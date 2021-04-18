Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Domoticz 2021.1

Domoticz logo (79 pix)Domoticz is een veelzijdige applicatie die erop is gericht om als domoticacontroller te dienen voor de aansturing en het uitlezen van componenten. Het kan zijn werk doen op bijvoorbeeld een Raspberry Pi, maar kan ook op een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-machines worden ingezet. Ook is er een package beschikbaar om Domoticz op een Synology-nas te laten draaien.

Domoticz kan gebruikt worden met bijvoorbeeld lichtschakelaars, diverse sensors, ledlampen, beveiligingsapparatuur en tal van andere domoticahardware. Daarnaast kan Domoticz overweg met diverse breed gedragen protocollen, waaronder z-wave op basis van de opensource-openzwave-library en EnOcean. Er zijn echter ook koppelingen die je wat minder snel verwacht, zoals met de Essent E-thermostaat. Handig is verder de koppeling met de Logitech Harmony Hub, die op zijn beurt diverse apparatuur via infrarood kan aansturen. Op ons Forum zijn tal van tweakers actief in Domoticz - open source domotica systeem - deel 4. De release notes voor versie 2021.1 zien er als volgt uit:

Domoticz version 2021.1 released

Hi There !

Crazy times we live in! Hope you're all doing OK! It took some time, but after 1 year we have finally released another stable! Thanks to everyone who contributed to make this happen ! Forum moderators, users, and specially all those who contributed with code!

Some precaution is always good and encouraged. So PLEASE make a FULL backup of your Domoticz folder (or in case of an embedded system, your SD card!)
This way you can always return to the previous version you where running before this update!

We now also have a official docker image and with this (docker-compose) it is extreme easy to make a backup and/or test different versions. More information can be found here.

To many changes to list, but here is a recap of the most important changes:

Implemented:
  • Added option to set loglevel per hardware device
  • Added optional parameter 'level' to addlogmessage JSON
  • AirconWithMe wifi module
  • Allow complete IPv6 address in local network setting
  • Allow custom icons for thermostat setpoints on floorplan
  • Allow custom icons for utility sensors
  • Build systems for linux based on github actions
  • Build system for docker
  • Counter meter type now supports a divider
  • Custom icons for RGB/W
  • GUI; Auto refresh feature for graphical logs
  • Hardware Monitor, Add clock speeds for Raspberry Pi
  • Honeywell, Add cooling control and Fahrenheit support
  • Internal light commands for Fan types Casafan, FT1211R, Falmec, LucciAirDCII, IthoECO and Novy
  • Inverted energy icon colors in report
  • Max. Watt settings for power devices (defaults to 6000W)
  • Mercedes Me API's (BYOCAR) as an (e)Vehicle supporting lock/open, odo, fuellevel
  • Meteorologisk (Meteorologisk institutt Norway) hardware support
  • P1 Meter, added support for Encryption
  • RFXCom Byron BY doorbell
  • RSSI support for Distance Sensor, Moisture Sensor, Watt Meter, kWh Meter
  • RTL433, Added RF Signal Strength in device tab based on reported SNR
  • RTL433, Added Pressure (PSI) type
  • RTL433, Added UV type
  • RTL433, Added X-10 Security support
  • RTL433, Switched to Json input
  • Teleinfo over TCP
  • Websocket notification for secondary/sub devices
  • ZWave, Legend and tooltips in Neighbors overview
Updated:
  • API/JSON: added API to delete daterange in history logs for one ID
  • Blebox; use of the latest SwitchBox APIthe latest SwitchBox API
  • dzVents; version 3.1.7 (more info)
  • eVehicles; added ODO meter, unlock/open alert, max charge level to Tesla module
  • eVehicles; added option to manual set API key
  • EvoHome; decode, display and store hotwater setpoint
  • GUI; Lay-out of notifications tab
  • MQTT; added option to choose notification subsystem
  • MQTT; added publish schemes: device index, device name and implemented custom topics for in- and outbound messages
  • OpenZWave; configuration files
  • OpenZWave; Added Volatile Organic Compound sensor
  • Openweathermap; use latest API and overall improvements
  • OTGW; ready for firmware 5.0 and added domestic hot water flow rate
  • Plugin manager: ready for Python 3.9+
  • Plugwise; update of scene selector and added a migration process
  • SolarEdge; add support for 3 Phase inverters
  • Tado; add support for per-zone Open Window Detection
  • TTNMQTT; Better GPS/Locations handling, distance calculation (Geofencing)
  • TTNMQTT; Improved calculation and storage of signal-levels
  • USBTin; Added support for Bloc 9
  • Xiaomi; added new device types
Changed:
  • Devices, ZWave, each node as separate hardware for easy selection
  • Differentiate kWh, kVah, kVar and kVarh
  • During a database backup we now 'sleep' when the status != OK
  • Energy devices allow negative values
  • Use of Clang-Tidy rules to force ++ coding consistency
Fixed:
  • Annatherm Presets usage in Events. Please use the following percentages: 10% for Home, 20% for Away, 30% Night 40% for Vacation
  • Cache refresh issue on Safari
  • Changing a value from a Thermostat Setpoint via the JSON API/MQTT resulted in a double event trigger
  • Control for thermostat setpoints on floorplan
  • Compiling on systems with recent Python versions
  • Distance sensor was converting to miles instead of inches
  • Icon uploading from Linux clients/browsers
  • Floorplan uploading
  • Font in events editor on MacOS
  • Motherboard Sensors for big partitions
  • Possible crash in CEventSystem::SetEventTrigger
  • Preserve custom icon and description when switching device from used -> unused -> used
  • Prevent duplicate keys in preferences table
  • Pushtype selection mechanism
  • Sound device was incorrectly displayed on the Floorplan
  • Tado Zone/Home limit, setpoint mix-up
  • User field in device logging for switches, -text-devices and for groups/scenes
  • Windows installation respects configured log parameters
  • Zwave various issues
For a full overview visit this page for details

Versienummer 2021.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Domoticz
Download https://www.domoticz.com/downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

18-04-2021 • 08:05

144
submitter: Lizard

Domoticz Home Automation System

Reacties (144)

+1wpeterw
18 april 2021 09:24
Ik vraag me af waarom je Domoticz zou gebruiken als je ook Homeassistant kan gebruiken ? Ben ooit begonnen met Domoticz maar al vrij vlot overgestapt naar Homeassistant, dat is toch een stuk volwassener.
+1grote_oever
@wpeterw18 april 2021 09:44
Ik heb letterlijk de omgekeerde vraag gesteld in HomeAssistent forum. Maar niemand heeft een goed argument kunnen geven om HA boven Domoticz te kiezen. Inmiddels heb ik jaar en dag Domoticz draaien en heb flink wat devices. Zo lees ik mijn zonnepanelen uit via node-red, warmtepomp via modbus, maar HA gaat hier gewoon niet lekker mee om. Waar Domoticz gewoon out-of-the-box virtuele devices kan aanmaken moet je in HA gewoon .yaml files aanpassen. Ook heb ik nog geen standaard oplossing kunnen vinden op mijn P1 meter uit te lezen.

