Domoticz is een veelzijdige applicatie die erop is gericht om als domoticacontroller te dienen voor de aansturing en het uitlezen van componenten. Het kan zijn werk doen op bijvoorbeeld een Raspberry Pi met Linux, natuurlijk kun je ook andere Linux-, macOS- of Windows-machines inzetten. Ook is er een package beschikbaar om Domoticz op een Synology-nas te laten draaien.

Domoticz kan gebruikt worden met bijvoorbeeld lichtschakelaars, diverse sensors, ledlampen, beveiligingsapparatuur en tal van andere domoticahardware. Daarnaast kan Domoticz overweg met diverse breed gedragen protocollen, waaronder z-wave op basis van de opensource-openzwave-library en EnOcean. Er zijn echter ook koppelingen die je wat minder snel verwacht, zoals met de Essent E-thermostaat. Handig is verder de koppeling met de Logitech Harmony Hub, die op zijn beurt diverse apparatuur via infrarood kan aansturen.

Op ons Forum zijn tal van tweakers actief in Domoticz - open source domotica systeem - deel 4. Gisteren schreven we nog over versie 4.10693. Die leek op de nieuwe stable uitgave, maar blijkt een bèta-uitgave te zijn geweest; 4.10659 is de nieuwe stable in de Domoticz-stal. De lijst met veranderingen van versie 4.10658 zag er als volgt uit: