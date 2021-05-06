Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.56.0

Visual Studio Code logo (79 pix) Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.56 uitgebracht en uitgebreide informatie over die uitgave is op deze pagina te vinden, dit is de aankondiging:

April 2021 (version 1.56)

Welcome to the April 2021 release of Visual Studio Code. The VS Code team has been busy this month working on several longer lead time updates so check out the Preview features section to learn what's upcoming. Here are some of the highlights included in this release:

If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.

Visual Studio Code

Versienummer 1.56.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/#alt-downloads
Licentietype GPL

06-05-2021
06-05-2021 • 13:38

Reacties (5)

+1E-PaiN
6 mei 2021 14:45
Zelf gebruik ik VSCodium

Why Does This Exist
Microsoft’s vscode source code is open source (MIT-licensed), but the product available for download (Visual Studio Code) is licensed under this not-FLOSS license and contains telemetry/tracking. According to this comment from a Visual Studio Code maintainer:
+1Loller1
@E-PaiN6 mei 2021 15:14
"Ik vertrouw de compile van een bedrijf niet, dus ga ik gebruik maken van de compile van een random persoon op het internet, in plaats van gewoon een vinkje te zetten bij een instellingen om uit te schakelen wat ik niet fijn vind werken."
+1E-PaiN
@Loller16 mei 2021 15:17
Pretty much hetzelfde als zaken zoals Palemoon en Waterfox die ook gretig aftrek vinden toch?
Zeg niet dat ik de builds van Microsoft niet vertrouw, maar dat ik niet wens dat er telemetry/tracking in zit, en dat ik als alternatief VSCodium gebruik.

Wordt je daar niet blij van, ga dan lekker de Microsoft binary draaien, of zelf compileren :Y)
+1DeuTeRiuM
@E-PaiN6 mei 2021 16:00
Moet je wel op de compiler vertrouwen ;-) of die ook compileren.

Of gewoon een vinkje uitzetten in vscode van microsoft:
https://code.visualstudio.com/docs/getstarted/telemetry

Een bepaalde mate van vertrouwen in microsoft moet je dan wel hebben.

[Reactie gewijzigd door DeuTeRiuM op 6 mei 2021 16:02]

+1NoUser
6 mei 2021 14:13
Erg fijne editor, ook in combinatie met Python.

