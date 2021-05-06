Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Home Assistant Core 2021.5.0

Home Assistant logo (75 pix) Versie 2021.5.0 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons eigen Forum. De volledige release notes zijn hier te vinden, dit is de aankondiging voor deze uitgave:

2021.5: Stability, performance, triggers, color modes!

Some really good stability improvements have been introduced this release! Not the hot new items you want to explore immediately, but these fundamental things will really help our systems now and in the future. Making this release an upgrade that would be a smooth sail for most of us (check the breaking changes).

The most visual part changed this release can be found in the facelift that the integrations dashboard got. Oh, and the new color modes for lights is an amazing improvement as well!

Home Assistant

Versienummer 2021.5.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Home Assistant
Download https://home-assistant.io/getting-started/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 06-05-2021 13:34
20 • submitter: Frenck

06-05-2021 • 13:34

Submitter: Frenck

Bron: Home Assistant

Update-historie

05-05 Home Assistant Core 2022.5.0 46
06-04 Home Assistant Core 2022.4.0 11
03-03 Home Assistant Core 2022.3.0 25
03-02 Home Assistant Core 2022.2 11
12-12 Home Assistant Core 2021.12.0 13
04-11 Home Assistant Core 2021.11.0 9
06-10 Home Assistant Core 2021.10.0 9
02-09 Home Assistant Core 2021.9.0 51
08-'21 Home Assistant Core 2021.8.0 33
07-'21 Home Assistant Core 2021.7.0 17
Home Assistant Core

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Overige software

Reacties (20)

+1bartje
6 mei 2021 13:55
Ik ga hem niet meteen installeren want vorige maand was dit helaas verkeerd gegaan.
maar ik ben blij met stabiliteit en performance.
Ik heb heel erg te spreken over HA sinds ik over gestapt ben. Maar qua performance heeft het wel veel capaciteit nodig.
+2dycell
@bartje6 mei 2021 15:37
Performance is veelal afhankelijk van je opzet en hoeveelheid apparaten. Ik heb toevallig net een nieuwe installatie (docker) draaien met enkel al mijn intergraties. Het draait als een trein, ik heb nog nooit zo’n snelle webapplicatie gezien.

Tip: als je oude of beperkte hardware hebt (zoals een Pi), beperk dan de logging (recorder). Dat scheelt enorm en je kunt wel zien aan de grote van je database of dit nodig is:
https://www.home-assistant.io/integrations/recorder/
+1Pupp3tmast3r
@dycell6 mei 2021 18:43
Op zich ook geen slechte tip om niet op SD kaarten te draaien maar gewoon lekker een USB 3.0 schijf aan de Pi te hangen en vanaf daar te booten. Draai dat nu 4 weken als test vanaf een good old spinning hard disk en het is oprecht een stuk vlotter dan de standaard installatie. Daarnaast een stuk minder gedoe met de recorder, die draait nu prima door en de geschiedenis laad een stuk sneller in!
0bartje
@dycell6 mei 2021 19:21
Dat klopt, Maar ter vergelijking, Ik draaide domoticz op een Pi zero zonder performance problemen.
HA draai ik op een RpI3A+ en loopt minder soepel, vooral met configureren.
Database = 40MB en log <1MB,
De recorder is zeker een goede tip, maar op dit moment nog niet van toepassing.
Ik heb het gevoel dat de performance impact heeft door de virtualisatie. ook native wordt een docker image geladen. Ik zeg niet dat dit zo is. maar dat is een gevoel dat ik heb.

Hieronder lees ik ook dat mensen vooral met een RPi 4 geen problemen ervaren. Maar dat is wel een echt zwaar systeem voor het schakelen van in mijn geval een aantal lampen.
+1dycell
@bartje6 mei 2021 21:53
Nee, je hebt helemaal gelijk hoor als je het vergelijkt met Domoticz. Maar een hele eerlijke vergelijking is het natuurlijk niet (Domoticz heeft bij lange na niet de mogelijkheden, vind ik als huidig Domoticz gebruiker ook met een Pi 3 ;) ).

Het is ook belangrijk waarvoor je het wilt gebruiken. Als je echt enkel een paar lampen schakelt dan ben je misschien wel beter uit met Domoticz gezien de mindere belasting.

Wat betreft de virtualisatie, ja ook dit zal zeker schelen in performance. Iedere virtualisatie laag heeft gewoon een overhead. Domoticz draait native en HA werkt via docker containers. Dat alleen maakt denk ik al een behoorlijk verschil.

Als je wilt upgraden is er echter keuze genoeg. Ik raad je aan om eens te kijken naar een (Synology) NAS of een klein krachtig computertje zoals deze: https://www.home-assistant.io/blue
Daar kun je dan nog veel meer docker containers op draaien zoals Adguard Home / PiHole.
+1lenwar
@bartje6 mei 2021 14:30
Maar qua performance heeft het wel veel capaciteit nodig.
Ik weet uiteraard niet hoe groot je omgeving is, maar ik heb qua performance echt nul problemen op niet heel exotische hardware? Ik kwam oorspronkelijk van een Athom Homey en draai nu m'n HA op een RPi4 (2gb geheugen) met een Zigbee stick en Zwave stick, en alles vliegt naar verhouding.

Ik heb ongeveer 60 fysieke apparaten (lampen, schakelaars, enz, enz.)
0Atheistus
@bartje6 mei 2021 14:48
Ik ga hem niet meteen installeren want vorige maand was dit helaas verkeerd gegaan.
maar ik ben blij met stabiliteit en performance.
Ik heb heel erg te spreken over HA sinds ik over gestapt ben. Maar qua performance heeft het wel veel capaciteit nodig.
Ik denk dat je gelijk hebt. Bij de vorige release zei ik dat ik altijd minimaal een week wacht en toen kreeg de halve fanclub over mij heen.
In die week kwamen er iets van 5 bugfix releases achteraan wat mijn stelling zo ongeveer bevestigde.

