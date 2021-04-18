Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: PhpStorm 2021.1.1

PhpStorm logo (76 pix) JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java, CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op sql en PhpStorm gericht op php. PhpStorm biedt on-the-fly-errorpreventie, autocompletion, coderefactoring en debugging, en kan ook overweg met html, css, Coffee- en JavaScript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Voor het gebruik van PhpStorm is wel een licentie nodig. Voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik zul je daarvoor moeten betalen, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft een update voor de verleden week verschenen PhpStorm versie 2021.1 uitgebracht en hierin zijn diverse problemen verholpen.

PhpStorm 2021.1.1 is Available

Last week we’ve released PhpStorm 2021.1. Your feedback helped us discover a few bugs, and the first bugfix update is ready for you. You can update to it using the Toolbox App or right from inside the IDE. You can also download PhpStorm 2021.1.1 from the website.

Notable updates:
  • Fixed: Find in files not finding occurrences (IDEA-266391 +135)
  • Fixed: Extract Angular component refactoring (WEB-33480 +22)
  • Fixed: Data sharing options screen unnecessary, appears repeatedly (IDEA-186369 +17)
  • Fixed: Project View tool window gets wider after each open/close cycle (IDEA-95456 +16)
  • Fixed: Press-release-hold Alt doesn’t show tool window tabs (IDEA-260589 +15)
  • Fixed: “Open in terminal” is always opening root instead of the project file directory (IDEA-265230 +13)
  • Fixed: Indexing/Search sometimes prefers a bad match compared with an exact one (IDEA-259137 +6)
  • Fixed: Modal alert boxes in Macos Big Sur are bright white even on a dark theme (IDEA-255620 +5)
  • Fixed: Smart keys setting “Replace unnecessary double quotes on paste” replaces necessary double quotes in Doctrine annotations (WI-57993 +3)
  • Fixed: Wrong refactoring ‘Invert ‘if’ statement’ (WI-59552 +1)

The full list of changes is available in the release notes.

Versienummer 2021.1.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website JetBrains
Download https://www.jetbrains.com/phpstorm/download
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Update-historie

01-05 PhpStorm 2022.1 4
25-03 PhpStorm 2021.3.3 0
04-01 PhpStorm 2021.3.1 0
03-12 PhpStorm 2021.3 3
18-09 PhpStorm 2021.2.2 40
04-09 PhpStorm 2021.2.1 9
07-'21 PhpStorm 2021.2 1
07-'21 PhpStorm 2021.1.4 0
06-'21 PhpStorm 2021.1.3 0
04-'21 PhpStorm 2021.1.2 19
Meer historie

