Software-update: Domoticz 2024.1

Domoticz logo (79 pix)Domoticz is een veelzijdige applicatie die erop is gericht om als domoticacontroller te dienen voor de aansturing en het uitlezen van componenten. Het kan zijn werk doen op bijvoorbeeld een Raspberry Pi, maar kan ook op een Linux- of Windows-machine worden ingezet. Domoticz kan gebruikt worden met bijvoorbeeld lichtschakelaars, diverse sensors, ledlampen, beveiligingsapparatuur en tal van andere domoticahardware. Daarnaast kan Domoticz overweg met diverse breed gedragen protocollen, waaronder Z-Wave op basis van de opensource-openzwave-library en EnOcean. Kijk voor meer informatie in ons eigen forum. De changelog voor versie 2024.1 ziet er als volgt uit:

Implemented:
  • AlfenEve, added charging indication switch
  • AlfenEve, added option to specify charge current (or disable this)
  • AlfenEve, added Solar charging mode and settings
  • Counter report, now possible to remove data point (via shift click) from month chart
  • Devices overview, Setpoint log button
  • Enever, added support for providers Atoom Alliantie, Energie van Ons, Vandebron, Wout Energie
  • Enever, option to specify different providers for Gas/Electricity
  • Enever: added two user variables for average gas/electricity price
  • Enphase, counter helper to prevent turnover caused by powerloss, reboot or other envoy issues
  • Enphase, Initial support for Encharge battery status (needs more work)
  • Livesearch, included hardware name and optimized search algorithm to search all entered strings
  • Managed Counters, now possible to use negative values
  • Mitsubishi WF RAC Airconditioning
  • MQTT-AD, added support for climate min_temp/max_temp and temp_step
  • MQTT-AD, added support for number voc type
  • MQTT-AD, added support for Wh and Wm sensors
  • MQTT-AD, don't add new devices when this is disabled in the system
  • MQTT-AD: Fan percentage_command_template merged with preset_modes
  • MQTT, added option to specify devices to be published to MQTT
  • P1 Meter report, now possible to remove data point (via shift click) from month chart
  • Persistent Timers (will work in all timer plans)
  • SetPoint devices can now be configured with a custom unit, min/max and step size and have a custom icon
  • Support for Python 3.12
  • TeleInfo, added Tempo field
  • Temp/Hum/Baro or combination can be replaced by any other Temp/Hum/Baro or combination
  • Temperature report, now possible to remove data point (via shift click) from variation chart
Changed:
  • Floorplan, better display of current state for counter devices
  • Floorplan, Sound Icon state (0 dB = Off else On)
  • MQTT-AD: better device name generation
  • Netatmo login, now using the API Token
Fixed:
  • EventSystem, corrected event of RGB/W/WW devices
  • Export to csv from Charts
  • MQTT-AD, RGB dimmers did not work correctly in scenes/timers
  • MQTT-AD: better handling of Push-On/Push-Off devices
  • MQTT-AD: better handling of Switch commands that needs a 'state' object
  • MQTT-AD: fixed brightness for HS lights
  • MQTT-AD: prevent blind from updating on non-numeric state changes
  • P1 Meter, buffer size increased because of large datagrams on some meters
  • Python memory leak
  • Sunset/rise timers now correctly set the time for next day
  • Switches defined with "Off Delay" are not set to "Off" at startup
Removed:
  • OpenZWave (Move to ZWaveJS-UI in combination with MQTT Auto Discovery)
  • RFXCom, firmware update via web interface (use RFXFlash instead)
For a full detailed overview visit this page.

Domoticz Home Automation System

Versienummer 2024.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Domoticz
Download https://www.domoticz.com/downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

02-01-2024 • 14:30

02-01-2024 • 14:30

79

Bron: Domoticz

Domoticz Home Automation System

Reacties (79)

himlims_ 2 januari 2024 14:33
blijft (in mijn optiek) toch het beste systeem voor domotica; geen zware java backend, geen onnodige betaalde diensten. en de look en feel is niet zo 'opgepoetst' maar daar zijn thema's voor te verkrijgen https://www.domoticz.com/wiki/Machinon_Theme.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@himlims_2 januari 2024 14:56
Ik ben jaren lang trouw gebruiker van Domoticz geweest en was altijd redelijk tevreden maar in mijn ogen kan het niet meer goed meekomen. Wijzigingen duren soms zo ontzettend lang. Neem nu bijvoorbeeld een wijziging uit deze release:

