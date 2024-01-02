Domoticz is een veelzijdige applicatie die erop is gericht om als domoticacontroller te dienen voor de aansturing en het uitlezen van componenten. Het kan zijn werk doen op bijvoorbeeld een Raspberry Pi, maar kan ook op een Linux- of Windows-machine worden ingezet. Domoticz kan gebruikt worden met bijvoorbeeld lichtschakelaars, diverse sensors, ledlampen, beveiligingsapparatuur en tal van andere domoticahardware. Daarnaast kan Domoticz overweg met diverse breed gedragen protocollen, waaronder Z-Wave op basis van de opensource-openzwave-library en EnOcean. Kijk voor meer informatie in ons eigen forum. De changelog voor versie 2024.1 ziet er als volgt uit:
Implemented:
Changed:
- AlfenEve, added charging indication switch
- AlfenEve, added option to specify charge current (or disable this)
- AlfenEve, added Solar charging mode and settings
- Counter report, now possible to remove data point (via shift click) from month chart
- Devices overview, Setpoint log button
- Enever, added support for providers Atoom Alliantie, Energie van Ons, Vandebron, Wout Energie
- Enever, option to specify different providers for Gas/Electricity
- Enever: added two user variables for average gas/electricity price
- Enphase, counter helper to prevent turnover caused by powerloss, reboot or other envoy issues
- Enphase, Initial support for Encharge battery status (needs more work)
- Livesearch, included hardware name and optimized search algorithm to search all entered strings
- Managed Counters, now possible to use negative values
- Mitsubishi WF RAC Airconditioning
- MQTT-AD, added support for climate min_temp/max_temp and temp_step
- MQTT-AD, added support for number voc type
- MQTT-AD, added support for Wh and Wm sensors
- MQTT-AD, don't add new devices when this is disabled in the system
- MQTT-AD: Fan percentage_command_template merged with preset_modes
- MQTT, added option to specify devices to be published to MQTT
- P1 Meter report, now possible to remove data point (via shift click) from month chart
- Persistent Timers (will work in all timer plans)
- SetPoint devices can now be configured with a custom unit, min/max and step size and have a custom icon
- Support for Python 3.12
- TeleInfo, added Tempo field
- Temp/Hum/Baro or combination can be replaced by any other Temp/Hum/Baro or combination
- Temperature report, now possible to remove data point (via shift click) from variation chart
Fixed:
- Floorplan, better display of current state for counter devices
- Floorplan, Sound Icon state (0 dB = Off else On)
- MQTT-AD: better device name generation
- Netatmo login, now using the API Token
Removed:
- EventSystem, corrected event of RGB/W/WW devices
- Export to csv from Charts
- MQTT-AD, RGB dimmers did not work correctly in scenes/timers
- MQTT-AD: better handling of Push-On/Push-Off devices
- MQTT-AD: better handling of Switch commands that needs a 'state' object
- MQTT-AD: fixed brightness for HS lights
- MQTT-AD: prevent blind from updating on non-numeric state changes
- P1 Meter, buffer size increased because of large datagrams on some meters
- Python memory leak
- Sunset/rise timers now correctly set the time for next day
- Switches defined with "Off Delay" are not set to "Off" at startup
For a full detailed overview visit this page.
- OpenZWave (Move to ZWaveJS-UI in combination with MQTT Auto Discovery)
- RFXCom, firmware update via web interface (use RFXFlash instead)