Software-update: Domoticz 2024.2

Domoticz logo (79 pix)Domoticz is een veelzijdige applicatie die erop is gericht om als domoticacontroller te dienen voor de aansturing en het uitlezen van componenten. Het kan zijn werk doen op bijvoorbeeld een Raspberry Pi, maar kan ook op een Linux- of Windows-machine worden ingezet. Domoticz kan gebruikt worden met bijvoorbeeld lichtschakelaars, diverse sensors, ledlampen, beveiligingsapparatuur en tal van andere domoticahardware. Daarnaast kan Domoticz overweg met diverse breed gedragen protocollen, waaronder Z-Wave op basis van de opensource-openzwave-library en EnOcean. Kijk voor meer informatie in ons eigen forum. De changelog voor versie 2024.2 ziet er als volgt uit:

Implemented:
  • Compare chart for most sensor types
  • Email, Splitting mime attachments over multiple lines
  • Notifications, Option to enable/disable
  • OpenZwave is back.... (No Support)
Updated:
  • Translations
Changed:
  • Comparing charts now uses correct Y-Axis label
  • Internal, Last received is now handled differently, should solve possible hardware timeout issues
  • MQTT, QoS is now set to 1 for all messages
Fixed:
  • MQTT-AD: Fan creation
  • Timer Plans, now also duplicates scenes
A few notes before updating:
  • Because some users are still experiencing migration issues to ZWaveJS-UI, OpenZWave is back (No support!). The OpenZWave project was stopped 2 years ago. We still urge ysers using OpenZWave to migrate to ZWaveJS-UI in combination with the MQTT Autodiscovery method build into Domoticz. (See here)
  • Armv6 device support has been stopped. Sure, you can still build Domoticz yourself, but no binary versions are published anymore. This means devices like the Raspberry Pi 1, Pi Zero from ~12 years ago are not supported anymore.
  • When using Domoticz with client/server setup (multiple locations), it is important that both server and client run this version or a beta.
  • Support for remote updating a RFXCom transceiver has been removed as it was not working 100% with the latest models. This was a joined decision between us, and you now need to use the flash application from the RFXCom website.

Domoticz Home Automation System

Versienummer 2024.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Domoticz
Download https://www.domoticz.com/downloads
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (37)

Anoniem: 1004743 16 januari 2024 16:16
Je kan wel stellen dat er een hoop vreemde commentaren zijn geschreven.
Domoticz mag er dan niet zo fancy uitzien, maar het werkt goed en is solide.
Waarom je naar HA moet verhuizen is mij nog niet echt duidelijk.
Vooral het internet verkeer van HA baart mij zorgen.
Het aantal internet calls die HA maakt is absurd hoog. Waarom is mij nog steeds niet duidelijk.
Domoticz wekt lokaal en zoekt niets op het internet en dit wil ik ook zo houden.
MsG @Anoniem: 100474317 januari 2024 08:47
HomeAssistant werkt ook lokaal, en heeft enkel een opt-in diagnostische functie.

Domoticz wordt vooral onderhouden door 1 Nederlander. Terwijl home assistant gemaakt is door 1 Nederlander maar nu onderhouden wordt door duizenden mensen. De slagkracht is veel groter. Werkt alles al zoals je wil dan is domoticz misschien prima, maar als je nu nog moet beginnen zou ik niet meer voor domoticz kiezen.

Ik heb het enkel nog voor de p1 logging, moet die nog eens migreren naar iets als dsmr.
Kroesss 16 januari 2024 07:21
Jaren gebruik gemaakt van Domoticz, totdat de Pi waar het op draaide het begaf. Dat was voor mij wel een moment om over te stappen op Home Assistant. Ik heb mijn OTGW bijvoorbeeld nooit aan de praat gekregen in Domoticz (na ongeveer een kwartier draaien liep dat vast). Bij HA liep alles gelijk goed en blijft het ook lopen.