- Netatmo login, now using the API Token

Dit heeft echt maanden geduurd waardoor mensen lange tijd hebben gezeten met niet meer werkende sensoren en automations. De enige oplossing was een onhandige hack en lang leek het er op dat er mogelijk helemaal geen oplossing zou komen omdat de ontwikkelaar van de integratie niet meer actief zou zijn. In Home Assisant was het slechts een korte tijd voor de nieuwe inlog geïmplementeerd was.

Wat ik ook merkte is dat de Domoticz community kleiner en kleiner aan het worden is wat nadelig is voor o.a. 3rd party ondersteuning. Ik heb nu nog een Domoticz container naast HA draaien omdat er geen eenvoudige manier is om sensor data over te zetten en ik de geschiedenis niet kwijt wil.

Nu is HA ook zeker niet zaligmakend en steekt soms niet intuïtief in elkaar maar ik vrees toch dat Domoticz de race al heeft verloren wat erg jammer zou zijn.
Anoniem: 111246 @Bor2 januari 2024 19:04
Je kunt je historie (met wat kunst en vliegwerk) wel overzetten van Domoticz naar HA:
https://community.home-as.../import-domoticz-history/
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@Anoniem: 1112462 januari 2024 19:15
Dat is de oplossing die ik hier al aanhaalde: Bor in 'Domoticz 2024.1'

Ik heb er geen goede ervaringen mee. Niet kloppende data en foutmeldingen. Het programma werkt niet voor alle typen sensoren helaas.
sjongenelen @Bor2 januari 2024 15:36
Ja deels zou ik dat ook jammer vinden, maar deels denk ik dat home automation ontwikkelaars toch verder zouden gaan op een ander platform, wat dan weer een goede ontwikkeling zou kunnen zijn (een super goed werkend FOSS project)
Cartman! @himlims_2 januari 2024 14:39
Home Assistant draait in Python, heeft ook geen onnodige betaalde diensten en ziet er out of the box modern uit met uitgebreide opties voor theming. Wat maakt Domoticz in jouw ogen beter dan HA nog?
Groentjuh @Cartman!2 januari 2024 15:09
Het enige dat mij op dit moment nog bij Domoticz houd is DzVents. Je kunt daarmee complexe acties mee maken. Geen idee hoe je in HA een scriptje zoals deze zou schrijven in HA.

Echter weet ik gewoon dat je met HA nog veel meer apparatuur kunt integreren dan met Domoticz kan en daarom zal ik op termijn dat stukje bij beetje vast wel gaan uitzoeken!
Cartman! @Groentjuh2 januari 2024 15:15
Zonder gelezen te hebben wat je script doet, je kunt in HA gewoon een automation maken die elke 5 minuten draait, condition erop dat ie alleen na n bepaalde tijd draait en dan een python script aanroepen waar vanuit je HA weer kunt aanspreken om iets uit te voeren. Mogelijk zijn er al bestaande (community) plugins waarin je het kunt doen zonder zelf te scripten.
KingLeaf @Groentjuh2 januari 2024 15:17
Je kan een python scripts draaien (https://www.home-assistant.io/integrations/python_script) , ik weet niet of je daar genoeg aan hebt? ben niet echt bekend met Domoticz.
GENETX @Groentjuh2 januari 2024 15:30
Daar is voor Home Assistant ook een oplossing voor, namelijk AppDaemon:
https://appdaemon.readthedocs.io/en/latest/

