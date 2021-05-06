Brave is een webbrowser die is gebaseerd op Chromium. Aan het roer van de onderneming achter Brave staat Brendan Eich, de bedenker van JavaScript en een van de oprichters van Mozilla. Brave richt zich op het verbeteren van de onlineveiligheid en biedt een alternatief systeem voor het financieel ondersteunen van contentaanbieders. Het idee daarachter is dat reclame vaak de grootste inkomstenbron van een website is, maar dat veel mensen vanwege opdringerige reclames adblockers gebruiken en websites inkomsten mislopen. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 1.24.82 uitgebracht en de uitgavenotities daarvan zien er als volgt uit:

Release Notes V1.24.82 : Added Brave Rewards notification when user has exceeded the wallet linking limit. (#15028)

Added top level domain blocking in aggressive mode, to warn users before they visit sites suspected to be bounce trackers. (#15095)

Added the ability to resolve IPFS links through “x-ipfs-path” and DNSLink values. (#14657)

Added IPFS permission rule to expose chrome.ipfs API to extensions by request. (#13998)

Added custom IPFS badge to ipfs:// and ipns:// pages. (#13172)

Added “Don’t ask again” option to the default browser dialog. (#14469)

[Security] Removed timestamp value from Wayback Machine query as reported on HackerOne by xiaoyinl. (#14843)

[Security] Invalidated callback parameters on Wayback Machine query as reported on HackerOne by xiaoyinl. (#14991)

[Security] Improved handling of reverse mapping for ipfs:// URLs. (#13874)

[Security] Improved handling of reverse mapping for ipns:// URLs. (#13873)

Implemented Brave Ads anti-targeting. (#14224)

Updated rewards tipping banner UI to handle displaying decimal values when present for tips. (#15050)

Updated 5% fee for Brave Rewards tips to only attempt to contribute 3 times per browsing session. (#14386)

Updated URL bar icon flyout text for IPFS local node connections. (#14889)

Updated “Method to resolve IPFS resources” under brave://settings/ipfs to always have the “Local node” option. (#13171)

Updated certain UI elements to better interact with macOS accessibility settings. (#14176)

Fixed crash which occurred when attempting to tweet after tipping in certain cases on Windows and Linux. (#5516)

Fixed issue where active promotions could not be claimed if they were marked as “Over” on the client. (#14741)

Fixed “Hide Brave Rewards” setting not working after using a private window. (#14531)

Fixed issue where auto-contribute was enabled via the rewards widget on the New Tab Page. (#14735)

Fixed issue where “Include in Auto-Contribute” toggle on rewards panel did not retain user selection in certain cases. (#14413)

Fixed brave://ipfs loading blank page in certain cases. (#14923)

Fixed IPFS links not opening from command line interface on Windows. (#14283)

Fixed issue where local node was not stopped if another option was selected for “Method to resolve IPFS resources” under brave://settings/ipfs. (#14450)