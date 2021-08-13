Versie 8.1.3 van Notepad++ is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden die vooral voor programmeurs handig zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting voor onder andere C, C++, Java, html, xml en php. Ook biedt het programma de mogelijkheid om meer dan één document tegelijk te bewerken of één document op twee verschillende plaatsen te onderhouden. Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notepad++ v8.1.3 bug-fix and improvement: Dark mode enhancement: 95.427% dialogs are dark-modable. (Implement #10061, #10287, #10285, #10283, #10275, #10273, #10269, #10049, #10196, #10066, #10264, #10242, #10255, #10253, #10210, #10251, #10249, #10247, #10245, #10236, #10233, #10178, #10069, #10205, #10027, #10221, #10230, #10226)

Improve GUI display under high DPI.

Add Markdown UDL of dark mode in release packages. (Fix #10196)

Fix crash issue when several instances of the save dialogs are shown. (Fix #10290)

Fix save dialog not working on Windows Vista. (Fix #10238)

Add the capacity to switch among Find/Replace/FiF/Mark via their shortcuts. (Implement #10019)

Make Document List Panel togglable via View menu and shortcutable in shortcut mapper. (Implement #3526, #9015)

Fix Function list current empty lost issue while Sort/Unsort/Save/Reload. (Fix #8819, #10280, #10294)

Fix Functions list scrolling to the top on file save issue. (Fix #9659)

Fix wrong path in tooltip of tab in RTL mode. (Fix #8520)

Fix the file drag and drop bug in RTL mode. (Fix #8730)

Add filter capacity in Shortcut mapper by shortcut key combination (Implement #5616, #9316)

Add copy file names capacity from Windows dialog. (Implement #10123)

Fix shortcut conflict detection error in Shortcut mapper while filtering. (Fix #5374)

Increase macro, user command and plugin command number capacity. (Fix #10263)