De ontwikkelaars achter Core Embedded Linux Entertainment Center hebben versie 20.1 van Matrix uitgebracht. CoreELEC is een fork van LibreELEC, dat op zijn beurt is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij OpenELEC wegens onenigheid is vertrokken en voor zichzelf is begonnen. Deze Linux-distributies zijn gebaseerd op Kodi en kunnen een computer tot een volwaardige htpc omtoveren. CoreELEC richt zich daarbij specifiek op de chips van Amlogic. De changelog sinds versie 19.5 ziet er als volgt uit:

CoreELEC 20.1-Nexus is now available. It was a rather short development cycle this time around, which saw the CoreELEC developers focusing on fixing the most common issues reported with the 20.0-Nexus release.

Added support for MAxio MAE0621A PHY in Amlogic-ne

Added support for Motorcomm PHY

Added support of external optical drive in Amlogic-ne

Added Wifi module support for RTL8152 in Amlogic-ne

Added shutdown hook to Kodi autostart (autostop.sh)

CoreELEC 20.0-Nexus is now available. We have come a long way to the first stable Kodi Nexus release, and there have been big changes in CoreELEC. It is based upon Kodi Nexus v20.0 final.

CoreELEC 20 becomes the active development branch and it is based on CoreELEC 19. With CoreELEC 20 the new device, Amlogic-ne: New Era will get introduced. All devices that support CoreELEC 19 Amlogic-ng will also support CoreELEC 20.0 Amlogic-ng.

Device Amlogic-ng hardware support will end with Amlogic SoC SC2 (S905X4). Device Amlogic-ne will support hardware since Amlogic SoC SC2 (S905X4) and newer like S4 (S905Y4, S905W2) or T7 (A311D2). With the release of device Amlogic-ne, Amlogic-ng will be become EOSD.

