De ontwikkelaars achter Core Embedded Linux Entertainment Center hebben kort geleden versie 9.2.7 uitgebracht. Deze is nog op de 9.2-code gebaseerd en sinds een week of twee is er ook CoreELEC 19.0-Matrix. CoreELEC is een fork van LibreELEC, dat op zijn beurt is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij OpenELEC wegens onenigheid is vertrokken en voor zichzelf is begonnen. Deze Linux-distributies zijn gebaseerd op Kodi en kunnen een computer tot een volwaardige htpc omtoveren. CoreELEC richt zich daarbij specifiek op de chips van Amlogic. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
CoreELEC 9.2.7
CoreELEC 9.2.7 is now available. It was a rather short development cycle this time around, which saw the CoreELEC developers focusing on fixing the most common issues reported with the 9.2.6 release.Changes Since 9.2.6:
Note: For users of Amlogic-ng builds that want to try the next major version of CoreELEC more information can be found at https://coreelec.org/ce19
- Fixed issues with some streams not playing at best quality by default
- Fixed issues with CEC on screensaver
- Fixed rare issue with some resolutions not being available
- Fixed a couple small update issues
- Updated dav1d to 0.8.2 (This provides best available software decoding of AV1 content)
- Improved inject_bl301 now supports more boot loader versions
- Improved handling of older devices for ceemmc