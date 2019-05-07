Domoticz is een veelzijdige applicatie die erop is gericht om als domoticacontroller te dienen voor de aansturing en het uitlezen van componenten. Het kan zijn werk doen op bijvoorbeeld een Raspberry Pi met Linux, natuurlijk kun je ook andere Linux-, macOS- of Windows-machines inzetten. Ook is er een package beschikbaar om Domoticz op een Synology-nas te laten draaien.
Domoticz kan gebruikt worden met bijvoorbeeld lichtschakelaars, diverse sensors, ledlampen, beveiligingsapparatuur en tal van andere domoticahardware. Daarnaast kan Domoticz overweg met diverse breed gedragen protocollen, waaronder z-wave op basis van de opensource-openzwave-library en EnOcean. Er zijn echter ook koppelingen die je wat minder snel verwacht, zoals met de Essent E-thermostaat. Handig is verder de koppeling met de Logitech Harmony Hub, die op zijn beurt diverse apparatuur via infrarood kan aansturen.
Op ons Forum zijn tal van tweakers actief in Domoticz - open source domotica systeem - deel 4. Gisteren schreven we nog over versie 4.10693. Die leek op de nieuwe stable uitgave, maar blijkt een bèta-uitgave te zijn geweest; 4.10659 is de nieuwe stable in de Domoticz-stal. De lijst met veranderingen van versie 4.10658 zag er als volgt uit:
Version 4.10658
- Implemented: [BleBox] Add support for airSensor and use the newest api for shutterBox
- Implemented: Alecto WS5500 implemented (pTypeWeather)
- Implemented: Anna Thermostat Added ability to select presets on the Anna via selector switch. Added ability to update the state of the proximity switch in the Anna thermostat.
- Implemented: Better graph display for thermostat devices
- Implemented: Blinds T14/R15/T16 to lights.html
- Implemented: CayenneLPP, added initial support for LPP_UNIXTIME
- Implemented: Cereal Proxy
- Implemented: Custom icons for: Contact Door Contact Push On Push Off Door Lock Door Lock Inverted
- Implemented: Devices Tab, Scene/Group log icon added
- Implemented: EnOcean3 implemented EPP D2-03-0A
- Implemented: EventSystem logging name when issuing thermostat SetPoint/Mode/Fan command
- Implemented: EvoHome radiator Valve Value to Pushers InfluxDB worker
- Implemented: Experimental support for WebSockets protocol
- Implemented: Hardware setup, support /dev/serial/by-id on Linux
- Implemented: InfluxDB Data push, support for Username/Password
- Implemented: InfluxDB: added option for remote proxy path
- Implemented: Logitech Media Server, added 'daphile' to the list of supported models
- Implemented: Make Telegram notification silent when priority is negative
- Implemented: Maverick 773 BBQ Temperature meter now using fixed ID as there is a new id generated between transmitter and controller every 15 minutes
- Implemented: New Aqara Wireless Mini Switch
- Implemented: New Hardware, The Things Network with CayenneLPP application(s)
- Implemented: On/Off chart to Lights log
- Implemented: OpenZWave, controller options for RetryTimeout, AssumeAwake and PerformReturnRoutes can now be set
- Implemented: OpenZWave, handling 'kVAh' unit
- Implemented: OpenZWave, support for Seismic Intensity sensor
- Implemented: Report for Counter Incremental devices
- Implemented: RFLink support for Blyss type (with high unit number)
- Implemented: RFXCom Implemented Noise Level for Pro firmware
- Implemented: RFXCom Lucci Fan DC
- Implemented: RFXCom ProXL implementation
- Implemented: RFXCom Supporting detection of Pro2, Pro XL1
- Implemented: RFXMeter, Option to specify meter divider
- Implemented: RTL433, Add support for wind_speed wind_gust wind_direction
- Implemented: RTL433, added support for WGR800,PCR800
- Implemented: RTL433, implemented Moisture sensor
- Implemented: RTL433, support for sensors reporting in Fahrenheit
- Implemented: Serial port for Freescale imx6 devices
- Implemented: Support Aqara Vibration Sensor (v1)
- Implemented: Support double click and long press feature for "Xiaomi Wireless Dual Wall Switch"
- Implemented: Support for NodeOn Soft Button TSB-2-1-01
- Implemented: Support for Westinghouse FAN
- Implemented: Taiwanese language (big thanks to berry lin!)
- Implemented: The Things Network, add GPS coordinate in Uservariable
- Implemented: Time/Sun set/rise to events frame
- Implemented: Timer Plan, duplicate option
- Implemented: Touch Device unction
- Implemented: Trend calculator (only for temperatures at the moment)
- Implemented: Using MapQuest Geo API in settings
- Implemented: Wind sensor without Temp and Chill
- Implemented: Xiaomi Gateway Aqara Cube report battery status
- Removed: LogitechMediaServer: HTTP timeout as a configurable option
- Fixed: [Satel Integra] fix for Inetgra256 and allow to change names
- Fixed: Anna to work with both firmwares
- Fixed: Arilux
- Fixed: Corrected water graph display
- Fixed: Correcting cost calculation for P1 Meter reports with return usage
- Fixed: Custom Icon upload message
- Fixed: DarkSky possible wind-chill callsign issue
- Fixed: Date parsing in Safari
- Fixed: Devices tab, removed unnecessary zwave node id as this is part of the ID already
- Fixed: Do not allow enters/returns in arguments (thanks to Fabio Carretto)
- Fixed: Doorcontact, On/Off delay where hidden
- Fixed: EvoHome hot water graphs
- Fixed: Evohome SYNC bug
- Fixed: Fan/RMP sensor
- Fixed: Fix for running as non-privileged user
- Fixed: Forecast button, displaying correct units
- Fixed: Honeywell thermostat fixes and improvements
- Fixed: I2C/BME280, Corrected oversampling
- Fixed: Increased heartbeat_check timeout to 5 minutes (process rebooted while doing a large database operation (migration of a sensor))
- Fixed: Kodi Notification setup display (hops)
- Fixed: Light Log Set 'Level' for RGB switches
- Fixed: MySensors IR switching
- Fixed: Next Protect, removing Heat/US checks
- Fixed: On/Off actions where incorrectly handled when setting the a RGB/W Color
- Fixed: P1 Smart Meter report chart, limit number of decimals in tooltip
- Fixed: Philips Hue, should work correctly now again
- Fixed: Possible SQL Injection Vulnerability (Thanks to Fabio Carretto!)
- Fixed: Prevent touch stcroll while using jQuery wheel color picker
- Fixed: Put correct node name in button titles in association group view
- Fixed: Python Plugin protocols now always use Parameters values for Username/Password during authentication rather than cached values
- Fixed: Rain device for DarkSky
- Fixed: Selector selected color
- Fixed: Shared server via mydomoticz bug.
- Fixed: Temp+Hum log button in devices view
- Fixed: Temperature sorting in report
- Fixed: timer where one part of the combination is even or odd week
- Fixed: Xiaomi Gateway Lum issue
- Fixed: Xiaomi, using correct (application default) way to update temp/hum/pressure
- Fixed: YouLess meter report
- Fixed: Various, see github, thanks to all who contributed!!
- Updated: dzVents (version 2.4.18, See dzVents/documentation/history.md)
- Updated: Event Editor
- Updated: New Gui pages/code for Utility/Weather/Temperature/Devices/Hardware Setup
- Updated: OZW configuration files
- Updated: Translations
- Updated: Weather Underground for use with the new API, option to specify Lat/Long as location
- Updated: Winddelen, using new API URL now, and including some more sensors