Domoticz is een veelzijdige applicatie die erop is gericht om als domoticacontroller te dienen voor de aansturing en het uitlezen van componenten. Het kan zijn werk doen op bijvoorbeeld een Raspberry Pi, maar kan ook op een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-machines worden ingezet. Ook is er een package beschikbaar om Domoticz op een Synology-nas te laten draaien.

Domoticz kan gebruikt worden met bijvoorbeeld lichtschakelaars, diverse sensors, ledlampen, beveiligingsapparatuur en tal van andere domoticahardware. Daarnaast kan Domoticz overweg met diverse breed gedragen protocollen, waaronder z-wave op basis van de opensource-openzwave-library en EnOcean. Er zijn echter ook koppelingen die je wat minder snel verwacht, zoals met de Essent E-thermostaat. Handig is verder de koppeling met de Logitech Harmony Hub, die op zijn beurt diverse apparatuur via infrarood kan aansturen. Op ons Forum zijn tal van tweakers actief in Domoticz - open source domotica systeem - deel 4. De release notes voor versie 2021.1 zien er als volgt uit:

Domoticz version 2021.1 released

Crazy times we live in! Hope you're all doing OK! It took some time, but after 1 year we have finally released another stable! Thanks to everyone who contributed to make this happen ! Forum moderators, users, and specially all those who contributed with code!

Some precaution is always good and encouraged. So PLEASE make a FULL backup of your Domoticz folder (or in case of an embedded system, your SD card!)

This way you can always return to the previous version you where running before this update!

We now also have a official docker image and with this (docker-compose) it is extreme easy to make a backup and/or test different versions. More information can be found here.

To many changes to list, but here is a recap of the most important changes:

Added option to set loglevel per hardware device

Added optional parameter 'level' to addlogmessage JSON

AirconWithMe wifi module

Allow complete IPv6 address in local network setting

Allow custom icons for thermostat setpoints on floorplan

Allow custom icons for utility sensors

Build systems for linux based on github actions

Build system for docker

Counter meter type now supports a divider

Custom icons for RGB/W

GUI; Auto refresh feature for graphical logs

Hardware Monitor, Add clock speeds for Raspberry Pi

Honeywell, Add cooling control and Fahrenheit support

Internal light commands for Fan types Casafan, FT1211R, Falmec, LucciAirDCII, IthoECO and Novy

Inverted energy icon colors in report

Max. Watt settings for power devices (defaults to 6000W)

Mercedes Me API's (BYOCAR) as an (e)Vehicle supporting lock/open, odo, fuellevel

Meteorologisk (Meteorologisk institutt Norway) hardware support

P1 Meter, added support for Encryption

RFXCom Byron BY doorbell

RSSI support for Distance Sensor, Moisture Sensor, Watt Meter, kWh Meter

RTL433, Added RF Signal Strength in device tab based on reported SNR

RTL433, Added Pressure (PSI) type

RTL433, Added UV type

RTL433, Added X-10 Security support

RTL433, Switched to Json input

Teleinfo over TCP

Websocket notification for secondary/sub devices

ZWave, Legend and tooltips in Neighbors overview

API/JSON: added API to delete daterange in history logs for one ID

Blebox; use of the latest SwitchBox APIthe latest SwitchBox API

dzVents; version 3.1.7 (more info)

eVehicles; added ODO meter, unlock/open alert, max charge level to Tesla module

eVehicles; added option to manual set API key

EvoHome; decode, display and store hotwater setpoint

GUI; Lay-out of notifications tab

MQTT; added option to choose notification subsystem

MQTT; added publish schemes: device index, device name and implemented custom topics for in- and outbound messages

OpenZWave; configuration files

OpenZWave; Added Volatile Organic Compound sensor

Openweathermap; use latest API and overall improvements

OTGW; ready for firmware 5.0 and added domestic hot water flow rate

Plugin manager: ready for Python 3.9+

Plugwise; update of scene selector and added a migration process

SolarEdge; add support for 3 Phase inverters

Tado; add support for per-zone Open Window Detection

TTNMQTT; Better GPS/Locations handling, distance calculation (Geofencing)

TTNMQTT; Improved calculation and storage of signal-levels

USBTin; Added support for Bloc 9

Xiaomi; added new device types

Devices, ZWave, each node as separate hardware for easy selection

Differentiate kWh, kVah, kVar and kVarh

During a database backup we now 'sleep' when the status != OK

Energy devices allow negative values

Use of Clang-Tidy rules to force ++ coding consistency