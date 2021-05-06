Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.56 uitgebracht en uitgebreide informatie over die uitgave is op deze pagina te vinden, dit is de aankondiging:
April 2021 (version 1.56)
Welcome to the April 2021 release of Visual Studio Code. The VS Code team has been busy this month working on several longer lead time updates so check out the Preview features section to learn what's upcoming. Here are some of the highlights included in this release:
If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.
- Improved hover feedback - Helps you quickly find clickable editor actions.
- Terminal profile improvements - Create a custom default terminal profile.
- Debugger inline values - Display variable values inline during debugging sessions.
- Notebook KaTeX support - Math support in notebook Markdown cells.
- Remote - Containers volumes view - Manage mounted volumes within Docker containers.
- winget installation - VS Code is available via the Windows Package Manager.
- New introductory videos - Videos for getting started with VS Code as well as working with C++.
- Terminal tabs preview - Get a first look at managing open terminals with the new tabs view.