Ik had destijds al eerder willen overschakelen, maar keek wel op tegen de overstap. Blijkbaar had ik een stervende Pi nodig als laatste zetje.
edterbak @Kroesss16 januari 2024 07:38
Draaide je Domoticz op een sdcard?
Het zou namelijk een falend sdkaartje kunnen zijn. Wear. Dat staat (een beetje) los van het programma. Dat kan met ook met home assistant gebeuren.
Een ssd is betrouwbaarder.
Maar, ik weet niet of je een sdcard gebruikte of iets beters dus.
Kroesss @edterbak16 januari 2024 07:49
Ik gebruikte een SD-kaart inderdaad, maar ook met een andere SD-kaart ging de Pi niet meer aan. Dat was dus niet de oorzaak. Ik weet dat een SD-kaart een hogere wear heeft, en ik geef Domoticz dan ook zeker niet de schuld van het overlijden van de Pi. Ik geef alleen aan dat het voor mij wel het laatste zetje was dat ik nodig had om te switchen. Ik moest namelijk opnieuw beginnen met opbouwen van mijn domotica-systeem, welke software ik ook zou kiezen. Dan wordt de keuze om daadwerkelijk over te stappen toch makkelijker als je dat toch al van plan was.
Kraz @edterbak16 januari 2024 07:51
Genoeg Pi's die het 'gewoon' begeven. Niets met het kaartje te maken.

Ik zit zelf nog op domoticz met relatief weinig dingen geautomatiseerd. Wel heb ik daarnaast al Home Automation draaien, maar de zwave stick zit nog aan Domoticz.

Op de een of andere manier zie ik er tegenop om alles weer uit te vinden en te automatiseren. Laatste x in HA was het een gedoe met YAML.
Kroesss @Kraz16 januari 2024 08:22
Ik had helemaal nog geen ervaring in HA, dus keek vooral op tegen het feit dat andere software toch vaak een ander concept heeft hoe het werkt. Maar ik had vooral het gevoel dat de ontwikkeling bij Domoticz redelijk stil lag, vooral in vergelijking met de ontwikkeling bij HA. Neem nou het voorbeeld van mijn OTGW. Die werkte perfect met de software van OTGW zelf, maar dus niet in Domoticz. Er waren er meerdere die exact dezelfde symptomen hadden dan ik, en de maker van OTGW heeft zelfs nog meegekeken, en geconcludeerd dat het probleem was dat Domoticz volcontinue de OTGW aan het pollen was. Dat overloadde de gateway. De reactie van de ontwikkelaar van Domoticz was simpelweg dat hij het bij hem wel deed, en dat het dus een niet-bestaand probleem was.
lenwar
@Kraz16 januari 2024 08:26
Laatste x in HA was het een gedoe met YAML.
Dat is eigenlijk al een tijdje niet meer noodzakelijk. De automatiseringen zijn vrijwel volledig via de GUI te doen. Toegeven dat de GUI van HA natuurlijk niet echt vriendelijk is. Hij is duidelijk door techneuten voor tech-savvy mensen gemaakt.
Dit gezegd hebbende, wordt het wel vriendelijker en toegankelijker allemaal.

Anekdotisch:
Ik heb mijn automations de afgelopen maanden van ‘handmatig yaml’ naar de GUI overgezet (die onder water ook gewoon een yaml-bestand genereert 😊)

