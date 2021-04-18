Domoticz is een veelzijdige applicatie die erop is gericht om als domoticacontroller te dienen voor de aansturing en het uitlezen van componenten. Het kan zijn werk doen op bijvoorbeeld een Raspberry Pi, maar kan ook op een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-machines worden ingezet. Ook is er een package beschikbaar om Domoticz op een Synology-nas te laten draaien.
Domoticz kan gebruikt worden met bijvoorbeeld lichtschakelaars, diverse sensors, ledlampen, beveiligingsapparatuur en tal van andere domoticahardware. Daarnaast kan Domoticz overweg met diverse breed gedragen protocollen, waaronder z-wave op basis van de opensource-openzwave-library en EnOcean. Er zijn echter ook koppelingen die je wat minder snel verwacht, zoals met de Essent E-thermostaat. Handig is verder de koppeling met de Logitech Harmony Hub, die op zijn beurt diverse apparatuur via infrarood kan aansturen. Op ons Forum zijn tal van tweakers actief in Domoticz - open source domotica systeem - deel 4. De release notes voor versie 2021.1 zien er als volgt uit:
Domoticz version 2021.1 released
Hi There !
Crazy times we live in! Hope you're all doing OK! It took some time, but after 1 year we have finally released another stable! Thanks to everyone who contributed to make this happen ! Forum moderators, users, and specially all those who contributed with code!
Some precaution is always good and encouraged. So PLEASE make a FULL backup of your Domoticz folder (or in case of an embedded system, your SD card!)
This way you can always return to the previous version you where running before this update!
We now also have a official docker image and with this (docker-compose) it is extreme easy to make a backup and/or test different versions. More information can be found here.
To many changes to list, but here is a recap of the most important changes:Implemented:
Updated:
- Added option to set loglevel per hardware device
- Added optional parameter 'level' to addlogmessage JSON
- AirconWithMe wifi module
- Allow complete IPv6 address in local network setting
- Allow custom icons for thermostat setpoints on floorplan
- Allow custom icons for utility sensors
- Build systems for linux based on github actions
- Build system for docker
- Counter meter type now supports a divider
- Custom icons for RGB/W
- GUI; Auto refresh feature for graphical logs
- Hardware Monitor, Add clock speeds for Raspberry Pi
- Honeywell, Add cooling control and Fahrenheit support
- Internal light commands for Fan types Casafan, FT1211R, Falmec, LucciAirDCII, IthoECO and Novy
- Inverted energy icon colors in report
- Max. Watt settings for power devices (defaults to 6000W)
- Mercedes Me API's (BYOCAR) as an (e)Vehicle supporting lock/open, odo, fuellevel
- Meteorologisk (Meteorologisk institutt Norway) hardware support
- P1 Meter, added support for Encryption
- RFXCom Byron BY doorbell
- RSSI support for Distance Sensor, Moisture Sensor, Watt Meter, kWh Meter
- RTL433, Added RF Signal Strength in device tab based on reported SNR
- RTL433, Added Pressure (PSI) type
- RTL433, Added UV type
- RTL433, Added X-10 Security support
- RTL433, Switched to Json input
- Teleinfo over TCP
- Websocket notification for secondary/sub devices
- ZWave, Legend and tooltips in Neighbors overview
Changed:
- API/JSON: added API to delete daterange in history logs for one ID
- Blebox; use of the latest SwitchBox APIthe latest SwitchBox API
- dzVents; version 3.1.7 (more info)
- eVehicles; added ODO meter, unlock/open alert, max charge level to Tesla module
- eVehicles; added option to manual set API key
- EvoHome; decode, display and store hotwater setpoint
- GUI; Lay-out of notifications tab
- MQTT; added option to choose notification subsystem
- MQTT; added publish schemes: device index, device name and implemented custom topics for in- and outbound messages
- OpenZWave; configuration files
- OpenZWave; Added Volatile Organic Compound sensor
- Openweathermap; use latest API and overall improvements
- OTGW; ready for firmware 5.0 and added domestic hot water flow rate
- Plugin manager: ready for Python 3.9+
- Plugwise; update of scene selector and added a migration process
- SolarEdge; add support for 3 Phase inverters
- Tado; add support for per-zone Open Window Detection
- TTNMQTT; Better GPS/Locations handling, distance calculation (Geofencing)
- TTNMQTT; Improved calculation and storage of signal-levels
- USBTin; Added support for Bloc 9
- Xiaomi; added new device types
Fixed:
- Devices, ZWave, each node as separate hardware for easy selection
- Differentiate kWh, kVah, kVar and kVarh
- During a database backup we now 'sleep' when the status != OK
- Energy devices allow negative values
- Use of Clang-Tidy rules to force ++ coding consistency
For a full overview visit this page for details
- Annatherm Presets usage in Events. Please use the following percentages: 10% for Home, 20% for Away, 30% Night 40% for Vacation
- Cache refresh issue on Safari
- Changing a value from a Thermostat Setpoint via the JSON API/MQTT resulted in a double event trigger
- Control for thermostat setpoints on floorplan
- Compiling on systems with recent Python versions
- Distance sensor was converting to miles instead of inches
- Icon uploading from Linux clients/browsers
- Floorplan uploading
- Font in events editor on MacOS
- Motherboard Sensors for big partitions
- Possible crash in CEventSystem::SetEventTrigger
- Preserve custom icon and description when switching device from used -> unused -> used
- Prevent duplicate keys in preferences table
- Pushtype selection mechanism
- Sound device was incorrectly displayed on the Floorplan
- Tado Zone/Home limit, setpoint mix-up
- User field in device logging for switches, -text-devices and for groups/scenes
- Windows installation respects configured log parameters
- Zwave various issues