Notepad++ logo (75 pix) Versie 8.1.3 van Notepad++ is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden die vooral voor programmeurs handig zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting voor onder andere C, C++, Java, html, xml en php. Ook biedt het programma de mogelijkheid om meer dan één document tegelijk te bewerken of één document op twee verschillende plaatsen te onderhouden. Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notepad++ v8.1.3 bug-fix and improvement:
  • Dark mode enhancement: 95.427% dialogs are dark-modable. (Implement #10061, #10287, #10285, #10283, #10275, #10273, #10269, #10049, #10196, #10066, #10264, #10242, #10255, #10253, #10210, #10251, #10249, #10247, #10245, #10236, #10233, #10178, #10069, #10205, #10027, #10221, #10230, #10226)
  • Improve GUI display under high DPI.
  • Add Markdown UDL of dark mode in release packages. (Fix #10196)
  • Fix crash issue when several instances of the save dialogs are shown. (Fix #10290)
  • Fix save dialog not working on Windows Vista. (Fix #10238)
  • Add the capacity to switch among Find/Replace/FiF/Mark via their shortcuts. (Implement #10019)
  • Make Document List Panel togglable via View menu and shortcutable in shortcut mapper. (Implement #3526, #9015)
  • Fix Function list current empty lost issue while Sort/Unsort/Save/Reload. (Fix #8819, #10280, #10294)
  • Fix Functions list scrolling to the top on file save issue. (Fix #9659)
  • Fix wrong path in tooltip of tab in RTL mode. (Fix #8520)
  • Fix the file drag and drop bug in RTL mode. (Fix #8730)
  • Add filter capacity in Shortcut mapper by shortcut key combination (Implement #5616, #9316)
  • Add copy file names capacity from Windows dialog. (Implement #10123)
  • Fix shortcut conflict detection error in Shortcut mapper while filtering. (Fix #5374)
  • Increase macro, user command and plugin command number capacity. (Fix #10263)

Versienummer 8.1.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Notepad++
Download https://notepad-plus-plus.org/downloads/v8.1.3/
Bestandsgrootte 4,11MB
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (8)

-Moderatie-faq
-1808+18+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1bartje
13 augustus 2021 10:42
er staat dat Dark mode verbeterd is. en uitgebreid naar andere onderdelen.
Overal waar mogelijk gebruik ik Dark mode, maar bij np++ vind ik het niet heel fijn lezen.

Edit: dank voor de reacties, ik had darkmodedefault staan, maar ik zie dat er veel meer mogelijk is wat beter leesbaar is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door bartje op 13 augustus 2021 18:56]

+1Ralph.nl
@bartje13 augustus 2021 15:09
Ik ben er tevreden mee. Maar ik moet wel zeggen, ik gebruik Monokai met een aantal aanpassingen. Standaard is Monokia niet altijd even goed leesbaar.
+1SaiBork
@bartje13 augustus 2021 17:53
Ligt er aan welke Style je gebruikt. Probeer eens een andere Style (Settings -> Style Configurator). Zelf gebruik ik een aangepaste versie van Obsidian.

Daarbij gebruik ik ook de "standard icons" in Preferences -> General, het nieuwe Fluent UI vind ik helemaal niets.
+1sweetdude
13 augustus 2021 12:31
Ik blijf het bijzonder vinden dat een tool die zo doordacht is. Er bij het updaten altijd een standaard installatie pad wordt meegegeven en niet naar het bestaande pad gekeken wordt.
+1SaiBork
@sweetdude13 augustus 2021 17:49
Dan is er iets mis met je installatie. Wanneer je de nieuwste versie installeert als er een bestaande versie is, pakt ie altijd het pad van de huidige installatie. Verschillende Windows installaties nooit problemen mee gehad.
+1sweetdude
@SaiBork13 augustus 2021 19:29
Wel bijzonder dat hij de niet standaard locatie van de bestaande versie overneemt.
Ik ben blijkbaar niet de enige, op het forum is er ook al een draadje over.
+1Mangu429
13 augustus 2021 12:58
Schakel je dark mode in, wordt blijft preferences scherm wit. Super onhandig.
Oh, en wisselen van mode zet ook nog eens de Style op een default waarde.
Slecht getest dit.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mangu429 op 13 augustus 2021 13:01]

+1SaiBork
13 augustus 2021 17:55
Ik ga ervanuit dat er snel een nieuwe update komt. Net deze geinstalleerd en met Dark Mode is Preference niet goed te zien aangezien de achtergrond niet naar Dark Mode gaat. Tekst wel een lichte kleur, maar achtergrond in Preferences blijft ook licht en dus is de tekst bijna niet te lezen.