Er zijn wel een aantal van die automatiseringen die deels stukjes ‘handmatig’ yaml hebben. (Veelal als je met niet-helper-variabelen werkt)
Odie @Kraz16 januari 2024 08:35
Ik ben ook overgestapt en het bevalt me prima. Ik bemoei me totaal niet met yaml.
Jef61 @Kraz16 januari 2024 08:40
Na opnieuw problemen met de update van Domoticz en weinig ontwikkeling, nu definitief de overstap aan het maken naar Home Assistant. Ik moet zeggen dat het een stuk beter is geworden sinds mijn vorige poging. Lijkt erop dat Domoticz binnenkort definitief uit kan :)
Whaa @Kraz16 januari 2024 10:11
Ik zit op hetzelfde punt. Heb een goedwerkende oplossing met Domoticz en als test een HA Yellow ernaast. Veel werk simpel en handig in HA (met name update software). Wilde het scrappen van mijn ECU-3 zonnepanelen over zetten. Werkt nu via Node Red, MQTT en dan domoticz in (met dank aan de domoticz community voor het bouwen hiervan). Heb op HA node red geinstalleerd en de flow gemaakt. Data komt binnen bij HA maar om het nu aan virtual devices toe te kennen lukt me niet, iedere variable heeft unieke ID. Heb dit in YAML aangemaakt maar als het voor MQTT is dan mogen diverse type variabelen niet.
Verder snap ik de logica niet van HA, het maken van een automatisering werkt beperkt, het sturen van een e-mail is iets wat me nog niet gelukt is (krijg in Domoticz een foto in mail en push bericht als er iemand aanbeld). geen idee hoe dit in HA moet werken. Heb een vraag open op het forum maar dat is niet echt actief... Ben de response tijden van de Domoticz community gewend...
Ik twijfel nog,
Beide draaien wel op een SSD, het probleem van een kapotte SD na een 18 tot 24 maanden draaien is opgelost.
4tro @Whaa16 januari 2024 12:54
Klinkt vrij bewerkelijk om je zonnepanelen opbrengst uit te lezen, is dit een beperking van je omvormer? Ik kan de mijne gewoon lokaal uitlezen via de enphase envoy integration.
Whaa @4tro16 januari 2024 23:33
Dat is de beperking van het AP systems eco systeem.
bartje @Kroesss16 januari 2024 09:46
Ik ben ook over gestapt, jaren geleden,
maar dat was toen ik alleen nog maar MQTT lampen had.
de look en feel van HA was veel beter en dat is natuurlijk nodig voor de rest van de mensen in mijn huis.
In HA was alles veel logischer, ik hoefde geen 2 dummy lampen aan te maken om MQTT werkend te krijgen.
wat mij wel stoorde, en nog steeds een beetje is dat HA veel zwaarder draait,
domoticz draaide bij mij soepel op een RPIzero. waar HA al minder soepel liep op een RPI3.
nu dan toch maar een wat zwaarder systeem en heel veel dingen toegevoegd vind ik HA veel fijner dan domoticz, echter heeft het ook meer rekenkracht nodig.
JaapB 16 januari 2024 10:31
Mooi dat ze toch kijken naar mensen die nu nog niet over zijn gestapt van OZW naar Zwave-JS. Het is ook wel een verschil natuurlijk om van een systeem wat het vanuit de standaard installatie gewoon doet over te moeten naar een systeem wat de nodige aanpassingen en extra programma's vraagt.

Maar goed, OZW als zodanig is simpelweg gestopt dus kom je uiteindelijk aan de beperking met nieuwere devices.
Groentjuh @JaapB16 januari 2024 11:18
Het lastige is natuurlijk dat je hierdoor verplicht over MOEST naar Zwave-JS. Als al jouw apparaten goed genoeg werken in OZW, dan heb voornamelijk last van het verdwijnen van OZW. Overgaan naar ZWave-JS is simpelweg best wat moeite. Bij mij zijn het 135 devices binnen Domoticz (redelijk gedeelte inactief), maar om dat even device voor device te gaan vervangen voor Zwave-JS's versie is best een werkje!

Tuurlijk is het beter als ze overgaan, maar tegelijkertijd zien ze denk ik ook wel dat "Als ik dat toch allemaal moet gaan doen..." voor mensen ook aanleiding is om over te gaan naar bijvoorbeeld HA, want daar heb ik apparaat X en Y ook (die ik niet noodzakelijk nu mis maar..).
JaapB @Groentjuh16 januari 2024 11:37
Ik heb een tijd een schaduwsysteem draaiende gehad met daarop na een steile leercurve zwave-js geïnstalleerd inclusief docker en MQTT.
En binnen OZW een opruiming gehouden onder de niet meer werkende en aanwezige nodes gehouden en kwam toen op nog 1 bewegingsmelder inclusief lichtmeting die ik gebruikte in de automatisering van de rolluiken en nog twee schakelaars.