AppDaemon connect met de Home Assistant API en stelt je eenvoudig in staat om automatiseringen in Python te schrijven. Ik heb alles in AppDaemon draaien thuis, voor een oudere versie van mijn code: https://github.com/GENETX/homeassistant
HellStorm666 @Groentjuh2 januari 2024 16:15
node-red, welke als add-on beschikbaar is, is een geweldige manier om spul aan te sturen.
node-red zelf heeft ook weer héél veel uitbreidingen(Palette) waarmee nog weer meer mogelijk is.
Whaa @Cartman!4 januari 2024 16:41
Heel persoonlijk ik vind Domoticz simpeler. Heb nu naast mijn Domoticz een HA Yellow geinstalleerd en om een eenvoudig MQTT stream die mijn zonnepanelen monitor scrapt (AP systems) kan je in Domotics heel eenvoudig de devices aanmaken en laten 'voeden' met de data.
Heb dit in HA geprobeerd maar krijg het niet voor elkaar om de MQTT feed de aangemaakte devices te laten vullen met data :(
Ligt natuurlijk aan de gebruiker, weet ik, maar eerste waar je tegen aanloopt in de YAML om een device te maken is dat voor MQTT spanning (volt), temp, etc als device type niet zijn toegestaan of een error geven.
Nu wordt alle data aan 1 device in HA gevoed.
Ook het verwijderen van gevonden items onder RFX kan niet, en in een keer de 50 devices op non-actief zetten die optie is er ook niet.
Verder vind ik de kaarten rommelig en een hoop werk om het een beetje netjes te structureren en neer te zetten.
Ook hier zal het een gebruikers probleem zijn, ik die te weinig kennis heeft van HA.
In het kort als je Domoticz gewend bent voelt HA onlogisch aan.
Maar mocht ik alles krijgen zoals ik het wil dan ben ik over want het updaten werkt een stuk relaxter dan bij Domoticz.
Cartman! @Whaa4 januari 2024 16:44
Klinkt vrij specifiek ja - is deze integratie geen oplossing voor je? https://github.com/ksheumaker/homeassistant-apsystems_ecur
Whaa @Cartman!4 januari 2024 17:09
Ga er naar kijken dank voor de tip

Zie dat dit voor ecu r en c is. Zal eens zien of ik mijn ecu 3 software 4.1 mee aan de praat kan krijgen.
Ook ff checken of je lokaal de data haalt of van het AP Systems platform in de cloud. Laatste wil ik niet. Mijn device is oud en er is geen recente firmware dus deze hangt los van internet.
Tevens wil ik niet afhankelijk zijn van een derde partij.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Whaa op 23 juli 2024 02:32]

doopie @himlims_2 januari 2024 14:42
Ik kom van Domoticz af en ben al heel snel geswitched naar Homeassistant.
Als ik de 2 vergelijk dan is HA toch echt wel een klap beter overall.

Persoonlijk vind ik Domoticz meer een systeem om mee te beginnen om bekend te raken met Domotica, als je eenmaal verslaafd bent geraakt aan Domotica dan switch je al snel naar HA.

Maar ...dat is mijn mening en ervaring...
YoMarK @doopie2 januari 2024 15:03
Wellicht als ik nu zou starten dat ik dat oo HA zou doen, maar volgens mij is er vrij weinig wat HA kan en Domoticz niet. Ik heb ook een HA omgeving draaien en door MQTT werken beide omgevingen grotendeels, maar met de manier waarop ik wil dat het werkt(ik wil alles automatisch, dus wil eigenlijk geen app op webinterface zien als 'eindgebruiker') maakt het eigenlijk niets uit. Beide systemen zijn zeer veelzijdig en wat niet by default kan, kan je scripten.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@YoMarK2 januari 2024 18:10
Wellicht als ik nu zou starten dat ik dat oo HA zou doen, maar volgens mij is er vrij weinig wat HA kan en Domoticz niet.
Klopt hoor, en mocht er iets zijn dan geldt dat andersom ook. Sommige zaken zijn in HA lastiger te regelen dan in Domoticz. Beide systemen hebben hun eigen voor- en nadelen. Dat Domoticz meer een systeem is om bekend te raken met Domotica zoals hierboven wordt gezegd vind ik volstrekt onzin. Ook Domoticz is een zeer krachtig platform met meer opties dan de meeste mensen zullen gebruiken. Zowel Domoticz als HA zijn verder uit te breiden met zaken als Zigbee2MQTT, Node Red etc.
Coolstart @himlims_2 januari 2024 15:44
het beste systeem voor domotica; geen zware java backend, geen onnodige betaalde diensten.
Wat draait er dan op een zware java backend? Home Assistant (de enige echte concurrent) alvast niet.