Ik heb nu beide draaien en probeer beide te updaten. Maar ik merk dat ik zelden tot nooit in HA kijk en dat ik altijd terugval naar Domoticz. En ik heb het serieus geprobeerd over te stappen.

Vermoedelijk werkt HA echt prima met standaard oplossingen, zoals MQTT, Hue, etc, maar Domoticz doet dat ook goed. Wijk je iets af van wat HA voor ogen heeft dan is deze tool veruit te complex om te gebruiken.
+1R-B
@grote_oever18 april 2021 10:58
p1 uitlezen gaat niet makkelijk met HA inderdaad. Ik heb lang Domoticz naast HA gehad, puur voor de P1 uitlezing.

Toen wilde ik ook P1 data in HA hebben, daar begon het probleem. Domoticz kan dit niet fatsoenlijk exporteren, zodat je erna ook nog iets mee kan.

Toen de losse DSMR-Reader op de Pi geinstalleerd. Wat een verademing! Die export nu naar een influxDB. Vervolgens maak ik met Grafana binnen HA mooie grafiekjes.
+1padoempats
@R-B18 april 2021 17:58
Je kan super eenvoudig je domoticz data naar influxdb sturen, dan ben je er toch ook?
+1R-B
@padoempats18 april 2021 20:25
Correct, maar de beperking is de format van je data, waren geen fatsoenlijke grafieken op de bouwen. Absoluut niet wat ik wilde. Dat was ook conclusie van andere toen ik daarop zocht.

Via DSMR-Reader heb je veel, veel meer data en mogelijkheden.
+1padoempats
@R-B18 april 2021 23:07
Dat snap ik niet. Je hebt werkelijk alles wat de dsmr levert elke sec in domoticz dus ook influxdb. Voltage, usage, return van alle fases en tellerstanddn usage/return. Kan fantastische grafieken maken in grafana. Middels event bereken ik elke sec het werkelijke gebruik door pv gebruik erbij op te tellen
0R-B
@padoempats19 april 2021 10:06
Hmm oke, trok toen de conclusie dat er beperkingen aan zaten. Ook na wat zoekwerk.

Maargoed, nu zit ik op DSMR-Reader en naar Influx en dat werkt ook goed :)
+1sanderdw
@R-B18 april 2021 20:30
Je kan eventueel ook deze HA Dsmr Reader addon gebruiken: https://community.home-as...for-home-assistant/279087
+1p.deelen
@R-B18 april 2021 23:30
Ik gebruik MQTT om de data vanuit DSMR in HA te krijgen. Werkt prima, kan zo gemakkelijk wat sensoren krijgen voor m’n dashboard. Historie bekijk ik dan in DSMR.
0Ruvetuve
@R-B18 april 2021 17:31
Welke dsmr gebruik je? Dsmr reader?
0R-B
@Ruvetuve18 april 2021 20:25
Deze :)

https://dsmr-reader.readthedocs.io/

[Reactie gewijzigd door R-B op 18 april 2021 20:25]

+1MsG
@grote_oever18 april 2021 13:03
Ik vind Domoticz juist een beetje het eenpitter-project met het Not Invented Here-syndroom. Hardcoded Mqtt-topic-structuren die nergens opslaan, beta's als stable releasen. Het is overduidelijk veel kleiner qua ontwikkeling. Ik vind de logging van P1 vele malen beter dan HA mij biedt, dat is het enige onderdeel waar ik voor nu nog Domoticz voor heb. Maar voor al het andere vind ik het HA-ecosysteem vele malen fijner en professioneler.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MsG op 18 april 2021 13:58]

+1boschhd
@MsG18 april 2021 13:10
Volgens mij worden beta's niet als stables gereleased. Vandaag is de eerste stable update in een jaar tijd.
+1MsG
@boschhd18 april 2021 13:57
Maar dat is toch raar, voor heel veel functionaliteit wordt je eigenlijk geacht wel degelijk op de beta te zitten, omdat je blijkbaar anders per jaar maar een x kan updaten. Kan dat niet wat iteratiever en kleiner, waardoor je sneller updates krijgt? In de praktijk zit ik daardoor namelijk op de beta, maar soms is dat in de praktijk ook echt een beta.
+1Kroesss
@boschhd18 april 2021 20:22
Ik kan me herinneren dat meldingen via Google Cloud Messaging gewijzigd was waardoor in de stable-versie dit niet meer werkte. De opmerking van de ontwikkelaar was dat mensen maar moesten overstappen naar de beta, en dat hij het niet waard vond een update van de stable uit te brengen hiervoor.

Het nadeel van de beta was dat deze ook een instabiele versie van Z-wave had, waardoor deze voor bijna iedereen niet meer werkte.

Dat is echt gewoon slecht update-beleid, je dwingt je gebruikers te kiezen tussen 2 versies waarbij beide versies een bepaald stuk niet functioneert. GCM was een erg kleine wijziging, maar dit werd platweg geweigerd. Ik ben toen van Domoticz afgestapt. Daar wil ik mijn domoitca niet van af laten hangen.
0martijn k.
@boschhd19 april 2021 13:10
Poh, ik heb bij de laatste 2 stable updates niets dan ellende gehad. Vooral met z-wave.

Dus ik snap zijn redenering wel, stable's worden niet goed getest bij release.
+1Tuskermalt
@grote_oever18 april 2021 10:20
Precies dat dus P1 uitlezen kan wel zag ik maar idd yaml aanpassen met een custom sensor. Domoticz gewoon makkelijk usb poort kiezen en alles wordt voor je gedaan en er komen gelijk grafieken en verbruik uit.
Laatst een hele discussie met een buurman gehad die helemaal HA fan is maar we kwamen er niet uit welke beter is beetje apple android discussie werd het.
+1oltk
@grote_oever19 april 2021 07:44
Ik vind beide platformen iets hebben. Waar Domotics inderdaad het makkelijker maakt om P1 meters uit te lezen (waar ik het initieel voor gebruikte) herkent HA out of the box allerlei devices in mijn huis. In beide gevallen is het instellen van regels hogere wiskunde. Alleen met hele specifieke kennis kom je eruit. En een stappenplan voor startende gebruikers is beperkt: de fora doorspitten en hopen dat iemand anders jouw vraag eerder had gesteld.

Zo wil ik mijn P1 meter koppelen aan HA. MQTT? Hoe dan? Moet ik er een DSMR servertje naast draaien? waarom dan en wat is dat? HA is op dit vlak nog steeds een onvolwassen platform dat geheel gericht is op een hele beperkte doelgroep van scriptgeeks.
0unfold
@oltk19 april 2021 08:29
Kijk eens naar de Webthings Gateway. Open source, en mijn moeder zou 't kunnen gebruiken.
0oltk
@unfold19 april 2021 20:15
Ziet er interessant uit! Dank
Als je moeder het kan gebruiken moet mij het ook lukken :+
+1Blackouts
@wpeterw18 april 2021 09:29
Ik heb 3 keer geprobeerd om over te stappen naar HA. Al mijn apparaten zoals schakelaars sensoren, otgw, Google home etc kunnen toevoegen in HA. Maar dan, het automatiseren krijg ik niet voor elkaar. Ja, een simpele lamp aan als het donker is icm aanwezigheid lukt nog wel, maar ik krijg niet voor elkaar wat ik nu in domoticz allemaal geregeld heb. Na 3 pogingen heb ik de handdoek in de ring gegooid. Dat is in HA nog gewoon veel te ingewikkeld geregeld.

Precies ook wat hier in dit interview aangegeven wordt.
Apparaten worden nu al meteen gevonden en je kunt ze dan besturen; dat is een goede ervaring. Dan komt automatiseren. De stap ervoor is polished en fantastisch, en dan doe je de volgende deur open en zie je… troep

[Reactie gewijzigd door Blackouts op 18 april 2021 09:32]

+1codegro
@Blackouts18 april 2021 09:55
HA is echt niet moeilijk hoor. Ja de leercurve is iets stijler. Maar daar moet je even induiken. Ik ken de tijd nog dat je alles via yaml moest doen maar er kan nu heel veel vanuit de UI geautomatiseerd worden. En ik ben geen IT'er. Als je HA eenmaal in de vingers hebt wil je nooit meer terug naar Domotica.
+1Anoniem: 377399
@codegro18 april 2021 18:48
"niet moeilijk" maar de "leercurve is iets stijler"... wtf? lees je wel je eigen commentaar?
Ik ben wél IT'er met veel UNIX/Linux en programmeerervaring, (maar) ook met het bekijken van tech vanuit het perspectief van niet-technische gebruikers.
HA is een ramp. Leuk als hobby en voor navelstaren, maar wie zou nou zijn/haar familie dit aandoen?
+1wpeterw
@Anoniem: 37739919 april 2021 09:02
Wat voor IT'er ben je als je HA "een ramp" noemt omdat je het "niet snapt" ? Qua architectuur zit HA fantastisch inelkaar.
0Anoniem: 377399
@wpeterw19 april 2021 10:05
Lees wat ik schrijf ipv mij persoonlijk proberen te beledigen. Ik snap het heel goed, kan het installeren en gebruiken.

Het is een ramp vanuit het perspectief van niet-technische gebruikers, en ik ben niet de enige in mijn woning.

En dat "qua architectuur"... wat heeft een gemiddelde eindgebruiker daaraan als het voor hem/haar gewoon niet bruikbaar is? Dat is het "navelstaren" waar ik het over had.
0wpeterw
@Anoniem: 37739919 april 2021 13:52
Robuste software ontwerpen begint met een goede architectuur
+1jobvr
@codegro18 april 2021 11:13
Dat is het antwoord van iedereen die iets kan. "Als je het snapt is het niet lastig". Maar ook ik ben afgehaakt, waarschijnlijk te weinig tijd om mij echt te verdiepen, maar Domoticz werkt net iets simpeler dan HA. Zonder enige moeite had ik al mijn ZWAVE devices toegevoegd en leuke dingen gemaakt met blocky. Na een halve week klooien had ik bij HA net mijn Zwave devices toegevoegd en nog geen teken van mijn zonnepanelen en de eclectische verwarming in de badkamer...
HA zal zeker meer kunnen en er beter uitzien, maar het is net een tikje lastiger en dat kan een drempel zijn als je beperkte tijd en/of kennis hebt.
+1Tozz
@codegro18 april 2021 18:49
HA is qua automatisering niet bijzonder sterk. HomeSeer wat ik vroeger gebruikte was wat dat betreft al verder.

Tot enkele versies terug had HA bijvoorbeeld geen oplossing voor bijvoorbeeld een bewegingssensor die een lamp moest aanzetten. Je kon dan wel doen IF beweging THEN lamp aan; wait 10m; lamp uit.

Maar als in die 10 minuten dan weer de bewegingssensor getriggerd werd, dan bleef die 10 minuten timer gewoon lopen en kon het dus gebeuren dat je lamp 5 seconden nadat je de ruimte in komt uit gaat. Daar heeft HA pas een paar releases terug een oplossing voor gemaakt.

Ook wat complexere condities zoals A and B or C and D.. Het kan pas sinds kort enigzins netjes.

Ook de noodzaak om voor wijzigingen in YAML de hele HomeAssistant omgeving te restarten is niet echt meer iets van 2021. Ook dat doet het 20-jaar oude HomeSeer beter.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Tozz op 18 april 2021 18:51]

0Sito
@Tozz19 april 2021 09:26
Dat soort automatisering kan al langer, maar dan met Node RED. Eens, de ingebouwde 'Automations' functionaliteit van HA is niet bijzonder sterk, maar wat je met Node RED allemaal kan is werkelijk eindeloos. Moet wel toegeven dat ze de Automations functionaliteit de laatste updates flink hebben verbeterd ten opzichte van vorig jaar en de wat complexere dingen zijn nu ook mogelijk.

Daarnaast vind ik de architectuur van HA echt fantastisch (Docker containers) en de community er omheen ook. Als er een nieuwe lamp uit komt van bijvoorbeeld Philips duurt het niet lang voordat ie ondersteund wordt, of is hij zelfs al ondersteund. Hoef je in ieder geval niet zelf met zigbee2mqtt aan de slag of iets dergelijks en kan je het gewoon via de interface koppelen.
0KoalaBear84
@codegro18 april 2021 12:01
Ik vond de leercurve van Domoticz anders niet te doen, wat ingewikkeld om gewoon je slimme meter uit te kunnen lezen. Ik begrijp niet wat er moeilijk is aan HA, zeker tegenwoordig niet. Ben ongeveer 1.5 jaar geleden overgestapt van Domoticz. Daarnaast is Domoticz ook niet om aan te zien, het ziet er nog ouder uit dan de introductiedatum van 2012.
+1Ircghost
@KoalaBear8418 april 2021 13:10
Grappig, ik had dat dus precies andersom.. ik gebruikte HA, vond het er super uitzien. Sommige automatiseringen waren makkelijk.

Maar wat ik ook probeerde ik kreeg de P1 niet aan de praat. Bij domoticz kan ik een hoop minder, of eigenlijk bijna niks zelf aanpassen of doen. Maar P1 werkte onmiddellijk..

Ik zou graag op den duur naar HA gaan, volgens mij is het meer de toekomst.. maar het is niet gebruikersvriendelijk op het moment tenzij je het meteen goed snapt of de tijd hebt om er echt in te duiken.
+1R-B
@Ircghost18 april 2021 20:26
P1 -> https://dsmr-reader.readthedocs.io/

installeer dat naar je HA + Export naar InfluxDB.
+1Rolfie
@R-B18 april 2021 21:41
Dit zal best werken. Maar ik loop wel tegen hetzelfde aan. Bijna alles werkte direct in Domoticz en in HA ben ik nog steeds aan het knoeien met basis dingen.
+1Ircghost
@R-B18 april 2021 21:49
Ja dat had ik inderdaad gevonden. En geprobeerd te stappen te volgen, ongetwijfeld is het volkomen een user fout. Maar feit blijft dat het bij domoticz meteen werkt.
+1autostatic
@Blackouts18 april 2021 09:55
Same here. Ik gebruik HA en Domoticz naast elkaar omdat ik wilde overstappen maar dat is alweer maanden terug. Moest HA ook blijven gebruiken op een gegeven moment omdat ondersteuning in Domoticz voor Anna niet meer werkte vanwege Anna/Smile update. Als die ondersteuning het weer doet in Domoticz haal ik HA waarschijnlijk wel van m'n Pi af.