Overigens is ook binnen HA het aanmaken van Zwave-js en andere dingen noodzakelijk omdat ook daar geen directe input vanuit de zwave-stick is dus zeker geen reden om over te stappen.

En ondertussen een bewegingsmelder met lichtmeting onder zigbee gevonden die via de Conbee II stick werkt dus ik kan straks na even parallel draaien stoppen met Z-wave en over op zigbee.
Anoniem: 111246 16 januari 2024 07:49
7 jaar dankbaar gebruik van gemaakt, maar toen Hue begon over een verplichting tot het aanmaken van een cloud account, overgestapt op Z2M en de hele zwik in HA gehangen en geconfigureerd. Ging zoveel simpeler dan in Domoticz.

Wel nog de historie van gas, water en electra overgezet. Maar daarna was het toch echt over voor Domoticz.

Zie het vaker gebeuren en heb het idee dat de installbase van HA enorm veel groter is (geworden) dan Domoticz.

Hoe?
Zie: forumtopic: Data van Domoticz naar Home Assistant overzetten
En: forumtopic: [Tutorial] Migratie van Hue Bridge naar Z2M + HA (docker)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 111246 op 23 juli 2024 07:03]

SecHyg @Anoniem: 11124616 januari 2024 08:30
Hi Derice,

De historie van gas en elektra, hoe heb je deze overgezet?
Tijdje terug naar gekeken, maar niet gevonden. Is voor mij de reden geweest nog niet over te stappen naar HA.
DrNickB @SecHyg16 januari 2024 09:01
Je zou eens kunnen kijken naar deze tool:
https://github.com/Johanbos/home-assistant-import

Bij mijn vader, van Domoticz naar HA-OS overgestapt, import zonder al te veel problemen.
Bij mijn zelf van Domoticz naar HA (Docker) ging het wat minder van zelf.

in HA-OS heb je plugins, dus kun je de sql manager etc gebruiken, beetje kennis van code/sql is wel handig, zat ergens onderweg op regel xxx een fout, die ik gelukkig kon herstellen.

Zelf heb ik wat meer problemen gehad, negatieve waardes etc, maar met wat prutsen en klooien wel gelukt.
(ik draai de docker met een zichtbare config folder, waardoor ik de DB kon kopiëren en lokaal kon bewerken alvorens weer te uploaden en resultaten te bekijken.)

ohja hoef het vast niet te zeggen, maar voor je iets doet, maak even een kopie ;)
Anoniem: 111246 @SecHyg16 januari 2024 09:26
Check mijn topic hierover even: forumtopic: Data van Domoticz naar Home Assistant overzetten
Zitten wat haken en ogen aan als je alles vers hebt geinstalleerd.
SecHyg @Anoniem: 11124617 januari 2024 09:31
Dank je wel.
joker1977 @Anoniem: 11124616 januari 2024 08:39
Heb je (nog) een link of tip voor de historie van verbruiksmeter over te zetten? Dat is voor mij ook nog wel een drempel om de switch te maken op dit moment...
Anoniem: 111246 @joker197716 januari 2024 09:26
Zie: forumtopic: Data van Domoticz naar Home Assistant overzetten
BuzzardHawk @joker197716 januari 2024 21:26
Ik heb de drempel genomen nadat de vorige update van Domoticz OpenZwave had verwijderd en mijn Zwave sensoren waren verdwenen. (ja..ja.. de release notes niet gelezen :X )

Met forumtopic: https://gathering.tweakers.net/forum/list_messages/2212238 de historie overgezet. _/-\o_
De stekker kan nu uit de Domoticz RPi2.

