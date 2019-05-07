Phil Harvey heeft versie 11.40 van ExifTool uitgebracht. ExifTool is een gratis en cross-platform programma waarmee de metadata van een groot aantal bestanden kan worden beheerd en bewerkt. Het werkt vanaf de commandline, maar er zijn oplossingen van derden beschikbaar, waardoor het ook met een grafische gebruikersinterface kan worden gebuikt. Sinds versie 11.37 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 11.40
Changes in version 11.39
- Added a new Canon LensType
- Added a new value for EXIF:SceneCaptureType used by some Samsung cameras
- Fixed QuickTime writing to preserve existing same-named default-language tags in other groups when writing a default language tag
Changes in version 11.38
- Added ability to create new QuickTime tags in MOV/MP4 videos
- Added two new Canon LensTypes and a new CanonModelID (thanks LibRaw)
- Added a few new Sony/Minolta LensType values (thanks Jos Roost)
- Added a number of new QuickTime GenreID values
- Added range check on date/time values when writing
- Decode Canon EOS D60 black levels
- Split off some QuickTime tags into different family 1 groups
- Fixed "Chunk offset outside movie data" error when writing some HEIC files
- Fixed decoding of Pentax AutoBracketing for K-1 and K-5
- Fixed some QuickTime family 2 group names
- Fixed bug introduced in 11.38 that broke extraction of thumbnail images from Canon MOV videos
- Added Extra JPEGImageLength tag
- Added nksc.config to the sample config files
- Added a couple more Sony/Minolta LensTypes (thanks Jos Roost)
- Added a couple of new Sigma LensType values
- Decode a couple more tags from Pittasoft dashcam videos
- Decode two new FLIR tags (thanks Corinne Berthier)
- Decode a new ERF tag, and fix wrong format for some others (thanks LibRaw)
- Improved decoding of Sigma maker notes for some models
- Enhanced Composite tag logic to allow a scalar Inhibit entry
- Enhanced XMP processing to support readable subdirectories embedded in a tag
- Updated some language translations
- Patched Composite GPS reference direction tags to prevent them from being created if these tags already exist
- Fixed problem reading some odd PDF files