Software-update: CoreELEC 19.0 Matrix

CoreELEC logo (79 pix)De ontwikkelaars achter Core Embedded Linux Entertainment Center hebben kort geleden versie 19.0 Matrix uitgebracht. CoreELEC is een fork van LibreELEC, dat op zijn beurt is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij OpenELEC wegens onenigheid is vertrokken en voor zichzelf is begonnen. Deze Linux-distributies zijn gebaseerd op Kodi en kunnen een computer tot een volwaardige htpc omtoveren. CoreELEC richt zich daarbij specifiek op de chips van Amlogic. De release notes voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

CoreELEC 19.0 Matrix

CoreELEC 19.0-Matrix is now available. We have come a long way to the first stable Kodi Matrix release, and there have been big changes in CoreELEC. It is based upon Kodi v19.0 final.

CoreELEC 19 becomes the active development branch and it is based on CoreELEC 9.2.6 Amlogic-NG. So all devices that support Amlogic-NG 9.2.6 will also support CoreELEC 19.0-Matrix. There is currently no support for GXBB and GXM (S905 and S912 respectively) based devices as these SoC are EOL and there are multiple devices with newer SoC available.

CoreELEC decided to remove support of these SoC family because they aren’t supported anymore by Amlogic in newer kernel than 3.14. We spent many hours trying to port these SoC families to the new kernel but it wasn’t successful. Also, the fact of maintaining two different kernels with different Kodi branches is just too time consuming. Please remember that all CoreELEC team members do their work in their own free time and free for you! If you are able to help in porting these SoC family to the newer kernel please feel free to open a pull request or provide a patch.

CoreELEC

Versienummer 19.0 Matrix
Releasestatus Final
Website CoreELEC
Download https://coreelec.org/#download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

06-03-2021 16:11
Bron: CoreELEC

0kenwel
6 maart 2021 18:20
Ik heb een Eminent em7680 en helaas daar gaat Kodi 19 niet meer op draaien doordat hij Linux 3.14.29 bevat. Misschien is er nog wel een mogelijkheid dat weet ik niet.
+2terradrone

@kenwel6 maart 2021 20:31
Hoe kom je daarbij? De em7680 is gebaseerd op de s905x.

De -ng builds van coreelec zouden geschikt zijn voor de S905X/S905D/S905W (dus niet de eerste s905 zonder toevoeging), en natuurlijk de nieuwere S905X2/S905X3/S922X/A311D.

https://discourse.coreele...05w-getting-started/12486

Om het duidelijker te maken:
GXL = S905X/S905D/S905W
GXBB = S905
GXM = S912

Daarnaast zijn ze bij libreelec druk in de weer om oudere soc's ook naar mainline te brengen, zoals de s802, s805, s812 en s905, zie: https://libreelec.tv/2021/02/upcoming-changes/

Je moet dus goed kijken welke soc je device gebruikt, gezien er vier verschillende versies van de s905 bestaan.

-edit: mijn poging om een em7680 van coreelec 19-matrix te voorzien liep, hoewel de juiste soc, uit op een zwart scherm. Dus weest gewaarschuwd als je met 19-matrix wilt "spelen".

[Reactie gewijzigd door terradrone op 6 maart 2021 21:41]

0Manke
@terradrone19 maart 2021 15:10
Weet jij waarom Kodi 19 niet op Amlogic 9.2.6 is gezet, maar alleen op de -ng variant?
Wat is -ng? Kan het niet vinden.
0terradrone

@Manke19 maart 2021 21:11
Ng is net als matrix de versie met een nieuwe kernel (4.9) ipv de oude 3.14 kernel. Kodi 19 draait op de nieuwe kernel; voor zover ik zie gaan ze Kodi 19 niet op de oude kernel (en daarmee oude(re) soc's zoals de s905) supporten.

Meer over de ng build:
https://discourse.coreele...05w-getting-started/12486

https://discourse.coreele...trix-march-2nd-2021/14773
+1Klojum

@kenwel6 maart 2021 18:36
Eminent was al traag met de eigen firmware voor z'n streamers, ik denk dat dit gewoon einde verhaal is voor de huidige streamers gezien de hardware. 1GB is vandaag de dag al te weinig voor een deugdelijke video afhandeling.
+1N8w8
6 maart 2021 16:43
Die kernels zonder GXBB/GXM support, dat gaat over de fabrieks kernels en support van Amlogic.
Maar mainline kernel support voor GXBB/GXM gaat de laatste tijd juist steeds beter, zie bijv hier.
Dus wellicht kan je daarop ooit toch weer de nieuwste Kodi draaien, zoniet via CoreELEC dan via Armbian ofzo.

Misschien dat het CoreELEC team het ook al met de mainline kernel heeft geprobeerd, maar hier hebben ze het expliciet over dat ze maar 1 kernel (willen) gebruiken, genaamd "Amlogic-ng".
En die is vziw Linux 4.9, dus stokoud, zoals fabrieks kernels altijd zijn.

@freshy98, ah, idd, bedankt!

[Reactie gewijzigd door N8w8 op 7 maart 2021 12:52]

+1freshy98
@N8w86 maart 2021 16:59
Denk dat dit wel interessant is om te lezen.
Kernels en hoe er mee om word gegaan word er in uitgelegd:
https://discourse.coreele...aq-and-discussion/14870/4
0DIKKEHENK
7 maart 2021 12:14
Net even geïnstalleerd op een GT KING S922, tikje buggy wat betreft uitschakelen, maar verder prima. Lijkt wat vlotter dan de 9.2.6