Ik zie het voordeel echt niet tegenover Home Assistant. De userbase/community van HA is veel groter dan bij Domoticz. Ook op het forum zijn er 10x meer post in het HA topic dan Domoticz. HA draait ook op lichte hardware en zal wel wat meer recourses vragen omdat het interface driven is en op Python werk. Maar of dat nu een probleem is.

Wat belangrijk is, is hoe groot de open source community is en dan is HA een een stuk groter omdat meer en meer mensen HA gebruiken kunnen ze ook op meer hulp rekenen.
Robsato @Coolstart2 januari 2024 17:40
openHAB is Java https://www.openhab.org/
UTMachine @himlims_2 januari 2024 14:40
Dat is natuurlijk een persoonlijke opinie, maar bv Home Assistant gebruikt dezelfde ZWave backend als Domoticz en is ook volledig gratis (behalve als je iets wilt wat je zelf niet wilt knutselen).
JP1980 @himlims_2 januari 2024 14:59
Met kerst eindelijk volledig gemigreerd van Domoticz naar HA. Een hele tijd op 2 platforms gedraaid omdat alle automations herschrijven best veel werk was. Tenminste dat dacht ik maar in HA had ik veel dingen vrij snel voor elkaar. HA zit m.i. veel degelijker in elkaar en de community heeft zeer veel oplossingen die allemaal vrij eenvoudig op te zetten zijn.

Veel eerder die stap moeten nemen.
PhilipsFan @himlims_2 januari 2024 14:49
Ik hou ook van Domoticz, maar het is af en toe wel extreem gebruikersonvriendelijk. Nu ook weer dit. Ik volg de instructies op die github pagina zodat de plugin wordt gecloned. Domoticz herstart. Niks. Nergens een nieuw knopje, nergens een extra optie in het menu.

Ik zou een apart tabblad verwachten in Domoticz met een overzicht van de plugins. Als je plugins ondersteunt, moet de gebruiker ook kunnen zien welke plugins er geinstalleerd zijn en naar de configuratiepagina. Dit soort dingen word ik gek van.
YoMarK @PhilipsFan2 januari 2024 15:07
Het werkt altijd hetzelfde. Je installeert een plugin. Deze komt daarna in de 'hardware'(wellicht niet de beste naam, maar een plugin is meestal om hardware toe te voegen) lijst, waarna je deze moet configureren en daarna toevoegen.
PhilipsFan @YoMarK2 januari 2024 15:35
Gedaan, daar had ik inderdaad nog niet gekeken, het is ook geen logische plek. Maar ik ben er nu achter wat er mis is: na het installeren en selecteren van een theme, moet Domoticz geherstart worden. EN de lokale webapp ook. Dat staat nergens. Dan krijg ik het nieuwe theme te zien. Maar ik ben na een paar minuten weer teruggeswitched, want Machinon laat de helft van de knoppen niet zien.

[Reactie gewijzigd door PhilipsFan op 23 juli 2024 02:32]

DIKKEHENK 2 januari 2024 16:16
Zo, van 2023.1 naar 2024.1, en hij logt alles, alle hardware en apparaten zijn er nog.
Enkel zie ik geen enkele sensor meer op t hoofdscherm.

Cache geleegd van de browser, maar foetsie.
Terug naar 2301.1 pakt hij blijkbaar niet..dus hoe krijg ik ze weer op mn scherm...
hobby_gebruiker @DIKKEHENK2 januari 2024 16:30
Ik heb me hier in een recente beta suf naar gezocht. Wat blijkt? In de nieuwe versie zijn niet alle apparaten standaard zichtbaar voor iedere gebruiker.

Ga naar
* Instellingen
** Kies de gebruiker
*** Klik onder het kopje 'Apparaten' op de knop 'Apparaten' bij die gebruiker

In dit scherm kan je bepalen welke apparaten deze gebruiker kan zien
DIKKEHENK @hobby_gebruiker2 januari 2024 16:41
Yooooooooooo! Ha, dat werkt! En dan dus alles wat links staat naar rechts schuiven.