Ben het ermee eens dat HA er vele malen beter uitziet en dat je er waarschijnlijk veel meer mee kan. Maar als iemand mij kan uitleggen hoe ik met HA via een IR-moduletje mijn analoge hifi versterker of non-smart TV kan aansturen, inclusief volume, dan hoor ik dat graag. Was een half uur werk met Domoticz maar bij HA ben ik nog niet eens bij het stadium "waar moet ik beginnen?".
+1jozziej
@autostatic18 april 2021 10:33
Door een Logitech Harmony Hub aan te sluiten, volgens mij kan het ook met een Broadlink. Met de Harmony Hub stuur ik mijn domme apparaten aan, maar sommige inputs werken via de Harmony Hub soms gewoon beter. Dit omdat je een harde input nabootst ipv een softwarematige input via de API.
Mijn Subwoofer is bijvoorbeeld dom en daarmee stuur ik het volume aan en de kantelfrequentie.
Ik zet er bijvoorbeeld mijn Xbox one X, Nvidia Shield TV Pro en Humax 5200C er mee aan en uit.
0ZatarraNL
@jozziej18 april 2021 15:19
Bedoel je die Harmony Hubs die niet meer geproduceerd worden?
Werkt bij mij uitstekend met Domoticz.
+1mbbs1024
@autostatic18 april 2021 14:54
Ik heb in HA al mijn afstandsbedieningen van TV, HiFi, DVD speler, Orange digicorder ingelezen, en kan alles nu zowel via de webbrowser op mijn laptop als de HA app bedienen.

Een Broadlink RMpro zorgt voor het inlezen en uitsturen van zowel RF als IR signalen.
https://community.home-as...er-remote-setup/119857/67

Ik heb ook een post gestart om Broadlink IR en RF codes te delen.
https://community.home-as...adlink-ir-rf-codes/295055
0autostatic
@mbbs102418 april 2021 17:48
Bedankt voor de tips, ook @jozziej . Ik gebruik nu een module van een tientje met Tasmota erop. Misschien toch wat meer erin investeren, mits zo'n hub niet afhankelijk is van een externe partij.
0mbbs1024
@autostatic19 april 2021 22:00
Met Broadlink ben je wel afhankelijk van de Broadlink servers, je kan die dingen van om het even waar bedienen, terwijl je met Tasmota wel lokaal en onafhankelijk werkt.
Zo een IR/RF zender ontvanger van Broadlink kost tussen de 30 en 40€

Broadlink dingen zitten echter ook intern ingebouwd in apparaten van vele grote smart merken (airco, huishoudapparatuur, ...), waardoor het gevaar dat ze er plots de stekker gaan uittrekken waarschijnlijk, maar dat weet je natuurlijk nooit zeker.
0DeadMetal
@Blackouts18 april 2021 09:46
Mischien is HA in combinatie met Node-Red dan wat voor je, waar we ook een forumtopic over hebben.
Lijkt erg op Blockly in Domoticz, maar dan krachtiger.
0grote_oever
@DeadMetal18 april 2021 10:28
Die combinatie heb ik geprobeerd, maar ook dat werkt gewoon niet lekker. In node-red maak ik een webscrapper die mijn zonnepanelen uitlezen. Maar het is mij gewoon niet duidelijk hoe ik die dat simpel in HA moet wegschrijven. Ik kreeg het idee dat Node-red hand in hand ging met HA, maar Node-red werkt dmv JSON api ook probleemloos met Domoticz.
+1MsG
@grote_oever18 april 2021 13:01
Node-red is gewoon mqtt-gebaseerd, maar het is niet per se voor homeassistant gemaakt/bedacht/gebouwd. Het sluit toevallig goed aan met diverse extensies voor node-red, maar eigenlijk is nodered voor heel andere dingen bedoeld en kan het toevallig ook goed gebruikt worden voor huisautomatisering.
0MyBearTibbers
@Blackouts18 april 2021 09:47
Je zou dan Node Red kunnen gebruiken voor je automatisering. Lijkt redelijk op blockly
0Tuskermalt
@Blackouts18 april 2021 09:50
Ik ben er van de week ook mee bezig geweest omdat ik de dashboard in HA er mooi uit vind zien.
Alleen waar ik tegen aan liep om een simpel watt meter naar kwh te zetten en dat mooi te laten uit zien met geschiedenis en derelijke gaat in Domoticz een stuk handiger en je hebt en krijgt een mooi overzicht. In HA niet voor elkaar gekregen tot nu toe helaas.
+1Tomba
@wpeterw18 april 2021 13:40
Als je zoals ik al vele jaren Domoticz gebruikt is migreren eigenlijk geen optie meer. Voor ik mijn in Domoticz gebouwde alarm, het automatisch schakelen van de beluchting, het automatisch open en sluiten van de zonneweringen, etc overgezet heb ben ik denk ik minimaal een jaar verder en voor wat? Een mooiere interface? Ik heb alle relevante zaken via HomeBridge aan HomeKit hangen en een oude tablet met dashticz aan de muur hangen dus er valt letterlijk niets te winnen aan overstappen (maar vermoedelijk wel een hoop frustratie en bakken tijd die het me kost)
+1Goldwing1973
@Tomba18 april 2021 15:12
En toch heb ik gedaan wat jij als “geen optie” beschouwd.
Ook ik heb heb er zwaar tegenop gezien (108 z-wave devices en 111 Zigbee devices, en nog een hele berg andere integraties).
Ik heb besloten om gefaseerd over te gaan, wat wel wat extra kosten met zich mee gebracht heeft (2e z-wave stick en Conbee II stick voor Zigbee), maar op die manier had ik alle tijd zonder dat er grote storingen/problemen voorgedaan hebben.

Achteraf gezien ben ik heel blij dat ik het gedaan heb, ik kreeg een beetje het idee dat Domoticz aan het doodbloeden was en had (door de hoeveelheid devices) veel last van vastlopers, ik moest Domoticz minimaal twee keer per week herstarten omdat hij niet meer vooruit te branden was.
Nu moet ik toegeven dat ik ook wel de nodige problemen gehad heb met HomeAssistant, vooral met de Deconz integratie (Zigbee) maar dat draait de laatste tijd nu ook stabiel.

En ook de manier van automations maken vind ik met Node-Red veel overzichtelijker dan met Blockly.

