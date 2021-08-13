Software-update: Drupal 8.9.18 / 9.1.12 / 9.2.4

Drupal logo (79 pix)Er zijn updates uitgekomen voor Drupal versies 8.9, 9.1 en 9.2. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Het programma bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een developmentframework. De updates bevatten een oplossing voor een beveiligingsprobleem in de CKEditor:

Drupal core - Moderately critical - Third-party libraries - SA-CORE-2021-005

Project: Drupal core
Date: 2021-August-12
Security risk: Moderately critical 13∕25 AC:Basic/A:User/CI:Some/II:Some/E:Theoretical/TD:Default
Vulnerability: Third-party libraries
Description: The Drupal project uses the CKEditor, library for WYSIWYG editing. CKEditor has released a security update that impacts Drupal.

Vulnerabilities are possible if Drupal is configured to allow use of the CKEditor library for WYSIWYG editing. An attacker that can create or edit content (even without access to CKEditor themselves) may be able to exploit one or more Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities to target users with access to the WYSIWYG CKEditor, including site admins with privileged access.

For more information, see CKEditor's announcement of the release.

This advisory is not covered by Drupal Steward.

Solution: Install the latest version:

Versions of Drupal 8 prior to 8.9.x and versions of Drupal 9 prior to 9.1.x are end-of-life and do not receive security coverage.

Drupal 7 core is not affected, although Drupal 7, 8, and 9 site owners should review their site following the protocol for managing external libraries and plugins previously suggested by the Drupal Security Team, as contributed projects may use additional CKEditor plugins not packaged in Drupal core.

Drupal 8.6.0 Umami food magazine demo (620 pix)

Versienummer 8.9.18 / 9.1.12 / 9.2.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Drupal
Download https://ftp.drupal.org/files/projects/drupal-9.2.4.tar.gz
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 13-08-2021 09:55
0 • submitter: Zidane007nl

13-08-2021 • 09:55

0 Linkedin

Submitter: Zidane007nl

Bron: Drupal

Update-historie

27-05 Drupal 9.2.20 / 9.3.14 31
23-03 Drupal 9.2.16 / 9.3.9 5
05-03 Drupal 9.3.7 0
18-02 Drupal 9.3.6 2
21-01 Drupal 7.87 / 9.2.11 / 9.3.3 0
05-01 Drupal 9.3.2 0
10-12 Drupal 9.3.0 0
03-12 Drupal 7.83 8
25-11 Drupal 9.2.10 0
19-11 Drupal 8.9.20 / 9.1.14 / 9.2.9 11
Meer historie

Lees meer

Drupal

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee