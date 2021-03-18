De ontwikkelaars achter Core Embedded Linux Entertainment Center hebben kort geleden versie 9.2.7 uitgebracht. Deze is nog op de 9.2-code gebaseerd en sinds een week of twee is er ook CoreELEC 19.0-Matrix. CoreELEC is een fork van LibreELEC, dat op zijn beurt is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij OpenELEC wegens onenigheid is vertrokken en voor zichzelf is begonnen. Deze Linux-distributies zijn gebaseerd op Kodi en kunnen een computer tot een volwaardige htpc omtoveren. CoreELEC richt zich daarbij specifiek op de chips van Amlogic. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

CoreELEC 9.2.7 is now available. It was a rather short development cycle this time around, which saw the CoreELEC developers focusing on fixing the most common issues reported with the 9.2.6 release.