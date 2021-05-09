Software-update: WizTree 3.41

WizTree logo (79 pix)WizTree is een programma wat razendsnel een harde schijf kan analyseren om zo bestanden en mappen te vinden die de meeste ruimte innemen. Het is daarmee een prima hulpmiddel om de harde schijf op te ruimen wanneer er ruimtegebrek is. Het programma kan ook op bepaalde bestandstypes zoeken en het resultaat van een san exporteren. WizTree mag gratis in privéomgevingen worden gebruikt en kan zijn werk ook doen zonder het eerst te installeren. Hieronder is de changelog van de afgelopen paar maanden te vinden:

Changes in WizTree version 3.41:
  • Fixed bug introduced in 3.40 that could prevent mapped network drives from being scanned correctly
  • Fixed bug where cluster size may have been incorrect leading to incorrect "allocated size" calculations
  • Fixed bug where right clicking on drive letter would not display context menu
  • Fixed inconsistency with how "percent of parent" was calculated when displaying individual files that had been grouped together within a folder ("x files in folder"). The percentage displayed is now the percentage size of the individual file within the group.
Changes in WizTree version 3.40 :
  • Incorrect allocated space value was being displayed for cloud based files (like OneDrive) - fixed
  • Search filter text and number of files drop down on "files" view invisible on some older versions of Windows - fixed
  • updated EULA
Changes in WizTree version 3.39:
  • Launching WizTree with a command line parameter path containing a trailing backslash would cause scanning problems (bug introduced in 3.38, fixed)
  • Chinese (Simplified) translation updated
    Note that many of the WizTree translations are out of date as the original translators are no longer available. If you find that the translation for your language is not correct and you'd like to update it please contact us for details.
Changes in WizTree version 3.38:
  • Clicking on a file in the tree map would sometimes not bring it into view correctly (fixed)
  • Ctrl clicking on files in the tree map now allow selections to be toggled on and off (could not unselect by ctrl clicking a file in the treemap previously)
  • Support for very long file names (>260 characters in total)
  • Scanning of network drives would fail in some cases (e.g. on Parallels desktop for Mac) - fixed
  • Minor cosmetic changes. Label color issue on Windows XP fixed.
  • Updated Turkish translation
Changes in WizTree version 3.37:
  • Tweaked tree map display drawing. Will now only display drawing progress when dealing with more than 1,000,000 files as it's quicker to not display any progress.
  • Drive selection box would not work correctly if "display drive letters" option in Windows File Explorer was turned off (fixed)
  • Digital signature verification method changed as previous Windows API method (WinVerifyTrust) would trigger unwanted Internet access if required digital certificates were not already installed on the PC
Changes in WizTree version 3.36:
  • support for Windows 10 "dark mode". Theme can be changed via Options->Colors->UI Theme
  • Rescanning the same drive or folder (by clicking Scan or pressing F5) will now preserve the current state of the tree and file views so folders and files that were visible or selected before the rescan will remain visible and selected if they still exist after the rescan. This makes "refreshing" the view much easier than before.
  • WizTree may have incorrectly decoded some MFT records on very large hard drives which could lead to extremely large allocated size information being displayed for some files (fixed)
  • .mft and .csv files created by WizTree can now be dragged into WizTree to be processed. Note that due to the way Windows implements security, you won't be able to drag files from Windows explorer into WizTree if Windows explorer is running non elevated (non admin rights) and WizTree is running elevated (admin rights). You either have to start up Windows explorer in admin mode, or start WizTree in non admin mode (disable "always run as administartor") for this to work.
  • Allocated size for files compressed using NTFS LZX compression would appear as 0 when scanning folders (fixed)
  • File search filtering sped up significantly
  • support for very high DPI (200%+ scaling)
  • When dealing with extremely large numbers of files WizTree will display a progress bar after scanning when loading tree data and/or drawing the tree map. We recommend turning the tree map off (toggle with F9) when dealing with very large numbers of files as it can take some time to draw a tree map for millions of files.
  • minor UI changes
  • Dutch translation updated (thanks to Jan Verheijen)

Versienummer 3.41
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Antibody Software
Download https://wiztreefree.com/download
Bestandsgrootte 4,19MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

+1Crugster
9 mei 2021 10:20
Lijkt wel een fork van: https://windirstat.net/ (FOSS)
+1Slay68
@Crugster9 mei 2021 14:11
Dat was ook mijn eerste gedachte. Vooral door de plaatjes met alle gekleurde blokken. Windirstat vrij lang gebruikt, de laatste tijd gebruik ik TreeSize Free (https://www.jam-software.com/treesize_free), vooral het scannen van de directories gaat hierbij voor mijn gevoel een stuk sneller.
+1bvdbos
@Slay689 mei 2021 17:06
Wiztree zegt dat ook als een voornaam punt:
https://wiztreefree.com/wiztree-vs-windirstat
+1e.dewaal
@Crugster9 mei 2021 23:12
Ik gebruikte eerst ook windirstat, maar werd toen door een collega gewezen op dit tooltje. De scans van WizTree zijn velen malen sneller en grafisch ziet het er naar mijn mening ook beter uit. Daarnaast heeft WizTree ook een portable versie die je op een USB-stickje kunt zetten, zodat je het gemakkelijk bij kennissen waarbij de schijf vol aan het lopen is kunt starten.

De enige nadelen (als het al nadelen zijn) die ik kan noemen is dat het niet Open Source is en dat er een donatieknop rechtsbovenin staat, maar de donatieknop kan je eigenlijk niets over zeggen aangezien er geen advertenties in staan en de tool verder doet wat ie moet doen.

Het verbaasde me eigenlijk dat hij nog niet in de downloadtracker van Tweakers stond :+
+1MOmax
9 mei 2021 09:27
Hé, dat doet me denken aan SeqoiaView?

[Reactie gewijzigd door MOmax op 9 mei 2021 11:33]

+1kuurtjes
@MOmax9 mei 2021 09:31
Mijn voorkeur gaat naar SpaceSniffer wat ik grafisch veel beter vind.
+1KoalaBear84
@kuurtjes9 mei 2021 11:32
Helemaal mee eens. Helaas al jaren geen update meer gehad, en ook geen open source, maar verder nog steeds de fijnste.
+11superheld
9 mei 2021 10:56
Dit programma laatst is gebruikt en js inderdaad een stuk sneller dan de alternatieve zoals windirstat!

Deze blijft geïnstalleerd staan voor de keer dat je zo'n programma nodig hebt.
0Rinzwind
9 mei 2021 14:46
Made in Delphi fyi