Domoticz was voor mij leuk om kennis te maken met huisautomatisering, maar Home Assistant is naar mijn mening toch wat volwassener.
+1Tomba
@Goldwing197318 april 2021 15:17
Ok, ik heb totaal geen issues met Domoticz; draait rocksolid met zo’n 100 Zigbee devices (via Hue, Ikea en ZiGate), enkele tientallen Tasmota WiFi devices, mijn Toon, mijn MillHeaters, mijn Netatmo devices en mijn Go-e Charger. Als je stabiliteitsissues hebt snap ik de overstap maar ik zie geen enkele reden om dat te doen. Had je buiten je stabiliteits problemen (die je schijnbaar met HA nog steeds een beetje hebt?) andere redenen om over te stappen?
+1Goldwing1973
@Tomba18 april 2021 16:25
Had je buiten je stabiliteits problemen (die je schijnbaar met HA nog steeds een beetje hebt?) andere redenen om over te stappen?
De stabiliteitsproblemen waren met Domoticz veel heftiger, Domoticz "liep vol" leek het wel, na een 3 of 4 dagen was het systeem zo traag geworden dat de enigste manier om 'm weer normaal aan de praat te krijgen was de stekker eruit, zelfs normaal herstarten lukte niet meer (en dat op een i3 NUC met 4GB).
Met Home Assistant had ik problemen dat Deconz (de integratie voor de Conbee II Zigbee stick) de verbinding met de stick verloor en de stick een andere ttyACM toegewezen kreeg.
Een herstart van de Deconz integratie loste dat wel altijd weer op.

En de andere redenen, de layout van Domoticz was gewoon te achterhaald, die moet nodig op de schop.
De community voor Domoticz is veel kleiner dan die van Home Assitant.
En het updatebeleid, 1 a 2x per jaar kwam er een stable uit, en bugs die daarin zaten bleven dus ook een half jaar tot een jaar aanwezig of je moest de beta gaan draaien wat ik niet wou vanwege het WAF gehalte.
+1Tomba
@Goldwing197318 april 2021 17:00
Ok! Balen dat t zo slecht draaide. Zoals ik al zei is mijn Domoticz rocksolid en de interface zie ik toch alleen maar als ik een device toevoeg ;) Geen enkele reden om over te stappen op HA dus voor mij. Bedankt voor je uitleg!
+1padoempats
@Goldwing197318 april 2021 17:51
Ik weet bijna zeker dat je problemen kwamen door blocky/lua scripts. Heb laatst al mn scripts overgezet naar dzvents. CPU ging van gemidded 80% terug naar 5%.
Heb 40 events en 100’en devices, alles elke sec naar influxdb, draait bij mij ook rocksolid.
0Yarisken
@Goldwing197318 april 2021 16:18
Geen enkel huis heeft toch zoveel devices ;). Hoewel als ik begin te tellen hier ...
0Goldwing1973
@Yarisken18 april 2021 16:34
Hier wel, een beetje doorgeslagen hobby.
Er is geen gewone lamp meer te vinden hier, alles is Philips Hue (Zigbee), en met z-wave heeft ieder stopcontact een Fibaro double switch, iedere deur een deursensor, radiatorknoppen van Popp, weerstations van Popp, Alle muurschakelaars in huis zijn van Neo Coolcam, iedere ruimte heeft 1 of meerdere motion sensors.
Netatmo's, Nest Thermostaat en ga zo maar door.
Alles wat gekoppeld kan worden is gekoppeld tot in het extreme aan toe
0Tomba
@Goldwing197318 april 2021 17:31
Herkenbaar, hier ook zo. Tis super verslavend om alles ‘slim’ te maken :)
+1Ryen
@Tomba18 april 2021 17:21
Migreren van Domoticz naar HA is niet eenvoudig, maar het is te doen. Ik heb een plan gemaakt om het gefaseerd te doen zonder mijn gezin het leven al te zuur te maken. Afgezien van wat gemopper omdat de badkamer 's ochtends koud was is het toch redelijk soepel gegaan.
Een extra z-wave/zigbee interface helpt enorm, je hoeft niet alles in één keer te doen. Eventueel kun je er één achteraf weer verkopen.
Ik moet nog een paar in de wand ingebouwde schakelaars overzetten en het uitlezen van de slimme meter aan de praat zien te krijgen. Dat laatste heeft wat mij betreft weinig haast.
+1Tomba
@Ryen18 april 2021 17:31
Ook voor jou de vraag daar de reden van migratie is, is domoticz bij jou ook instabiel? (Heb ik dan zoveel mazzel? Heb echt heel veel verschillende types hardware door elkaar en Domoticz is echt rocksolid voor mij)
+1Ryen
@Tomba18 april 2021 17:36
Inderdaad, Domoticz was niet stabiel. Ik draaide op een Pi 3 en moest regelmatig de domoticz-service herstarten. Daarnaast werd de periode tussen twee updates de laatste tijd steeds langer.
+1Tomba
@Ryen18 april 2021 17:54
Ok, dan snap ik het wel. Draai Domoticz zelf ‘gewoon’ op een Ubuntu machine en gezien het feit dat dat perfect werkt zal dat voorlopig ook wel zo blijven ;)
Weinig updates zie ik als een goed iets. Niets zo vervelend als een niet meer werkende domotica in huis :p
0Ryen
@Tomba19 april 2021 10:35
Ok, dan snap ik het wel. Draai Domoticz zelf ‘gewoon’ op een Ubuntu machine
Ik heb met de overgang naar HA gekozen voor een (gebruikte) Intel NUC. HA heeft een eigen OS, een minimale Debian-fork als ik mij niet vergis. Deze combinatie is ook heel stabiel. Het OS kun je ook managen vanuit HA.
Weinig updates zie ik als een goed iets. Niets zo vervelend als een niet meer werkende domotica in huis :p
Weinig updates op zichzelf is juist niet goed. Fouten blijven langer bestaan. Risicovolle updates kun je beter zo weinig mogelijk hebben, dat ben wel ik met je eens. Een team dat veel updates uitbrengt moet risico's dus minimaliseren. Dat kan door goede testprocedures die iedere keer (liefst automatisch) worden doorlopen bij een nieuwe release.
0Tomba
@Ryen19 april 2021 10:42
[...]

Ik heb met de overgang naar HA gekozen voor een (gebruikte) Intel NUC. HA heeft een eigen OS, een minimale Debian-fork als ik mij niet vergis. Deze combinatie is ook heel stabiel. Het OS kun je ook managen vanuit HA.
[...]
Doen ze goed dan :) Past wel bij het richten op minder technische mensen. Ik vind het persoonlijk wel prettig om mijn servers zelf bij te houden, maar to each his own.
[...]

Weinig updates op zichzelf is juist niet goed. Fouten blijven langer bestaan. Risicovolle updates kun je beter zo weinig mogelijk hebben, dat ben wel ik met je eens. Een team dat veel updates uitbrengt moet risico's dus minimaliseren. Dat kan door goede testprocedures die iedere keer (liefst automatisch) worden doorlopen bij een nieuwe release.
Daar zeg je me wat. Wil wel aantekenen dat mijn Domoticz niet benaderbaar is vanuit mijn LAN (zit in eigen VLAN met firewall ertussen) en bovendien achter een Reverse Proxy dus dat risico mitigeer ik zelf.
Ik zit nu ook weer tegen deze update aan te hikken eerlijk gezegd; zoals gezegd draait de laatste Stable ook echt stable bij mij dus updaten kan me alleen maar ellende en werk opleveren ;)
0Ryen
@Tomba19 april 2021 10:49
Ik zit nu ook weer tegen deze update aan te hikken eerlijk gezegd; zoals gezegd draait de laatste Stable ook echt stable bij mij dus updaten kan me alleen maar ellende en werk opleveren ;)
Zolang die update geen features of fixes bevat die je nodig hebt zou ik gewoon lekker doordraaien met de oude versie. Laat de community maar ontdekken of er iets stuk gaat. }>
+1Knielen
@wpeterw18 april 2021 09:31
DzVents, heerlijke manier van scripten.
+1sircampalot
@wpeterw18 april 2021 11:36
Domo doet alles wat ik ermee wil.
Heb inmiddels 2500+ lines aan script erop draaien, je kunt het zo gek niet bedenken of het kan wel met Domo.
Grafisch is het allemaal niet zo mooi, maar dat vind ik niet belangrijk, het moet gewoon draaien en verder kijk ik er nauwelijks naar om.

Om uiteindelijk wat zinnigs over de verschillen tussen Domo en HA te kunnen zeggen, zal je je in beide flink moeten verdiepen. Ik heb me in HA niet zo ver verdiept.

Het update beleid bevalt me juist uitstekend, van mij hoeft er niet elke week een update te komen.
En als je zo'n update beleid wel wilt, dan kan je altijd kiezen voor het beta channel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door sircampalot op 18 april 2021 11:37]

+1NielsFL
@wpeterw18 april 2021 12:20
Ik gebruik zelf nu Home Assistant, maar zoveel maakt het niet. Onder de motorkap gebruiken ze allemaal dezelfde libraries om devices aan te sturen. Als je daar boven op ook nog iets als node-red installeert is het verschil helemaal minimaal.

Voor een echte Yaml fan is het misschien de moeite waard om over te stappen, maar laat Yaml nou net zijn waarom zoveel mensen afhaken. Blijft over: een aantal obscure integraties die het ene systeem misschien wel heeft en de ander niet.

Wat volwassen betreft: dat is ook maar net waar je naar kijkt. Zo gaat HA nu over van OpenZwave naar Zwave JS en dat loopt (bij mij) nog niet helemaal soepeltjes. Zo doet "Start Inclusion" bij mij soms niks. Dan moet ik eerste de boel rebooten om het weer te laten werken.

Enfin. Gebruik wat werkt. En dat is meestal het systeem waar je ervaren in bent.
+1sys64738
@wpeterw18 april 2021 13:37
Omdat het makkelijker is en sommige dingen veel simpeler zijn opgezet.

Vorige jaar overgestapt naar HA. Meer updates en veel betere integraties met devices en services. Maar soms mis ik Domo ook wel hoor. Waarom moet het bv zo ontzettend lastig zijn om een random tijd in te stellen voor een automation? In Domo kun je gewoon het random time vinkjes aan zetten en de hoeveelheid minuten instellen. En zo zijn er nog wel veel dingen lastiger.

Maar als je eenmaal door hebt hoe het werkt (na veel Googlen), kun je met HA echt alles.
0freshy98
@wpeterw18 april 2021 17:48
Ik gebruik het alleen voor het uitlezen van mijn slimme meter. Ik heb niets domotica in huis.
Heeft voor mij geen enkel toegevoegde waarde.

Als ik mij goed herinner heb ik wel naar Home Assistant gekeken maar kon ik er weinig of niets mee mbt de slimme meter.
Exact weet ik het niet meer, maar heb dus voor Domoticz gekozen omdat er mee kon doen wat ik wil. Uitlezen van gegevens.
0Metalfreak
@wpeterw19 april 2021 08:45
Ik vraag me hetzelfde af. Ik krijg in Home Assistant nog lang niet voor elkaar wat ik in Domoticz wel kan. Veel teveel gedoe met vage scriptfiles en ik heb al eens gehad dat hij out of the blue ineens een fout in de config aangaf, maar nergens kan ik dan terugvinden hoe ik dat kan troubleshooten. De leercurve is wat mij betreft te hoog voor iets "dat het gewoon moet doen". Ik draai Domoticz op een virtuele Windows server en het is echt retestabiel. De interface mag wel een opknapbeurt gebruiken, maar buiten dat werkt het gewoon.

Ook is het me nog niet gelukt om fatsoenlijk zaken te automatiseren, waar dat in Domoticz appeltje eitje is.
+1nmt
18 april 2021 11:36
hmmm update uitgevoerd, nu enkel nog een blauw scherm, alles is verdwenen.....

Iemand enig idee?
+1Bor

@nmt18 april 2021 11:41
Heb je een reboot uitgevoerd voor de zekerheid? Ik heb dit vaker gezien bij een Domoticz upgrade wat tot nu toe elke keer dmv een reboot opgelost kon worden.
+1nmt
@Bor18 april 2021 12:07
Jup, helpt niet. Ook raspbian update/upgrade gegeven.
Domoticz geeft helemaal geen beeld meer....

Backup terug gezet, nu werkt het weer. Op zoek naar de oorzaak......

Nog een keer update uitgevoerd en cache van de browser gecleared FIXED

[Reactie gewijzigd door nmt op 18 april 2021 12:16]

+1Blackouts
@nmt18 april 2021 15:43
Ik had hetzelfde. Alleen cache van de browser wissen en het werkte inderdaad weer.
+1boschhd
@nmt18 april 2021 13:11
Firefox zeker. Dan rest je slechts het legen van de webcache.
+1nmt
@boschhd18 april 2021 13:33
Nope Edge, maar ook Safari op mijn iPhone.
0hydex
@boschhd18 april 2021 23:09
Bizar dat alleen deze post +2 krijgt.
😃
0H1MSELF1SH
@nmt19 april 2021 06:01
Ik heb hetzelfde probleem gehad. Met deze 2 acties heb ik het opgelost
1) Firefox cache + site data gewist van Domoticz URL. Ga in Firefox naar Preferences --> Privacy and security --> Klik op de knop Manage Data. Vul daar het URL/IP van je Domoticz installatie in en wis alle gegevens uit je browser. Zelfs na CTRL+F5 was dit nog niet voldoende.
2) Reboot van mijn raspnberry pi.
Toen werkte het weer :)
+1Kraz
18 april 2021 11:06
In het screenshot is een theme te zien die niet standaard is of mis ik iets?
Hoe heet het theme wat zichtbaar is? Ziet er wat mooier uit dan de default. :)
+1sircampalot
@Kraz18 april 2021 11:25
Het getoonde screenshot lijkt mij Dashticz. Dat is een apart pakket, gemaakt om domoticz te visualiseren.
+1gielie
@Kraz18 april 2021 12:34
klopt dit is dashticz, een web interface. Misschien kan de auteur een correct plaatje erbij zetten?
+1nexus64
18 april 2021 11:37
Hmm...

