een account te selecteren voordat je een reply kan versturen. En dat voorkomt dat je achteraf denkt "och....".

https://addons.thunderbir...d/addon/identity-chooser/
0ikke26
@beerse13 augustus 2021 11:30
Vaak kun je als je bij een e-mail op "beantwoord" klikt, in de editor bij "from" klikken op de dropdown.

Je hebt dan de optie "Customize From Address...". Als je daar op klikt kun je 'jouwmailbox@mijnadress.freedom.nl' aanpassen naar 'instantie@mijnadress.freedom.nl'
0beerse

@ikke2613 augustus 2021 11:57
Dat gebruik ik nu al jaren. Maar ik merk ook dat ik dat nogal wel eens vergeet. Daarmee wil ik een add-on zoals de identity-chooser of "Reply As Original Recipient". Maar dan dat ik deze add-on kan configureren zodat niet het originele to: adres wordt gebruikt als from: adres, maar het (eerste) aders uit mijn pool/domein dat in de to:, cc: of bcc: staat.

En omdat ik meerdere accounts in thunderbird gebruik wil ik natuurlijk daar tussen ook een volgorde aangeven, maar dat is iets voor de toekomst.
+1af_bert
13 augustus 2021 11:47
Ik hoop dat TB ooit eens een keer met een echt goede spamfilter komt.
Ofwel blokkeert de ingebouwde niets ofwel veel te veel. Goed instellen kun je die niet.
Externe programma's zoals Spamfigher werkt voor geen meter en de beste spamfilter aller tijden, spamhilator werkt sinds een tijd al niet meer samen met TB, waardoor alles de soep indraait.
+1beerse

@af_bert13 augustus 2021 12:11
Spam detectie is een doorgaand gevecht tussen de spam-zenders en de spam-filters. Zelf gebruik ik daarvoor zowel de diensten van de mail-provider als thinderbird en bewust elk naar een 'eigen' spam folder zodat ik kan zien welk spam filter ik moet trainen door de spam aan de ander te voeren en aan te geven dat het spam is.

Maar alles wat de mail-provider tegen houdt en niet in de spam-folder komt ziet thunderbird niet en die traint daar dus ook niet op.
0BartDG
@af_bert14 augustus 2021 00:41
Ik hoop vooral eens op een goeie search engine, want die lijkt nergens naar. Vindt helemaal niets en als het iets vind is het nooit juist of hetgeen je zoekt. Dan moet ik altijd mijn Gmail opstarten in de browser en rechtstreeks via Google zoeken en dan vind ik altijd onmiddellijk wat ik zoek. Jammer dat Thunderbird dat blijkbaar niet kan.
+1vanaalten
13 augustus 2021 08:32
Klinkt als een serieus grote update voor iets waarvan ik de indruk kreeg dat het ongeveer verlaten was door de ontwikkelaars.

Ben vooral benieuwd naar de ingebouwde carddav support - kijken of ik weer een plugin kan uitfaseren. :)
+1The Zep Man
13 augustus 2021 08:37
Ik denk niet dat ik afscheid kan nemen van TbSync. Ik gebruik het naast CardDAV ook voor Exchange ActiveSync ondersteuning. Maar goed, als ingebouwde CardDAV ondersteuning werkt dan is het één add-on minder... :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 13 augustus 2021 08:37]

0RaJitsu
13 augustus 2021 10:39
Hmm. gewoon eroverheen installeren werkt kennelijk niet. Dus al je accounts moet je opnieuw instellen....
+1Mitsuko

@RaJitsu13 augustus 2021 10:51
Hier wel gewoon. Zat op versie 78.13.0.
0RaJitsu
@Mitsuko13 augustus 2021 10:58
Nog een keer geprobeerd, en nu ging het wel goed. Geen idee wat er eerder fout gegaan is...
0beerse

@RaJitsu13 augustus 2021 11:24
Mogelijk een automatische update en een handmatige update door elkaar heen. Dat bijt.
Daarnaast, een beetje afhankelijk van je platform en hoe je ThunderBird geïnstalleerd hebt, kunnen de systeem updates ook andere updates blokkeren of kruisen.
0rodolvo
13 augustus 2021 10:00
Ability to change order of accounts in UI
hier wacht ik nog maar 18 jaar op....
0beerse

@rodolvo13 augustus 2021 12:07
Het heeft mij er eens toe gedreven de inrichting van ThunderBird opnieuw te doen door een nieuw profiel aan te maken en het oude achter te laten. Dat was ook omdat ik ook de opslag van mail wilde aanpassen van mbox (1 file per folder) naar 1 file per mail.

Ooit heb ik ook al eens gewoon in de instellingen zitten hacken voor dit doel. Dat is toen ook gelukt maar dat is al jaren geleden, ik herinner mij iets met de volgorde van zaken in bepaalde 'leesbare' tekst bestanden.