Vette duim!
Hann1BaL @DIKKEHENK2 januari 2024 16:29
Dat heeft te maken met dat je moet inloggen. Dit is volgens mij sinds 2023.2 het geval en overkwam mij ook. Dat is geen bug maar een feature.
ido_nl @DIKKEHENK2 januari 2024 17:19
Caching is vrij agressief merk ik. Op een gegeven moment werkt het wel weer vanzelf. Hopelijk is dat je probleem...
sanook 2 januari 2024 14:40
Changed: Netatmo login, now using the API Token

Ik heb een Netatmoo weerstation en die gegevens werken niet meer sinds de update. Wat moet ik doen om dit weer aan de praat te krijgen?
winwiz @sanook2 januari 2024 14:54
https://www.domoticz.com/wiki/Netatmo Je moest wel op een Beta zitten ik heb het nog niet getest op deze 2024 versie. Let wel goed op bijvoorbeeld bij (( the username should contain <client_id>:<client_secret> )) op de dubbele punt ertussen
sanook @winwiz2 januari 2024 20:42
Bij wacbtwoord moet je dan de code invoeren die je krijgt met die localhost link en je client_id. Dit stuk lukt me nog niet, moet dit op de Pi waar domoticz draait of kan dit op een willekeurige windows machine?
Edit: alsnog gelukt!

[Reactie gewijzigd door sanook op 23 juli 2024 02:32]

Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@sanook2 januari 2024 14:57
De integratie opnieuw instellen. De Netatmo integratie is langere tijd stuk geweest in Domoticz voor het gros van de gebruikers. Sinds langere tijd vereist Netatmo een modernere manier van inloggen waar Domoticz tot deze wijziging niet mee om kon gaan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bor op 23 juli 2024 02:32]

tommy320 2 januari 2024 14:58
Ik gebruik al jaren Domoticz, wat ik jammer vind is dat het vooral een eenmans project is. Als je in de git log kijkt zie je bijna uitsluitend gizmocuz voorbij komen. HA heeft 100-en verschillende contributers. Ik heb wel eens wat sugessties voor verbeteringen gedaan maar dat viel niet in goede aarde.
UTMachine @tommy3202 januari 2024 17:30
De one-man show is al heel veel jaren.
Lawrentz @UTMachine2 januari 2024 18:42
Psies dat, en dat baart me zorgen mbt de continuïteit in de toekomst.
Wanneer Gizmocus stopt dan zitten we met de zgn gebakken peren lijkt me.
Iemand die dit gevoel kan wegnemen?
UTMachine @Lawrentz2 januari 2024 19:17
Ach, als hij stopt, kan je de software nog steeds gebruiken voor een korte/lange tijd.
Lawrentz @UTMachine2 januari 2024 20:11
Dat snap ik, al zijn kunnen gebruiken en willen willen wel twee verschillende dingen.

Want we willen wel mee met nieuwe integraties, bugfixes, secu-fixes, nieuw OS, enz .
UTMachine @Lawrentz2 januari 2024 21:49
Het is open source, dus je kan het dan ook zelf oppakken en dingen verbeteren en/of fixen. Anders moet je gaan kijken naar een alternatief (betaald of gratis)
nairolf @tommy3202 januari 2024 15:32
Dat viel niet in goede aarde bij Domoticz of HA?
tommy320 @nairolf2 januari 2024 15:58
domoticz
UTMachine @tommy3203 januari 2024 10:08
Klopt, bij HA heb ik ook ooit wel is wat code gesubmit. Zolang je aan hun standaarden houdt, accepteren ze de commit in HA.
ido_nl 2 januari 2024 16:03
Gebruik al zo'n 8 jaar Domoticz, niet heel uitgebreid, alleen mn slimmemeter aangesloten en een aantal temperatuur sensoren op basis van RFLink. Dat allemaal in een docker op een Synology NAS.

Heb wel t gevoel dat Home assistant wat verder uitgewerkt is, heb pas een overstap geprobeerd, maar 1 ding wat HA niet kan en Domoticz wel is vergelijken van data met bv een jaar geleden.
Bv, wat was mijn gas of stroom verbruik van een jaar geleden en wat was de temperatuur toen buiten. Dat gaat niet met HA, dan wordt er al snel verwezen naar externe oplossingen zoals Grafana. In Domoticz is dat standaard aanwezig, kan ik alle sensoren vergelijken met een jaar geleden.

Domoticz bewaart trouwens niet alle metingen, maar bewaart een daggemiddelde, zodat je database niet ontploft.

