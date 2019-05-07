Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Go 1.12.5 / 1.11.10

Go, ook aangeduid als golang, is een programmeertaal die sinds 2007 wordt ontwikkeld door Google en de opensourcegemeenschap. De taal wordt onder andere door CloudFlare, Google, Netflix en Uber gebruikt. Go-code kan worden gecompileerd voor Android, Linux, macOS, FreeBSD en Windows, op i386-, amd64- en ARM-processorarchitecturen. De syntax van Go is vergelijkbaar met die van C en soortgelijke programmeertalen, hoewel er ook enkele opvallende verschillen zijn. Ook biedt Go de mogelijkheid voor gedistribueerd programmeren, waarbij verschillende processen tegelijk worden uitgevoerd. Het team heeft Go versies 1.12.5 en 1.11.10 vrijgegeven met de volgende aankondiging:

Go 1.12.5 and Go 1.11.10 are released

Hello gophers,

We have just released Go versions 1.12.5 and 1.11.10, minor point releases.

This release includes fixes to the compiler, the linker, the go command, the runtime, and the os package.

View the release notes for more information:
https://golang.org/doc/devel/release.html#go1.12.minor

You can download binary and source distributions from the Go web site:
https://golang.org/dl/

To compile from source using a Git clone, update to the release with "git checkout go1.12.5" and build as usual.

Thanks to everyone who contributed to the release.

Cheers,
Andy for the Go team

go1.12.5 includes fixes to the compiler, the linker, the go command, the runtime, and the os package
go1.11.10 includes fixes to the runtime and the linker.
Versienummer 1.12.5 / 1.11.10
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website The Go Programming Language
Download https://golang.org/dl/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