[Reactie gewijzigd door BuzzardHawk op 23 juli 2024 07:03]

Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
16 januari 2024 08:13
Compare chart for most sensor types
Mooi, dat is een zeer welkome aanvulling. Dit maakt het nog makkelijker om bv de invloed van temperatuur op de energievoorziening te bepalen.
SnowDude 16 januari 2024 08:20
Voor mij komt dit te laat. Doordat ik bij de vorige update moest overstappen naar zwave-js ben ik meteen overgestapt naar home assistant. Ik wil niet meer terug
DIKKEHENK 16 januari 2024 09:58
Hopla, deze ging naadloos, geen verdwenen sensors ivm user perikelen.
Had ( heb) wel problemen met mobosensors ( draai nu Libre hardware monitor) en die moet ik handmatig na een reboot elke keer uit, en dan weer aanzetten bij hardware)

Nu de gegevens timeout op 10 min gezet, kijken of dat helpt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door DIKKEHENK op 23 juli 2024 07:03]

Goosmeister 16 januari 2024 15:07
Volgens mij gaat dit artikel over een update van Domoticz, wat ik zelf al jaren stabiel heb draaien met de nodige DZvents scripts. Dus fijn te lezen dat er een update is.

Waar ik mij enigszins aan stoor is dat bij elk artikel over een Domoticz update er gelijk een clubje los gaat over de overgang op HA en hoe je de meterstanden over krijgt. Dat is volledig off-topic en bewaar dat lekker voor een artikel over de update van HA. Mijn mening overigens.
bvdfheemskerk @Goosmeister18 januari 2024 13:07
Well said, volledig mee eens.

Draai al jaren volledig vlekkeloos domoticz.
Onlangs geüpgraded naar een Pi4 met Ssd.

Overzetten ging ook supermakkelijk.

De overgang naar Zwave-JS-ui was even puzzelen maar de Zwave dimmers reageren nu veel beter.
Brutuss 16 januari 2024 08:56
Lees vooral dat een hoop mensen overstappen of zijn overgestapt naar Home Assistant.

Ik heb dit in het begin van het jaar ook gedaan. Wil ook niet meer terug.
Domoticz was een fijn pakket op het moment dat je alles hebt draaien. Vaak ging dat niet zonder slag of stoot. Wat mij vooral stoorde is de mega oude look. Wil je iets meer van deze tijd moet je weer zoiets als Dashticz installeren.
3raser @Brutuss16 januari 2024 10:27
Ik vind vooral de Android app van HA een verademing. Je kan er alles in doen wat je ook in de webinterface zelf kan doen. Domoticz had nooit zo'n beste app. En die app kreeg vervolgens ook nog eens reclame.

Moet wel zeggen dat de winst vooral bij HA ligt. Toen ik het jaren geleden probeerde moest ik er niet aan denken om over te stappen. Alles moest handmatig in YAML bestanden worden geconfigureerd. Dat is nu wel anders.
Brutuss @3raser16 januari 2024 11:24
Klopt daar heb je helemaal gelijkt in. Wat ik vooral ook fijn vind aan de app is de presence detection. Heel makkelijk in te stellen zodat je weet ik niet wat allemaal kan koppelen aan geolocaties.
zaadstra 16 januari 2024 16:20
Hmmm Zwave geneuzel en geen P1 support meer, ik blijf lekker op de (hele) oude versie want alles werkt nu prima. Op een P1 B+.

Voor de SD kaart slijtage kopieer ik elk half jaar de programma map (met database) naar een nieuwe map en wissel oud en nieuw dan om. Wordt de rest van de SD kaart ook nog eens gevuld :P
Nieass @zaadstra17 januari 2024 11:26
Hoe kom je erbij dat er geen P1 support meer is?? Draai hier op 2023.1 met P1

Zwave "geneuzel" is inderdaad wel vervelend. Maar zolang het hier nog goed draait ga ook ik niet over naar zwave-js.
zaadstra @Nieass17 januari 2024 13:54
Dat lees ik hierboven onder bij de release notes voor 2024.2, onder "A few notes before updating:":
Armv6 device support has been stopped. Sure, you can still build Domoticz yourself, but no binary versions are published anymore. This means devices like the Raspberry Pi 1, Pi Zero from ~12 years ago are not supported anymore
Ja die zwave heeft hier jaren beroerd gewerkt en is nu "stabiel". Dat laat ik liever zo. Draai nog 2020.2 ...
Goed om te weten dat 2023.1 nog kan.
Jef61 @Nieass18 januari 2024 10:19
Haha spraakverwarring lijkt me. De één heeft het over een antieke raspberry Pi1 en de ander over een P1 slimme meter.

