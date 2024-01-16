Domoticz is een veelzijdige applicatie die erop is gericht om als domoticacontroller te dienen voor de aansturing en het uitlezen van componenten. Het kan zijn werk doen op bijvoorbeeld een Raspberry Pi, maar kan ook op een Linux- of Windows-machine worden ingezet. Domoticz kan gebruikt worden met bijvoorbeeld lichtschakelaars, diverse sensors, ledlampen, beveiligingsapparatuur en tal van andere domoticahardware. Daarnaast kan Domoticz overweg met diverse breed gedragen protocollen, waaronder Z-Wave op basis van de opensource-openzwave-library en EnOcean. Kijk voor meer informatie in ons eigen forum. De changelog voor versie 2024.2 ziet er als volgt uit:

Implemented: Compare chart for most sensor types

Email, Splitting mime attachments over multiple lines

Notifications, Option to enable/disable

OpenZwave is back.... (No Support) Updated: Translations Changed: Comparing charts now uses correct Y-Axis label

Internal, Last received is now handled differently, should solve possible hardware timeout issues

MQTT, QoS is now set to 1 for all messages Fixed: MQTT-AD: Fan creation

Timer Plans, now also duplicates scenes A few notes before updating: Because some users are still experiencing migration issues to ZWaveJS-UI, OpenZWave is back (No support!). The OpenZWave project was stopped 2 years ago. We still urge ysers using OpenZWave to migrate to ZWaveJS-UI in combination with the MQTT Autodiscovery method build into Domoticz. (See here)

Armv6 device support has been stopped. Sure, you can still build Domoticz yourself, but no binary versions are published anymore. This means devices like the Raspberry Pi 1, Pi Zero from ~12 years ago are not supported anymore.

When using Domoticz with client/server setup (multiple locations), it is important that both server and client run this version or a beta.

Support for remote updating a RFXCom transceiver has been removed as it was not working 100% with the latest models. This was a joined decision between us, and you now need to use the flash application from the RFXCom website.