Alle schermen zijn leeg na de update behalve de hardware pagina.

Iemand enig idee?
+1nmt
@nexus6418 april 2021 12:17
Nog een keer update uitgevoerd en cache van de browser gecleared FIXED
+1Snowtiger
@nexus6418 april 2021 12:37
Clear Browser en App Cache ;)
0nmt
@nexus6418 april 2021 11:44
Bij mij exact hetzelfde.....
0JanF1107
@nmt19 april 2021 12:43
Ik heb hetzelfde. Hebben jullie al een oplossing?
0nmt
@JanF110719 april 2021 19:10
Cache van je browser legen!
+1Jake
18 april 2021 08:12
Over die package voor Synology:
There is a time for everything and I have been compiling domoticz for synology since 2015.
Now I see that it is becoming a pain and take to much time to crosscompile these packages for synology.
Gaat niet verder dan 2020.2 bèta.
+1MikeOO

@Jake18 april 2021 08:14
Gebruik het zelf niet op de NAS maar je kunt het via docker ook gebruiken mits je nas dit ondersteunt.
Ze hebben nu een eigen docker: https://hub.docker.com/r/domoticz/domoticz
0ido_nl
@MikeOO18 april 2021 08:54
Hoe gaat dat dan met het doorgeven van usb rflink hardware? Dan moet je docker in een bepaalde modus zetten toch. Of docker via command line aanmaken om de hardware door te geven, via synology docker app kan dat niet. Weer even wat uit te zoeken, wel fijn dat docker een eigen image heeft

/edit, can andere site geplukt
Check Run container with elevated privileges to gain access to USB ports on Synology NAS.

Of deze, nog beter
Synology - guide to switch from Jadahl package to official docker (domoticz-docker)
https://www.domoticz.com/...iewtopic.php?f=47&t=35639

[Reactie gewijzigd door ido_nl op 18 april 2021 09:50]

0xzaz
@ido_nl18 april 2021 09:41
Je kan devices koppelen met docker
0jj85
@ido_nl18 april 2021 10:11
RFlink werkte zonder enige moeite bij mij in de Domoticz container (DSM 6.2).

Heb hiervoor geen aanpassingen hoeven doen. Run container with elevated privileges wel ingeschakeld.
0ido_nl
@jj8518 april 2021 10:14
Ik lees wel zaken over de usb driver, maar die dus niet nodig met rflink? Dat zou mooi zijn, scheelt weer een afhankelijkheid
0jj85
@ido_nl18 april 2021 10:16
Ik heb geen USB drivers geïnstalleerd. Dus overgestapt van een Jadahl package naar Docker.
0SchulieBug
@ido_nl18 april 2021 11:02
Devices zijn vrij makkelijk te koppelen als je de docker pagina volgt:
  • sudo docker run -d --name Domoticz-Latest -p 8180:8080 -p 8443:443 -v /volume1/docker/domoticz/userdata:/opt/domoticz/userdata -v /volume1/docker/domoticz/styles:/opt/domoticz/www/styles -e TZ=Europe/Amsterdam --device=/dev/ttyACM0 --device=/dev/ttyACM1 --name Domoticz-Latest --restart no domoticz/domoticz
Heb nu de Jadahl package ingewisseld voor de docker en zowel de config als de styles map geredirect waardoor zowel de config als de themes blijven staan bij een update van de docker.

[Reactie gewijzigd door SchulieBug op 18 april 2021 11:07]

01870henk
@MikeOO18 april 2021 10:36
Dat hangt er van af welke architectuur de NAS heeft; domoticz/domoticz is niet voor x86-64.
Op mijn synology gebruik ik: https://registry.hub.docker.com/r/linuxserver/domoticz/
Momenteel nog versie 2021.1, maar die zal binnenkort ook wel naar naar 2021.2 gaan, verwacht ik.
Ik gebruik watchtower om automatisch te updaten, hoewel dat door linuxserver wordt afgeraden.
0arjenhiemstra
@1870henk18 april 2021 16:40
bij domoticz/domoticz op dockerhub staat support voor linux/amd64 en deze draait ook prima op mijn syno met intel chip.
01870henk
@arjenhiemstra20 april 2021 11:43
OK, dat was voor mij niet duidelijk. Ik zal die ook eens proberen.
+1Pixal
18 april 2021 20:13
Het lijkt alsof er een soort trend is dat iedereen die nu HA draait is begonnen op Domoticz en het hier komt vertellen, en raar genoeg heb ik die neiging ook. Drie keer op HA geprobeerd over te stappen maar kreeg niet voldoende werkend in korte tijd en het huis lag steeds op zijn gat.

En toch bleef HA roepen al was het voor mij alleen maar omdat iedereen in de Domoticz scene het steeds over blocky had terwijl het blockly is :/ Nou ok, ik had gewoon best wel wat crashes (waarschijnlijk gare LUA scripts) en dingen werkten gewoon heel vaak niet naar verwachting met teveel beperkingen in blockly.

Cold turkey overstappen in een weekendje was dus al een paar keer mislukt. Uiteindelijk heb ik HA ernaast gebouwd en zoveel mogelijk ingericht en geoefend maar zodra je je antennes als ZigBee en Zwave overzet MOET je verder pushen en dat ging maar niet. De voorwaarde van overstappen voor mij was dus dat alles bleef werken tijdens de "migratie" en wel voor onbepaalde tijd.

Ik ben toen toch weer begonnen met een HA installatie, eerst vooral simpele automatiseringen in node-red (bijv scripts die alleen maar Hue gebruikten omdat je die aan beide systemen tegelijk kan koppelen).

Het verhuizen van ZigBee en Zwave naar HA was nog lang geen optie maar het voorbereiden wel dus heb ik dat anders gedaan. Ik heb één voor één mijn blockly's en LUA scripts vertaald naar Node-red maar het geven van de uiteindelijke commando's deed ik met POST URLs naar Domoticz. Ik denk dat ik ook gebruik heb gemaakt van MQTT etc en misschien bestaat er inmiddels wel iets veel mooiers maar zodra je Node-Red min of meer kan koppelen aan Domoticz ben je al halverwege! Na enkele weken had ik alle flows zoals ik ze wilde en deed HA het werk en voerde Domoticz de commando's uit, in Domoticz waren alle scripts uitgeschakeld.

Dat was het moment waarop ik de antennes aan HA kon koppelen en hoefde ik alleen de node-red scripts na te lopen en aan te passen zodat deze verwees naar HA entiteiten.

Sindsdien zijn mijn automatiseringen er zwaar op vooruit gegaan en besteed ik veel minder tijd aan debuggen of nieuwe oplossingen verzinnen maar dat kan ook een kwestie van meer ervaring zijn vergeleken met toen. De overstap was nog steeds gewoon erg veel werk want je hebt een druk leven en gaat daarnaast al je werk uitfaseren en opnieuw opbouwen, maar ik kon er tenminste van weglopen zonder dat de boel plat lag en het gevoel te willen overstappen was zo groot dat ik desnoods alle lichtknopjes tijdelijk weer had teruggeplaatst.