Ik heb nog steeds niet de indruk dat grote releases gewoon over des schutting geflikkerd worden en dan maar kijken wat er fout gaat. Als je binnen een week de updates installeert ben je eigenlijk gewoon beta tester.

Overigens is het na een week meestal wel goed en dan ben ik er ook weer blij mee. :)
0bytemaster460
@Atheistus6 mei 2021 15:46
De vorige keer heb ik je ook al verteld dat het gewoon beleid is om gedurende de eerste pakweg 10 dagen na een nieuwe release een stuk of 4 subreleases uit te brengen. Dat heeft gewoon te maken met het feit dat de beschikbare testcapaciteit van het project never nooit niet alle combinaties en variaties van integraties kan doortesten. Als je wil weten hoe het echt is al het over de schutting gegooid zou worden, moet je eens deelnemen aan het project en meetesten.
Als je zoveel progressie in een jaar wil maken als dat HA doet moet je ergens keuzes maken. Jij noemt dat dan "over de schutting gooien". Dat lossen ze op door in de eerste dagen na een release direct te fixen, zodat je na tien dagen een stabiele release hebt. Als je dan maandelijks wacht op de .3 of .4 release heb je helemaal nergens last van.
0Atheistus
@bytemaster4606 mei 2021 18:22
Ik weet wat je verteld hebt, maar dat hoef ik toch niet te accepteren hoop ik? Ik vertel gewoon hoe ik het ervaar en dat hoef jij dan weer niet te accepteren.
0bytemaster460
@Atheistus6 mei 2021 18:36
Maar misschien ervaar je het anders als je het verschil leert kennen tussen een gereleaste .0 versie en een ongeteste versie die over de schutting gegooid wordt.
Ik kan ook naar Almere rijden en dan zeggen dat ik ervaren heb dat Nederland een oerlelijk land is. Dat wil dan nog niet zeggen dat die ervaring berust op een representatieve waarneming.
0Atheistus
@bytemaster4606 mei 2021 18:39
Ik ervaar het als beta terwijl er release bij staat.
+1edterbak
@Atheistus6 mei 2021 19:11
Goeie discussie...

Ik heb de bak popcorn erbij gepakt :+
0Atheistus
@edterbak8 mei 2021 12:13
Ik ook, de eerste lijst met bug fixes was een dag later alweer een feit.
0CAP-Team
@bartje7 mei 2021 00:30
De vorige update ging inderdaad niet helemaal vlekkeloos, maar deze update wel.
+1cybermans
6 mei 2021 14:55
of je neemt de laatste stable van de vorige release. Zit je meestal goed

tenzij je iets ziet in de release notes wat je echt nodig hebt

[Reactie gewijzigd door cybermans op 6 mei 2021 14:56]

+1halberti
6 mei 2021 20:46
Komende van Pimatic vind ik dit een pracht product, een ding waar ik alleen nog steeds mijn hoofd over breek is de grootte en opzet van de database. Waar ik in Pimatic na een half jaar loggen een .db file heb van <100mb schiet Home Assistant deze grootte al binnen enkele dagen of weken voorbij. Veel zaken zie ik dubbel in de Db staan zoals tijdstip van de vorige entry (Voor die betreffende parameter). Met mijn beperkte kennis lijkt dit redelijk overbodig en zorgt het alleen maar voor een (te) grote db die daardoor ook weer traag word. Kan iemand hier iets zinvols op roepen?
0UTMachine
@halberti6 mei 2021 20:56
De SQLite of SQL database is gewoon niet efficient, ik sla de belangrijke dingen op in Influxdb en na 2 jaar is die maar 1.5GB.
0dycell
@halberti7 mei 2021 14:29
Je bent helemaal vrij om je eigen database te kiezen of om deze 'extern' te draaien. Dat gezegd, HA logged inderdaad erg veel en bewaard alles. Gelukkig kun je alles afstellen op je eigen wensen. De recorder integratie laat je dit helemaal instellen zoals je zelf wil:
https://www.home-assistant.io/integrations/recorder/

Mijn advies is om een 'exclude' te configureren met een domains list. Voorbeeld:

recorder:
exclude:
domains:
- alarm_control_panel
- light
entity_globs:
- binary_sensor.*_occupancy

Uiteraard kun je ook eenvoudig de retentietijd van 10 dagen naar 5 zetten (purge_keep_days).
0halberti
@dycell7 mei 2021 14:38
Domains excluden en Purges instellen is allemaal prima natuurlijk. Maar wanneer je voor een langere tijd een parameter/sensor wilt loggen loop je gewoon tegen de DB grootte aan, zeker wanneer je dit met andere systemen gaat vergelijken!
Wat is de toegevoegde waarde wanneer ik mijn 'slimme meter' uit lees maar mezelf dan ook direct moet beperken tot 5 dagen data van diezelfde meter?
Het opzetten van een InfluxDB is natuurlijk mogelijk en zeer in het straatje van de Home Assistent community maar weer nét niet plug 'n play helaas.
0dycell
@halberti7 mei 2021 15:07
Tja, als je echt zaken goed wil vergelijken dan zul je hoe dan ook naar een database moeten kijken. HA zelf heeft er nou niet echt een goede interface voor en dan is een oplossing als Graffana weer veel geschikter.

Maar met de recorder instellingen kun je precies bepalen hoeveel en wat je wilt loggen. Ik denk niet dat je meer kunt wensen.

