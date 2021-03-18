Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: CoreELEC 9.2.7

CoreELEC logo (79 pix)De ontwikkelaars achter Core Embedded Linux Entertainment Center hebben kort geleden versie 9.2.7 uitgebracht. Deze is nog op de 9.2-code gebaseerd en sinds een week of twee is er ook CoreELEC 19.0-Matrix. CoreELEC is een fork van LibreELEC, dat op zijn beurt is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij OpenELEC wegens onenigheid is vertrokken en voor zichzelf is begonnen. Deze Linux-distributies zijn gebaseerd op Kodi en kunnen een computer tot een volwaardige htpc omtoveren. CoreELEC richt zich daarbij specifiek op de chips van Amlogic. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

CoreELEC 9.2.7

CoreELEC 9.2.7 is now available. It was a rather short development cycle this time around, which saw the CoreELEC developers focusing on fixing the most common issues reported with the 9.2.6 release.

Changes Since 9.2.6:
  • Fixed issues with some streams not playing at best quality by default
  • Fixed issues with CEC on screensaver
  • Fixed rare issue with some resolutions not being available
  • Fixed a couple small update issues
  • Updated dav1d to 0.8.2 (This provides best available software decoding of AV1 content)
  • Improved inject_bl301 now supports more boot loader versions
  • Improved handling of older devices for ceemmc
Note: For users of Amlogic-ng builds that want to try the next major version of CoreELEC more information can be found at https://coreelec.org/ce19

CoreELEC

Versienummer 9.2.7
Releasestatus Final
Website CoreELEC
Download https://coreelec.org/#download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

+1NitSuA
18 maart 2021 11:21
Kan iemand mij uitleggen waar Kodi nu nog voornamelijk voor wordt gebruikt? Want mijn beeld is dat het vooral relevant is om gedownloade content van een Nas af te spelen. Met de huidige streamingdiensten (waarvan de app meestal al in je tv of settop box zit verwerkt) icm bijvoorbeeld een chromecast om te telefoon te casten naar je scherm, is kodi toch steeds minder relevant geworden?
+3freaky
@NitSuA18 maart 2021 13:47
Nou ja, bitrate van streamen vs blu-ray is toch niet helemaal hetzelfde.

Ik bezit ~90 blu-rays en heb de meeste wel geript. Speelt stuk makkelijker af, kost wel crapload aan storage.

En niet bepaald. Zo staat het wel op Netflix en zo niet. Heb er m'n eigen foto's en filmpjes e.d. ook op staan.

Is maar net wat je prettig vind uiteraard, maar m'n telefoon heeft aanzienljk minder opslag.
+2The Zep Man
@NitSuA18 maart 2021 15:26
Kan iemand mij uitleggen waar Kodi nu nog voornamelijk voor wordt gebruikt? Want mijn beeld is dat het vooral relevant is om gedownloade content van een Nas af te spelen.
Kodi kan nog steeds gebruikt worden voor online streaming van bepaalde platformen (legaal en illegaal). Ook is er een PVR functie die sommige mensen intensief gebruiken. Verder is het goed bruikbaar als muziekspeler met een TV interface en, zoals @freaky aangeeft, om eigen geripte content af te spelen.
Met de huidige streamingdiensten (waarvan de app meestal al in je tv of settop box zit verwerkt) icm bijvoorbeeld een chromecast om te telefoon te casten naar je scherm, is kodi toch steeds minder relevant geworden?
Totdat iets niet (meer) beschikbaar is binnen de streamingdiensten die je afneemt.

Overigens is Kodi ook beschikbaar voor bepaalde smart TV's en media spelers, met name die Android TV draaien. Het is de perfecte aanvulling op alles dat mist.

+2Rataplan_
@NitSuA18 maart 2021 15:36
Ik gebruik het voor de 2x per maand dat we 'live' televisie kijken, omdat ik weiger te betalen voor zo'n box van Ziggo (en meer keuze heb ik niet). En als ik 'm voor niks krijg hoef ik m ook niet. Mijn tv is uit het jaar toebak en heeft geen CI slot, dus gebruik ik Kodi op een Odroid C2 (soort Raspberri Pi) met een PVR client en dat werkt prima. Voorts gebruik ik hem voor het 'smart' gedeelte, dus voor de NPO-start-achtigen. En inderdaad voor spelen van media van mn NAS. Ik zal niet beweren dat daar niks van internet bij zit. Maar het meeste zijn DVD's en enkele blurays die ik heb, maar waar ik compleet gestoord van word. Ik hou ontzettend van fysieke media, maar als ik bv een Disney aan wil zetten voor de kinderen, ben ik verplicht om eerst 3-5 reclame filmpjes, trailers en noem maar op te kijken voor het menu komt. Dat menu is dan ook weer een animatie die je niet kunt skippen. Disney 'Fast Start' noemen ze dat of zoiets.
Nee, rippen zonder menu's zodat de kinderen gewoon op play kunnen drukken en dan speelt het.

Ik geef toe, ik doe dit al jaren zo, tegenwoordig is een Netflix / Disney+ abo wellicht een betere keus.
0freshy98
@NitSuA18 maart 2021 16:10
Ruim 600 (UHD) Blu-ray's staan op mijn NAS, naast de nodige oudere DVD's.
Daar gebruik ik Kodi voor. Specifiek CoreELEC via een Khadas VIM3L.