Als HA dat ook zou hebben, zou ik misschien wel overstappen. Ken ook geen andere home automation software die dat kan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ido_nl op 23 juli 2024 02:32]

Robsato @ido_nl2 januari 2024 17:55
Domoticz bewaart trouwens niet alle metingen, maar bewaart een daggemiddelde, zodat je database niet ontploft.
Er zijn 2 histories in Home Assistant.

Eerste is de `recorder` die slaat standaard alle datapunten van alles 10 dagen op. Dit kan nogal oplopen. Tijdsduur is aan te passen en je kan kiezen/filteren weke waarden opgeslagen worden.

Daarnaast zijn er statistics, dat zijn de gemiddelde, min en max waarde van metingen (dus niet alle entities). Ik dacht dat de waarden per uur opgeslagen worden. De statistics worden voor altijd bewaard. Dat lijkt op het dag gemiddelde van Domoticz, maar wat meer detail.
jvanhambelgium @ido_nl2 januari 2024 16:28
>Heb wel t gevoel dat Home assistant wat verder uitgewerkt is, heb pas een overstap geprobeerd, maar 1 >ding wat HA niet kan en Domoticz wel is vergelijken van data met bv een jaar geleden.

Dat kan ondertussen wel op het Energie-dashboard. Gewoon effe "Compare" aanklikken en dan vergelijk je huidige dag/week/maand/jaar met exact 1 jaar geleden.
Niet super-flexibel, maar al een mooie oplossing. Je

Het kan inderdaad niet voor andere willekeurige sensoren, vb geen oplossing voor Temp-sensoren etc. Aan de andere kant....is het een breekpunt dat je Temperatuur niet kan vergelijken met vorige jaar ? Gas/Elec/Solar/Battery is toch belangrijker denk ik ?
ido_nl @jvanhambelgium2 januari 2024 17:17
Ah, goed om te weten dat het voor een deel wel kan.
Is zeker een breekpunt. Vooral temp buiten en binnen vergelijk ik veel. Pas dingen geïsoleerd, handig om dan te kunnen vergelijken.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@jvanhambelgium2 januari 2024 18:16
Dat kan niet op het Energie dashboard gezien de temperatuur daar niet wordt meegegeven. Wat @ido_nl noemt is in Domoticz eenvoudig en in HA simpelweg niet standaard mogelijk.

Het Energie Dashboard an sich kent ook nog wel wat issues; zijn er bv om wat voor redenen dan ook foutieve waardes in het systeem geslopen dan kan je dat niet eenvoudig repareren. Je moet echt zelf met SQL queries aan de gang om bv oude data punten te verwijderen. Dat is in Domoticz ook beter geregeld.
Master1971 2 januari 2024 14:48
Alle smart toestellen zijn nu al jaren verbonden naar mijn Pi3B waar Domoticz opstaat. ENORM betrouwbaar, tweakbaar en best low cost en zeer low verbruik. Hue , google, SONOS, stroomverbruik, camera's... enz, alles loopt lekker via domoticz en op de linux van die Pi3, een tijdje geleden ook HA geprobeert maar terug volledig op Domoticz en HA weg. In de living een oud ipadje tegen de wand, daarop een dedicated browser en je hebt een display met alle knoppen op. Gratis en geweldig! (voor de gevorderden, zelf scripten schrijven, aansluitingen op een extra output module op de Pi3, zeer betrouwbaar en goed voor dagen prutsplezier. )
Cartman! @Master19712 januari 2024 15:48
Wat vond je niet goed aan HA dat je terug bent gegaan naar Domoticz? Alle dingen die je daarna benoemd zijn ook op HA van toepassing namelijk :)
Master1971 @Cartman!3 januari 2024 11:22
moeilijk te zeggen, zoals ik hier verder lees ben ik ook niet de enige die HA uitgetest heeft en besloten.. Naah, dat is het niet.. (ik persoonlijk erger me dood aan de slechte knoppen user UI die alle kanten op springen ivm grootte en groepering) Mogelijk is het gewoonte maar Domoticz doet precies wat ik verwacht, en dan stopt het hé. En updaten enkel als het ECHT moet, if it's not broken don't fix it. Al enkele keren in een opwelling op update gedrukt en een hele dag bezig omdat opeens nieuwe versie .. die niet meer werkt met plugin versie.. enz..
zaadstra 2 januari 2024 15:38
Tjonge, nu loop ik al vier jaar achter met updaten... :+ Het is er domweg niet van gekomen.

