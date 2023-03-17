Software-update: OPNsense 23.1.3

OPNsense logo (79 pix)Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 23.1.3 uitgebracht en deze versie gaat vergezeld met de volgende aantekeningen:

OPNsense 23.1.3 released

This update was not planned as such, but an Sqlite compile change in FreeBSD ports required a clean rebuild so instead of a hotfix we are shipping this tiny stable update.

Here are the full patch notes:
  • firewall: fix mismatch of options in new automatic listing of floating rules in interface rules
  • ipsec: "Allow any remote gateway to connect" should suffix all in order to connect to the other end
  • ipsec: store proper log values in advanced settings
  • ipsec: add a routing hook and execute it for all VTI devices during reconfiguration
  • ports: phpseclib 3.0.19
  • ports: sqlite backs out disabling DQS option which broke software on multiple ends
  • ports: sudo 1.9.13p3

OPNsense

Versienummer 23.1.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD
Website OPNsense
Download https://opnsense.org/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: OPNsense

Reacties (2)

jcamps 17 maart 2023 22:01
Inmiddels is 23.1.3_4 uit. Draait prima hier
meowmofo 17 maart 2023 23:09
A hotfix release was issued as 23.1.3_4:

o firewall: fix rule display of inverted aliases
o firmware: add stub for previously removed -f option in opnsense-version