Ik ben nog steeds heel blij dat ik via Domoticz zoveel heb geleerd toen ik eraan begon. Maar ik zie het bij veel anderen ook, na een tijdje wil je doorgroeien en zie je elders mogelijkheden die je mist. ik ben zo'n 2 jaar geleden overgestapt en merkte dat vooral de snelheid er zo op vooruit ging en dat zaken in HA gewoon asynchroon werden afgehandeld. Zaken waar ik eerst geïntimideerd werd door HA vind ik nu heel logisch en veel is ook verbeterd sindsdien. Op sommige vlakken zijn meer volwassen oplossingen waar ik in Domoticz alleen maar liep te kloten. Wel heb ik met HA tot voor kort veel meer zwave issues gehad dan bij Domoticz, iets wat recentelijk stukken verbeterd is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Pixal op 18 april 2021 20:16]

+1MikeyMan
@Pixal19 april 2021 10:57
Allemaal leuk en aardig. Maar die partij moeite die het kost om over te stappen is het mij niet waard. Als ze de overstap makkelijker maken, via een migratietool ofzo, kan ik het wellicht een keer begrijpen.

Maar voor mensen die niet elke dag zitten te klooien met de software, is dit veel ongein.
0Pixal
@MikeyMan19 april 2021 11:19
Het klooien was voor mij deel van de hobby, maar ik werd geleefd door Domoticz en wilde minder klooien. Wat ik wilde kon steeds net niet. Aangezien ik geen programmeur ben moest alles met eenvoudige Lua of blockly. Toen was het meest complexe wat ik in Domoticz had draaien een geleend zonwering script op basis van weer\zonlicht\temperatuur etc. Dat script had ik nooit zelf kunnen maken, aanpassen en er vanuit verder werken ging nog net.

Dat script omzetten naar iets in Node-Red, met daarbij nog veel meer voorwaarden was een middagje werk in Node-Red.

Het was dus investeren want ik heb echt het idee dat ik al mijn automatiseringen een niveau omhoog heb getild en ik zat al een tijdje vast in Domoticz. Ik heb 2 jaar niet meer met Domoticz gerommeld dus ik kan niet echt vergelijken meer maken maar de manier waarop mijn systeem tot leven kwam in HA was echt een verademing.

Ik zeg ook niet dat je moet overstappen, als Domoticz alles doet wat je wil is er geen enkele reden. Loop je echter af en toe tegen beperkingen aan, zit je weleens te rommelen en debuggen of wil je geavanceerder werken dan Domoticz toelaat, dan denk ik dat een overstap een hele goede keus kan zijn. Maar ik heb begrepen dat Node-Red ook op Domoticz kan dus misschien hoeft overstappen niet en was dat ook een uitkomst geweest om professioneler te gui scripten.
+1Panzer_V
18 april 2021 08:56
Bij mij zegt hij na installatie dat het versie 2021.1 betreft. Niet versie 2021.2.

Wel gecompileerd op 17 april.

Ik denk dat er een foutje in bovenstaand artikel staat ;)
0skai21
@Panzer_V18 april 2021 10:29
Bij mij precies hetzelfde.
Maar het is geen foutje, want mij buildnumber is wel hetzelfde als de 2021.2 van de website.
+1slaay
@skai2118 april 2021 11:13
Als je op de website kijkt (https://www.domoticz.com/downloads/) dan staat er "2020.2.13191" als versie nummer. Download je bijvoorbeeld de Windows variant en open je het bestand History dan staat er
"Version 2021.1 (April 17 2021)".
0Heinemancp
@slaay19 april 2021 18:44
Nu aangepast denk ik, staat 2021.1.xx op de website!
+1damswer
18 april 2021 08:13
Het wordt nu wel steeds jammerlijker dat Jadahl is gestopt met het porten van de releases voor de Synology. Ik heb een wat ouder beestje draaien en die verkrijgt nu geen updates meer.

Ik zie echter geen versie 2021.2 staan bij https://www.domoticz.com/downloads

[Reactie gewijzigd door damswer op 18 april 2021 08:15]

0sircampalot
@damswer18 april 2021 11:32
Er is een docker-versie van Domo beschikbaar. Docker kan je draaien op de meeste synology's.
024zeven
@damswer19 april 2021 08:48
Voor mij was het de aankondiging dat Jadahl om te stoppen reden om verder te kijken. Ik kreeg het niet voor elkaar om Domoticz via docker te laten lopen en ben daarom overgestapt op HA.
Maar ik moet zeggen dat HA niet zo goed werkt met RFXcom als Domoticz.

Het mooiste zou zijn als in HA een ad-on/integratie komt voor Domoticz.
Deze integratie zou echt "Best of both worlds" zijn!
+1RogerSch
18 april 2021 08:16
Mmm, de link naar meer Docker informatie leidt naar een 404...

Ik heb zelf Domoticz op mijn Synology NAS draaien als een Synology package (gecompileerd door Jadahl). Echter hij heeft aangegeven geen nieuwe Synology packages meer te maken. Dus ik ben benieuwd hoe ik eenvoudig (dus met behoud van alle configuraties) kan overstappen naar de Docker package op mijn Synology.. Wie heeft tips?
0pieterhi
@RogerSch18 april 2021 08:57
Via de backup en restore opties kan je alles verplaatsen naar een nieuwe installatie. Je hoeft dan alleen rekening te houden met zaken die je zelf nog op het filesysteem geregeld hebt. Ik heb op deze manier ook een migratie uitgevoerd. Ik had de Synology package en sinds een half jaar een docker draaien.
0MikeOO

@RogerSch18 april 2021 09:52
https://hub.docker.com/r/domoticz/domoticz
0RogerSch
@MikeOO19 april 2021 02:56
Mmm nadeel is wel, omdat ik o.a. RFXcom gebruikt, toch nog de serial drivers van Jadahl moet installeren. En die zijn er nog niet voor DSM 7....
+1Pietervs
18 april 2021 16:15
Tjonge, dat ging snel.
Aanklikken: controleren op updates. Kwam natuurlijk de nieuwe versie naar voren. Installatie was minder dan 30 seconden... :o

Kan niet zeggen dat ik de grafieken er duidelijker op vind worden: ik lees mijn "slimme" meter uit en de lijntjes-grafieken van bijvoorbeeld het afgelopen jaar waren duidelijker dan de staafdiagrammen die ze ervan gemaakt hebben ;(

[Reactie gewijzigd door Pietervs op 18 april 2021 16:20]

0Nijl
@Pietervs18 april 2021 17:39
Is p1 monitor dan niet iets voor je?
https://www.ztatz.nl/p1-monitor/

[Reactie gewijzigd door Nijl op 18 april 2021 17:40]

0Pietervs
@Nijl19 april 2021 20:49
Dank voor de tip, maar ik heb een goed werkende Pi met Domoticz.
Grafieken zal een kwestie van wennen zijn, of met wat geluk kunnen we in een toekomstige versie de lay-out kiezen :)
1 2 3

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