Heeft iemand ervaring met een update met zo'n grote versiesprong?
Is een beetje een vraag aan de stichting Open Deur, maar toch.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@zaadstra2 januari 2024 18:13
Mijn ervaring is dat het over het algemeen wel goed gaat maar ik raad je altijd aan een backup te maken zodat je eenvoudig weer terug kan mocht het toch niet werken. Check van te voren even of alle eventuele 3rd party plugins nog beschikbaar zijn voor je start.
bdefour 2 januari 2024 17:30
Hoi,
Is er hier iemand die een goeie makkelijke manier heeft gevonden om z'n P1 Electriciteit en Gas data over te zetten van Domoticz naar HA?
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@bdefour2 januari 2024 18:20
Een echt goede fail safe en dummy proof methode is er niet. Het niet kunnen meenemen van historische data (tenzij je zelf een hoop werk doet) weerhoudt veel mensen ervan om de overstap te maken.

Je zou kunnen kijken of dit voor je werkt: https://github.com/Johanbos/home-assistant-import

Ik heb er zelf geen goede resultaten mee behaald.
jvr 2 januari 2024 21:06
Zucht,heb het weer geprobeerd te updaten, maar helaas....

Favorieten weg, schakelaars etc. staan niet meer gesorteerd, koppeling solaredge defect etc. etc..
Weer dagen en dagen werk omdat te fixen.

Dus snapshot terug en weer op de oude versie.

Tot op heden is het iedere keer feest bij een update.
Krijg steeds meer zin over te stappen op HA.
MrMarcie @jvr3 januari 2024 14:52
Ik had ook veel issues, maar ik update nu via het script dat in de root staat (./updaterelease). Dus niet in webbrowser op update klikken. Dat scheelt heel veel met issues, bij mij in ieder geval. Draait nu al 2 jaar stabiel. Maak wel dagelijkse backups op mijn Pi en in de cloud voor de zekerheid.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MrMarcie op 23 juli 2024 02:32]

UTMachine @jvr3 januari 2024 10:10
Dat is wel iets wat ik meer lees bij Domoticz, dat er meer breekt bij upgrades. Bij HA zie ik dat minder en worden heel lang van te voren aangekondigd indien nodig.
jvr @UTMachine3 januari 2024 13:38
Natuurlijk kan ik niet klagen over iets wat een ander heeft gemaakt, waar ik te lui voor ben om zelf te maken...... ;-)
UTMachine @jvr3 januari 2024 14:04
Klopt :-) Vroeger deed ik wel wat meer development, maar de laatste jaren ben ik ook een "gewone" gebruiker. Enige momenten dat ik in de code duik, als ik iets specifieks nodig hebt of te fixen. Dan is zoiets als HA, OpenHAB, Homey of Domoticz wel prettig (vroeger gebruikte ik DomotiGa). Natuurlijk hoe meer open, hoe beter (mijn voorkeur gaat uit naar HA, doordat het python is :+ )

[Reactie gewijzigd door UTMachine op 23 juli 2024 02:32]

Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@UTMachine4 januari 2024 08:43
Dat is wel iets wat ik meer lees bij Domoticz, dat er meer breekt bij upgrades.
Dat is precies het tegenovergestelde wat ik ervaar. HA kent juist relatief veel breaking updates (en communiceert daar ook over). Ik heb bij Domoticz na jaren gebruik nog nooit iets gehad wat omviel bij een upgrade van Domoticz zelf. Op dat punt vind ik Domoticz vrij betrouwbaar.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bor op 23 juli 2024 02:32]

UTMachine @Bor4 januari 2024 08:54
Dan hebben we allebei verschillende ervaringen :o
Hann1BaL 2 januari 2024 14:38
Ik kan niet snel teruglezen wat de minimum requirements zijn voor deze update.
Zeker voor Raspberry Pi’s, waar Domoticz ook veelal op draait.

Draait deze nog op Buster?

EDIT: Upgrade gedaan na goede backup,maar alles draait naar behoren.
De update werkt dus op een RPI2B met Buster.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hann1BaL op 23 juli 2024 02:32]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

