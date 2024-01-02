Domoticz is een veelzijdige applicatie die erop is gericht om als domoticacontroller te dienen voor de aansturing en het uitlezen van componenten. Het kan zijn werk doen op bijvoorbeeld een Raspberry Pi, maar kan ook op een Linux- of Windows-machine worden ingezet. Domoticz kan gebruikt worden met bijvoorbeeld lichtschakelaars, diverse sensors, ledlampen, beveiligingsapparatuur en tal van andere domoticahardware. Daarnaast kan Domoticz overweg met diverse breed gedragen protocollen, waaronder Z-Wave op basis van de opensource-openzwave-library en EnOcean. Kijk voor meer informatie in ons eigen forum. De changelog voor versie 2024.1 ziet er als volgt uit:

Implemented: AlfenEve, added charging indication switch

AlfenEve, added option to specify charge current (or disable this)

AlfenEve, added Solar charging mode and settings

Counter report, now possible to remove data point (via shift click) from month chart

Devices overview, Setpoint log button

Enever, added support for providers Atoom Alliantie, Energie van Ons, Vandebron, Wout Energie

Enever, option to specify different providers for Gas/Electricity

Enever: added two user variables for average gas/electricity price

Enphase, counter helper to prevent turnover caused by powerloss, reboot or other envoy issues

Enphase, Initial support for Encharge battery status (needs more work)

Livesearch, included hardware name and optimized search algorithm to search all entered strings

Managed Counters, now possible to use negative values

Mitsubishi WF RAC Airconditioning

MQTT-AD, added support for climate min_temp/max_temp and temp_step

MQTT-AD, added support for number voc type

MQTT-AD, added support for Wh and Wm sensors

MQTT-AD, don't add new devices when this is disabled in the system

MQTT-AD: Fan percentage_command_template merged with preset_modes

MQTT, added option to specify devices to be published to MQTT

P1 Meter report, now possible to remove data point (via shift click) from month chart

Persistent Timers (will work in all timer plans)

SetPoint devices can now be configured with a custom unit, min/max and step size and have a custom icon

Support for Python 3.12

TeleInfo, added Tempo field

Temp/Hum/Baro or combination can be replaced by any other Temp/Hum/Baro or combination

Temperature report, now possible to remove data point (via shift click) from variation chart Changed: Floorplan, better display of current state for counter devices

Floorplan, Sound Icon state (0 dB = Off else On)

MQTT-AD: better device name generation

Netatmo login, now using the API Token Fixed: EventSystem, corrected event of RGB/W/WW devices

Export to csv from Charts

MQTT-AD, RGB dimmers did not work correctly in scenes/timers

MQTT-AD: better handling of Push-On/Push-Off devices

MQTT-AD: better handling of Switch commands that needs a 'state' object

MQTT-AD: fixed brightness for HS lights

MQTT-AD: prevent blind from updating on non-numeric state changes

P1 Meter, buffer size increased because of large datagrams on some meters

Python memory leak

Sunset/rise timers now correctly set the time for next day

Switches defined with "Off Delay" are not set to "Off" at startup Removed: OpenZWave (Move to ZWaveJS-UI in combination with MQTT Auto Discovery)

RFXCom, firmware update via web interface (use RFXFlash instead) For a full detailed overview visit this page.